O.J. Simpson passed away at the age of 76 following a cancer battle

OJ Simpson has passed away. He was 76 years old and he had been battling cancer for several years. All too often, OJ Simpson was used as a punchline, when really, he was at the center of one of the most despicable moments in history of American criminal law: his acquittal in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Then in 2008, he was convicted of completely separate crimes related to armed robbery. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and he was paroled in 2017.

O.J. Simpson, arguably one of the most controversial figures in modern American history, has died at the age of 76. According to a statement from his family on X (formerly Twitter,) the Hall of Fame football player, legendary broadcaster, self-deprecating actor, convicted felon, and accused — but ultimately, acquitted — murderer died at 76 years old on April 10.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the post on Simpson’s account reads.

Once a celebrated personality, heralded for his record-breaking contributions to college and professional football, Simpson’s triumphs and exploits on the gridiron have long been overshadowed by his 1994 arrest for the slashing murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson was detained on June 17, 1994, following a prolonged, low-speed police chase that was carried live on television stations all around the world. Crowds formed over highway overpasses to get a glimpse of Simpson, who was infamously chased in a white Ford Bronco being driven by his friend and former teammate Al Cowlings.

Simpson was tried for the murders over 11 months in what many of the legal experts of the time dubbed “The Trial of the Century.” His legal team boasted powerhouse attorneys Robert Shapiro and the late Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, and F. Lee Bailey. On Oct. 3, 1995, jurors returned “not guilty” verdicts on both counts of murder. It is estimated that 100 million people in the United States alone tuned in to either watch or listen to the stunning verdict.