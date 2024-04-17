Zendaya wore custom Vera Wang to the LA ‘Challengers’ premiere: cute?

I genuinely hope that last night’s LA premiere was the final piece of the Challengers promotional tour. Not that I’m tired of Zendaya’s many sartorial adventures, but I just think these actors are exhausted. They criss-crossed around Europe last week, even turning up in Monaco for the men’s tennis tournament (they watched one of the men’s semifinals) at the Monte Carlo Country Club. The way Challengers has done promotional tie-ins with various tennis tournaments is sort of amazing too – Zendaya has turned up at more major tournaments in the past two years than several top players.

Anyway, here are some pics from the big LA premiere. Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ballgown which… is not my favorite look from the tour. It’s very princessy, which is fine, but it also has kind of a weird Lady Marmalade vibe which clashes with Challengers? It’s the lace on the bodice, I think.

Zendaya also changed into this Celia Kritharioti dress which fully makes her look like she’s wearing a tennis ball.

Embed from Getty Images

More photos from the premiere – Venus Williams looked great in a little grey dress. Mike Faist kept it simple with an all-black look, while Josh O’Connor has a more offbeat style.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images