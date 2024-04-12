‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 has a trailer: are you looking forward to Penelope & Colin?

It feels like it’s been forever since Bridgerton Season 2 premiered! It came out in March 2022, so we’ve had a two-year Bridgerton drought. Well, the third season will premiere in May and Netflix finally cut a new trailer. The story revolves around Penelope Featherington’s romance with Colin Bridgerton. They’ve been showing Penelope’s crush on Colin for two seasons, and now Colin will “help” Penelope find a husband.
It’s cute! I’m into this. I loved the second season so much, and I’m looking forward to this one. One of my favorite romance tropes is “the wallflower/quiet girl gets the hot guy.” Apparently, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton (Penelope and Colin) were really excited to film their love scenes and they even came up with their own ideas. Which is amazing. I really give so much credit to Shonda Rhimes and the Bridgerton producers – they have intimacy coordinators on set for everything and all of the actors feel completely safe and respected, but from the way the actors talk, they have so much fun doing their love scenes. You can tell that the cast just has a blast doing all of this.
We’re still getting some Kanthony in Season 3 as well.
Poster & photos courtesy of Netflix/Bridgerton/Shondaland.
I have to day, I’m really not.
Penelope was a total bitch at the end of last season, and Colin was also quite horrible to her.
He’s also the most unattractive of the brothers in my opinion.
I think I’ll watch it for the rest of the cast/siblings.
Same. I can’t stand Penelope and have no interest in seeing her get a HEA.
I’m looking forward to seeing what they do, but I really don’t like how they changed Pen’s story line from the books, especially her relationship with Eloise. It seemed unnecessary, changed just for extra drama?
I don’t mind Penelope, but I like my Bridgerton sexy, and Colin Bridgerton is the least attractive brother and not sexy at all!
I’m not looking forward to it either. I wish they’d have done the books in order and done Benedict’s book before Colin’s. I’m not sure if it’s the whole Lady Whistledown thing (how could she have kept it from Eloise?!) or because Julia Quinn wrote Colin as such an immature brat but I never was able to work up much interest in their story.
LOL, I thought I was the only one!
Another one with you. The actors are doing a great job with what they’re given, so this isn’t a them problem, but I needed Benedict’s story, probably, to come first and give Pen a chance to win me back before I can root for her again. Also, this Pen and this Colin just don’t have romantic chemistry. None. None in this trailer. At all. They’re trying so hard to sell it, but it’s so so flat. I don’t want to see them get it on at all, and believe me, of the two of them, I’d be totally into seeing Nicola Coughlan in some hot and heavy scenes. I wish they’d done Benedict and probably the set up for book five for this season and then this next season. Or recast Colin.
I’m half super excited, half not. I feel like they messed up with the Whistledown storyline with Eloise and Penelope and that was such a HUGE part of colin and penelope’s storyline. I didn’t like the clips of Eloise being a B to Penelope when in the books she really didn’t care about Penelope being LW.
I really liked Season 2 bc I loved Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley’s chemistry, but they messed that storyline up as well big time (and i’m glad they were able to bring it back together in the end.) so I am excited for any scenes with them.
I don’t know. I get that the books can be repetitive and they want to build on the storylines in the book, not just retell them verbatim – but I think some of the straying they are doing doesn’t make the story better.
I’m also annoyed at the split season, lol.
I think people forget that Jonathan Bailey’s character was so unattractive in Season 1. In Season 2, he was made attractive character-wise because it was his story time. So, I trust Bridgerton team. Although both characters weren’t my favs in other seasons, I am sure they are gonna own this season because the script will be made for that.
I’ve never read any of the books which probably helps-I can just enjoy it for the fluff that it is. The last 2 seasons I binged while I was sick over a few weekends (or maybe not “sick” per se, but needed those quiet times to myself) I plan to do the same thing with the next season. I love the costumes, settings, music-the whole thing is the most lovely escapism up there with Great British Baking for me-but with sex.
Their story was my favorite book in the series, I’m just hoping the show can do it justice.
I have not read the books – I’m saving them as a treat for after all the seasons. But I dearly love this show, it’s been the most fun I’ve had watching TV since Downton Abbey. I am thrilled for this season to come out. I did not love the Eloise/Pen story at the end of season 2 and I don’t really think Colin is attractive, but they gave Anthony such a great glow up for his season that I am sure it’ll be fine. I’m here for it, whatever happens.
I think I’ve watched this trailer 50 times now. He’s GORGEOUS and she’s a Goddess. The chemistry is off the roof. What’s not to love?
I am SO excited for this! It’s low stakes regency drama with pretty costumes, so I make it a point not to get too caught up in the historical inaccuracies or the fact that every character has flaws. I have lot of faith in the writers that they are able to tell a compelling story of romantic growth for everyone. Do they get every aspect perfect? No. But close enough to just simply enjoy the fun ride.
Separately, did I clap my hand over my mouth at Colin’s abs? Yes. Did I black out for the rest of the trailer because of it and have to do a rewatch? Yes. 😂
I love Nicola so I am looking forward to her season and hopefully we’ll get more Kanthony and not just the tidbits from the trailer. THEY OWE US! I have 2 issues. One is Pen & Colin seem so young so I’m not sure I can allow myself (uhmmm) any “lustful feelings” watching 2 teenagers make out. I know they are suppose to be older characters (Nicola & Luc are older as well) but look at them. Kids is all I see. The second is we now have now have no people of color in plot A. It’s interesting that they didn’t cast a black actor to rival Colin. I just find it bit jarring in a show that made such a big point of casting diversity to have an all white plot A cast.
In the books they are supposed to be 8 years (I think? Maybe 7?) from the Daphne/Simon storyline, so I wonder if they will include any kind of time jump at all here? Maybe even a year or two?
And I agree that I think its a bit jarring to now have an all white cast, even if they keep Simone/Kate as a bigger character than what they did with Daphne last season. I saw speculation on X that Benedict’s love interest is going to be a WOC, so I think it will be interesting to see if she is introduced this season (if I was the producers, I would introduce her in the first episode or two, and then she disappears and that sets up Benedict’s storyline perfectly.)
That’s a good point! Francesca’s love interest may also be a person of colour. I think I read somewhere Pen refers to herself as an old maid but look at her. She’s just naturally so youthful as is Luke.
I’m also looking forward to see how they (Polin) & the larger Bridgerton clan & eventually the Ton deal with the Whistledown revelations. Pen isn’t just the heroine this season but many may see her as a villian. Eloise has made that quite clear.
Something to keep in mind – back then girls got married very, very young, so even a girl in her early 20’s could start getting the “old maid” or “spinster” nickname if she had already gone through 3 or 4 seasons. But I do agree, in the books, I believe Pen was 27 or 28 and in this clip she refers to being on the marriage market for 3 seasons, which would make her younger than in the books.
I’ve read all those Bridgerton novels when they first published over the years, before Shonda bought the right to produce them. I always enjoy Julia Quinn’s writing & books.
However I like the Bridgerton TV Series more than the books. I love season 2. The changes they made for the TV show made the characters more dynamic & the story lines more complex. After watching the 2 seasons, I went back to reread the novels all together and found them all follow a similar formula in the story line. So if the producers followed the books’ script faithfully & didn’t rewrite, Bridgerton would be done in 2 seasons.
I’m looking forward seeing Jonathan Bailey & Simone. Also I’m glad Alice is back in Season 3. I enjoyed watching Emma Naomi in Professor T (UK). (Spoiler Alert:
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I hope DI Lisa will be back in Season 4 of Professor T.)
I see how we are being introduced to Francesca and John/Michael, but where were Ben and Sophie in this series of clips? They already skipped over them to get to Colin and Pen; I hope they get their season, as problematic as their storyline can be.
Since I am one of those who had read all the books I was hoping that they would go with the original timeline and continue with Benedict meeting Sophie. I even would have thought it a cool idea if they had combined the storylines of two siblings as there is no way they will be able to tell every sibling’s story before the original Bridgerton fans age out of this. Six seasons or six to ten more years to get to Eloise and finally Hyacinth’s story? Too long. I am nevertheless really looking forward to this and will likely watch it twice. If it has Queen Charlotte in it, I am happy.
Shonda Rhimes churned out so many Grey’s Anatomy episodes over the years, in comparison this seems to take FOREVER.
Netflix tends to cut off shows so I don’t think they will get that many more seasons. A fourth one is guaranteed but nothing after that.
I suspect we will see setups for Benedict, Eloise and Francesca in this season.
I was so excited about this season, and this season only because it was the only Bridgerton book I read. It’s a story trope I love in Historical Romances, and they have completely changed up the storyline. The things I personally loved are now gone. I’m going to sit this season out, even though I’ve been eagerly waiting.
I adored Kanthony … they were the most fun. But I also really like Nicola Coughlan and so I’m looking forward to it, though I’m kind of meh on Luke Newton as Colin. He strikes me as kind of ordinary.