‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 has a trailer: are you looking forward to Penelope & Colin?

It feels like it’s been forever since Bridgerton Season 2 premiered! It came out in March 2022, so we’ve had a two-year Bridgerton drought. Well, the third season will premiere in May and Netflix finally cut a new trailer. The story revolves around Penelope Featherington’s romance with Colin Bridgerton. They’ve been showing Penelope’s crush on Colin for two seasons, and now Colin will “help” Penelope find a husband.

It’s cute! I’m into this. I loved the second season so much, and I’m looking forward to this one. One of my favorite romance tropes is “the wallflower/quiet girl gets the hot guy.” Apparently, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton (Penelope and Colin) were really excited to film their love scenes and they even came up with their own ideas. Which is amazing. I really give so much credit to Shonda Rhimes and the Bridgerton producers – they have intimacy coordinators on set for everything and all of the actors feel completely safe and respected, but from the way the actors talk, they have so much fun doing their love scenes. You can tell that the cast just has a blast doing all of this.

We’re still getting some Kanthony in Season 3 as well.

Poster & photos courtesy of Netflix/Bridgerton/Shondaland.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 has a trailer: are you looking forward to Penelope & Colin?”

  1. HandforthParish says:
    April 12, 2024 at 10:47 am

    I have to day, I’m really not.
    Penelope was a total bitch at the end of last season, and Colin was also quite horrible to her.
    He’s also the most unattractive of the brothers in my opinion.
    I think I’ll watch it for the rest of the cast/siblings.

    Reply
    • Aud says:
      April 12, 2024 at 11:36 am

      Same. I can’t stand Penelope and have no interest in seeing her get a HEA.

      Reply
    • Krista says:
      April 12, 2024 at 11:43 am

      I’m looking forward to seeing what they do, but I really don’t like how they changed Pen’s story line from the books, especially her relationship with Eloise. It seemed unnecessary, changed just for extra drama?

      Reply
    • KN says:
      April 12, 2024 at 11:53 am

      I don’t mind Penelope, but I like my Bridgerton sexy, and Colin Bridgerton is the least attractive brother and not sexy at all!

      Reply
    • Barbara says:
      April 12, 2024 at 12:05 pm

      I’m not looking forward to it either. I wish they’d have done the books in order and done Benedict’s book before Colin’s. I’m not sure if it’s the whole Lady Whistledown thing (how could she have kept it from Eloise?!) or because Julia Quinn wrote Colin as such an immature brat but I never was able to work up much interest in their story.

      Reply
    • Mandy says:
      April 12, 2024 at 12:28 pm

      LOL, I thought I was the only one!

      Reply
    • JW says:
      April 12, 2024 at 3:56 pm

      Another one with you. The actors are doing a great job with what they’re given, so this isn’t a them problem, but I needed Benedict’s story, probably, to come first and give Pen a chance to win me back before I can root for her again. Also, this Pen and this Colin just don’t have romantic chemistry. None. None in this trailer. At all. They’re trying so hard to sell it, but it’s so so flat. I don’t want to see them get it on at all, and believe me, of the two of them, I’d be totally into seeing Nicola Coughlan in some hot and heavy scenes. I wish they’d done Benedict and probably the set up for book five for this season and then this next season. Or recast Colin.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    April 12, 2024 at 10:49 am

    I’m half super excited, half not. I feel like they messed up with the Whistledown storyline with Eloise and Penelope and that was such a HUGE part of colin and penelope’s storyline. I didn’t like the clips of Eloise being a B to Penelope when in the books she really didn’t care about Penelope being LW.

    I really liked Season 2 bc I loved Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley’s chemistry, but they messed that storyline up as well big time (and i’m glad they were able to bring it back together in the end.) so I am excited for any scenes with them.

    I don’t know. I get that the books can be repetitive and they want to build on the storylines in the book, not just retell them verbatim – but I think some of the straying they are doing doesn’t make the story better.

    I’m also annoyed at the split season, lol.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    April 12, 2024 at 10:53 am

    I think people forget that Jonathan Bailey’s character was so unattractive in Season 1. In Season 2, he was made attractive character-wise because it was his story time. So, I trust Bridgerton team. Although both characters weren’t my favs in other seasons, I am sure they are gonna own this season because the script will be made for that.

    Reply
  4. MaryContrary says:
    April 12, 2024 at 10:53 am

    I’ve never read any of the books which probably helps-I can just enjoy it for the fluff that it is. The last 2 seasons I binged while I was sick over a few weekends (or maybe not “sick” per se, but needed those quiet times to myself) I plan to do the same thing with the next season. I love the costumes, settings, music-the whole thing is the most lovely escapism up there with Great British Baking for me-but with sex.

    Reply
  5. boba says:
    April 12, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Their story was my favorite book in the series, I’m just hoping the show can do it justice.

    Reply
  6. Abby says:
    April 12, 2024 at 11:02 am

    I have not read the books – I’m saving them as a treat for after all the seasons. But I dearly love this show, it’s been the most fun I’ve had watching TV since Downton Abbey. I am thrilled for this season to come out. I did not love the Eloise/Pen story at the end of season 2 and I don’t really think Colin is attractive, but they gave Anthony such a great glow up for his season that I am sure it’ll be fine. I’m here for it, whatever happens.

    Reply
  7. Lucía says:
    April 12, 2024 at 11:06 am

    I think I’ve watched this trailer 50 times now. He’s GORGEOUS and she’s a Goddess. The chemistry is off the roof. What’s not to love?

    Reply
  8. Sujey says:
    April 12, 2024 at 11:15 am

    I am SO excited for this! It’s low stakes regency drama with pretty costumes, so I make it a point not to get too caught up in the historical inaccuracies or the fact that every character has flaws. I have lot of faith in the writers that they are able to tell a compelling story of romantic growth for everyone. Do they get every aspect perfect? No. But close enough to just simply enjoy the fun ride.

    Separately, did I clap my hand over my mouth at Colin’s abs? Yes. Did I black out for the rest of the trailer because of it and have to do a rewatch? Yes. 😂

    Reply
  9. Em says:
    April 12, 2024 at 11:29 am

    I love Nicola so I am looking forward to her season and hopefully we’ll get more Kanthony and not just the tidbits from the trailer. THEY OWE US! I have 2 issues. One is Pen & Colin seem so young so I’m not sure I can allow myself (uhmmm) any “lustful feelings” watching 2 teenagers make out. I know they are suppose to be older characters (Nicola & Luc are older as well) but look at them. Kids is all I see. The second is we now have now have no people of color in plot A. It’s interesting that they didn’t cast a black actor to rival Colin. I just find it bit jarring in a show that made such a big point of casting diversity to have an all white plot A cast.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 12, 2024 at 12:03 pm

      In the books they are supposed to be 8 years (I think? Maybe 7?) from the Daphne/Simon storyline, so I wonder if they will include any kind of time jump at all here? Maybe even a year or two?

      And I agree that I think its a bit jarring to now have an all white cast, even if they keep Simone/Kate as a bigger character than what they did with Daphne last season. I saw speculation on X that Benedict’s love interest is going to be a WOC, so I think it will be interesting to see if she is introduced this season (if I was the producers, I would introduce her in the first episode or two, and then she disappears and that sets up Benedict’s storyline perfectly.)

      Reply
      • Em says:
        April 12, 2024 at 12:25 pm

        That’s a good point! Francesca’s love interest may also be a person of colour. I think I read somewhere Pen refers to herself as an old maid but look at her. She’s just naturally so youthful as is Luke.

        I’m also looking forward to see how they (Polin) & the larger Bridgerton clan & eventually the Ton deal with the Whistledown revelations. Pen isn’t just the heroine this season but many may see her as a villian. Eloise has made that quite clear.

      • Darcy P says:
        April 12, 2024 at 12:47 pm

        Something to keep in mind – back then girls got married very, very young, so even a girl in her early 20’s could start getting the “old maid” or “spinster” nickname if she had already gone through 3 or 4 seasons. But I do agree, in the books, I believe Pen was 27 or 28 and in this clip she refers to being on the marriage market for 3 seasons, which would make her younger than in the books.

  10. Square2 says:
    April 12, 2024 at 11:39 am

    I’ve read all those Bridgerton novels when they first published over the years, before Shonda bought the right to produce them. I always enjoy Julia Quinn’s writing & books.

    However I like the Bridgerton TV Series more than the books. I love season 2. The changes they made for the TV show made the characters more dynamic & the story lines more complex. After watching the 2 seasons, I went back to reread the novels all together and found them all follow a similar formula in the story line. So if the producers followed the books’ script faithfully & didn’t rewrite, Bridgerton would be done in 2 seasons.

    I’m looking forward seeing Jonathan Bailey & Simone. Also I’m glad Alice is back in Season 3. I enjoyed watching Emma Naomi in Professor T (UK). (Spoiler Alert:

    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    I hope DI Lisa will be back in Season 4 of Professor T.)

    Reply
  11. Noodle says:
    April 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    I see how we are being introduced to Francesca and John/Michael, but where were Ben and Sophie in this series of clips? They already skipped over them to get to Colin and Pen; I hope they get their season, as problematic as their storyline can be.

    Reply
  12. theotherviv says:
    April 12, 2024 at 1:46 pm

    Since I am one of those who had read all the books I was hoping that they would go with the original timeline and continue with Benedict meeting Sophie. I even would have thought it a cool idea if they had combined the storylines of two siblings as there is no way they will be able to tell every sibling’s story before the original Bridgerton fans age out of this. Six seasons or six to ten more years to get to Eloise and finally Hyacinth’s story? Too long. I am nevertheless really looking forward to this and will likely watch it twice. If it has Queen Charlotte in it, I am happy.
    Shonda Rhimes churned out so many Grey’s Anatomy episodes over the years, in comparison this seems to take FOREVER.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 12, 2024 at 1:58 pm

      Netflix tends to cut off shows so I don’t think they will get that many more seasons. A fourth one is guaranteed but nothing after that.

      I suspect we will see setups for Benedict, Eloise and Francesca in this season.

      Reply
  13. Imara219 says:
    April 12, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    I was so excited about this season, and this season only because it was the only Bridgerton book I read. It’s a story trope I love in Historical Romances, and they have completely changed up the storyline. The things I personally loved are now gone. I’m going to sit this season out, even though I’ve been eagerly waiting.

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    April 12, 2024 at 6:05 pm

    I adored Kanthony … they were the most fun. But I also really like Nicola Coughlan and so I’m looking forward to it, though I’m kind of meh on Luke Newton as Colin. He strikes me as kind of ordinary.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment