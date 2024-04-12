‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 has a trailer: are you looking forward to Penelope & Colin?

It feels like it’s been forever since Bridgerton Season 2 premiered! It came out in March 2022, so we’ve had a two-year Bridgerton drought. Well, the third season will premiere in May and Netflix finally cut a new trailer. The story revolves around Penelope Featherington’s romance with Colin Bridgerton. They’ve been showing Penelope’s crush on Colin for two seasons, and now Colin will “help” Penelope find a husband.

It’s cute! I’m into this. I loved the second season so much, and I’m looking forward to this one. One of my favorite romance tropes is “the wallflower/quiet girl gets the hot guy.” Apparently, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton (Penelope and Colin) were really excited to film their love scenes and they even came up with their own ideas. Which is amazing. I really give so much credit to Shonda Rhimes and the Bridgerton producers – they have intimacy coordinators on set for everything and all of the actors feel completely safe and respected, but from the way the actors talk, they have so much fun doing their love scenes. You can tell that the cast just has a blast doing all of this.

We’re still getting some Kanthony in Season 3 as well.