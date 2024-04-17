Queen Elizabeth ‘had no ego… she loved it when things went wrong’

Samantha Cohen is best known to the Sussex Squad as Prince Harry and Meghan’s former private secretary, when they lived in the UK. Cohen was “given” to the Sussexes by QEII to help them out when they were newly married. Before that, Cohen had been a trusted aide to QEII, working as the queen’s press secretary and assistant private secretary. Cohen left royal service years ago, and now she works in the private sector (she works for mining company Rio Tinto). And she occasionally gives interviews about QEII… but she didn’t comment on the Sussexes at all.
Samantha Cohen, who served Queen Elizabeth II for 17 years as her press secretary, and then as her assistant private secretary, spoke fondly of her relationship with the monarch in an interview with an Australian newspaper. She told the Herald Sun: “The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong. If a cake was not cutting, or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organised, it spiced her life up when things went wrong.”
Ms Cohen, who stopped working for the Royal household in 2019, said the “best times” were her two royal tours accompanying her majesty to Australia. Ms Cohen saw the Queen almost daily and, for nearly a decade, had her own bedroom at Windsor Castle, she said. Recalling how she was invited to bring her family to Balmoral and also to Sandringham at Christmas, she said: “The Queen and I used to talk a lot. I miss her, she was a special woman.”
In 2018, she worked as private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the personal request of the Queen. However, she resigned in October 2019 after being “treated harshly” and likening the job to “working with teenagers”, it was claimed in Valentine Low’s book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. Ms Cohen would not comment on the claims, according to the Herald Sun. However, the newspaper reported that she confirmed that she was one of ten aides reportedly interviewed by the palace after a bullying complaint was made by the then head of communications Jason Knauf.
[From The Telegraph]
“She resigned in October 2019 after being ‘treated harshly’”– she was only supposed to stay for a year or so because that was what she and QEII had agreed on, because Cohen was ready to move on and work in the private sector. These people never miss an opportunity to smear the Sussexes. I’m disappointed that Cohen didn’t use this chance to just say it, that she was always going to leave after a year or so. As for what she says about QEII… in retrospect, QEII was nutty as a fruitcake in her final years and being manipulated and “managed” by courtiers and her heir. That being said, QEII genuinely was a more eccentric figure than most people want to acknowledge. I still get a kick out of the old photos of QEII interacting with cakes.
(Note by Kaiser: I wrote this before I saw further excerpts from Cohen’s interview, in which she did talk a bit more about the Sussexes. I will cover that separately.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659602010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659635986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.,Image: 693865701, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.,Image: 693865774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II at Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen visits Paddington station to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project and to officially open “The Elizabeth Line”, in London, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
So QE loved it when things went wrong that some other poor person likely got chewed out over? How nice. And someone who has people curtseying to her (even in private apparently since Meghan had to learn how when QE was just visiting her son Andrew) isn’t devoid of ego. Cut me several breaks with that. And her family was supposedly invited to Sandringham at Christmas? Didn’t some RR put out that H&M had to decide quickly about going or not because of limited space?
She definitely wasn’t devoid of any ego. How could she be when she was taught since childhood that she was special? That being said; everyone and everything around her is managed to near perfection and she knows it too. I imagine simply finds these small mistakes refreshing
Someone else said the same fairly recently. It may have even been Harry. Think about it: years of unveilings and tree plantings. They no doubt tend to blend together, but when something goes awry, that event stands out.
Good to know she wasn’t growling at someone about pens the way her son did.
That’s my interpretation of these comments as well. She was probably thankful when something went awry because it changed the order of the day and spiced up an ordinary ribbon cutting or whatever.
It really comes down to whether a person is able to laugh at themselves or the situation when something goes wrong, IMO, and unlike Charles, the Queen did seem able to roll with things. She seemed to share Harry’s almost mischievous (and I do not mean that in a negative way!) sense of humor.
This actually could have been a nice story from someone who knew the Queen well, since there are so few people alive that did, but they HAD to throw some Sussex-bashing in there. They just can’t help themselves.
The late Queen refused to sign the race relations act unless she was exempted, the King is still exempt. Taking orders from Meghan must have been a bit of a shock.
Always have to get a smear in about the Sussexes when talking about any of the other royals. I liked when the Queen had trouble cutting that cake she just moved on and looked at it funny.
Yes, aside from the usual shot at the Sussexes, she definitely killed that cake leaving the murder weapon behind.
This woman was already out the door when she was asked to stay on and join the Sussex team. And IIRC, she did not leave until the Sussexes announced they were quitting. So the “she resigned because she was being treated harshly” is so very far from the truth.
The truth is unimportant when writing about the Sussexes as long as the stories sell advertising space.
@Susan, I love that cake-cutting photo; I’ve always thought it was so funny. It was like at that point, the Queen was all out of fcks to give, and was just going to do whatever she wanted.
But there’s zero chance that the woman had “no ego.” Give me a break. She believed she was anointed by God, ffs.
I will never see a profile picture of this woman ever again, without thinking about how her family used the media to prove that she’s a racist, who hated the fact that her black great-grand child was named for her. You know, other than the 5,000-room palaces, her multiple Roll Royce, her horses, and more, her name was all she had.
But that’s the thing, that you either believe the royal rota or you believe Harry. Harry narrated a very different version of Lilibetgate in his book, and I choose to believe him.
5,000 rooms, 12 bathrooms.
We don’t know that she hated Lilibet’s name, she never said so, only parts of the media have said it, parts of the media that have no regard for the truth.
And you have this insider knowledge because…..?? Harry said he asked for TQ’s approval before announcing Lili’s name. Go away.
I refuse to take a negative spin on this. I think it’s adorable that she would giggle about a cake mishap instead of throwing a tantrum about pens (looking at you KC3). Of course, every article on the Royals has to mention the Sussexes 🙄
Because most of the Royals aren’t inherently interesting. Harry and Meghan are.
I do think there’s a generational divide there too. Many more of the Greatest Generation really did take more things in stride (or, as the royal rota would say, “just got on with it”). I’m sure the Queen had an ego, but she also seemed like she was somewhat unsure of herself, too. Like she never appeared to be the biggest person in the room, energy wise.
Betsy,
That’s my perception as well. QEII could have also been more introverted than extroverted. More comfortable with listening than speaking. Also, she did grow up in a time when that level of access and decision-making was ruled exclusively by men. Then, also, that just could have been her personality or the personality she developed based on family dynamics.
The picture of the Q with the cake has me picturing one of those Hollywood sketches – mad queen chuckling evilly as she repeatedly stabs cake
“die you bast*rd, die!”
In the voice of Carol Burnett’s QEII!
William told Jason to investigate and campaign against Meghan. William has a lot to Answer for.
@Tessa- And Jason as well- he was working as H&M’s communications secretary and very possible all the while acting as a mole for Willnot.
He was immediately hired by KP as soon as Harry & Meghan announced they were stepping back as working royals & was behind most of the leaks / twisted narrative that involved Meghan’s correspondence with her Dad- effectively destroying the relationship b/w Meghan & her dad all of which he was handsomely rewarded by being knighted by KP.
He is the same person William & His Father wanted protected in Harry’s law suit against the press.
He is truly a vile person . A day of reckoning is coming for him just as it has for others in the hit squad.
@jemmy: No, no no. Jason Knauf was communications secretary to both couples. At no time whatsoever was he working only for H+M. That is a lie spread by the media to give William cover for sending his henchman to help the Daily Fail defend its case against M. He was always working for William first and foremost. He was hired before H+M got married – methinks with a view to helping William get rid of her permanently.
The woman was Queen, of course she had an ego.
Of course she had no ego, she had been anointed by God to rule 🤷. These people are not based in reality.
Well sure.
No one held her accountable, she never had to apologize, take ownership, or make recompense.
So basically what is being said is: she took joy is watching others squirm & stressed.
That tracks.
Yes! She didn’t have to fix anything after whatever it is went wrong! Nobody was looking to her to untangle the string that prevented the little curtain from fully pulling back from the plaque or whatever.
Are we . . . are we talking about the same woman who famously banned everyone in her orbit from eating garlic, because she didn’t like it herself?
No ego?
Please.
This is a woman who allegedly got angry because her great granddaughter was given her pet name. If this is true, then she definitely had an ego.
But, but, but, that was the only thing she could call her own!!
If she really had a problem with it, I doubt Harry would have used the name. But I am curious how she felt about Lilibet – Diana. I know Charlotte is Elizabeth Diana, but Lilibet is very personal…
And look! There’s those royal pearls Dunlop was going on about in the other article. Don’t they look just like the halter collar on Meghan’s white dress?
ETA: Something else occurred to me…we know of course the palace vipers and media never pass up an opportunity to criticize the Sussexes, or display their racist underpinnings, so that negative press over the name wasn’t a surprise. But you know who I bet was upset about the name (and may have prodded that press coverage) – William. It would be so like him. Upset either because he’d already named his daughter after TQ and Diana, and didn’t like Harry “copying” him, and/or, because he didn’t think about asking to use Lilibet himself (and interpreted it as another sign of TQ’s favoritism, like letting Harry wear a beard for his wedding).
I fully believe all of the crying was because no one else had thought of it. QEII had 3 granddaughters, and many great granddaughters. They are mad that Harry was the only one to think of Lilibet, and the only one to make their daughter’s first name in honor of her.
Ah, but did she? she might have loved it. We shall never know, I would prefer to think she loved it, Harry was supposed to have been a favourite. Perhaps she didn’t have the energy to fight her other grandson. I prefer to disbelieve what I read in the tabloid press. I feel I am better informed that way.
Of course she had a bloody ego, why do you think she insisted on how, why, what where, when and with who things were done? It was her way or the high way!
Yes she could be quite funny, there was an incident where she was inspecting the troops (they were Canadian), she asked one poor soul, “how long have you severed in the army?”, he replied “oh a long time ma’am”.
To which she replied with a real twinkle in her eye “oh I thought so, it shows”.
She walked on with a big grin on her face and the troops stood either side of their senior officer were trying so hard not to laugh with her.
Couldn’t help but notice they said Cohen had a bedroom at Windsor Castle BUT NO BATHROOM. Ha! Probably had to walk down the hall, down the stairs, around the corner, down another hall, to the bathroom used by the public during tours.
These people are so pathetically grateful for any scraps they get from the royals.
I can also understand why Samantha Cohen might have found that working 4 the Sussexes and with the Kensington Palace to be challenging and like working with children who didn’t have it together. Why? I’m sure the environment, tone and culture was more sedate when working with and for QEII. All of the aim and energy went toward one principal, the most important principal, and an established principal. Cohen and the others didn’t have to fight off rival attacks. Charles was the only rival. Finally,
the staff, overall, was more mature, had more life experience, and professional experience & contacts.
If you compare that to what we know about KP that atmosphere was rife with sibling rivalry and jealousy. Employees trying to win favor and make a name for themselves and an overall less experienced team, confident and a clueless team. Just look at how they’ve handled Photoshopgate & Kate Cancergate. I would have hated working there too. Given an atmosphere like that, the main principals—yes, Harry & Meghan—were probably paranoid, obsessive, and controlling. Who needs that?
So Meghan, who trusted what Jason Knauf told her about working with Omid and trusted him on other issues was paranoid, obsessive and controlling? Where do you get that? Don’t most bosses, whose name will be on the end product, want control?
“Finally,
the staff, overall, was more mature, had more life experience, and professional experience & contacts.”
I wonder how you arrived at this conclusion? Because from everything we have seen, they were – and are – nothing of the sort. If Meghan had not contacted her own people that Hubb cookbook and her Smartworks collection would never have been accomplished to begin with. We know that Meghan bent over backwards trying to please those people who only wanted to control and belittle her and make her dim her light so the mediocre ones could shine. And she tried, in her words “so hard” to do everything they asked her to do. And from this your takeaway is that she was “paranoid, obsessive and controlling”?
We see you.