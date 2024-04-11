Prince Andrew ‘was delighted by Rufus Sewell’s portrayal of him’ in ‘Scoop’

Over the weekend, I did a little mini-review of Scoop, the Netflix movie about what happened behind-the-scenes of Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview in 2019. The movie was enjoyable and well-acted and the source material (Sam McAlister’s book of the same name) badly wanted to make Sam McAlister and the BBC the “heroes.” But what the movie actually shows is that Prince Andrew is a buffoon, a liar and a human trafficker who was too stupid to get through a softball interview without incriminating himself repeatedly and lying blatantly. It also showed that the BBC had little appetite to actually cover the nitty-gritty of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew’s crimes. Instead of understanding that they could hold power to account and play hardball, the BBC continued to bow and scrape. Speaking of, apparently Prince Andrew (the real one) is quite pleased with how Scoop portrays everything that went down.
A friend of Prince Andrew’s who has spoken to the prince since the one-off film was released told The Daily Beast: “Obviously Andrew regrets doing the interview, and if he had his time again he wouldn’t do it. That said, he feels Scoop is much more even-handed than he expected. It’s fair to say he was delighted by Rufus Sewell’s portrayal of him.”
Another friend of the duke’s told The Daily Beast: “I think the show, to the satisfaction of everyone who actually knows the guy, made clear that Andrew was an extremely good convener of people. He did actually play a valuable role for the royals with Pitch@Palace and his other business-focused advocacy work. When he was at a business meet and greet in a conference room in Hong Kong, there was real energy when he entered the room. Those things are otherwise as dull as ditch water. He flew the flag for British business. He knows he screwed up monumentally over Epstein—but nobody is now doing what he did then. He still has a lot to offer.”
The friend added: “The irony of course is that Newsnight got gutted anyway [the nightly show was cut to 30 minutes, and more than half of its 60 staff were fired], and Andrew is very much back in the fold.”
A friend of the king and queen said that Charles, who is battling cancer, was “vanishingly unlikely” to have watched the show and that he regarded the “Andrew question” as “settled,” and that there was no way back to an official, public role for Andrew but that he would continue to be welcomed at non-state, family occasions. Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment on the drama, including whether the king had watched it.
While there was expectation that Scoop would reignite criticism of Andrew, Andrew’s friends are not the only ones to feel he has come out of it rather better than might have been expected. The Daily Mail columnist Liz Jones, for example, wrote that the show, “had a surprising effect on me… I started to feel sorry for Prince Andrew, something I never thought would happen.” Jones argued that Scoop shows the Newsnight’s team courting of Andrew was duplicitous, and that their promises of an “opportunity to set the record straight” were “self-serving” and concluded, “Watching it, you’d have to conclude the prince was ‘played.’”
However, the historian Andrew Lownie told The Daily Beast that Andrew was deluded if he thought Scoop had done him any favors. He said the show had only created renewed interest in Andrew’s misdeeds, pointing, for an example, to an article in the Daily Mail about the obstacles Lownie has faced while trying to access official records of Andrew’s days as a trade ambassador for a biography he is working on.
Even with the prosthetics, you could still tell it was Rufus Sewell, and yes, Sewell is way too handsome and charismatic to play Prince Andrew. That is genuinely the biggest flaw, even if Sewell did a good job of showing Andrew’s clownishness. What I’m saying is that of course Andrew is happy about being played by Rufus Sewell, that casting was much better than Andrew deserved. As for the whole “Andrew could still be working for the family” stuff… if it was up the Windsors, they would totally let him be a working royal again and formal royal screwup. Hell, that’s pretty much the case now, except Andrew doesn’t have any patronages anymore.
Also: in a few months, we’ll get A Very Royal Scandal, which will stream on Prime. That version of the “Andrew interview” has been executive-produced by Emily Maitlis and Michael Sheen plays Andrew. I can’t wait to see how Sheen portrays Andrew, honestly.
Screencaps courtesy of the BBC, photos courtesy of Netflix and WENN.
If not for an accident of birth, this POS would be some low rent petty criminal who ate at strip club buffets . Or maybe a TV preacher. Or did I repeat myself.
Truth!
👏🏼🎯 came here to say the same thing.. the BRF leftovers are all trash in tiaras.
Yes! When it’s all said and done this lot are more common than the commoners.
Slay, K!!!
William has to wait if or when he takes over Andrews estate
Scientists need to preserve this fool’s brain to study the grotesque mutations of inbreeding.
Him liking that portrayal of him just confirms how much of a degenerated buffoon he is.
Love this comment Bettyrose. When Andrew was a trade envoy one of the British diplomats publicly said of Andrew “not much going on upstairs”.
Simon Wilson – Britain’s deputy head of mission in Bahrain from 2001 to 2005 – wrote in the Daily Mail that Prince Andrew was “more commonly known among the British diplomatic community in the Gulf as HBH: His Buffoon Highness”.
Just another example of his in-breeding and the idiocy of hereditary positions over a meritocracy.
“…Andrew was an extremely good convener of people.” That can be taken any number of ways which shows how clueless his “friends” still are.
I am not sure how anything relating to this interview could make Andrew look good, Rufus Sewell aside. I guess the people around him are still as deluded as ever.
(that said, I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll have to watch it this weekend I think.)
@Becks1 – I’m just gonna spoil this one detail for ya, throughout the film, he’s portrayed as a clueless idiot. Absolute SNORT! at the real Andrew thinking he was portrayed well as a clueless idiot who thinks he’s being portrayed well.
Reminds me – going in to the WAAAAAY back machine – of the HBO movie about Sarah Palin where Julianne Moore as SP is watching herself lampooned on SNL by Tina Fey as SP, one of the most glorious moments in movie history.
The friend added: “The irony of course is that Newsnight got gutted anyway [the nightly show was cut to 30 minutes, and more than half of its 60 staff were fired], and Andrew is very much back in the fold.” The friend has to be Andrew. The one thing that I took away from that movie was that Andrew behaves like a 15th century Prince. He really thinks that he is special solely because he came out of Elizabeth Windsor. The things that he would say in that interview ( which I hadn’t watched in total) no one with a bit of self-awareness would think that those were good answers. So saying how it’s ” funny ” that a bunch of regular people lost their jobs and you, at best pedophile adjacent, had no real consequences?!! Just a stunning lack of self awareness or accountability.
Yeah, wow. It also seems like an implied threat–show the royals in a bad light, and you’ll be forced to cut staff & you’ll get less air time for in-depth news (I’m assuming that’s what the show is).
Oh for fuck’s sake. Is there no limit to Andrew’s stupidity?
Nope.
“He still has a lot to offer” and lmao I agree, we’d get a lot more protests. More picketing and more tomatoes thrown.
Ummmm no, it did not make him look good. The delusion 🤦♀️
The members of the RF seem to be lacking in so many things.
They have a distorted view of real life, they can’t deal with the truth, lacking intelligence and integrity. They’re emotionally and mentally stunted, and they’re coddled beyond belief.
So sure, Paedrew, it’s all about what a good actor Rufus Sewell is.
Not about raping a trafficked minor and lying about it to the public, or anything.
Charles does not like Andrew and doesn’t want him back. My sense is that he gives in to Andrew’s whining and threats rather than having any positive sense that Andrew should “return.”
I’m sure Charles believes that Andrew did nothing wrong and doesn’t deserve to be ostracised.
I’m not surprised by this. Anything to get back in the spotlight and I have no doubt that Andrew worked with the press to get those photos of him riding his horse around Windsor on the same day the movie came out.
I can’t believe I’m about to type this but Andrew and I were thinking alike!
I, too, was delighted by Rufus Sewell as Andrew. Then again, I’m delighted by Rufus Sewell period (loved him in The Diplomat…that cliffhanger has me holding my breath).
That’s the thing. Of course he was delighted! He was portrayed by Rufus Sewell!!!
Rufus Sewell was outstanding in the Amazon Prime series “The Man in the High Castle”.
It is worth the watch.
I am really looking forward to Season 2 of “The Diplomat”.
ooo – I look forward to the Welshman, Michael “They should abolish the title Prince of Wales” Sheen, playing Andrew!
What Scoop highlighted most was how utterly inept everyone at the palace is. My theory is that they are so used to Andrew being the absolute worst, they actually thought he came across well in the interview.
Hey, liz Jones, let’s play “Spot the Royal sycophant”, gosh you win?
Andrew should be somebody’s BCH in prison. No two ways about it, he is pond life and if he wasn’t part of one of the sickest, most deviant ridden family on earth, he would be locked in a cell right now.
History is there for everyone to see, but the idiot knee benders don’t bother. They are sheep basking in a royal glow which is really the reflection of the fires of hell surrounding this family.
If only people would open their eyes, the Queen was 13 yes 13 when she caught Phillips eye and he started writing to her what would we call that today??? He also had multiple affairs. Then Charlie’s mentor Mount Batten, just go look at the sick bloody marriage he had, paedophilia, threesomes, his wife and so many men. HE was the person chosen as a bloody mentor to the future king! Then Charlie’s friendship with one of the worse paedophiles ever in the UK, Jimmy Saville. He also GAVE a home to a convicted paedophile Bishop, there is more with Charlie, but it turns my stomach. Then we have Andrew, christ the apple didn’t fall far from the tree did it.
Mary Pester, which tells us why the brf can’t figure out what was so horrible about what PA did.
@saucy&sassy, exactly lovey
Andrew acknowledges that ‘he screwed up over Epstein?’ No buddy, you screwed up when you raped underage girls. Say the quiet part out loud for once!
Haha, of course he thought “Scoop” made him look good — that inbred moron thought the original interview made him look good, too.