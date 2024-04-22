Taylor Swift is getting (well-deserved) criticism for being nostalgic for the 1830s

I really don’t mess with Woody Allen’s films at this point, but I did see Midnight In Paris one time, and I sort of enjoyed the premise of modern people being so nostalgic for a different era, they sort of willed themselves into their preferred era at midnight in Paris. Owen Wilson’s character longed to see the Lost Generation’s exploits in 1920s Paris – Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Gertrude Stein, Picasso, etc. I get that kind of nostalgia. What I don’t get is Taylor Swift seemingly longing for antebellum America??? And not even a particularly noteworthy or fascinating time in antebellum America either – like, you could make a historical argument for wanting to see the Lincoln-Douglas debates or wanting to meet Harriet Tubman. But 1830s America? You want to go back in time to see Andrew Jackson’s presidency??? So that’s where we are. Taylor’s lyrics in her song “I Hate It Here” have caused some controversy.
Taylor Swift released 31 new songs on Friday, but she’s facing some criticism for one line in particular. In “I Hate It Here,” track 23 on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Swift says she wants to live in the 1830s. The full lyric reads: “My friends used to play a game where / We would pick a decade / We wished we could live in instead of this / I’d say the 1830s but without all the racists / And getting married off for the highest bid.”
The Tortured Poets Department double album runs more than two hours long and contains 10,663 words, according to a noble soul at The Ringer who spent 45 minutes counting them up, but this one line is standing out among social media critics.
Observers noted that it’s hard to separate the decade from “all the racists” or other atrocities of the time. Other listeners were quick to point out that the 1830s were best known, historically, for the Indian Removal Act and Trail of Tears, in which around 60,000 Native Americans were forcibly displaced from their homes, with many dying in the process. In Europe, it was also the time of a cholera pandemic that claimed tens of thousands more lives.
The 1830s were also three decades before the Civil War, and slavery was still legal in the United States. Some critics say that the lyric minimizes the struggles of the time, even with the “without all the racists” caveat.
One X user wrote, “I mention Taylor Swift once for a joke and now I’m getting news about her, and I gotta say: pretty astonishing to stipulate that she wants to live in the 1830s, ‘except without the racists,’ and not mention slavery, so slavery still exists but everyone’s chill about it.”
Others used the controversy as an opportunity to make fun of Swift, posting memes or making quips about her private jet. “My interpretation of Taylor Swift wanting to live in the 1830s has to do with the lack of environmental regulations and how economical it’d be to run a private jet,” said another user.
Added a third, “Taylor Swift name one thing that happened in the 1830s that wasn’t racism. Quickly.”
The private plane joke is excellent, lmao. Yeah – it’s bad. It’s an atrocious lyric. I get that she’s trying to analyze her own nostalgia and describe what it’s like living in her own romanticized interior spaces. But can she get some producers or friends she trusts to tell her “girl, you better change these f–king lyrics.” Does Taylor literally surround herself with yes-men to the point where everyone okayed this?
You know I would’ve lived in the 1830s if there were no racists. pic.twitter.com/NHJjT39DaT
— benet (@benshotonfilm) April 20, 2024
romanticizing the 1830s is crazy because what was ever good about the 1830s?! slavery was rampant, the indian removal act displaced and killed so many natives, anti-mexican sentiments were at a high, womens rights were nowhere to be found… like what ? https://t.co/0ahm9YzGTF
— dandelion ✿ (@faerieriver) April 19, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red. Covers courtesy of Taylor Swift.
She just had a good long chat with Blake Lively one night when she had writer’s block.
lol… awesome comment 😂😂
💯 Early contender for comment of the week. Perfect. No notes.
🤭
Yaasss let the historians chime in! Some people love that Taylor gets people voting; let’s love that people talk about the incommensurability of historical experiences and the intellectual bad faith of nostalgia!
My thing with taylor is that all her songs are supposedly exploring these deep thoughts and feelings and yet she manages to make it sound like the diary of a 16 year old
I had the same thought. Like she’s writing with a floofy sparkle pen. Like she’s not nostalgic for 1830, she just picked a year that sounded really old.
I was thinking, maybe she wants to dress in the fashion from the time
@manda – Maybe. I’d think that earlier Regency era fashions would look better on her. The 1830s were all huge skirts, big collars, wasp waists and giant sleeves.
That’s just it! She describes it in the lyric as a kids’ game. I don’t care about Taylor Swift one way or the other, but I really doubt that as an adult, she wants to live in the 1830’s. And that’s not what she was saying in the lyric. This really reminds me of the previous post about how people love to hate on Meghan because she is a strong, successful woman. Well, TS is that times 1,000. She is a misogynist magnet and a magnet for misogynist remarks from even political progressives who don’t like her for her music (and I’m not crazy about it myself). You can dislike TS without being a misogynist, but you have to be fair about it. Mocking her for saying she once played a stupid children’s fantasy game is being pretty picky and borderline misogynist.
Misogyny is not a buzz word. Stop throwing it around. I am not criticizing her as a person. I am criticizing her music and since she is a musician that clearly makes music for the masses, that’s fair game. It’s not just this song. So many of hef songs just sound juvenile. And most of the time it’s also not half as deep as people (particularly her fans) want to pretend it is. She has some catchy tunes, i’ll give her that.
My thought exactly. When I heard this lyric, I thought she sounded like a bunch of high school girls at a sleepover saying what decade they would like to live in and the deepest these conversations would go is about fashion. Like – Taylor saw a pretty dress from the 1830s, and that’s why she wanted to live then. I don’t think the thoughts go deeper than that. Side note but somewhat related – as her relationship with Travis has played out, I’ve thought she seems to be living out a part of her life that most of us lived in our 20s. Going to football games in college – concerts with friends and boyfriends – parties. She didn’t get to experience those things, but I also think it stunted her maturity. In some ways, she’s so savvy, and in others, she seems clueless.
@sarahlee: the continued infantilism of this woman is what bugs me. She was very harshly criticized in her youth for particularly her dating but that had turned into a culture in where you can now not criticize her in any way. Her stans are her worst enemy in this regard because the way they talk about her sometimes would have you believe she’s a clueless 18 year old.
I also more and more get the impression that she enjoys being infantilized and she just can’t take criticism at all. She was literally retweeting positive reviews of her album which for such a big artist comes off incredibly desperate
An interesting thought. She was pursuing a career from age 11 and finished high school through home schooling so she could tour – so, it seems she missed a lot of “normal” life from middle school on. That’s not a bad thing, but very different from most people.
This is exactly it. If you pressed her, she couldn’t name single thing about the 1830s. It’s just superficial. Now if we want to talk about the superficiality of her lyrics, now that’s the conversation. But I am pretty sure, she is not making some deep statement about Jacksonian indigenous removal policies.
This is interesting to me because it ties into the more critical reviews I read this weekend about this album from the Times, Post, and NME. Some took a few shots at her but the general consensus seemed to be she’s not progressing lyrically and sonically they way her peers are, and if she wants to be accepted as one of the greats as she is being feted she needs to. So Kaiser has a fair point. I was watching the greatest night in pop documentary this weekend and this came up with one of the lines in we are the world. Where Smokey Robinson was saying that a line didn’t make any sense the way it was, and no one wanted to say anything because we’re talking immediate post thriller Michael Jackson. They weren’t trying to correct him at all in the song writing process, but Smokey was like I’ve known him since he was 10 years old and that line was stupid lol. Maybe she needs someone back from her Nashville days to just pull it to the side and say this would have never made it out of the writing lab.
Probably giving her way too much credit, but with an album title like Tortured Poets Department, I assumed it was a reference to the 1830s as the beginning of the Romantic movement in literature. But assuming it’s a Tennyson reference was probably far too generous a reading.
As the song continues with “Nostalgia’s a mind’s trick, if I’d been there I’d hate it”, this is a bit of an unnecessary discussion. She also mentions the book “Secret Garden” which she loved as a child (me,too) maybe that’s where the liking for that era comes from.
Btw I’m a classical musician and for me the 1830s sound awesome as well- Chopin was a big deal, Symphonie fantastique had just come out, Mendelssohn was writing bangers… I love the furniture and art and clothing of that period as well. Can we not seperate that from what went down otherwise in history? Do we have to insist absolutely everything that happened at that time was crap and should be avoided?
The song seems to be more about escapism in general and wanting to escape this particular time and place which I certainly get. Now the one critique that I do have that Taylor would have the means and the power to make this place and time a little nicer, and doesn’t use it. Just imagine all the swifties saving the climate and the earth. Please?
This is such a thoughtful comment, Katinka!
“Mendelssohn was writing bangers…“
😂😂😂
Cotd
@ Brassy Rebel, thank you!
@B, ever heard of a little ditty called the “Wedding March” (from Midsummer Night’s Dream)? Still extremely popular almost 200 years later (at least on certain occasions) so if that’s not a certified banger, I don’t know what is 😃
Btw I’m from a very small, poor place that got passed back and forth between France and Germany depending on which country had won the latest war, and my ancestors at the time were breaking their backs in coal mines, so I wouldn’t want to trade either. But still- a fascinating time
I don’t really see how you can separate it though. Along with the music you like, there is also all of the horrible things. For me, as a black woman, there’s no way I’d want to go back or fantasize about music or clothing because of all the things that come along with it. You can appreciate the classical music now – why is there a need to yearn to go back? I feel like that’s what all of these white women (Taylor, Blake) getting nostalgic for these eras forget – they’d have absolutely no rights and would be considered their husband’s property. (Let alone if they were poor and not the plantation owner’s wife!) Let alone all of the other horrible things that come along with those eras.
It just seems like a bizarre thing to yearn for because what’s the subtext?! Blake L wishing to be on her plantation porch sipping mint juleps? But that fantasy comes with the slave labor that supports that fantasy. You can’t separate it, that’s the point (for me).
I haven’t listened to the song but I don’t even understand what she’s saying she’s nostalgic for from that era? Aside from the slavery and genocide of indigenous peoples and lack of any sort of rights for women and lack of child labor laws and lack of birth control and no antibiotics or modern medicine. And on and on. Like, serious question, what IS she yearning for from that era? The fashion?
I have never understood her appeal. I listen to popular music but could only name a couple of her songs. Plus she seems like a mean girl stuck in some teenaged state of mind. I don’t understand why it’s necessary to write so many tragic breakup songs to the point it’s her whole identity (in my opinion, as someone who is viewing her as not a fan). I only learned it after she started dating Travis Kelse but was shocked to learn she’s in her 30s because she acts so young and immature IMO.
Don’t come for me but I just don’t think is a great outrage. 🤷♀️
She says she doesn’t want to be in that time because a) racism —the unpinning of slavery and the treatment of native Americans since they were judged and dehumanized by white supremacy and b) treatment of women ie sold off to the highest bidder because women were property.
I doubt she’s a history major studying famine overseas. But I could see being a fan of the times in theory especially when you were younger. There were great scientific strides, people were getting vaccinated from smallpox, Darwin was researching, Dickens and Hugo were writing, Greece and Belgium fought and won wars of independence and France overthrew the Bourbons (the revolution is immortalized in Delacroix’s famous painting) , Wagner (problematic as he is) and Verdi were composing, slaves were uprising and the abolition movement was gaining steam with slavery being abolished in region after region.
So, yes, it’s a pretty crappy time for anyone not a straight, white, Christian (but not Catholic) , landowning man. But every era has its virtues and value. (The show Timeless was great at showing this and discussing the unseen and unsung.) It’s just a brief lyric but it’s not romanticizing the period and she recognizes two of its main flaws. Trump always shrieks shouting making America great again. But every time has a lot to dislike if not hate. I’m sure history will look back at this era like WTF. But there’s also awesome stuff going on. I think most times would be awesome to visit but I wouldn’t want to live there.
Does this really need to be read literally? People use phrases or words in songwriting to convey feelings or imagery. I think Taylor’s mistake is she writes so many songs about real events in her life, so everything she writes people assume is straightforward. But this lyric was written by a 14 yr old, right?
The problem isn’t that she longs to go back to the 1830’s when she was playing games as a kid. The problem is that AS AN ADULT who is supposedly a “great lyricist” and should therefore know the importance of words, she chose to use the word “racism” instead of “slavery.” She chose to minimize that inhumanity. If you want to start making historical analogies, it’s like saying she wanted to live in Third Reich Germany except “without the antisemitism” instead of “without the Holocaust.”
Antisemitism has existed for centuries. There is only one Holocaust.
Words matter. Unless you’re Taylor Swift, apparently, who as a Great Lyricist and Prodigious Poet, gets a free pass from her fans every. Single. Time.
Well said 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽