Jerry Seinfeld complains about ‘the extreme left & PC crap’ ruining comedy these days

Jerry Seinfeld has been promoting Unfrosted, a movie about Pop Tarts, in recent weeks. He was recently profiled by GQ, and he took a dump on the film industry, saying in part: “Film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives.When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we’re walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see.” I put that in the links last week and there was some debate. For what it’s worth, I think it’s true that the film industry has changed radically in the past 15-20 years, but all of the changes haven’t been bad. There’s more diversity across the board, more niche-market art being made and we’re living in a more stratified culture rather than the more homogenous pop culture of the 1990s. While Seinfeld might have been on the verge of making a decent point last week, this week he’s just an old man yelling at the politically correct youths.
Jerry Seinfeld said in an interview with The New Yorker while touting his feature directorial effort “Unfrosted” that “P.C. crap” and the “extreme left” is making television comedy go extinct. Seinfeld is a sitcom icon thanks to his eponymous NBC sitcom that ran between 1989 and 1998, but he says viewers no longer flock to their television sets in order to get their comedy fix like they did for decades.
“Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it,” Seinfeld said. “It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, “Cheers” is on. Oh, “MASH” is on. Oh, “Mary Tyler Moore” is on. “All in the Family” is on.’ You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what—where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people.”
Seinfeld noted that comedy fans are “now going to see stand-up comics because we are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we’re off track. We know instantly and we adjust to it instantly. But when you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups—’Here’s our thought about this joke.’ Well, that’s the end of your comedy.”
“We did an episode of the [‘Seinfeld’] in the nineties where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway,’” he continued. “Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?…We would write a different joke with Kramer and the rickshaw today. We wouldn’t do that joke. We’d come up with another joke. They move the gates like in the slalom. Culture—the gates are moving. Your job is to be agile and clever enough that, wherever they put the gates, I’m going to make the gate.”
Seinfeld went on to stress that it’s the “stand-ups” who “really have the freedom” to cross the line when it comes to comedy nowadays, further suggesting that television networks are no longer interested in doing anything that will ruffle feathers and offend the P.C. crowd.
“Culture—the gates are moving. Your job is to be agile and clever enough that, wherever they put the gates, I’m going to make the gate.” Yes, that’s the point? Comedy evolves, the audience evolves, jokes evolve, and comedians need to move with the times so they aren’t spending the latter half of their careers doing “comedy” about how much young people suck because they don’t think it’s funny to make fun of gay folks anymore. I agree that there’s a real lack of network comedies these days, but again, that’s not the fault of comedy writers or, you know, the audience. At some point, networks just decided that game shows and singing competitions were more profitable and “safer.” Comedy writers fled to cable, premium cable and streaming. It should be said though, in the past two decades, there were some excellent network sitcoms – 30 Rock, Parks & Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, The Office, Modern Family, Happy Endings. Streaming and cable widened the options – Veep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Archer, Ted Lasso, Hacks, It’s Always Sunny, etc.
Also, the idea that Seinfeld (the show) was, like, pushing the envelope or incredibly dangerous or ribald is just false – its comedy was mostly mining the banalities of life. “I can’t do the comedy I want to do because the audience will be offended!” You can literally make all of the offensive jokes you want and punch down as hard as you want. No one will stop you. There just won’t be an audience for it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
He is so stupid, my God. Larry David is still doing the same comedy he did with Seinfeld on his show Curb Your Enthusiasm. He is continuing Seinfeld show’s notion of “horrible people are the best subject to laugh at”. No one is canceling him because he is actually funny. I remember Jerry also complained about campus shows, how university students are so PC that he swore never doing shows there anymore. Maybe you aren’t funny, dude? The day I realized Larry David was the real talent behind Seinfeld show, it made sense why Jerry is so unfunny outside of that show.
He is like his character on Benson-trying to crack jokes that aren’t ever funny.
Larry David, the guy who attacked a puppet on the Today show for having the audacity to talk about mental health? That Larry David? I’m pretty sure he’s another old man shaking his fist and yelling at the sky.
@SKE, that was totally weird behavior. But, that doesn’t mean the work he did with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm in total for more than a decade isn’t good quality comedy.
The biggest myth about Jerry Seinfeld is that he was anything other than just an actor on Seinfeld.
I agree: Seinfeld (the man) was never funny.
Every show he mentioned was devoid of anyone and anything other than white people. It’s just smart business (and rightful representation) to have comedy that encompasses more than one experience. Between him and Ellen it’s the “Who is the worst, most whiny, and entitled 90’s comedian who lost their gravy train”? They’re both worth hundreds of millions – I just can’t with the whining that they can’t just keep behaving awful and get praised for it. Also, Kramer is a terrible example – Michael Richard’s unhinged racial rant caught on tape is who he actually is – of course he didn’t mind playing a role that used homeless people. I don’t find it tragic that we hold full grown men accountable for creeping on 16 / 17 year old girls either – that’s actually progress. Call me woke. IDC.
@nutella toast – “Who is the worst, most whiny, and entitled 90’s comedian who lost their gravy train”
Sing it, comrade.
Make room for Roseanne in that tent!
And while those shows may have pushed some envelopes. – a competent woman living on her own in a big city, holding down an important job, and being happy with her life WAS envelope pushing at the time, those shows are still funny today and weren’t the offensive stuff he’s whining about. The only “P.C.” or “woke” changes MTM, Cheers, or MASH would require is more diversity and 99% of their scripts would need no alterations. He just wants to be offensive
Never liked him, still don’t. He’s not that funny.
Totally agree, @alex. I couldn’t stand Seinfeld. His character was just a whiny, negative, mean irritant. I also don’t feel that there was a a “homogenous pop culture of the 1990s.”. It just might have looked that way to people not paying attention. Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, I always felt like a lot of the “culture” evinced in magazines or television shows tended to be East Coast-centric (much of which, quite frankly, I found stupid). We had Grunge and they worshiped the Kennedys and the Fabulous Miller Sisters. Homogenous? 🤷
I doubt Jerry was expecting the cacophony of “Larry David was the real talent behind Seinfeld” that his idiot comments have inspired. Too funny!
I had to stop watching It’s Always Sunny bc of the racism. It was still on tv; I chose not to watch it. That’s what this old privileged man doesn’t get.
He’s still upset that he can’t make gay jokes anymore. Punching down is not funny.
But the “not that there’s anything wrong with that” line was one of the most naked attempts to conform with the PC culture he complains about here. If Seinfeld was the edgy comedic show Jerry seems to think it was, that caveat wouldn’t have been added to an episode that essentially showcased George and Jerry’s homophobia. At the time, it was seen as an attempt to diffuse any criticism from the “Far Left” as he puts it.
Why can’t the rich just leave us alone?
For real! Leave us with our diversity and inclusion (gasp!). Go talk amongst yourselves.
Schitt’s Creek, Abbott Elementary … SO MANY EXCELLENT SHOWS.
Seinfeld was never funny and this rich loser needs to just crawl further up his a** and leave us alone
YES. TV, Film, etc. are so much richer for the diversity and representation.. The reason Schitts Creek was so powerful was because it never made a big deal of David’s orientation or made it a point of contention- it just was who he was – falling in love, negotiating different needs in the relationship, meshing life with someone else… It was just his life. Same with Abbott Elementary – I taught school in Philly, and the challenges and triumphs are very specific to Philly and SO relatable, but also have so much commonality with anyone that teaches or works in public schools (or falls in love)…it you’ve taught school and not fought for adequate funding, I question whether you’ve ever really taught school.
I’m not a teacher myself but have lots of close friends who are, and they can all relate to those struggles! And regarding SC, you are absolutely right. David and Patrick just had a beautiful love story and it was funny and wonderful, with “a little bit Alexis” and a smattering of Moira and Jonny Rose … perfection. Both of those shows give me so much joy and I constantly comfort rewatch them.
Same. I turn to these shows every time the real world lets me down. Read: Often.
Love SC & Abbott! Love them because they are so funny (but kind) w/diverse characters. And SC’s narrative of previously rich people losing it all and being humbled and becoming better people for it (along w/David & Patrick’s orientation & relationship story not being a big deal, if that’s how to put it) – so refreshing! Seinfeld should just shut up and enjoy his money-as someone said above, why can’t rich people leave us alone?
Jerry Seinfeld will always be in my memory as the guy who dated a teenager, and when that broke up, started a relationship at his gym with a married lady who later divorced her husband to marry him. He is a joke imo.
Came here to remind everyone of the teen he dated in his late thirties. How that didnt end him then is a travesty.
Yup. She was a newlywed and ditched her husband in a NY heartbeat when the gravy train came to town.
Black Twitter is dragging him for ABSOLUTE FILTH & IT’S GLORIOUS 🤣😡 Seinfeld is caping for his putrid friends like Chris Rock…who are NO LONGER funny because they don’t have the chops they had when they were younger & NOW they cant go for the cheap laughs by punching down & terrorizing marginalized folks
Add Chappelle to this list. Chappelle is now doing (anti)social commentary and not comedy. Every time I see his standup now, he’s just complaining.
Carlin moved to social commentary (“Old man yelling at clouds”) when he got older, but he consistently punched up. Carlin was pissed as hell at the Iraq war and so at least one of his specials was him basically ripping the entire US govt a new one, with far more applause than laughter. But he still had the laughter at times, too.
The generation of comics after him are trying to follow that career path, but they don’t have the chops for it. Because while Carlin was *extremely* vulgar, he was interested in only belittling the people in charge.
Whiny old man complains that kids these days don’t think he’s cool.
Nothing interesting here: moving right along.
😆
These comedians (if we actually want to call Jerry Seinfeld one) keep telling on themselves. Things change and evolve over time. If you want to keep telling the same stale ass jokes that punch down and then you get pissy that people tune out and move away from you, guess what? They’re not the problem, you are. If you’re a good comedian, you keep up with the times. Your craft should continue to evolve. If you can’t or are too lazy to do that, maybe you’re just not that good at your job.
I was told growing up that the most brilliant artists were comedians because everyone can’t be funny. So now I’m being told that comedians/comedic actors are so unimaginative that they cannot evolve in their humor?
Ace Ventura was a comedy movie blockbuster and they portrayed what we correctly call a transgender woman in such a shameful and disgusting way for laughs. I would hope that would NEVER be a thought today to portray transgender people in that light ever again. Does that mean that it’s woke? That’s fine with me, because I would rather be awake and see what is happening than groping around in the dark and yelling into the void.
This is the same man who at 38 years old began “dating” a 17 year old Shoshanna Lonstein. He lost credibility several years ago.
Some years ago, Eddie Murphy remarked that had he stopped doing stand up comedy because he realized that he had lost touch with “the common man” after being rich and famous for so long. Therefore, he no longer had the necessary skills to be a great stand up comedian. Some people were offended by that comment but it struck me as being very wise and self-aware. I think a lot of these older comedians (Seinfeld, Rock, Chappelle and others) just lack the self-awareness to realize that they are now completely out of touch and no longer funny or relevant. (And most of them were never even as funny/talented as Murphy at his peak.) They really need to just sit at home, count their money and leave the rest of us alone….
Yup. Self-awareness is a rare and priceless trait in male Boomer comedians who were wildly successful in the 80s and 90s.
I recently watched the Steve Martin documentary and he’s a shining example of how to evolve as a performer. So many other comedians of that generation could learn something from him.
Steve Martin was and is still brilliant
My sister works in Boston theaters and sees pretty much everyone. In the past year, she has seen both Seinfeld and Steve Martin. She said Seinfeld was boring and stale while Martin was hilarious
Poor Jerry. He’s so uncool he still calls it “PC crap” instead of “wokeness”. He can’t even old white billionaire yell correctly.
So if people weren’t not too woke and PC, comedians can be really funny? Huh? So if we were conservative and politically incorrect, comedians could be funny? Huh. I’m not sure it works like that. What a moron.
SO tired of old people who whine about how everything’s changed. Um, yes, and? Change is at the heart of living. Deal with it.
I find it comforting and invigorating that things keep changing. Is it sometimes hard to learn and adapt and grow? Absolutely. (I often watch TV on my iPad because I can’t figure out how to work our actual TV!) But evolving attitudes and social change give me hope for the future and challenge me to learn new things and consider new perspectives. It’s awesome. Rich old comedians who can’t be bothered to do that can suck it.
I’m living in an entire town like the people you described in your first sentence and let me tell you: it is freaking EXHAUSTING.
Sounds familiar. I know this town; anywhere , USA.
I’m confused. Seinfeld was never known to even cuss as a comedian, much less go after laughing as people for their identity or other uncontrollable factors. Why is this the hill he’s dying on? Does he want to tell racial slur jokes now, or something?
True. My guess is he’s nursing resentment that his show—set in NYC in the 90s—like Friends, has been criticized for having an all-white cast.
And maybe he’s also steamed that his buddy who played Kramer was canceled for his n-word rant.
So now that people find his humor boring and dated, he feels it’s the fault of the PC police, or something.
My thoughts as well, @UpinToronto. In fact, I remember a video clip of him sitting around with other comedians like Ricky Gervais having a similar conversation about how audiences were too “PC” and unwilling to laugh at just anything anymore. During their discussion, Chris Rock Chris Rock was trying (hard!) to convince these white men that they could go around saying the “N-word” or anything else they wanted in the name of “humor.” Ricky Gervais was laughing and, cuz you know that’s really good news. Jerry Seinfeld, perhaps knowing that these things have a way of coming back to haunt public figures, was actually the voice reason during their discussion.
I will say one thing I observed about Seinfeld over the years. He never struck me as the sort to “stand up and fight” for important issues. He always seemed like the neutral, shrug your shoulders to most things type to me. The only thing he has continually “stood up” and defended over the years was comedy. And these comments strike me as Seinfeld defending his friends, other comedians he admires, and their rights to say whatever they wanted (with impunity), the way it was when Seinfeld was out there trying to break into the business.
He’s made a career out of whining and being a critical victim. Maybe that needs to evolve.
I am super annoyed with this. My husband and I have tickets to see him next weekend and now I don’t want to go ugh.
How did George Carlin do it? How did he manage to be both progressive and offensive, compassionate and edgy, hilarious and dark..all at once?
It’s called TALENT, Jerry. Not every comedian has it. Not every comedian relies on shocking and offending an audience for a laugh. In fact, for centuries the best comedians have managed to tow that fine line. It’s almost like if you’re genuinely funny, people don’t get offended. But if your entire act is to offend first in hopes of provoking a laugh you will fall flat every freaking time.
It also means living life, staying in the flow of things, and not disappearing up one’s own backside–which a lot of wealthy comedians forget how to do…or don’t want to.
Just watched a Carlin bit about abortion and it was so funny *and* intelligent that I clapped and yelled right on! Carlins are rarer these days. There are 3 middle aged white guy comedians right now who are very funny and not offensive, never punching down: Nate Bergatze, Jim Gaffigan and Tom Papas. They aren’t political like Carlin (although they poke a little fun at religion) but they manage to be very funny talking about the mundane/everyday and poke fun at themselves. Check them out!
I remember Seinfeld once saying about comedians who blame the audience that it’s never the audience, it’s always the comedian. I guess the exception to that is himself?
Always funny to see old rich guys complaining about the principles of market economy actually working. No point of having a supply if the demand isn’t there. Now Jerry specifically is trash in so many ways and it’s not like he needs the money. He is only butthurt because of his ego.
He’s not totally off base. I don’t agree with everything he says (and I don’t have a problem with being “P.C.” I think it means just being respectful so it annoys me when people pan it) BUT in a lot of ways the left is definitely alienating a lot of people who always thought of themselves as lefties. The vibe is way harsher and more polarizing if you disagree even a scintilla
Interesting. As opposed to the extreme right wing trying to take away people’s right to just exist at every turn? Maybe the left has become so vocal because we kind of like existing as women, people of color, LGBTQ, etc. Maybe we don’t like being erased (hello Seinfeld and Friends) in stories set in the THE most diverse city in America.
The extreme right has been awful all along. Left has only recently gotten insufferable. I’m pro women lgbt etc. I also hate the style of the left nowadays and am overall the anger and intolerance
The “anger” and “intolerance” is the absolute only response to a group of people trying to strip you of all your rights and right to exist. you can’t be “pro” women, lgbtq, BIPoC and still be equivocating.
Mimi – Intolerance could also be thinking there is only one “right” way to respond. I tend to think you get more flies with honey. Indeed my own views were changed not by intimidation but by curious and conversational tones from friends with differing views. My own political evolution taught me that bluster, anger and verbal intimidation will change absolutely zero hearts and minds.
translation: “i hate it that people keep bringing up that time i ‘dated’ an underage girl and i hope they don’t start digging into anything else i did back then.”
Smug and unfunny. Won’t be watching his pop tart thing. Sad that Jim Gaffagan is touring with him. Google Seinfeld’s wifes recent donation 🙄 can’t support that!
I lost all respect for JS when he started sleeping with a 17 year old high school girl and took her around like a prize he’d won instead of a 40 year old man having. Sex with an under age girl. Then after dumping her with a payoff and purses, he goes and starts sleeping with a woman just back from her honeymoon. She was scrum because she was married but he further demonstrated what an amoral cockroach he was. I never watched his shows, never liked him.
Yes, glad you mentioned his underaged girlfriend and inglorious start to his marriage
That is what I don’t like about him, he never should have had that underage girlfriend and never should have gotten such a pass for it. It sucks that he can’t own that and acknowledge he was in the wrong. After having his own kids and observing child development himself, I sometimes wonder if in his heart of hearts he knows he did wrong
Didn’t realize his marriage started w cheating
Has Jerry not watched Curb or Veep? Those are two shows involving people he worked on Seinfeld with and say wildly offensive and off color things and are hilarious. Like try not to laugh at the just truly twisted stuff they say.
How about Always Sunny it’s been on for like what 20 years now and still going strong- it is super off color and doesn’t worry about being “offensive.”
I think the issue isn’t the shows or the audience is to sensitive I think Jerry just isn’t funny.
Tell me you’re out of touch with current culture without saying “I’m out of touch with today’s culture”. Also, I never found this man funny. He’s always been too whiney and entitled, imo.
I’m a Latina who does regional stand-up comedy. The unwritten rules are that I can “punch” at my own race — machismo, funny abuelas and things that revolve around our ethnic food culture. I can also “punch” at white culture — the racist, the rednecks, the woke — but not any other races/cultures. Jerry Seinfeld and other white comics are living in a world that’s only what’s considered “punch down” (I didn’t make up this term, FYI), which limits his comedy. So, I see a lot of white comics that camp out on sex and body functions, which I personally don’t find funny. Not excusing Seinfeld’s comments, but I kind of get that he can’t “punch” at other ethnicities/races and sex jokes at his age are kinda ick. What’s interesting is that he’s always kind of been an observational comic and it takes a lot to be creative — “what’s the deal with airline food?” was played out decades ago. I understand that his material at his age/race/time in history are limited. Still like his show and I’ll leave it at that.
Cry more, Uncle Creepy. Maybe Woody Allen has an opening in his support group.
I didn’t realize at first that he’s standing next to his wife in that photo. With the blonde hair, she looks a lot like Tatum O’Neal.
Eh…I do think there’s a middle ground here, tbh. Seinfeld probably does have a lot of outdated humor and needs to get over himself, but I do think there’s a lot of word and culture policing from certain segments of the left that’s less about protecting diversity and more about power and control of dialogue. I do think humor needs more space to be daring and even have room to fall flat occasionally when it’s trying to examine complex social issues — and frankly, a lot of these people doing it can’t even admit some of these issues ARE complex.
I watch a fair amount of comedy shows in my area (Seattle), which is a fairly progressive region of the US to begin with, and twice in the past two months I’ve seen some dumbass in the audience take a clearly ironic/parodical joke and try to turn it into some soap box drama issue. And it’s just like ??? What are you doing? Why are you here? This isn’t your moment. This isn’t your soap box or your Twitter hashtag event. This is some other person’s stage. This isn’t about *you* and your need to virtue signal.
So…somewhere in there, I think he’s pointing out something we do need to examine. There are bad players who are perfectly willing to twist things or willfully misinterpret intent in order to exploit minority frustration and make themselves look good. On the other hand, comedy needs to be crafted carefully to make sure it’s actually attacking something meaningful if it’s going on the offensive.
“It’s a sad day, when you can’t make fun of homeless people, anymore.”