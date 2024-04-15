Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce were loved up at Coachella all weekend

Here’s a photo of Taylor Swift happily (?) posing with Teresa Giudice at Coachella over the weekend. Teresa posted it on her IG! Taylor went to Coachella with Travis Kelce, and there’s a wealth of TNT photos and videos from the music festival. All of the paparazzi photos are pretty exclusive, but I’m including some stuff below.

They saw Bleachers perform, because Taylor supports Jack Antonoff. They saw Ice Spice. They saw DJ Dom Dolla’s set. Travis lifted her in the air like she weighs nothing – even more evidence that we need to date buff guys who can carry us and lift us in every way. Taylor also wore a New Heights baseball cap – that’s the name of the Kelce Bros’ podcast. They also went to Neon Carnival, “the invite-only Coachella after-party.” I have to say, judging solely from the Coachella pics I’ve seen, the vibe at the festival has gotten more and more “rich person cosplaying a hippie” with each passing year. Maybe Coachella was always that way, but the whole thing just looks like they dropped an exclusive members-only club in the middle of the Coachella valley.

Photo courtesy of Teresa Giudice’s IG.

4 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce were loved up at Coachella all weekend”

  1. Seraphina says:
    April 15, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Two comments:
    One, I love seeing them together.
    Two, Teresa Giudice???? Really Taylor, SMH.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    April 15, 2024 at 8:04 am

    I went to a few festivals when I was young, and now that I’m old, all I can say is never again😂. They look cute though.

    Reply
  3. Osty says:
    April 15, 2024 at 8:20 am

    They look so happy together. I wish them well

    Reply
  4. Concern Fae says:
    April 15, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Yeah, I was over on Reddit and someone was saying that Coachella used to be fun and aspirational, but with cost of living spiraling, you can really pretend you could go next year and that sucks the fun out of it.

    My other take is that the livestream kinda proves that you don’t go to a festival for the music. Festivals are for the very young and they can’t afford it unless they got some sort of head start in life.

    Reply

