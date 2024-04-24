Kensington Palace will release future photos exclusively on social media, not handouts

I would love the inside story on exactly what went down between Kensington Palace and their British media handlers in the past three days. The British media likely expected a new birthday portrait of Prince Louis to be released over the weekend, in time for the Sunday papers. When that didn’t happen, there were LOTS of stories about “will we get a photo” and “we’re not going to get a photo, because the palace was caught manipulating and editing photos.” Then, magically, a new photo appeared on the Waleses’ social media after noon on Tuesday, which was Louis’s birthday. The official story is that Prince William and Kate were “debating” whether or not to issue a photo, because something something Kate’s “privacy.” But really, something else is going on behind the scenes. Still, the Times notes that Kensington Palace has basically changed their internal policies about how they issue photos:

The Princess of Wales has shared a picture of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday during what is understood to be an unprecedented time for the family. Palace sources said the image had been taken by Kate in the past few days at Windsor and has not been edited. She and Prince William are said to be grateful for the birthday messages they have received for the youngest of their three children. It marks a change from the usual release of pictures to celebrate the birthday of a royal prince or princess, which are usually granted the day beforehand. However, it is understood that the family were debating the timing of the release as the princess continues her recovery after the announcement that she was receiving cancer treatment. While the family had initially asked for privacy during Kate’s recovery, they decided to release an image of Louis because, on balance, they believed that it was important to use the picture as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes. The new procedure — to release of an image via the Wales’s social media channels rather than an official portrait released through the mainstream media — is expected to be followed again when Princess Charlotte turns nine next Thursday. Prince George, the eldest child, is 11 in July.

[From The Times]

“To release… an image via the Wales’s social media channels rather than an official portrait released through the mainstream media” – as I said, the British papers expected an advanced copy of Louis’s portrait so they could run it in their Sunday editions. Usually, that is the way it works, with outlets like the Mail, the Times and the Telegraph getting palace-issued photos which the media outlets then publish and distribute. That was what happened with the Mother’s Day photo, and that’s what led to the kill order on the photo by Getty, AP, AFP and Reuters. And that’s what led to the widespread conversation about Kensington Palace’s lack of credibility. So now the palace’s policy change is that no one gets advance copies and everything is just being “issued” through KP’s social media, with palace briefings and assurances that everything is above-board. A distinction without a difference for many people, but it’s still fascinating to me that this is the solution the KP brain trust worked out. I wonder if they’ll release Charlotte’s birthday portrait in the middle of the day on her birthday as well.