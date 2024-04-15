Duchess Meghan will officially launch American Riviera Orchard ‘later this spring’

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Sussex and her polo-playing husband from Friday, where they were in Miami. Meghan looked especially rich and beautiful, and I suspect some of her stylish appearance was due to the fact that, apparently, the Sussexes’ new polo show is already filming. There were lots of photos where, in the background, you could see cameramen covering different angles of whatever the Sussexes were doing. The Netflix polo show promises to deliver more than just the sport itself – if I’m watching a show about polo, I want to see rich people and how they behave towards one another. Let me see American celebrities mingling with finance bros! Let me see pony drama! Anyway, there’s another reason why I think Meghan looked especially beautiful at the polo match – I think she’s already trying to show us that she is the brand and the brand is American Riviera Orchard. ARO will be launching “later this spring.”

Meghan Markle is preparing to unveil more of American Riviera Orchard. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, will officially launch her new lifestyle brand later this spring, PEOPLE understands. Meghan unveiled American Riviera Orchard’s website and Instagram account on March 14. The update follows Meghan and Prince Harry’s announcement on April 11 regarding two new nonfiction series in development at Netflix through their Archewell Productions hub, Deadline reports. These shows, which are part of their ongoing multi-year deal with the streaming platform, will focus on the individual passions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A series curated by Meghan will highlight the fun of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship, and see her serve as an executive producer. The series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, part of Sony Pictures Television, under showrunner Leah Hariton, who produced Selena Gomez’s cooking series Selena + Chef, which first aired on MAX. The news dropped after a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Meghan was “excited” about American Riviera Orchard and its budding online presence. “Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch,” the source told PEOPLE. The insider added that the brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.” “She is excited about her latest, personal venture,” the source said. “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

I’m excited to see both the launch and the products available. Like, I’m just as interested in the process as whatever she’s selling. I can’t wait to find out if she’s partnering with chain retailers or whether she would ever do a brick-and-mortar store or whether this will be a purely online experience. Will her website crash? Does she have people operating the ARO’s Instagram? What kinds of jams will she offer? Will she do a soap or perfume line?? I cannot wait!!