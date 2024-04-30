Kay: Duchess Meghan’s jam baskets are a ‘diversion tactic’ to ‘look busy’

In February, the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcasting deal with Lemonada was announced. Lemonada is platforming Archetypes Season 1, and in the press release, Meghan promised that a new podcast would be coming up. Then last week, the Mail’s Eden Confidential column claimed that Lemonada was hitting pause on Meghan’s new pod because she was so focused on launching American Riviera Orchard and filming her Netflix show. Eden’s story seemed weird and false, especially given that it felt like Meghan had probably already started recording a new pod when the Lemonada deal was announced. Still, it’s clear that whatever Meghan does or doesn’t do, she drives those salty old men crazy. Richard Kay now claims that Meghan is just… doing all of this for attention??
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent flurry of ‘project’ announcements – including a new podcast deal as well as the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘jamfluencer’ roll out – are a ‘diversion tactic’ from the fact that ‘probably not much is going on’, a royal expert has said.
Speaking on this week’s Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay said that the pair always appear ‘in a hurry to make announcements’ and look ‘busy’.
‘All these plans are in the pipeline and then nothing happens,’ he continued during the episode, referencing earlier claims that there will be no new podcast work from the couple until next year.
In February it was announced that that Meghan had signed a deal with Lemonada Media, a female-founded company that wants to ‘make life suck less’. The Duchess, who produced only one series of her podcast Archetypes for Spotify before parting ways with the company, had signed with Lemonada to develop and host a new series. However, a source told Richard Eden this week that there is not expected to be any work broadcast this year.
Richard Kay also told Palace Confidential that he believed Meghan’s focus is ‘clearly is on the lifestyle Riviera stuff that she’s very proud of and curating’ – and thought the announcement of ‘project’ plans is ‘sort of a way of taking breath and pausing trying to decide what to do next’.
However, Richard Eden said it’s a ‘very strange way of operating’. ‘I mean, take Netflix, they will announce a new film for something when it’s gone into production or it’s about to be broadcast,’ he explained. ‘It’s very strange to announce deals and then have nothing. Announcing a deal like this and then not having any content, any podcasts for a year. You do wonder, is she just doing it for the publicity?’
“All these plans are in the pipeline and then nothing happens”...? She’s literally filming the Netflix show now? ARO is in the process of being launched, and I have my doubts about the podcast being on hold. The Lemonada deal is the only one which got an official launch in the trade papers as well, although the trade papers have been watching and covering Meghan’s ARO moves, including her jam-baskets. I guess my point is that it’s not like Meghan is making these bold pronouncements every other week (like, say, “I am now a global statesman” or “not enough people know that the early years are very important”). She’s literally working on her stuff while an entire national media lies about her and screams at her for doing anything.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Netflix.
Yes because people announce that they were cast in movies, or writing books and they come out the very next week all the time, totally common. He even mentions in his article that the things they announce do come out, presumably at the pace agreed upon by all parties. This is just them struggling to have anything to write about so they want her to rush her products out one so that they can criticize them, and two so that they can fill column inches.
I’m waiting for William’s bootlicker, Richard Kay, to write about all the many, many projects of William and Kate’s. As far as I’m concern, M&H are not publicly funded, they can work and any pace they chose.
There are some in Britain who literally believe Meghan has nothing going on and is paying the price for whatever whatever. They say this with complete confidence, even though it’s the direct opposite of what’s happening.
Literally, the “ working royals” aren’t working. Meghan is booked and busy. Glamorous and successful. So prestige she makes news by sending a friend a jar of jam, over and over and over again.
So, when Meghan was between projects (not engagements just projects, the BM was bleating about how she was finished because no one wanted to work with her, and they were running low on funds (subtext: please come back!). All this time however, Meghan was working behind the scenes and getting her ducks in a row. Now, that Meghan’s projects have reached the stage where they are announced, the BM is complaining that she’s trying to look busy? There’s got to be a psychological term for such widespread delusion.
Haven’t read the page yet, but I need to comment on the headline because it is extremely hilarious that they accuse Duchess Meghan of not being busy while they try to convince the public that the working royals are extremely busy..don’t they have a missing Royal over there who hasn’t worked all year?
They also sell jam.
I mean, who has used ‘diversionary tactics’ (to hide his affair)? Who has spent at least a decade excitedly telling us all what Kate is Keen to do next (hence the nickname Keen)? The whole article is rich considering the source.
Yeah, forget about the royals who aren’t doing anything. Look at this woman who’s doing so many things! How entitled she must be to think people care about everything she’s doing. I will write a whole article about it to prove no one cares!
They also seem to have forgotten that she and Harry have two small children. It’s fine for Egg and Sausages to do nothing because !*#children!!$ though. The hypocrisy is gross with these people.
“All these plans are in the pipeline and then nothing happens”
Talk about projecting! That’s the m.o. of the other Duchess, the princess of Wales.
Opposite Day again. Meg lets things out when she is ready and the royal rats in their stupidity give her PR for the things she does. Now watch when those jams hit the market all that free publicity will help them sell out.
If anything the podcast is maybe on hold because she has *too much* going on. What planet do these people live on?
Good for her just pushing on and letting the work speak for her, unlike the lazy but very vocal BRF.
The podcast is not on hold though. Lemonada is currently promoting Archetypes. The new show was probably not going to released this year anyway.
My point was she has so much going on I wouldn’t be surprised or blame them if something had to give. If they can juggle it all, that’s awesome! Regardless, to say she has “not much going on” is laughable.
But the premise is that the podcast is on hold. I’m saying it’s unlikely that the plan was for the new podcast to come out this year when the deal was announced. As I said Lemonada is focusing on promoting Archetypes at the moment.
To clarify- I saw reports that it was and Kaiser mentioned it here, that’s why I commented about it. I didn’t make it up out of thin air.
I am not saying it is. I’m just saying even if it were, that goes directly against the talking point that they have nothing going on.
You are arguing against a point I am not making.
It makes sense for Lemonada to want to get as many listening minutes as possible for what’s already there (Archetypes) before leading listeners away to new content. It would be self-cannibalizing to rush new content too soon.
They have to say stuff like this because Kate is missing in action and can’t do ANYthing. So the schtick is to denigrate Meghan … as usual.
“In a hurry to make announcements and look busy.” “All these plans are in the pipeline and then nothing happens.” Sound familiar? That’s the exact strategy of the Waleses. Who is Richard Kay kidding? He’s once again assigning the very characteristics of the work-shy duo to Harry and Meghan who are always booked and busy, and put their money where their mouth is.
Announcing an announcement that announcements will be made is the modus operandi of the Lamebridges – and has been at least as far back as the day Willnot and Cannot found out that there was someone called Meghan in Harry’s life.
Too bad that the pale, male, stale rota 🐀🐀🐀 and their equally challenged female counterparts can’t be bothered to check on the Prince of Ales, the Princess of Fails, and their offspring – minus Prince assistant branch manager, who was recently seen.
First of all, Meghan doesn’t need attention- she gets it for free. Secondly, she doesn’t need to look busy- she and her husband could ride off into the sunset and live the rest of their lives comfortably on just his book proceeds, and instead they choose to keep trying to provide good in the world. A lot of people could learn from that.
Ah yes. Bc filming a cooking show is notoriously nothing. She needs to distract from the nothingness of filming a show. And yes, the jam gifts are pr, which is about getting attention for the upcoming ARO. And?
I find it odd that this mom of 2 has so much going on but the mom of 3 in England (pre cancer) was tired and overwhelmed doing ribbon cuttings and photo ops
…and school runs. Don’t forget the school runs.
And the guinea pigs.
AND working just as hard as a top CEO!
LMAO isn’t that what the BRF’s lives revolve around? Trying to look busy? Kay is such a moron.
Well obviously Meghan needs to take business advice from the gossip columnist then she will be a true success 🤦🏻♀️🙄 I mean just look at their lifestyles we should all bow to their wisdom.
She is also the Mother of 2 small children. Even with help, I imagine she is very hands on. So she’s definitely busy!! These dried up old men should concentrate on their tax-funded leftovers and leave the private citizens in the USA alone. Oh I forgot, THEY dont sell newspapers or make them any money do they.
Of course, because Netflix is actually a non-profit. They let Meghan use all their facilities and resources just so she can look busy.
🙂
The funny thing is it was Richard Eden who reported that Meghan had started filming her cooking show. But now he’s saying that she’s not doing anything so was he lying when he said that Meghan was filming her show? These people just prove that they know nothing about the entertainment business and have absolutely no idea what’s going on with Harry and Meghan.
Anyone else read this as “Where is she! Where is she! I want to see her right now!”
That’s exactly what it is.
“Pie charts or it didn’t happen!” lolz
Who does she “have to look busy” for?
She is independently wealthy and none of the people she works with are new to their jobs. I know it’s hard to fathom when the RF operates as an inefficient, outdated ecosystem.
Nobody is forcing the Rota and the tabloids to report on jam 24/7. Go see what all the secret weapons are up to: Mike, Zara, Sophie….
I’m sure they’re doing something interesting and groundbreaking. Right?
Nailed it! Busy work is what Keen and Huevo do. They have to justify their public money. H&M are private citizens. They can do what they want, when they want. And yes, please tell us all the non busy work of the secret weapons.
Exactly! I read this and just laughed because they are so desperate to see her. The ARO roll out is being done through friends. Lemonada is making money distributing Archetypes and she’s filming the new show now. All of Meghan’s business ventures and the foundation she runs with her husband are doing well but they don’t see Meghan. They are frustrated and want to criticize her but they are so limited as writers that all they could come up with is Meghan is trying to “look busy”. Forget that its obvious that’s what Will and Kate do to justify receiving taxpayer funds but exactly WHO is Meghan trying is trying to look busy for? LMAO who is the person(s) she needs to trick? Why does she need to trick them?
Their thirst and stupidity is unreal.
LMAO!! This!
😂😂😂
Omaiga! I just realized what a genius Meghan is at cross-promotion! Her jams were sent with a basket of lemons! Lemonada. Get it, Meg!
Lightbulb moment!
It sounds like they don’t understand how anybody can work two or more tasks at the same time but then I remember that their only other examples are a very lazy royal family so it makes sense.
These people are so crazy and desperate for something to write about. I’m sure she’s working on the podcast at the same time as the Netflix show – normal people can have 2 projects going on at the same time, unlike the “working” royals who can only do 1 project a year (or just restart the same project every couple of years – hello Early Years). I wouldn’t be surprised if she brings a guest on for the Netflix show and also has a podcast episode with some of them as well for a deeper conversation
Whatever Crybaby Kay…I just want to try ARO jam. Does anybody have the jam?!?!
These people are ridiculous! Meghan doesn’t have to hurry and do anything for their consumption. She can sit at home and just send baskets of jam and lemons for 2 yrs and they will still be in the same 💩 with their article and freaking out. I wish she did that just to mess with them lol! Every week , send baskets for the entire year 😂
Is this what the UK media has become obsessed with Jam Wars?
I will never ever understand how people can be pro-monarchy. I am an American and am constantly annoyed at our congress. They get more paid breaks than we working americans do (paid for by our tax dollars) and they give themselves raises all the time (paid for by…yep you guessed it!) We struggle trying to get billionaires to pay their damned taxes (*cough* thanks to the GOP they never do cough*)….
BUT at least we are pretty flipping vocal about it. I feel like as Americans we KNOW we are getting screwed over and are pissed about it. Maybe the same is true in England? I just feel like even though our politicians suck here, at least *some* things get done and they do mainly show up to work every day. But the Royals? Their version of “work” is something I could consider to be a vacation and some of it I would honestly pay to experience. Ribbon cutting? Sign me up? Visiting a refugee center? I’d volunteer! Going to a foreign country on an all expense paid trip and being expected to *gasp* have dinner with other royals and officials? Shoot that S&%t into my veins! But these royals act like what would be a luxury for anyone else is a total burden for them….and they get paid to do it!
So you have William do like 3 events a Quarter (maybe!) and he gets paid like what, 100K in tax dollars per month? This is such a huge SCAM! It angers me for the British people so much! I am so sorry for all of you who have to deal with this load of pampered idiots. 🙁
Well said!
It’s still more jam & actual friends to give them to, than Cathy has or can manage.
Can’t decide if all this projecting fits W&K or the royal rota better.
They don’t u seat and how anything works and it’s hilarious how they judge her and in the meantime the left behind royals are mostly MIA and the. One needs a 2week vacation after a few days of work.🤣🤣🤣
People need to follow the Susseses’ lead here. They left the Uzk and do not respond to media trolling from Salty island. The tabs just want a reaction from anyone since they can’t get Meghan and Harry. Don’t fall for it.
GMH, that’s why we let Kaiser excerpt the pertinent parts of an article. We don’t want or need to go look ourselves.
I laughed out loud at the title. Does Kay have any idea how ignorant he sounds about marketing and production? Does he consciously decide to let the world know how clueless he is? I think the article is amusing.
Plenty of insiders and experts to tell us what they think and they are so clever they don’t even have to ask them.
Where. Is. Kate?
Nancy, I think she’s in some kind of power struggle and won’t be showing her face until she decides to. If she’s negotiating for a settlement for a divorce, she won’t be seen much in future. I think if people just stopped talking about her she would quickly fade. I haven’t decided whether that’s what she or the brf (or grey men) want.
Or…maybe she’s just comatose.
Or maybe she just looks a bit of a mess and won’t reappear until she looks 25 again. Well, 25 photoshopped.
Only the RR is griping about Meghan’s projects and implying that she should be churning out projects every month for them to pour bile on. They live in their own little echo chamber. I think reading Rota bilge has the effect of making Sussex supporters anxious, and it should not be allowed to. Other media simply report when there is something to report. Are the RR and BM in general the only ones who have to make up news? They don’t report on or investigate real issues- which means that on the whole, the RR in particular and a lot of the BM are not reporters or journalists, but gossip writers and wannabe fiction writers.
tamsin, ITA. I’m not worried. When there’s something announced then there’s something to announce. The bm are just scraping the bottom of the barrel.
She is making them crazy because they don’t know what is going on and every time they say something the opposite happens.
The BM are just mad because they’re stuck with Third-Rate Kate.
I guess Richard Kay is forgetting that just as Meghan and Harry announced that they had bought Carly Fortune’s book to adapt, there was a very long writer’s strike and then an actor’s strike. Also, it takes time to find a screenwriter, adapt the book to everyone’s satisfaction, cast it, and then film it. Meanwhile, Harry is filming the polo show, Meghan is filming her cooking show, getting ready to launch ARO, and probably working on what the new podcast is going to be. A second season of Archetypes? Something different?
And they wonder why she wants no part of that shitty little island. Richard Kay is a deluded loser.
She is certainly getting loads of publicity, get people interested.
She’s always busy – hence the early morning emails outcry. She’s just one of those people. Sometimes it’s just never ending nonsense.
It’s Opposites Day among the deranged media trolls in the UK again, I see.
There is only one royal couple which habitually announces things in order to look busy and right now they are showing their lazy arses and yes, I am including both William and Kate. They always announce that they are going to do this, that or the other, then we get breathless reports about how keen they are and how it’s going to be their signature this or life’s work that then nothing. Rinse and repeat. How many videos have we got over the years of Kate simply announcing that there is going to be a big announcement about something?
As always, it is projection. They keep trying to take H+M’s strengths and assign them to the lazy duo while simultaneously attempting to foist all of the Wales’s nasty natures and chronic ineptitude upon the Sussexes. That they are attempting to do this NOW when the world has reams of evidence to counteract their lies is just boldfaced.
And this Eden fellow will just continue to whine when he’s called out on it. He’s just full out leaning into trolling at this stage, to get clicks to keep himself relevant. He thinks if he says this them someone will call him and give him information to disprove his lies. He absolutely HATES that no-one from Team Sussex will give him the time of day. Look out for more UK reporters, especially the ones which H+M do not deal with, to make up crap in the hopes that their new UK communications person will go on the record to correct them. The same goes for Kay. Professional trolls. Pirates with press passes.
Here’s Kay’s real problem: He and other British Media have no access to Duchess Meghan. They want to know her plans, but those clowns destroyed all access with their lies and racism. He’s a reporter without a Sussex source.
This guy is flat-out wrong. Archetypes is now ‘broadcasting’ on Lemonada Media, meaning a whole lot of us who don’t have Spotify can now listen to it on our podcast providers of choice. So she is providing content this year. I think that’s a rather important distinction that he’s choosing to cover up.
I don’t care if Duchess Meghan is busy or not; I don’t care if Duchess Meghan appears busy or not. I am not her employer & I do not “involuntarily” paying her lifestyle, and she’s an adult with sound mind, she can decide what she does in her life. She is not a slave.