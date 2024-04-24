People: Kim Kardashian is ‘over it & thinks Taylor Swift should move on’

In The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift devoted two songs to her eight-years-long beef with Kim Kardashian. It’s particularly telling, to me at least, that Taylor is still so mad at Kim specifically. I don’t doubt that Taylor still has a lot of smoke for Kanye West, but she’s not devoting whole-ass songs about how much she despises Ye. Is he too “easy” a target for Taylor? Kanye destroyed his own life and brand already – he’s a Nazi pariah, and he’s now unwelcome in the elite spaces he craves. If Taylor went after Ye, it would likely be seen as punching down. Plus, he would love the attention. So… she goes after Kim. Kim hasn’t said one word about Taylor on the record since 2019, when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said that everyone involved had “moved on.” Taylor was mad about that too, and she’s spent the past five years referencing Kim in interviews and music. In any case, Kim still isn’t saying anything on the record, but a “source” has something to say about it:

The release of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has reignited interest in the feud between the singer and Kim Kardashian. On “thanK you aIMee,” Swift sings about facing bullying, and the lyrics, coupled with the capitalization of the three letters in the title (KIM), led fans to think that the song is a dig at the SKIMS founder. A source tells PEOPLE of Kardashian’s response to the track: “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.” Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” the source says. “It’s been literally years.” In the chorus of “thanK you aIMee,” Swift sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.” Later, she changes the chorus to sing: “All that time you were throwin’ punches, it was all for nothin’ / An our town, it look so small from way up here / Screamed ‘Thank you, Aimee’ to the night sky and the stars are stunnin’ / ‘Cause I can’t forget the way you made me heal.” The song also references Swift removing “any real defining clues” about who the song is about, along with her admitting, “I changed your name,” which fans believed to be a reference to the song exploring her rift with Kardashian.

Don’t get me wrong, I am also a champion grudge-holder. I’m still holding on to grudges from decades ago. I have a memory like a steel trap for people who have wronged me. But my seething hatred for my enemies is contained, because I would never, ever give my enemies (especially Laura F–king Dern) the satisfaction of knowing that I carry these grudges with me. That’s what I don’t get about Taylor, honestly. Maybe it’s a Sagittarius thing for her versus a Virgo thing for me. Taylor is always so eager to paint herself as the heroine-victim, she has to let everyone know that she’s still thinking about that one person who “wronged” her eight years ago. Why give Kim the satisfaction of knowing that? That Taylor is still haunted by it, still writing songs about it, still torn up about it? In a very limited sense about this one siloed situation, I genuinely think Kim has handled this whole thing correctly for years, by refusing to apologize and largely ignoring Taylor. And Taylor hasn’t handled it correctly.