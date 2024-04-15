Duchess Meghan will officially launch American Riviera Orchard ‘later this spring’

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Sussex and her polo-playing husband from Friday, where they were in Miami. Meghan looked especially rich and beautiful, and I suspect some of her stylish appearance was due to the fact that, apparently, the Sussexes’ new polo show is already filming. There were lots of photos where, in the background, you could see cameramen covering different angles of whatever the Sussexes were doing. The Netflix polo show promises to deliver more than just the sport itself – if I’m watching a show about polo, I want to see rich people and how they behave towards one another. Let me see American celebrities mingling with finance bros! Let me see pony drama! Anyway, there’s another reason why I think Meghan looked especially beautiful at the polo match – I think she’s already trying to show us that she is the brand and the brand is American Riviera Orchard. ARO will be launching “later this spring.”
Meghan Markle is preparing to unveil more of American Riviera Orchard. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, will officially launch her new lifestyle brand later this spring, PEOPLE understands. Meghan unveiled American Riviera Orchard’s website and Instagram account on March 14.
The update follows Meghan and Prince Harry’s announcement on April 11 regarding two new nonfiction series in development at Netflix through their Archewell Productions hub, Deadline reports. These shows, which are part of their ongoing multi-year deal with the streaming platform, will focus on the individual passions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
A series curated by Meghan will highlight the fun of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship, and see her serve as an executive producer. The series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, part of Sony Pictures Television, under showrunner Leah Hariton, who produced Selena Gomez’s cooking series Selena + Chef, which first aired on MAX.
The news dropped after a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Meghan was “excited” about American Riviera Orchard and its budding online presence.
“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch,” the source told PEOPLE. The insider added that the brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”
“She is excited about her latest, personal venture,” the source said. “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”
[From People]
I’m excited to see both the launch and the products available. Like, I’m just as interested in the process as whatever she’s selling. I can’t wait to find out if she’s partnering with chain retailers or whether she would ever do a brick-and-mortar store or whether this will be a purely online experience. Will her website crash? Does she have people operating the ARO’s Instagram? What kinds of jams will she offer? Will she do a soap or perfume line?? I cannot wait!!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Palm Beach, FL – Meghan Markle wows in a white dress and towering heels as she and Prince Harry arrive hand-in-hand at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami. The Happy couple were surrounded by a film crew from Duke’s new Netflix show about the elitist sport.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Palm Beach, FL – Meghan Markle wows in a white dress and towering heels as she and Prince Harry arrive hand-in-hand at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami. The Happy couple were surrounded by a film crew from Duke’s new Netflix show about the elitist sport.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Nacho Figueras, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex after the Duke of Sussex played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after arrive at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Hooray 😃
I am so there! Cha-ching! Cha-ching! I have never felt so happy to make someone a billionaire, like I do the Sussexes.
OMFG if they achieve billionaire status the british rags will lose their effin minds!! i am here for it
Don’t forget! EVERY PURCHASE will hasten the downfall of the British monarchy! WIN-WIN! lolz. I will fill my cart for the revolution.
For The Revolution!!! will be my cry as I pile everything I can possibly afford I’m the online trolley and shipped to Ireland. I’ve gotten really into redecorating at home this year and one of my things is nice dishes and crockery. I just feel better when I eat from a nice dish, plate or pasta bowl. I can’t wait to see her wares ❤️❤️
I hope she does a line of linens and a cookbook about making jams, jellies, and chutney!! I’m so excited!
OMG, linens – sheets, towels, blankets – are my kryptonite! My husband and I were walking through a home store on Friday and he turns to me and says, quick, let’s get out of the sheets section. He knows, lol.
Anyway, yes please, curated linens from the Duchess. I need that in my life.
This is me. I have monogrammed linen sheets, linen duvet covers, silk pillowcases, I am a sheets freak.I have Egyptian cotton towels that feel like clouds. My blankets are silk, cashmere and wool, and cotton. I have linen kitchen towels and hand towels. I am so IN her fabric obsession.
She already got ahold of my cash.
In my family, I am the only one who loves jams. It is nice to see other people getting excited about jams as much as I do 😭😭Meghan, give me all the jams.
Late spring it is then!! Can’t wait to see what she has in store for this project.
Does anyone else see that her and Julia Robert’s have a passing resemblance ?
I see it a little bit. Plus there’s the whole pretty woman polo vibe. Imagine if Meghan put in some deeper red highlights. She’s been rocking the deep dark brunette for a while but would love to see her adding some ginger highlights😂
No one can make me hate this woman. She EXUDES beauty, kindness, class and wealth, love her!
+1 and the more the Salty Isle inhabitants hate on her, the more I love her and will support all her projects!
I have all the same questions as you… I can’t wait until we have some answers. If this weekend is a preview for what we can expect from American Riviera Orchard I can’t wait. It’s going to be amazing.
My sister and I were just talking about the Simply Modern bottle she has. After I saw Meghan in the Clevr ad, I gave it as a Christmas gift. I got her the same exact almond taupe color and my sister loves it and loves the color. She’s 11 years younger than me and dresses her kids in taupes and browns and neutral colors. Nothing bright. It’s not really my vibe but I can see her loving some ARO products fr and she ain’t even a Meghan follower.
I now own three different simple modern products. Including the filter water bottle. I only buy cream/taupe colors for water bottles so the almond birch caught my eye but the product was so good I now have a collection. I am going to be in so much trouble when she finally releases a product line🥴
I bought that bottle, in that color as well!
“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect.” Looks like M or her team saw some of the feedback about the name lol I’m excited to see what she has to offer and for the cooking show!!
ARO will be way above my price level for the big stuff- but i like to have little splashes of luxury when i can- (just did 2 nights at a spa/fancy hotel- which was fabulous).
but little pieces of it, i can totally afford a few things here and there.
I am just hoping she stays away from the goopy wellness voodoo. That anti-modern medicine stuff irritates me.
But she seems much more about a love, an aesthetic, good foods, quality fabrics, healthy ingredients- but not- steam your vagina gwen-dumb stuff.
Looking forward to it.
And yes, of course i signed up for the mailing list.
Love love love how happy, healthy, tasteful and rich they look.
The mass delusional british press and palaces – this kind of unbothered appearance by the Sussexes makes them crazy!
I wish they’d go away- but i realize that pretty much FOREVER- they will be making money off hating the fabulous, self-made woman who stole “their” prince.
Bless their hearts.
And okay- this is just a fever dream- but if Travis and Taylor go the distance (they haven’t even known each other a year- let’s give them time)- i would be so tickled if she and the Duchess worked on some fabulous GIGANTIC charity project together. Yeah fever dream. But imagine the stylish possibilities….
Maybe unrealistic, but I really hope she does some things at affordable price points and it’s not just a GOOP/Oprah thing from the price perspective not even just the silly jade eggs. Like, no matter how beautiful it is, I can’t and will never spend 5k on some random household object or a necklace or a Christmas gift for someone. It’s just not going to happen; because we’re solidly middle class and would like to retire some time this century. I really hope she embraces the affordable luxe thing and it’s more like at the prices of the Magnolia Home Target line. I would buy it 100% ,if it’s affordable and still allows to max out my savings every month.
I wonder how complete the cooking show is? Like will its release time with the full launch of ARO?
Meghan did give off rich vibes this weekend (as she should, she is very rich, lol) but in a very classy and modern way. She didn’t look fussy, or like she was trying too hard, or whatever. She looked confident and happy.
I just checked and technically Spring includes the months of March, April and May so if we’re being “technical” ARO should start selling sometime between now and the end of May!!!! I’m so stinken’ excited!! I’ve even put off a couple of home decor purchases until I see what Meghan’s selling 😃😃
When I hear American Riviera Orchard, this (the polo photos) is EXACTLY the vibe I get. I wish she would sell clothes like this!!!
Could you imagine? A line of blazers, coats, jumpsuits, tailored pants, shoes???!! Watches??? Omg. Sign me up.
I have a feeling she will have the same success as Harry’s Spare – completely blowing other records out of the water, website traffic and sales and Netflix views.
Can’t effing wait!!
Yes, polo isn’t just a sport, it’s a whole culture – they don’t have to go all Real Housewives, but I want to see some drama!
As for ARO – I’m just me, in an apartment, on the other side of the country, but I can buy jam.
She is just so effortlessly elegant. She should try to bottle that and sell it!
Like another commentator above, I am so rooting for Meghan and Harry to become billionaires. I want them stinking rich, wildly successful and watch the UK media, rota, experts etc. to choke on it. I knew the collective “they” would go after Meghan the minute I watched the “Fab Four” panel after their engagement; she was articulate, charismatic and a threat. I underestimated how vicious the campaign would become and, sadly, Diana’s death gave Harry an element of financial independence so he could make the decision to leave. I’m not sure if Charles will bequeath any money to Harry, Archie or Lily because financial freedom for the Sussexes is a continued threat to the institution and they want them diminished. That’s one of the reasons I want them to thrive.
I want them not only to be wildly successful but also sue the pants off the filthy tabloids and completely bankrupt them.
If Meghan ARO products look as good as she does , then she be counting those dollars bills all day everyday
These Polo pictures are so gorgeous 😍😍😍 I’ve seen them a million times on line and still can’t get enough ❤
Altho I believe #people pulled this from their arse, I just looked to see when spring officially ends and it goes all the way to June 20!! I dont wanna wait for any time in June. boo
But to be honest, M has so many products due out this spring: the website, IG, the Netflix series and the Podcast……so what I am hoping, first of all, is that by “later in the spring” is meant by next week….tee hee
I’m from the midwest and yeah that’s what I’ve always counted as the end of spring. I remember a few times when we had blizzards in May.
All those derangers crowing about how her “launch announcement” failed to get her Instagram followers like AI Princess and Zoom Prince seemed to miss the point that she has not officially announced this launch yet.
She simply quietly opened an Instagram account with 9 blocks in it.
LMFAO
So much unself-aware hubris. Didnt quite hide the jealousy and envy, tho.
I cannot wait. I am unreasonably excited about this. Take all my money. Her fashion is so perfectly on point. She is so glamorous!