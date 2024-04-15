Kim Kardashian wore a ‘bandage dress’ to the Breakthrough Prize event: hot or not?

Here are some photos from the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. This event was as well-attended as the Oscars, I swear. Kim Kardashian got a lot of attention for wearing this 2024 version of the “bandage dress.” The old version was Herve Leger, but I haven’t seen an ID for this one. Kim occasionally does “wet look” hair and I hate to admit it, but she sort of pulls it off. I mean, she looks like a plastic Barbie doll left in the pool, but she also just looks pulled-together and pretty. Her date was her momager Kris Jenner.
Elon Musk was there. He looked like a needy a–hole begging for attention. Growing up, I used to think being a billionaire must be so cool. If anything, Musk shows everyone that you can have more money than God and still be the biggest f–king loser.
Brie Larson wore Chanel – she has this thing where she’ll wear something interesting or offbeat, but she somehow makes it look so boring.
Jessica Chastain looks sort of like a game-show hostess but I love the color.
Venus Williams is a literal GODDESS and she was my pick for best dressed of the event.
Last people: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Katy wore Coperni. I swear, about five other women wore versions of this dress. Michelle Yeoh kept it simple and elegant; Glenn Close wore a shiny jumpsuit; and I kind of like this version of Maria Sharapova, where she has dark hair and looks like hell.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Kim looks good, apart from the hair.
Venus looks great! That colour is amazing on her.
I’m not sure “good” is how she looks, when it’s all plastic & molded & snugged in there within an inch of her life.
Nothing about her is real, so what looks good?
Particularly in contrast to Meghan, her polo look, for example, who is radiant. Kim could have had that, she was a beautiful woman before she changed everything about herself.
Like Megan Fox, it’s just sad at this point.
The molded plastic can’t extend to the hands – they give away age. Meghan’s a beautiful woman, but her radiance comes from her expressions and connections with others. Kim will always be “Look at my outfit.””
I don’t think I will ever find the dead-eye and open mouth look attractive. Beauty is in being alive and healthy and gracious and comfortable.
But i can’t believe that the there is no video here of Kim’s waddle in that dress. To get to the photo spot, she literally waddled over. Not sure what was wrong with the dress but I burst out laughing. It’s a good reminder of just how silly all of this is.
Elon’s pants are a different color than his jacket.
I like Kim’s dress, but I really thought that was Monica Bellucci (sorry Monica). And why does her mom have to be on her side like a harbinger of death????
Venus looked great, wonderful color. And Katy’s dress is cute, but the bust would have looked better if it were higher.
“Harbinger of death”. Brilliant!
Venus looks gorgeous, and I hope Jessica is not ill.
Katy’s dress looks like it could stand up without her.
Kim looks very good and it’s always nice to see her with evil Geppetto. Is it me or has Kim’s face become more oblong?
Kim looks like a sea creature. I never understood wet hair fashion, it seems weird to me if you are not posing near some ocean or something. My fav is also Venus. She looks really good in pink.
I thought that JC was that No Demo Reno person. Its not just her hair, its the expression here as well
I still don’t get why all those random people were there.
The Breakthrough prizes are awarded to researchers for their breakthrough work in life sciences, e.g. yesterday for work helping to better treat Parkinson’s or for progress in the field of neurogenetics, or in maths and fundamental physics.
That said, I agree with Kaiser, Venus was the best dressed.
I don’t know if I just woke up too early or what, but this version of Kim barely looks like Kim at this point.
That was my first reaction. Not sure if it’s the latest new face or just the make-up/styling but that’s not obviously Kim to me.
Venus and Michelle Yeoh are my best dressed. I love how Venus is wearing that pink dress, and I love that Michelle showed up in a well-tailored suit.
What is going on with Kim’s hands? They look like they’re a different color and texture than the rest of her.
Those are the normal hands of a 43-year old woman. The question is what’s going on with the rest of her.
Fake hair, nose, eyes, lips, cheek bones, chin, boobs, butt, tan…lipo everywhere, botox everywhere I’m sure. Professional makeup job and shapewear sucking in whatever hasn’t been sucked out…yeah, she looks great!