Mail: Duchess Meghan hasn’t found a CEO for American Riviera Orchard yet

In all honesty, I keep going back and forth about where the Duchess of Sussex is in the process of launching American Riviera Orchard. The fact that she’s sending out ARO jam-baskets and creating an Instagram account gives the impression that a hard launch is coming up soon. But the fact that she’s only just recently started to film her Netflix cooking show? And her team has only been filing for trademarks within the past few months and nothing has actually been granted? That makes me wonder if ARO is still very much in the planning stages, not hard-launch stages. I’ve always liked the way Meghan works and if her past projects are any indication, she wants stuff to be fully formed. But yeah, I wonder. As I’ve said before, I’m as interested in the process as I am with ARO products. The Mail is the same, only for entirely different reasons. The Mail claims that Meghan’s hunt for an ARO CEO has fallen flat, and she might organize everything through Netflix, à la Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia brand.
The Duchess of Sussex was unable to fulfil her ambitions within the Royal Family. Now, she seems to be struggling to achieve them outside it as well. Meghan has failed to find a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for her new cooking and lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, despite having interviewed several candidates for the position and having began the search five weeks ago.
‘The initial CEO search has not panned out so far,’ a California-based source said. And her apparent difficulties have led to an intriguing new development: Meghan has begun negotiations with Netflix about the American streaming giant entering into a commercial partnership with American Riviera Orchard.
‘This is something new for Netflix,’ the source said. ‘It would run the lifestyle business with Meghan, developing products as spin-offs from her show. If a partnership is agreed, it’s likely that Netflix would install its own CEO to run operations.’
The model for the potential partnership is said to be the deal that American television stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have with HGTV/Warner Brothers for their Magnolia Network. The husband and wife duo host a home renovation show, Fixer Upper, and sell lifestyle products such as bedding inspired by the programme.
Meghan is said to hope that American Riviera Orchard, which will focus on home, garden, food and lifestyle wares, will be highly lucrative. Netflix has more than 250million paid subscribers around the world.
An insider told the Daily Mail: ‘The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix. Meghan will be making and selling products such as jams. At some point there will be a book and a blog.’
The way the British media has attempted to narrate everything around ARO leaves the impression that Meghan is being sort of half-assed? Which doesn’t sound like her. What does sound like her is that she has a lot of plans and ideas and she’s having issues finding people to help her execute everything. As for the Netflix and Gaines/Magnolia thing… if Netflix is platforming Meghan’s cooking show and Meghan is under a production contract with Netflix, then Netflix already “owns” part of whatever Meghan is doing with the ARO brand. Meaning, Netflix is already involved. Anyway, I have no idea if the Mail genuinely has a scoop here, I just find it interesting. Considering how these people are having a Defcon 3 freakout over jam, I can only imagine the headlines if and when she has a cookbook, cooking show and kitchenware line out simultaneously.
Also: speaking of CEO hunts, Prince William has been looking for a Kensington Palace CEO for something like seven months. Barely a peep from the Mail though.
Sounds like another made up story and made up “source”. Just more propaganda to try to make Meghan seem hard to work with.
How would the DM know any of this?
They don’t, they make it up as they go along, the truth is of no consequence,
I see they have been consulting their favorite source (the magic eight ball) again. I think they know nothing and should try again later.
So these people wanna tell and dictate to Meghan how to run her own company by demanding that she hires a CEO just so they investigate the CEO’s background in order to have content and something to write about because W and K and the rest of the royals are dry and boring?
As if she would announce the brand and then realize she needs a CEO.
I look forward to Meghan making all these concern-trolls look idiotic when all this breathless speculation about CEOs and jam turns out to be so wide of the mark it’s an ocean and a continent away.
It amazes me why someone with so much knowledge of the business world and what it takes to be successful would choose to be a gossip columnist or worse a rota member, I mean they chose to be paid by the word instead of a fat corporate salary.. I need this explained to me.
Meghan is a very cautious person by nature and she will take her time with this and any endeavor she engages in. The gutter press is dying for content to try to shade. I believe when she feels the timing is right, things will explode. I like many cannot wait.
I don’t believe anything that British tabloids say. I have a hard time believing that they know more about American entertainment deals than US papers.
Don’t we just love how the BM and 🐀🐀🐀 are *still* unhealthily obsessed with everything H&M&A&L but couldn’t care less about their own (missing) leftovers on welfare, or the tens of millions of £££ missing in jewelry?
We all know that H&M said they’d no longer talk to the 🇬🇧🗑📰, so anyone who is really close to them wouldn’t either.
Seems the media are still busy trying to remind us that speculation, rumors, and innuendo is all they have.
See also Sussexes in Nigeria, which caught them unawares.
They should know by now that Meghan never rushes things, that her projects are carefully planned. If they don’t work out, it’s usually through no fault of her own – see being an active part of the royal family that was torpedoed by the RF and BM, or Spotify, which had a bad juju vibe.
William can’t find a CEO because he doesn’t have actual work to do that would warrant the need for a CEO maybe ?
Genuine (and perhaps silly) question : can’t she be the CEO of her own brand ? Or co-CEO ?
There you go, assuming that the brit shidtmedia know anything about M’s business. LMFAO
I imagine that in many ways Willbur’s reputation precedes anything he does to hire a CEO or COO or whatever. Word has definitely gotten around that he’s lazy, difficult, prone to tantrums, and does what he wants instead of listening to good advice. You’d have to be crazy to want to work with someone like that.
They’re crowing bc (according to them) she hasn’t found a CEO in five weeks? And who is this no named “California source”? Maybe, just maybe and it might sound crazy but maybe Meghan’s the CEO bc its HER company. After all, the Sussexes worked for the BRF and learned the hard way how important it is to have competent people working with and for you.
Wait, Willy Nilly has been looking for a CEO for 7 months and its nothing but crickets? Yet the BM remains committed to their repeatedly proven false narratives about the Sussexes. There’s something seriously wrong with these people.
I cannot stand the entire Magnolia vibe, and it means I can’t stand to even open the Max app because they’re all over it with their “Christian”:hatred of gay people and racism. Puke.
This is one reason why I’m excited for Meghan’s show, finally a lifestyle host I can vibe with. Plus, her taste in food is exquisite.
As for her alleged CEO search, the Fail would be the last to know.
Yawn. Another example of the British media trying to project fantasies about H&M that are realities for W&K.
All I know is I’m excited for what’s to come.
Uhhhh, it takes longer than 5 weeks to hire a senior executive. I know they desperately need reasons to put Meghan in an article but this is an exceptionally stupid take. It takes longer than that to even complete a reasonably thorough background check.
I agree with Kaiser on this. I recently read Meghans podcast was pushed back to 2025 “at the earliest.” It seems like they have a lot on their plate but perhaps not the infrastructure to make it all work simultaneously. As always, I wish them the best regardless and hope it’s all working out.
There you go, believing that the brit shidtmedia knows anything about the internal workings or the rollout of M’s business.
ProTip: whenever you feel yourself being suckered into believing that the britshidtmedia has anything resembling truth about ANY topic under the sun [except as it pertains to their clients in the BRF] just remember that EVERYTHING that H&M have done since leaving Saltine Isle, have CAUGHT THEM BY SURPRISE.
The ROTA and even their fans need to get something through their heads: They are operating on their own time line not perceived/imagined ones. They are also really good at keeping their business, THEIR business. For all we know they might have everything in place and maybe wants to launch with her show? Everyone needs to worry about what’s going on in their own business and stop worrying so much about Harry and Meghan’s business. They grown , they can roll with their successes and failures.
Let’s be honest , the ROTA don’t know anything . They have whined repeatedly that they are totally and completely locked out of the Sussex’s business and movements. They find everything out when the public does and they are SALTY.
Has William found his CEO yet? Projection again, perhaps?