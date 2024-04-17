Queen Camilla was back to work on Tuesday, hosting a discussion on domestic abuse

When Queen Camilla married Charles, she convened a group of mature, competent professionals to put together an issue profile which would soften her image (particularly with women) and be above reproach. For the better part of twenty years, Camilla has been the royal patron of various women’s shelters, anti-domestic violence charities, and charities and foundations which work with survivors of rape, assault and trafficking. Just before Christmas last year, Camilla did some rather flawless PR around an underground network of women’s shelters, then she topped it by hosting a Christmas party for sick kids, and she brought an actual reindeer to Clarence House. She’s wily and shrewd.
On Tuesday, Camilla was “back to work” after being off for more than two weeks after Easter. She hosted an event at Buckingham Palace for Changemakers, an offshoot of her patronage SafeLives. Changemakers and SafeLives took part in a discussion about domestic violence and how to best promote healthy relationships starting at a young age.
The Queen has suggested young domestic abuse campaigners host pop-up shops in schools nationwide. Camilla, 76, told four young women working with the SafeLives charity, of which she is patron, that she thought it would be brilliant if they could encourage children to speak about their experiences and promote healthy relationships.
The Queen welcomed the Changemakers, aged 15 to 20, to Buckingham Palace to discuss how to help young people experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse in their lives. The group enjoyed a one-hour round table discussion in the Music Room on Tuesday, where Changemaker Maya, 20, described how they had been to Parliament to ask Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, about the possibility of adapting the curriculum.
The Queen said: “You’re virtually the same age as my granddaughters and I was talking to one the other day and I was suggesting taking pop-up shops into these schools. Say two or three Changemakers, it would be such a good idea because then they could all come and ask questions. To get around schools would be a brilliant idea.”
I doubt Camilla was suggesting anything SafeLives hasn’t already considered, but I appreciate the fact that Camilla was at least part of the discussion and trying to problem-solve. Another royal woman probably would have just posed for photos, sat down for five minutes with a blank expression and said “gosh, how interesting” as she left the room.
As for Camilla’s big return to work – in the past three weeks, Charles and Camilla have moved around from Windsor Castle to Sandringham (in Norfolk) to Birkhall (in Scotland). They went to Birkhall for their 19th wedding anniversary. According to Hello, Charles and Camilla “can truly relax together, spending time walking Her Majesty’s rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell, enjoying the garden and catching up on their reading and painting.” Sure. I doubt all of this traveling and moving around is good for Charles though.
I’m completely obsessed with the young queen who wore jeans to Buckingham Palace!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Charity also begins at home . Camilla was not nice to Meghan and was caught on camera mocking Meghan when she held her stomach while pregnant. She partied with Clarkson and never complained about the abusive article he wrote about meghan. Same as Kate and her early years and her ignoring Archie and Lilibet. Charity should begin at home.
You are right. These people believe their own hype and pat themselves on the back thinking they are bringing on change.
I was furiously ranting the other day what kind of king and queen live in riches and lavish and rake in the money hand over fist instead of distributing the wealth to help the *starving* children and families of the UK, build homes to house the homeless? The dutchy should be distributing food to the poor, not selling them at Waitrose. It is absolutely disgusting.
All I can see is the way they treated Meghan at the queen’s funeral on live tv for everyone to see. The dichotomy of Meghan’s beauty and grace vs. Kate, Cam & Sophie’s haggard looks & snobby attitudes told me all I need to know. All they talked about afterwards was how they would divvy out the queens jewels. They didn’t talk about the queen’s charities around 600 of them left with no patronages. They think they are fooling people but, they aren’t. People see right through to the cruelty, they can’t hide it. When royal rota speak badly about Meghan we know it’s coming directly from the “working” royals inner circle.
Meghan had her husband support so she was luckier than Diana😪😪but between Charles and Camilla Diana’s fate was sealed, horrible people 😵 30 years later Camilla is still using women for her personal gain.
The timing of this is… odd, no?
Yes like what is going on with Kate and why has William all but disappeared.
It reminded me of this speech she gave some decade ago when Khate was the butt of all abuse and she spoke about food disorders and how not eating correctly or at all affects the bone mass at older ages and makes women fragile. All that speech was done while Khate was being lambasted for being too thin and intimated that she was not eating etcetc. The articles written in response was that it felt like Cowmilla was targeting Khate and signalling open season for her media pals against Khate.
Yes the timing is odd and so is the fact that Camilla has decided to focus on this issue for a while. She is shrewd, Machiavellian even, and everything she does is a move on the chessboard.
Okay… I am not the only one who thought this.
honestly, not especially. this is a pretty standard Camilla engagement. As Kaiser pointed out in the post, this issue has been one of her “main” issues over the past 20 years.
We can debate her hypocrisy or how committed she actually is to this issue, but this isn’t an unusual engagement for her.
Is she trying to imply that domestic violence is in the royal family. We have heard about William throwing objects at Kate! That family is messed up! Camila also threw her glasses of gin at the TV when Meghan was shown !!! They are all fake.
Cam probably just listens to her advisors who give her talking points. W&K either don’t listen or don’t remember what they were briefed on.
Yeah, that young lady in jeans has some balls! Or, she just doesn’t give a f**k. Either way, more power to her! 👏👏
Giving off “what’s Buckingham Palace again?” vibes.
The combo of the outfit and her “meh” expression – perfection. No notes. 👌
Yes! The eye is drawn to her! Jeans & a hoodie!! Love her style, love her attitude.
She did all of that …. Why isn’t their trashy press obsessively reporting about it ?
I will never get over the hypocrisy of the very essence of domestic abuse being a spokeswoman for domestic abuse.
Not sure she or any royal is the one to be promoting healthy relationships. Nice try, though.
Dear Rottweiler Pariah,
While we appreciate your work on behalf of (some) abused women, we are not oblivious to the other forms of abuse you have perpetrated on several individuals in particular.
We have also not forgotten the abuse your brother-in-law, credibly accused sexual predator Andrew, is “alleged” to have committed against young women very close in age to some of these guests. The US Dept of Justice has not forgotten either.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Thankfully Andrew is not sent out to preach for causes. He probably wants to.
Well, at least she can stay focused on an issue and not claim to be the one who will solve the problem for everyone. William could actually learn something from her as much as it pains me to say. That said, she terrorized Diana and Harry by planting stories in the press against them.
And she was not nice to Meghan to say the least.
Camzilla is great at the PR. I almost like her sometimes. She certainly appears more serious than anyone else on Salty Isle in that wretched family, except the Duke of Kent. But then I remember that she and Chuckles ganged-up to abuse a clueless 19 year old when they were in their 30s, and she makes me gag.
She also still associates with and participates in abuse of Meghan.
I don’t believe anything Camilla says about domestic violence and I don’t think she herself really cares about this issue either.
She certainly knows about domestic abuse because she is an abuser. She was abusive to Meg and to Harry.
I actually think that photo of Camilla with the young Changemakers is terrific–everyone looks individual & comfortable. Hell, I even like what Camilla is wearing for once.
Her focus on domestic violence has always intrigued me. It’s specific enough that I’ve always assumed she feels a personal connection to it. But I also get the sense that Camilla has a narrow idea about what interpersonal violence is (ripping sinks off walls, perhaps? raging at a father? striking a brother & telling him to keep quiet?). I doubt abusive media campaigns rate highly for her since she views herself as a victim of the media.
Honestly, this is what I think. I think Camilla probably views domestic abuse the same way she views racism – if you’re not using racial slurs and aren’t specifically telling POC that they can’t step foot in a certain room, its not racism.
Likewise I think she equates domestic abuse with a spouse hitting the other spouse. I don’t think she considers how she treated Diana or Meghan to be abuse, especially because I do think she was one of the ones who said the line about “we all had to go through it” when it came to media abuse.
and I think that’s worth discussing because I do think many people have a very narrow picture of what “abuse” is, either in a marriage or another type of family relationship.
Let’s get things right here, because at the moment I can’t get my head around the fking hypocrisy of this old BCH.
She worked behind the scenes (and in her victims life) to destroy a young woman’s marriage, take away her sense of self worth, bed her husband, take her home and her future, destroyed her victims youngest sons relationship with his father, ridiculed youngest sons wife, poked fun at a pregnant woman, helped drive her and youngest son out of the country aided and abeted by eldest son AND her scummy media friends.
Think I missed a few things but no, my heads fine, it’s the twisted mistress and her MASSIVE hypocrisy to fking dare chair a meeting about domestic violence and abuse!! Yeah, go talk to fking Billy about that, and leave right minded people alone
I’ll give her one that she is calling attention to this subject and hopefully awareness of and help for victims.
But for those of us who know how she participated in the very real domestic violence in psychological/emotional terms with Diana and then whatever you’d call her work in the wholesale abuse of Meghan Markle it’s a bit of a gag.
“The Queen welcomed the Changemakers, aged 15 to 20, …”
So they’re young women in the same age group as Diana when she got sucked into the Charles/Camilla vortex. If only Diana had had the Changemakers to alert her to signs of emotional abuse.
Yeah, that really worked for Ngozi Fulani didn’t it. Sistah Space was temporarily shut down and investigated for “financial issues” and she was removed as CEO, all because she called out rude, racially motivated comments made by Lady Susan Hussey.