King Charles, 75, wants to ride his horse for Trooping the Colour in June

Buckingham Palace has been pretty consistent with issuing behind-the-scenes photos of King Charles throughout his treatment for cancer. He’s been doing meetings and private audiences with the prime minister, various ambassadors and staffers, and many of those meetings involve the palace’s in-house photographer, documenting everything. That’s how we know that Charles has lost weight and that he seems pretty uncomfortable sitting down. That might be from his prostate issue in January, but he still seems to be sitting gingerly these days. All in all, given all of Charles’s recent medical issues, even Charles’s biggest haters would be totally fine with him riding around in the safety of his Bentley or simply walking to wherever he needs to go. Instead, Charles is apparently making plans to RIDE A HORSE for Trooping the Colour.

The King wants to get back on his horse following his cancer diagnosis with plans to appear on his favourite steed at Trooping the Colour. It has now been reported that the monarch – seen driving himself to church on Sunday – is determined to saddle up on his horse Noble for Trooping the Colour in June. He is said to want to be seen to ‘lead from the front’. The sight would provide a huge boost to the nation following Charles’ shock diagnosis. His appearance on horseback is not guaranteed, as doctors are still urging caution. Last year Noble, a black mare which was a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was slightly frisky during the procession from Buckingham Palace, up The Mall. Sources told the Mail all options are still on the table and no firm decision will be taken until nearer the time, given the nature of His Majesty’s condition. It will be dependent on medical advice, as well as issues such as the weather on the day. An insider told The Sun on Sunday: ‘It is a sign of the King’s desire to get back to work and follow the mantra of the late Queen that a monarch needs to be seen. ‘He is raring to go. He doesn’t need to appear on horseback at Trooping the Colour because his mother did stand down when she was 60, but believes if it can be achieved – and with the agreement of royal doctors – then he wants it to happen.’

Even if Charles didn’t have a bum prostate AND CANCER, he’s still a 75 year old man with a bad back! My dude, just ride in your Bentley, it’s fine! There’s part of me which wonders if Charles would actually prefer to ride a horse rather than sit gingerly through a bumpy, uncomfortable ride in that fakakta gold carriage. Isn’t the carriage supposed to be really horrible as a passenger? Which is why I still say he should ride in his Bentley. Seriously, no one is judging Charles for this kind of stuff. It reminds me so much of QEII and her advisors convincing themselves that no one should ever see QEII in a wheelchair, despite the fact that she had bone cancer and severe mobility issues. The world will not end if a monarch allows people to see their health frailties.