Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce were loved up at Coachella all weekend

Here’s a photo of Taylor Swift happily (?) posing with Teresa Giudice at Coachella over the weekend. Teresa posted it on her IG! Taylor went to Coachella with Travis Kelce, and there’s a wealth of TNT photos and videos from the music festival. All of the paparazzi photos are pretty exclusive, but I’m including some stuff below.

They saw Bleachers perform, because Taylor supports Jack Antonoff. They saw Ice Spice. They saw DJ Dom Dolla’s set. Travis lifted her in the air like she weighs nothing – even more evidence that we need to date buff guys who can carry us and lift us in every way. Taylor also wore a New Heights baseball cap – that’s the name of the Kelce Bros’ podcast. They also went to Neon Carnival, “the invite-only Coachella after-party.” I have to say, judging solely from the Coachella pics I’ve seen, the vibe at the festival has gotten more and more “rich person cosplaying a hippie” with each passing year. Maybe Coachella was always that way, but the whole thing just looks like they dropped an exclusive members-only club in the middle of the Coachella valley.

🎥 I Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing at #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/YRIzUQ1jzr — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) April 15, 2024

if Travis Kelce can lift Taylor Swift this high he’s going to put the Lover era stage lift out of a job by the end of the European legpic.twitter.com/MzR1AlY6gI — T (@teewatterss) April 14, 2024

the steady camera work on this video of Ice Spice to Justin Bieber to Ice Spice giving a shout out to Taylor Swift to Taylor Swift screaming with Travis Kelce, cinematography pic.twitter.com/m6ag8JUnhP — T (@teewatterss) April 14, 2024

Taylor Swift wears New Heights podcast cap to Coachella 2024 with Travis Kelce https://t.co/aw7MVeLSNa pic.twitter.com/nsb716OaiU — Page Six (@PageSix) April 15, 2024