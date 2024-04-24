Kensington Palace will release future photos exclusively on social media, not handouts

I would love the inside story on exactly what went down between Kensington Palace and their British media handlers in the past three days. The British media likely expected a new birthday portrait of Prince Louis to be released over the weekend, in time for the Sunday papers. When that didn’t happen, there were LOTS of stories about “will we get a photo” and “we’re not going to get a photo, because the palace was caught manipulating and editing photos.” Then, magically, a new photo appeared on the Waleses’ social media after noon on Tuesday, which was Louis’s birthday. The official story is that Prince William and Kate were “debating” whether or not to issue a photo, because something something Kate’s “privacy.” But really, something else is going on behind the scenes. Still, the Times notes that Kensington Palace has basically changed their internal policies about how they issue photos:
The Princess of Wales has shared a picture of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday during what is understood to be an unprecedented time for the family. Palace sources said the image had been taken by Kate in the past few days at Windsor and has not been edited.
She and Prince William are said to be grateful for the birthday messages they have received for the youngest of their three children. It marks a change from the usual release of pictures to celebrate the birthday of a royal prince or princess, which are usually granted the day beforehand.
However, it is understood that the family were debating the timing of the release as the princess continues her recovery after the announcement that she was receiving cancer treatment. While the family had initially asked for privacy during Kate’s recovery, they decided to release an image of Louis because, on balance, they believed that it was important to use the picture as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes.
The new procedure — to release of an image via the Wales’s social media channels rather than an official portrait released through the mainstream media — is expected to be followed again when Princess Charlotte turns nine next Thursday. Prince George, the eldest child, is 11 in July.
“To release… an image via the Wales’s social media channels rather than an official portrait released through the mainstream media” – as I said, the British papers expected an advanced copy of Louis’s portrait so they could run it in their Sunday editions. Usually, that is the way it works, with outlets like the Mail, the Times and the Telegraph getting palace-issued photos which the media outlets then publish and distribute. That was what happened with the Mother’s Day photo, and that’s what led to the kill order on the photo by Getty, AP, AFP and Reuters. And that’s what led to the widespread conversation about Kensington Palace’s lack of credibility. So now the palace’s policy change is that no one gets advance copies and everything is just being “issued” through KP’s social media, with palace briefings and assurances that everything is above-board. A distinction without a difference for many people, but it’s still fascinating to me that this is the solution the KP brain trust worked out. I wonder if they’ll release Charlotte’s birthday portrait in the middle of the day on her birthday as well.
Sounds like they don’t want to issue hand outs to the media because they don’t want people inspecting the photos for manipulation. You can’t issue kill orders for photos on instagram.
That seems right
This is what I was thinking. Can you even inspect the metadata etc on a photo released only on social media?
BINGO!
It’s the Kim K, Beyoncé, and Ariana method of control – only be seen in photos you control and can edit to your hearts content.
Very managed. They’re saying they’re not official part of a constitutional monarchy anymore, but more just very private but taxpayer funded celebrities.
That picture of her in the armchair by the window…looks like the lens was smeared with Vaseline. Kinda like Barbara Walters in her later years, the Focus is all fuzzy and gauzy.
She is so airbrushed all the time, I wonder what the reaction is to seeing her in person.
So cutting out the press and just going with their social media. That’s interesting. How will the press take this because they are all in bed together. Maybe the press will start going hard on the Wales. One can hope.
So if all future photos are only released through KP’s social media, as opposed to news outlets like Getty and Ap, we’re supposed to just believe that if palace sources say they’re not edited then they’re not edited. This means that they could never again be called out by a photo agency right? Am I understanding this correctly? They can photoshop as much as they want now and just say it wasn’t edited whether that’s true or not. The one thing I appreciated about photo agencies calling out the frankenphoto was that it was clear-cut and there was no maybe about it. This just feels like a new way to do whatever the hell they want with their photos, manipulate and mislead, without being called out by the photo agencies. That’s what’s happening right? So yay, now we can keep having nonstop comment sections about the weather, a tooth, the angle of a hair parting. How fun. Yes, it’s sarcasm.
So, I think you can still determine if it was edited if the editing is as bad as the frankenphoto – like, that was so obviously edited that people with little photography training could notice it – the way the clothes didn’t line up, the changes in the tiles, etc. But I said above I think this means you can’t verify the metadata – so it becomes harder to “prove” that there was editing or that the photo is from when they say its from. We might be able to “tell” but not “prove,” you know?
But if the photo isn’t being distributed to the photo agencies, then they might not have to verify it the way they verified the frankenphoto.
I don’t know. But it sure seems like this is a way around a photo agency issuing another kill order.
You know what else is an easy way around that? To stop releasing manipulated photos…..
@becks1, they’ve been manipulating photos for so long that I don’t think they can stop. I also think it’s there way of avoiding a kill order but also a way of punishing the photo agencies for the kill order. They even called the agencies hypocrites they were so mad. They’re like fine we just won’t give you any more photos ever. Petulant and pouty vibes.
That’s how I took it. They better get ready for LOTS of comments on their SM posts, where we sharp-eyed peasants will let them know when we see photo manipulation & ask directly, who do they think they’re kidding?
Oh no! *clutches nonexistent pearls*
KP will finally feel compelled to moderate those social media comments. How inconvenient! Why won’t the unwashed masses just buy what they’re selling?!?
@beaniebean, I’m trying to figure out if they care what comments the peasants are saying. They just don’t want get another kill order from an official agency. Who cares what the peasants are saying is the attitude they’re giving. And I swear it feels like they’re trolling and inciting the conspiracy theories. For what purpose, idfk? To muddy the waters? To distract? For engagement?
It’s the same fuzzy line as when someone doesn’t know whether to charge the after-conference drinks to business or personal. By posting the photos on social media instead of disseminating them via official news media, KP is attempting to create a distinction between business and personal to mitigate professional responsibility and ethics. If Kate is just a regular mom filtering her instapics to the gods before posting, then naturally those photos wouldn’t be held to the same standards of accuracy or level of scrunity as official historic media.
But aside from giving them another means of evading responsibility for any potential inaccuracies, it also changes the distribution method of the photos themselves – the media would no longer be licensing photos officially credited to Kate via a photo agency, everything would be sourced to the social post, most likely insta. *That* is interesting to me bc I believe it was previously speculated that Kate was actually pocketing the money from those licensing fees; if so, it means that the Middletons have been cut off from yet another revenue stream.
This is true. I wonder how much Kate was getting for her photos?
You just know, if Harry and Meghan were the ones doing this shenanigans, they (well, her, as always) would be SO attacked. Since it is these coddled manchild and womanchild, they will be protected by the media.
This decision but KP is stupid because it:s going to breed a new round of conspiacy theories of the Waleses have something to hide.
Interesting .. it almost sounds as if Kensington Palace (and the future King & Queen) are trying to get out of the long standing agreement with the media. Whether it gets to the point of William’s reign or not, it will be very different than the status quo I think.
That’s certainly one way to get around kill orders & journalist standards.
The ability to lie to your subjects without your subjects having to hear you being called out, in the worlds news, as a liar. Looks like Katie is at home with an addiction to photoshop on her back.
so these idiots are taking something away from the British press by no longer giving them first access to their photos? Just sticking them on socials like any other grubby little peasant? I can’t see this ending well for them.
So, they are going to work from home, release photos only on social media, not release any details about the demographics of their staff, not minimize any funding, get exempted from literal crimes, and not appear in public. They have really snookered the British public. This is the best deal in history.
KP is so contemptuous of the public’s intelligence. Their arrogance is breathtaking!
I reckon being royal means they are raised to be contemptuous of the public’s intelligence. As for the new straight-to-SM approach, I think it emphasises how thin skinned they are when they’re on the receiving end of criticism. Their reaction is just so childish but, of course, that is very on brand for WanK.
I think the plan is to have Peg’s reign be mostly on social media, lol. He’ll show up for state dinners and star-studded galas, but the rest will be pics & videos on their social media channels.
No guidelines and no accountability.
Lol, wasn’t this one of the changes Harry and Meghan wanted to implement with sharing their family photos where they were told absolutely not?
I think this is about who controls the release. Let’s say there is a divorce. Only 1 party will have control of the social media account, as opposed to any party sending an image via email to the various press outlets.
This is KP attempting to not only circumvent the scrutiny of the photo agencies but its about control – they want to control the media pure and simple. If the photo agencies won’t kiss their ass then they will use SM which won’t work out well for them as it will just p!ss the press off even more than they already are with them.
The KP brain trust needs sone serious diagnosis and treatment.
Oh a couple of tabloids got in a sly dig by adding a line “no photoshop needed!”
They’ve obviously briefed this is how pics of Charlotte and George will be issued for their upcoming birthdays and I wonder if that will hold for the obligatory Father’s Day/William’s birthday photo? William’s definitely pushing the rota and the big beasts of the UK media if he sticks to this change and could find the current overly gushing “wonderful supportive husband and father” narrative turn to veiled hints about the truth rather jarring. Part of me wonders if he would even care.
The release of the photo was also well timed to make the US morning shows. Why are the BM not making a big deal that W&K are courting the us media and paying them dust? Interesting.
This move fits perfectly with William’s obsession with control. If they release photos this way, they can also turn off comments.
Also, why would strangers send birthday messages to a 6-year-old child they don’t know? Similarly, why do people give up their Easter and Christmas mornings to hand presents to extremely privileged children walking to church? I just don’t get the royal worship.