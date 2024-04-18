Pregnant Hilary Duff gets acupuncture: ‘trying to give baby the eviction notice’



It feels like it’s only been a few weeks since Hilary Duff announced her pregnancy with husband Matthew Koma. But I checked and her pregnancy announcement came in mid-December. Geeze, time flies. Hilary has three children: Luca Cruz, 12, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks Violet, five, and Mae James, three, with Koma. She’s never shared her due date, but looks like it’s any day now. On Tuesday, Hilary posted a bunch of pictures to Instagram. One of those pictures was of herself with acupuncture needles in her face, saying that she was “gently trying to give the baby an eviction notice.”

Hilary Duff is sharing her acupuncture experience as she prepares to welcome her fourth baby. The actress, 36, shared a carousel post on Tuesday, April 16, that featured her undergoing the treatment. Tagging @goldenmonkeyhealing in the snap, Duff closed her eyes as she lay down. “Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice,” Duff’s caption read as needles poked from her forehead, head and cheekbones. Meanwhile, the slideshow also featured a snap of salad from Caioti Pizza in Los Angeles, as well as photos of her children, husband Matthew Koma and their pet cat and dog. Duff also included a photo of her posing in front of a Cadillac, which she also shared on her Instagram Stories. “Had the pleasure of driving this girl around while i have been needing some extra space from paps nearing the end of my pregnancy,” the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote across the photo. “I will especially miss the cooler in this gal! @cadillac thanks for the peace and quiet these last few weeks.” Earlier this month, Duff shared an Instagram post featuring many photos of her and Koma. She also opened up about her thoughts on soon welcoming her fourth baby. “4 kids is a truly wild choice,” her caption read before praising her beau. “And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you ♥️.” “Also on a separate note … ” Duff added. “Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night 😣😵‍💫.”

[From People]

While there’s no conclusive evidence that acupuncture can help induce labor, some studies have found that it can help ready your cervix for labor. Just like with some of the other methods that women try, it’s always anecdotal. And hey, I get it. Those final weeks when you’re just waiting for the baby to come feel like they’re taking forever. At least, they did for me! You get to a point where you’re over being pregnant and just want them to get here already, so you can finally meet them and start the next chapter of life. My younger son was almost a week late and they wanted to induce me once I hit 41 weeks. I tried doing all of the things I did to coax my older son out – I took walks on hills, ate spicy food, etc. – and nothing worked. Finally, when I was 40w5d, I got a prenatal massage that focused on pressure points to induce labor. I’ll never know if it actually worked but I did go into labor the following day, so I’d like to think that it did and was a very well-spent $100, lol.

Meanwhile, Hilary has also prepared for birth by making a 53-song playlist, joking that she’s “manifesting a short birth, as I only made it three hours.” It includes songs such as Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Beyonce’s “CUFF IT,” Taylor Swift’s “‘Tis the Damn Season,” Aretha Franklin’s “Baby, I Love You,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” and of course, “Sha La La” by Koma’s band Winnetka Bowling League. Best of luck to Hilary for a quick and easy birth! May she only have to get through the playlist once.

