Paste on Taylor Swift’s TTPD: ‘This is your songwriter of the century? Open the schools.’

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has not landed well. This is maybe the first time in Swift’s history where it feels like a new album is being scoffed at, that the reaction almost across the board is a massive eye roll? Even from her fans, there’s a sense of “wait, maybe Taylor didn’t need to share this much.” What I keep coming back to is how unnecessary this was too – Midnights was well-received, even if some critics quietly noted that Taylor should get out of her Jack Antonoff-produced comfort zone. Still, it won the Album of the Year Grammy (another eyeroll) and there were several good songs on it, even I’ll admit that. It feels like she didn’t take the time in between Midnights and TTPD to really figure out what she wanted to say about Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy. It was supposed to come out as raw, hyper-emotional poetry but instead it’s come across as Taylor trauma-dumping on her fans about a really sh-tty guy (and her fans already knew the guy was a total sh-thead).
The American edition of Rolling Stone gave TTPD a rave review, and while they might mean it, as I read RS’s piece, I was struck by how dumbed-down the review was, as if the critic was trying to give 13-year-olds a history lesson on “who is Patti Smith?” RS Germany had an even more disconcerting take on TTPD – critic Ralf Niemczyk claimed that TTPD shows that Taylor is “the better Adele.” Y’all. Leave Adele out of it – she’s literally in a totally different league. Meanwhile, Paste Magazine’s review was so scathing, it’s served as some kind of seminal moment in the critical examination of Taylor Swift’s cultural impact. Whoever wrote this didn’t get a byline, apparently because that person doesn’t want to get doxxed by Swifties, because that’s where we are in this world. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Taylor’s TTPD announcement at the Grammys: Sylvia Plath did not stick her head in an oven for this! When Taylor Swift took the Grammy’s stage last month to claim her award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she saw that spotlight as an opportunity to announce her 11th studio album: The Tortured Poets Department. The follow-up cut to audience members—Swift’s music industry peers, mind you—told us all that we would ever need to know, and the collective disinterest across the crowd echoed through our TVs.
On the use of “tortured”: In terms of popularity—certainly not always in terms of quality—no musician has been bigger this century than Swift, which makes it impossible to really buy into the “torture” of it all. This is not to say that Swift being the most famous person in the world makes her immune to having multi-dimensional feelings of heartbreak, mental illness or what-have-you. But, she has made the choice—as a 34-year-old adult—to take those complex, universal familiars and monetize them into a wardrobe she can wear for whatever portion of her Eras Tour setlist she opts to dedicate to the material. Torture is fashion to Taylor Swift, and she wears her milieu dully.
This is brutal: This album will surely get comparisons to Rupi Kaur’s poetry, either for its simplicity, empty language, commodification or all of the above. And, sure, there are parallels there, especially in how The Tortured Poets Department, too, is going to set the art of poetry back another decade—as Swift’s naive call-to-arms of her own milky-white sorrow rings in like some quintessential “I am going to take pictures of a typewriter on my desk and have a Pinterest mood-board of Courier New font” iPhone fodder. 2013 called and it wants it capricious, suburban girl-who-is-taking-a-gap-year wig back! Soaking our book reports in coffee or having our moms burn the edges with a kitchen lighter cannot come back into fashion; the cyclical notions of culture cannot make the space for such retreads.
Open the schools: The Tortured Poets Department does begin with a shred of hope that, just maybe, Swift knows what she’s talking about—as she sneaks in a cheeky “all of this to say,” textbook transitional phrasing for poets, on opening track “Fortnight.” But “Fortnight” unmasks itself quickly as a heady vat of pop nothingness, though it isn’t all Swift’s fault. “I was a functioning alcoholic, ‘til nobody noticed my new aesthetic,” she muses, attempting to bridge the gap between a behind-the-scenes life and on-stage performance—only for it to occur while propped up against the most dog-water, uninspired synth arrangement you could possibly imagine. Between producer Jack Antonoff’s atrocious backing instrumental and the Y2K-era, teen dramedy echo chamber of a vocal harmony provided by out-of-place guest performer Post Malone, “Fortnight” chokes on the vomit of its own opaqueness. “I took the miracle move-on drug, the effects were temporary,” Swift muses, and it sounds like satire. This is your songwriter of the century? Open the schools.
When Swift is at her best: Swift is at her best either when she is clawing upwards (Reputation) or faced with nowhere to go but into the studio and noodle with the bare-bones of her own sensibilities (folklore). You get something like The Tortured Poets Department when the artist making it no longer feels challenged, where she strikes out looking.
TTPD is mid: The mid-ness of The Tortured Poets Department will not be a net-loss for Swift. She will sell out arenas and get her streams until she elects to quit this business (a phrase decidedly not in her vocabulary, surely). She will sell more merch bundles than vinyl plants have the capacity to make, and rows of variant LP copies will haunt the record aisles of Target stores just as long as Midnights has—if not longer. Perhaps, in five or six years’ time, we will speak of this record just as we now do of Reputation. But right now, it is obvious that Swift no longer feels challenged to be good. The Tortured Poets Department is the mark of an artist now interested in seeing how much their empire can atone for the sins of mediocrity. Can Swift win another Album of the Year Grammy simply because she released a record during the eligibility period? The Tortured Poets Department reeks of “because I can,” not “because I should.”
Moral nothingness: On The Tortured Poets Department, there is a striking level of moral nothingness. The stakes are practically non-existent, and the album sounds like it was made by someone who believes that they had no other choice but to finish it, as if Swift fundamentally believes that her creative measures are firmly embedded in the massive monopoly her name and brand currently hold on popular music.
This is starting to remind me of another piece of Swift’s oeuvre, one which she would probably like to forget: Cats. Remember how Taylor was a cat in Cats, and remember how much fun critics had reviewing that bomb? Sometimes, when an artist makes a terrible piece of art, it brings out the best in reviewers and critics as they try to explain why the art is so God-awful. The thing is, even Swift-skeptics will probably find a few songs in TTPD that they like, but the overall feeling is one of apathy, partly driven by oversaturation. Taylor is going to do what she wants and right now, she wants to do too much. That’s her right. Just as it’s our right to say “meh.”
I know absolutely nothing about this album, but the reviewer should leave Rumi out of this. They clearly subscribe to the yoga-yuppies distorted version of this amazing poet.
They should also leave Sylvia Plath out of it, as at least one of her children is still alive and has repeatedly talked about how hurtful she finds these flippant remarks about her mother’s suicide.
not Rumi! Rupi Kaur.
I misread. Rupi Kaur is pretty bad indeed.
Hard agree.
That’s the only part that shocked me. I was like “how DARE you!”
The author is talking about Rupi Kaur, not Rumi! She’s a contemporary poet, fairly controversial because she found a niche in young women on instagram. Pretty similar audience to TS actually.
“Mid” is definitely the word for this album. I tried to listen to it in its entirety and found myself skipping through about 5 songs (that all sounded the same) and then giving up.
Overall the album has been well-received with great reviews. Yes you can cherry pick a bad review here or there but why? The anger Taylor continues to get for existing remains weird.
Nobody is attacking her for just existing. We are literally talking about her album which she made for public consumption.
The guy who wrote RS review is apparently a stan? And currently writing a book about Taylor. How does that pass the smell test? If any artist who is known as the best songwriter of our generation published this album, it wouldn’t get “100” reviews it got. Just like how Midnights won the album of the year, the artist name is the bigger and better than the work. How does this album deserve full point? Come on now.
I mean if you are going to accept the good reviews you have to acknowledge the bad, and this album has gotten bad/middling reviews from a few well respected publications including, The New York Times, NME, the Washington Post, Atlantic, and now Paste. And while this one is pretty vicious, it’s very interesting to me that her fans cannot take any criticism of her. Saying this wasn’t your strongest writing, or this lyric did not express what you intended to express with it so you probably shouldn’t have included it is the mildest criticism that a songwriter could possibly get. From what I’m seeing reported here even her fans are saying much of the same, why is it so difficult to accept that this wasn’t her strongest work? No one is saying you can’t enjoy it they’re saying as it’s judged off its merits for songwriting and music production it’s not the best.
“she has made the choice—as a 34-year-old adult—to take those complex, universal familiars and monetize them into a wardrobe she can wear for whatever portion of her Eras Tour setlist she opts to dedicate to the material. Torture is fashion to Taylor Swift”
That is the bullseye! When you include poetry in your album title, seriously or ironically, you put your work to be evaluated with higher standards. Reading the comments about how she is the best songwriter of our generation and seeing her collecting awards for that don’t help either.
I wasn’t sure why she released this obviously unfinished work. Then, I saw swifties and 1975’s fans (Matty) analyzing the lyrics and her music video. Taylor and Matty have referenced each other for years and years apparently in their work. So, when she was isolating with her long term boyfriend during covid, she was writing love songs about Matty in folklore with the premise of made-up stories. The more twisted aspect of it, Joe was helping her with that album. So, when she finally got the guy (because he decided to grow up), he couldn’t take the heat and ghosted her. This album isn’t for us or herself. This is for Matty. She wants him to respond, to see how much she loves & hates him and do something about it.
This is as excellent interpretation, looking over the album and the gossip time span involved, this sounds spot on.
I have not listened to this album nor am I a Swiftie but I do think it’s good to get this kind of criticism. It may remind her that she is not infallible and maybe she’ll be better for it.
It hurts her to the core because she was retweeting positive reviews on her twitter last night. This to drive more engagement to those reviews and as we know: more engagement = more money and visibility. It’s like a reward for writing positively about her and i am sorry, but it reeks of insecurity
She won’t be better for it and the only thing that will come out of this article is that the swifties are going to be terrible to the person who wrote it. They have zero chill and they don’t know how to behave or take constructive criticism.
It says a lot that the person who wrote this doesn’t want their name attached to it because of fear of retaliation from swifties. Like….do people really think thats normal, that people are afraid of her fan base because they are so unhinged?
Salient points all. I will say I too am an adult woman who still has that 17 year old self alive and well in my head. Dark academia…yes please. Victorian aesthetic oh yeah. But I feel like overall this effort would have been better in a year or so and yes please…mix up your producers. However…the visuals swept me away.
This is my sentiment exactly. We didn’t need or want this album. No one was waiting with bated breath for her take on Healy.
I don’t understand why there isn’t more to her life than boys. And Florida. She’s in her 30s seen the world. She has experienced more than just dating and Kim K doing her wrong.
I’m not listening to the radio for the next year so I don’t have to hear these songs.
In my opinion Healy didn’t even deserve an album dedicated to him because she only dated him for a few months.
@Chloe, if you look at swifties posts, apparently they first dated a decade ago. Since then, they are referencing each other in their songs. Swifties decoded a lot of her early work together with this album. It wasn’t just a few months, they were writing songs to each other for years, even when they were dating other people. She refers to him as her twin.
BRAVO to this critic! This critique is about TTPD specifically but can be applied to her entire career.
I hope she takes a nice long vacation in between albums. I am drowning in Taylor Swift content. I get why she remade her old albums. But she drops a new album every six months, it feels like.
That said, I do enjoy Fortnite as a song.
But please Taylor, take a few years off now to give us a rest. Go hang out with Travis and have a nice time.
What I found most interesting is the confirmation that she did in fact have a fling with Matty back in 2014/2015. During the Eras tour when Matty was in attendance, she famously mouthed “This is for you, you know who you are. I love you” before performing her 2020 song, Cardigan. Everyone was stunned that she was doing the most. But now, it’s clear that song was really about him. Cardigan is about a woman (Betty) detailing her soulmate (James) returning to her and how she was certain this would happen. There’s a Peter Pan reference in there that is recycled on this album in the song “Peter”, where Taylor details how Matty had flown away with his Lost Boys (his band, The 1975) years ago but promised Taylor he’d be back once he grew up. (“Said you were gonna grow up then you were gonna come and find me”).
Across the album, Taylor is angry at Joe for stealing her youth, as she puts it – a hilarious notion considering she was 27 when they met and he is 2 years younger than her; furious at Matty for deceiving her and leaving her, claiming she would’ve burnt everything down for him; furious at her fans for driving Matty away with their “sanctimonious soliloquies”, which was just them letting her know he is a racist. And also furious at herself for falling for his “get love quick scheme”.
And I’m sorry but I can’t feel sympathetic for a 34 year old who continues to infantilize herself and cheats on her longtime on and off boyfriend because he’s too depressed to marry her.
She comes across as very petulant.
She also shared how she was getting off thinking Matty while she was with Joe, but it didn’t count as cheating because it was only in her head. The only name I know for this is emotional cheating and I doubt Joe has never felt that there was something wrong in their relationship.
I moved to the US this summer and have full Swift-fatigue. She’s everywhere whereas I was able to filter her out in Europe. Thankfully my kids are not that interested in her music but I was thinking even before hearing about the new album that she has oversaturated the airwaves and pop culture, and hopefully she will go away for a few years. How wrong I was—another year (at least) of Swift songs on the radio on constant repeat 😩
She’s always meh to me, apart from when I’m annoyed at her victim blaming lyrics, or how I’m STILL waiting for this sick beat to start, but don’t count her out for best album, they always seem to award her white mediocrity.
I haven’t listened to the album, just heard snippets of a few songs. It seems like a lot of the critique is valid. Taylor kind of wrote this album for herself, because she needed to. She pretty much said so. So, it’s not surprising that the result is not well-edited.
That said, I don’t like the critic’s rather glib reference to Sylvia Plath’s suicide. It suggests that the poet actually did “put her head in the oven” (that’s not how it went) and that she wanted to die and martyr herself (she didn’t, she was depressed).
Yeah, that was a harsh take. There were some truths in it for sure but it also felt snarky just to be snarky. A lot of things can be true. Taylor just came off a very successful tour and football season so she was riding high. Then she puts out an album that some people feel meh about. So it’s probably not her best work. There’s some valid criticism that hopefully she can use to propel and grow her art. But there is also that feeling that some people are really happy she put out a meh album. Like after her successful fall, it was time for her to be taken down a peg. Some of the critiques are downright gleeful and that’s off-putting. At the same time, it doesn’t feel like her best work. It’s just weird how people seem really happy about that. I’m rooting for her music to grow and for her to surround herself with some new and challenging collaborations.
She’s always been mediocre. There, I said it. If she wasn’t tall, thin, white, blonde, from a wealthy family, etc etc etc – we wouldn’t be having this conversation today. The woman is also stuck in perpetual adolescence. Where’s the growth? Where’s the maturity? And for all the talk about Matt, I feel bad for Joe Alwyn – whose worst sin was apparently not wanting to marry Taylor and I can understand why.
Pro Tip: Women like Taylor need to understand that they have agency. You’re not a victim of the patriarchy and you weren’t done wrong because you chose to stay in a relationship with someone who didn’t want the same things you wanted.