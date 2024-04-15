Kim Kardashian wore a ‘bandage dress’ to the Breakthrough Prize event: hot or not?

Here are some photos from the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. This event was as well-attended as the Oscars, I swear. Kim Kardashian got a lot of attention for wearing this 2024 version of the “bandage dress.” The old version was Herve Leger, but I haven’t seen an ID for this one. Kim occasionally does “wet look” hair and I hate to admit it, but she sort of pulls it off. I mean, she looks like a plastic Barbie doll left in the pool, but she also just looks pulled-together and pretty. Her date was her momager Kris Jenner.

Elon Musk was there. He looked like a needy a–hole begging for attention. Growing up, I used to think being a billionaire must be so cool. If anything, Musk shows everyone that you can have more money than God and still be the biggest f–king loser.

Brie Larson wore Chanel – she has this thing where she’ll wear something interesting or offbeat, but she somehow makes it look so boring.

Jessica Chastain looks sort of like a game-show hostess but I love the color.

Venus Williams is a literal GODDESS and she was my pick for best dressed of the event.

Last people: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Katy wore Coperni. I swear, about five other women wore versions of this dress. Michelle Yeoh kept it simple and elegant; Glenn Close wore a shiny jumpsuit; and I kind of like this version of Maria Sharapova, where she has dark hair and looks like hell.