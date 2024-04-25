Harvey Weinstein’s New York conviction was overturned by the court of appeals

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on felony sex crime charges has been overturned. Weinstein was prosecuted by the state of New York and found guilty of two sexual assault/rape charges in February 2020. He’s been in custody of the state ever since. He was in Rikers for a while, then he was moved to a prison in Rome, New York. In the years since his conviction, the state of California prosecuted him for assaulting and raping women there as well, and California would be happy to take custody of Weinstein and house him at one of their most decrepit prisons. Which might actually happen, because of this overturned verdict:
New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on felony sex crime charges, a stunning reversal in the foundational case of the #MeToo era.
In a 4-3 decision, the New York Court of Appeals found that the trial judge who presided over Mr. Weinstein’s case had made a crucial mistake, allowing prosecutors to call as witnesses a series of women who said Mr. Weinstein had assaulted them — but whose accusations were not part of the charges against him.
Citing that decision and others it identified as errors, the appeals court determined that Mr. Weinstein, who as a movie producer had been one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, had not received a fair trial. The four judges in the majority wrote that Mr. Weinstein was not tried solely on the crimes he was charged with, but instead for much of his past behavior.
Now it will be up to the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg — already in the midst of a trial against former President Donald J. Trump — to decide whether to seek a retrial of Mr. Weinstein.
“It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behavior that destroys a defendant’s character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges,” Judge Jenny Rivera wrote on behalf of the majority.
When reached by phone, Arthur Aidala, Mr. Weinstein’s lawyer, said, “This is not just a victory for Mr. Weinstein but for every criminal defendant in the state of New York, and we compliment the Court of Appeals for upholding the most basic principles that a criminal defendant should have in a trial.”
[From The NY Times]
Basically, the appeals court says that the prosecution could not introduce evidence that Weinstein was a serial predator who abused, assaulted and raped over 100 women over the course of decades. I hope Alvin Bragg retries the case, honestly. Charge Weinstein with everything, bring in every single one of his victims and just redo the whole thing with even more charges. Or whatever – send him to California.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is seen exiting Criminal Court after a judge agreed to allow Harvey to hire a new defense team, despite concerns that two of the new attorneys represented Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan on a drug charge. Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Pictured: Harvey Weinstein
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2019
New York, NY – Harvey Weinstein agreed to post additional security to ensure he will not flee a criminal sexual assault case brought by New York prosecutors, who had sought to increase his bail after he allegedly failed to wear his electronic ankle monitor.
Prosecutors had sought $5 million bail for the former Hollywood producer rather than the original $1 million, but Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let Weinstein post a $2 million insurance bond.
Weinstein, 67, used a walker to enter the courthouse. His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said he is expected to have back surgery on Thursday.
Pictured: Harvey Weinstein
BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2019
New York, NY – Harvey Weinstein agreed to post additional security to ensure he will not flee a criminal sexual assault case brought by New York prosecutors, who had sought to increase his bail after he allegedly failed to wear his electronic ankle monitor.
Prosecutors had sought $5 million bail for the former Hollywood producer rather than the original $1 million, but Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let Weinstein post a $2 million insurance bond.
Weinstein, 67, used a walker to enter the courthouse. His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said he is expected to have back surgery on Thursday.
Pictured: Harvey Weinstein
BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2019
New York, NY – Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein who is standing trial on sexual assault charges is seen arriving in court in New York City.
Pictured: Harvey Weinstein
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2020
New York City, NY – Harvey Weinstein is seen arriving at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial.
**SHOT ON 02/21/2020
Pictured: Harvey Weinstein
BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2020
genuine question: If he is retried and reconvicted [as I sincerely hope] does his sentence then start fresh, making it even longer? Because this rapist trying to be a victim with his fake-ass walker needs to be locked away from hurting more people forever
He’ll get credit for the time he has served thus far. Between Alito seemingly arguing (quite gleefully) that women (in Idaho, at least) should be denied abortions even when it leads to their deaths and this news, I’m so disheartened and sickened for women everywhere.
Yes. So horrible and I hope for some justice and keep going strong. After I 🤮
Cosby, now Weinstein, women ain’t sh*t to these judges.
This. Or any others, apparently – just this week see AZ, Supremes (seriously considering prioritizing a clump of (non viable) over women bleeding to death in the ER or life-threatening septic shock before treating them, while we pay their salaries — and on and on and on it goes. And ever so much more to come.
That was first thought when I saw this headline
They proved his pattern of behavior, to corroborate the accusations against him. He wasn’t being TRIED on those crimes, but those crimes bolstered the claim. This ruling makes zero sense, and by no means is a technicality a “victory”.
I’m not a lawyer but my understanding is that because he didn’t take the stand in his own defense his past behavior couldn’t be used against him. If he had taken the stand then it would have been fair game. I could be totally wrong, though. Either way this is a major disappointment.
This is Merica.
(It still stings, though I’ve known it for most of my many years on this planet.)
This is Bill Cosby all over again.
This is disgusting. Weinstein is disgusting. That’s all I’ve got.
Fascinating to see how innocent until proven guilty gets stretched to make sure rape is almost impossible to prove in a court of law. And beyond the legal realm, it’s generally wielded to say that we can’t believe women when they say they’ve been raped, because that might convince someone that a man was guilty of rape.
This was totally my WTF moment this morning. The Men Who Are Threatened by Women’s Autonomy are clearly winning at the moment. I feel like I should apologize to my teenage daughters for bringing them into this mess.
@lalala me too. First words out of my mouth. All I can say is, these men must not have women in their life who they are AWARE OF that have suffered through this (doubtful as 1 in 4 women, 1 in 6 men do in their lifetime) – they are completely devoid of understanding of the impact of sexual violence and harm. And it shows.
There is no justice for women in legal systems created by and for men.
The odds have been forever stacked against us. I wasted a lifetime hoping for change the will never come. Men will never voluntarily give up their control.
Apparently I, too, wasted a lifetime. Not only did I hope for change that never came (and never will, it seems), I wasted a lifetime fighting, writing, and marching for said change. One woman, one vote. Arms are for hugging. Women Unite, Take Back the Night. Could more have been done to prevent this slide back in time?
We never made enough progress to become complacent, so that’s not it. Was the progress we did make just too threatening to The Men Who Are Threatened by Women’s Autonomy? Apparently, yes. I feel hope for our collective futures seeping away. I am deeply discouraged.
The system was not to designed to benefit women or people of color in general. It was built for and by white men….
So a victim is required to testify to get a conviction, and then her character and past history is fair game. But the accused can remain silent and then the pattern of his past behavior is hidden. When the case is a direct he said/she said, jury decides based on who they believe, then allowing the accused to hide information, does not give them balanced information of both people.
And judges use this excuse of twisting how the law is interpreted to hide that rich, white, men are favored in all decisions.
Yes, Bumblebee, exactly right. Systemic everything. Racism, misogyny, etc. Transformers, UNITE!
*referencing Transformers in terms of your bumblebee title. Works cause we really do need to unite and become the force we are. Also works if you’re referencing the protection of bumblebees, because we need to unite to save them from ourselves.