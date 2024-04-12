Dampier: Tom Parker Bowles is cashing in on his royal connections, but it’s fine!

The Duchess of Sussex and Tom Parker Bowles have two things in common: they’ve both blogged about food and both are launching food-centric projects this year. Meghan is doing a California-based cooking show for Netflix, and Queen Camilla’s son will publish a cookbook called Cooking and the Crown this fall. Would you believe that the reactions to Meghan and Tom’s projects are being met with wildly different reactions from the royalist media? The royalist media has been in meltdown for weeks at the very thought of Meghan selling cookware. Meanwhile, the queen consort’s loser son literally used his royal connections to write a cookbook based on food served in palaces and castles. He put a crown on the book cover and “crown” in the book title. Obviously, this means that Tom Parker Bowles is sending a “message” to… Prince Harry. Because SPARE!
Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles is bringing out a new book and it sends a message to Prince Harry after his damning Spare memoir, according to an expert. Food critic Tom’s book will feature over 100 recipes, from state banquets to breakfasts and behind-the-scenes facts about life in the royal kitchens. The book, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, is scheduled for publication in the UK on September 26, 2024.
Speaking about the book, royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “Tom is very much supporting and celebrating the monarchy, and would never do anything to damage it. He is sending a message that you can talk about the monarchy in positive terms and not denigrate it as Harry did in Spare. Harry washed his dirty linen in public and that is something Tom would never do. He is the complete opposite to Prince Harry whose book was one long ‘poor me’ moan.”
Tom and sister Laura Lopes are Queen Camilla’s children from her previous marriage with retired British Army officer, Andrew Parker Bowles, who she divorced in 1995.
Unlike Prince Harry’s Spare, which revealed numerous personal details about the royals, including how William allegedly attacked him and how he labelled Meghan “difficult” and “rude”, Phil expects Tom to be “discrete” in his book. He explained: “Tom Parker Bowles has always been the soul of discretion where the royals are concerned, which can’t have been easy for him. As a journalist he is inevitably a natural gossip and he must have been privy to so many secrets over the years, like when his mother was going to marry Charles, and so many bits of inside information that others would kill for. But he has remained discreet and would obviously never do anything to upset his mother, who trusts him totally.”
Phil theorised that some may consider Tom to be “cashing in” on his royal connections by “writing a book about royal recipes”, but added: “You can hardly blame him.”
The royal expert added: “He’s not the first person to write such a book and there’s nothing to stop any other author applying to visit royal archives, you just have to go through a process. But obviously he can ask the Queen for a few titbits about royal banquets and events which others might not have access to. There are always going to be critics saying he is exploiting his position, but he didn’t get any choice as to who he is related to and whatever he does someone will carp from the sidelines.”
Just so we’re clear, they’ve now moved the goalposts to “it’s perfectly fine to cash in on your royal connections just as long as you’re dishonest and you never say a word against the Windsors!” That’s why the royalist media has collectively shrugged over Tom’s tacky exercise – because they know he will not spill any royal tea. In print anyway. Because despite Phil Dampier’s insistence that Tom is the soul of discretion, we can make direct connections from Camilla and Tom to Tatler Magazine’s shenanigans and to Giles Coren (one of Tom’s closest friends) and from there, half of the society gossip about the Waleses, the Sussexes and more. A mother and son who have Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson on speed dial don’t get to play the “we’re so discreet” angle.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Tom is not the soul of discretion he was pushing his cookbooks for years. He would coyly talk about what mum and sir like to eat namedroppong like crazy.
He has the same smug looks as his mother.
He does have her horsy face and the same wrinkly lip smile lol but I do want to take a peek at the book. 😫Charles must eat so well with his organic gardens
“He didn’t get any choice as to who he is related to and whatever he does someone will carp from the sidelines.” Yeah, that sounds like a familiar dilemma.
Yes, who else has that dilemma? Hmmm 🤣
TPB wouldn’t have been noticed if his mother wasn’t the official mistress of the then married Prince of Wales; the mom who successfully Anne Boleyn’d her way to become queen consort. His book won’t make Spare numbers.
She may have Anne Boleyn’d her way to queen consort, but at least she still has her head. 😉
Charles valet stephen barry wrote interesting books about royal customs and fine dining. He did this year’s ago and they were interesting books.
I was joking about the ‘aspic bonanza’ comment I made about this story previously, but now I see that the “crown” on the cover is A MOLDED JELLY?!?!? 🤮
I’ll wait for Meg’s book, thanks. Those recipes will at least have flavour.
He’s cashing in and it’s okay bc they don’t care if he does. They know he’ll always be dependent on them in some way or another. Now if Harry makes money….they can’t control him.
Let’s see whose work will be watched and admire and let’s see the few old monarchists who buy his book. Meg will win hands down and she will get free publicity from the gutter press. They can try to bring Meg down but good always wins over evil.
“good always wins over evil” I want to live in your world so bad.
Tom can’t wash his dirty linen in public. There’s just too damn much of it. He would have to publish an encyclopedia.
The hypocrisy and double standards.
I actually love it, this side by side comparison. It just makes the hypocrisy that much more stark. Can the BM wail about Meghan “cashing in” on her “royal connections” when the son of Charles’s mistress from her first marriage who doesn’t even have a title is promoting a book which he literally could not have written without exclusive royal access? The answer is yes they can! But they’ll have a really nice omelet cooking right on their faces.
They really don’t know how to pivot. They are accustomed to writing such drivel and having it lapped up by the royalist in Britain.
Since this thing with Kate, more people across the world are paying attention.
Anyone with sense will see the hypocrisy.
Two things repeatedly come to mind when I read about the royals/ royal adjacent and the British media
1) royals are just racist while trash with money
2) the British media (and public who financially supports them) are suffering from some sort of collective hysteria, with ample racism thrown in,
Just vile.
TBF they don’t care about his books because he is writing for a very narrow audience i.e. Royalists and wannabe Aristo’s.
Meghan and Harry on the other hand are the stars of the family and have the global reach that Will & Kate silently crave.
The hypocrisy has always really been about jealousy and loss of control of both H&M and the narrative.
Lol revealed personal details about the royals, like how Prince William attacked him, and denigrated his wife? How is that a personal detail about William, and not personal details about Harry and his wife that he presumably had the go ahead to share. It’s not like he wrote about Williams first kiss, or how Kate told him she was pregnant. The hoops they jump through to make Harry the bad guy for showing the world his brother is a jackass.
Of course TPB book will be nothing like Spare. Cooking and the crown is a COOK BOOK. Spare is a MEMOIR
It’s like saying The Joy of Cooking (my first and favorite cook book) is pretty much the same thing as Spare, just with food.
I can’t believe people say this foolishness out loud.
I truly can’t wait for Meghan to publish a cookbook.. it doesn’t matter what the mistress-wife and her evil spawn do because in the long run Meghans numbers will leave them sitting on sewage isle with egg on their faces. Her book isn’t even confirmed but I know I will be gifting it to everyone I know.
I wonder if him and the Middletons will be getting their tacky titles at the same time.
Ooof, these people keep stepping in it. Denigrate is the worst possible word that could have been used here.
Note that I’m not expressing the idea that they “just can’t help themselves” or “they don’t know what they are saying”. They could and they do; they are *making a choice* not to do better. This isn’t a question of ability but of will (ironically). Let me put in a way that even they can understand: It’s another unforced error, lovey dear!
Words matter; so does word choice.
H. R. H horse face is mummy, H. R. H. Tampon is step daddy, so we know the book should have been called, recipes from the hypocrites kitchen and their ancestors. Hey Tom, what did they feed their dogs, and are you doing another book for corgis. Bloody grifter
Tom & his mom ARE the dirty linen