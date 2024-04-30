Prince William did some surprise events in Northern England today

Surprise surprise, Prince William stepped out today for some events in northern England. I wonder when these events were thrown together? When Prince Harry confirmed that he would attend the May 8th Invictus service? Or when Buckingham Palace published a new portrait of King Charles, with the announcement that he would return to work? Probably both. Notice that no one is billing William’s events as stealing his father’s thunder on Charles’s first public event in a month… and yet Harry’s Invictus service announcement was declared an irritation and ‘pulling focus.”
Prince William is stepping out for two of his favorite causes. On the day that his father King Charles resumed public-facing duties for the first time since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, the Prince of Wales, 41, headed to the north-east of England for events highlighting the climate crisis and tackling mental health.
William, who is working solo while his wife Kate Middleton is undergoing treatment for cancer, began the morning with a visit to celebrate the work of Low Carbon Materials, a finalist for his environmental Earthshot Prize. The company based in Seaham, County Durham makes cutting-edge, carbon-negative products. While visiting, William heard their reflections on how being nominated for the Prize has boosted their company, which was set up by three Material Science PhD students with the vision of becoming a world leader in low-carbon and environmentally friendly construction materials.
The second visit for the prince (who celebrated his thirteenth wedding anniversary with Princess Kate on April 29) was to open James’ Place Newcastle, in the city of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. The charity provides a crucial lifeline for men experiencing suicidal thoughts and is the latest of several centers run by the charity that William has opened. The issue of men’s suicide also forms part of William’s wider mental health campaigning, and is something he’s taken a leading role in helping to raise awareness of.
I know it’s People Magazine, but I think everyone should avoid calling “the issue of men’s suicide” one of William’s “favorite causes.” He’s not giddy or happy or jazzed to talk about men’s mental health or suicide. That being said, I do find it interesting that he’s been doing more mental-health stuff lately though. He’s trying to re-launch himself as some kind of compassionate thought leader on mental health, rather than a violent, rage-filled jackass who desperately needs therapy.
Anyway, the photos from Low Carbon Materials are funny because the photographer, Oli Scarff, positioned himself so that William’s bald-ass head lined up perfectly with the LCM logo, to make it look like lines were shooting out of Huevo. It looks like Huevo is buffering. (I don’t know if this actually has a name, but the best version of this type of photography is Roger Federer and the Rolex crown.)
Bahahahaha! Highlighting Huevo!
Whoever is taking photos of him lately is really throwing some shade! 🤣😂
It sucks that his photos are what’s grabbing more attention than the actual cause. But then again, this is all performative anyway, so this is funny
IKR? This comes right after the “Am I Man Enough” or whatever, like a label on top of his head. Hilarious. It is entirely possible that someone on his team is a spy, lol.
Thanks for a good laugh this morning! The placement of those marks around his head… OMG!! Like a cartoon, projecting his “GMTF OUTTA HERE!” 😄 😄 😄
As if he didn’t already look like a complete fool in the labcoat and “scientist mode” facial expression.
😹😹😹 his facial expressions from this shoot are comedy gold. He is like the poster boy for “smell the fart” acting.
Something must be loading 😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This photo with half a halo should be used any time there’s an article about William!!
Here comes the sun. That’s all I got.
His head is a lightbulb glowing with incandescence💡💡💡
I see Peg has been watching Friends and is working on Joey’s smell the fart look to make it seem like he is really thinking hard.
Omg @susan this is hilarious!!! 😂😂😂😂👏🤌🏼
He’s had lots of time to watch Friends and Suits!
OMG! Just said this above in reply to a comment 😹 He is so performative in everything he does.
Jais: this is too funny. Willy is a dim bulb.
JAIS – YES!! LOVE THIS! 😂😂😂
Isn’t a surprise when he does *any* events, in that they are what constitutes work in the BRF?
Only in the royal family is “raising awareness” considered work. So when they do go out, it’s always to raise awareness of something or other. And it’s usually something everybody is already well aware of. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The photo, OMG the photo!!!! 😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🥹🥲
Bless you, sir, for your service to this blog. The lines out of his head with the scrunched up derp face, plus even getting LOW in the background. It’s a keeper.
He looks like a member of DEVO. But is he manly enough?
Are We Not Men?
LOL all day – I know, it’s esp funny as this is his constipated ‘serious thinking’ face.
This is definitely his “I am concentrating very hard and am very focused on what you are saying” face lol.
I thought the face just looked angry.
@rosa mwemaid — He’s angry because he doesn’t understand a word of what he’s hearing, and he thinks it’s the speaker’s fault. What a putz he is.
WHY can’t this man learn to just look interested without SCOWLING? Sigh….
Can we create our own honours system? I nominate this photographer as one of the first recipients.
The fastest way to make Peggy surface and actually do an engagement is for Prince Harry to announce a visit.. never fails.
I came here to say the exact same thing. All William needs to come out and make an appearance is the specter of the Sussexes (especially his brother) having an engagement planned. It never fails.
Off topic but why does he look so… constipated? Was he asked questions about Kate? Was the topic science? It’s got to be one or the other.
My theory on his constipated expression he tend to use a lot at these engagements, especially when he is dealing with people far more intelligent than he is, is that some bootlicker courtier told him he looked intelligent or like a deep thinker when making it once… news flash they were wrong. 🥴.
That’s his “faux-concerned and deeply interested” face. He always makes it at these events.
I love “The Specter of the Sussexes.” Sounds like a story by Edgar Allan Poe.
And not for nothing, he did it on the same day his father had an event. Where’s the outcry?
Exactly. Let’s hope there’s plenty in the press questioning why W chose to emerge on the same day his father returned to official duties.
Surely W’s engagements could have been scheduled for another day, or is this another example of zero cooperation between the palaces?
He really is a miserable piece of work. He just can’t abide anyone else having their day in the sun.
William has no credibility when it comes to men’s mental health never did but especially after what Harry said about him in his book. That mental health charities continue to invite him to events is mind boggling.
He wasn’t interested when his SIL had mental health problems.
I kind of find it insulting that he’s rebranding himself through that mental-health aspect. He’s proven many times that he is a bully who doesn’t believe in mental-health treatments. Also he’s insulted his mother by calling her paranoid in a derogatory way.
Those photos are hilarious.
It is infuriating to see Harry get criticized for “pulling focus” when it is clear they don’t brief him of tell him about their plans, because they so proudly cut him off of this kind of information. But I guess the expectation is for him to be clairvoyant now. And to never do anything. And always do everything. But never at a time that could possibly be inconvenient for William, Charles, Kate, or Camilla. Even though he can’t know what those times are. Dude literally can’t win.
And it is also infuriating to see William be propped up as an advocate for mental health after watching him mock his brother, sister in law, and his own mother for their mental health needs, including suicidal ideation and getting therapy. The context is not lost on all of us, Huevo.
These charities need to be reminded every single day that Bulliam the Incandescent, who’s been infamously ragey all his life, called his own mother *paranoid*.
I had no idea that a degree in geography would qualify someone to diagnose someone else, especially someone who was hounded to her death by the same BM who had been chasing her all her life.
Not even mentioning H&M and what he did to them.
And to a lesser degree to Kate and the kids. Louis’ behavior at the jubbly gig was learned behavior.
Not necessarily re Louis and the Jubilee. He was four, being asked to sit through a long and loud event that was not appropriate for him to be at. It very well could be that he is picking up on dad’s disdain for Kate. It’s also very plausible he could be autistic/ some other type of neurodivergent, or just four. It’s not totally inappropriate behavior for his age.
On your other points, I agree. William has absolutely no business commenting on Diana’s mental health, having none of the qualifications or first hand knowledge of what she went through to do so. It’s hard to shake the ideas people put in you when you’re young, and it seems like the message that got delivered to him was, “Your mom is nuts.” Happens in toxic families that don’t actually deal with their problems all the time; the one who is actually willing to have emotions gets written off as a crazy basket case. And she isn’t here anymore to defend herself.
Replying to Nanea two posts above, spot on. Especially about Louis’s behaviour.
I mean, if jars of jam can “pull focus”, that’s not the jam’s fault!
at least he’s wearing gloves this time!
and yes, it totally looks like he’s buffering. he probably is.
Add Buffering to the long list of Huevo aliases.
A buffer could mean a useful keeper of peace. Huevo is just stuck on “loading.” 😂
Yes, he’s wearing gloves this time because it involves protecting his own hands.
Wearing gloves at the food waste kitchen appearance was about protecting others, and therefore not worthy of his attention.
Especially because of the social status of those “others”.
Excellent point!
Ew. That rings way too true.
No matter how hard he tries, Bill always looks so awkward and disengaged at public events.
-Multiple- women have been willing to get in to bed with him!
??? Doubtful, but if true–what’s your point?
🤦🏼♀️
I do think it’s wild that William is doing an event on his fathers first day back. William has worked once a week for the past two weeks and it’s always been on a Thursday. But he’s randomly working on this day which happens to be the first day his dad returns to duties. That can’t be a coincidence and it can’t be something that Charles is happy about, right? Just last week, William was briefing the DB that Charles was doing worse than anyone thought, then Charles says bet and comes back to work, and then William plans his events on the same day. These two are not good.
It’s definitely not a coincidence. Charles is probably more ticked over this than he was about Kate’s flower show upstaging last year.
You mean the ‘Chelsea flower showdown’?
I wish I could remember who came up with that but it’s stayed with me as much as my hatred for that awful backlit photo of them that is used repeatedly and brings out my rage.
It’s Mr. Sparkle!
Those photos are *chef’s kiss.*
And, sure, William cares so much about mental health issues and suicide that he has mocked his brother’s mental health journey and participated in the vicious dragging of his sister-in-law.
I would think that the topic of men’s suicides might be one that Wandering Incandescent would be prudent to avoid.
Ouch! I’m getting second hand pain from that burn! The irony of it all.
I guess he figures in his billiard ball head that this is the way to mitigate a *tragic* event. Hint: It’s not working Willbur…
He will, of course, have not made the subject personal, remaining aloof & unrelatable.
Every time I see William at an event, I think what a homely man he is, and he is really over-doing the serious interest expressions so much that they look fake.
The considering things deeply expression plus over emphatic hand gestures must have been picked up at “conversing with proles to look erudite and engaged sessions!”
One of his trainers needs to teach him how to make a socially acceptable smile, with his lips.
Notice he includes Kate’s head-tilt ‘Nipper listening to his master’ pose.
That photo! That … that …
It gives me “very deranged but not successful scientist, contemplating world domination”. 🙂 🙂 🙂
His “serious, deep thinker” go-to expression just makes him look angry. Like “how dare you think you’re smarter than me! Don’t you know who I am? I’m going to be king!”
The photo is supreme. I’ve been smiling while on the phone to my boss! I do think he does better on his own. He’s quite a good communicator, when given the chance, imo. ps was it beanie bean who managed to have two lap tops on the go, one for work one for gossip, while the frankenphoto crashed and burned. Not quite in your league, beanie, but I can read c/bitchy and talk to my boss at the same time!
Yep, it was me! I was just going to comment how very impressed I was that you could talk to your boss while reading Celebitchy! 😄
Hello, BeanieBean! Yes, I can talk to him when he’s on speaker (I work from home). He does go on and is pretty repetitive at times. When he’s in blah blah blah mode, I’m able to stay in the conversation with him while being on c/bitchy on my laptop. It’s actually a tonic!
Oh, that is funny!
Someone in the crowd asked about Kate and Wm said she is “”doing well”. Instead of “How is Kate ” it should have been ” where is Kate” . Guess no one has the nerve to come out and say it.
Why does the media keep saying “while Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer”?? It’s been months, and apparently she didn’t really *have* cancer, just some errant cells were discovered yet they’re insisting she’s still receiving big gun therapy? Make it make sense…
Not sure what time of day he did this ‘engagement’, but the news/news media are only full of the King and his first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis last time I checked, which was about 4.30pm. Typical Baldie trying to outshine his Father on hisbig day. They never learn do they? Proves that they’re most definitely not in lockstep on anything …. unless it’s in their dog s**t behaviour towards Harry and Meghan. I wonder which will make the 6 o’clock news. I’ve a feeling it will be HMTK that wins this PR war. Baldie will be a ‘meanwhile’ postscript!! Oh and did anyone know Sophie Wessex was in the Ukraine? Nope. Nothing about that on the news either. First we heard was a pic in the Daily Fail.
Nothing like news of a Nigerian trip to make Willy jealous and get him out working. The fastest way to get him to do something is show him what H & M are doing or planning to do. He’s one very insecure heir to the throne. If he wasn’t so mean and vengeful i’d feel sorry for him.
Poor sausage. Between this grueling work schedule and doing the school run – not to mention being KKKhate’s rock and comfort – Pegs must be exhausted!
Harry & Meghan need to clear their calendars so Huevo can get some rest.
Must be difficult for staff to be working on what is completely an ad hoc schedule that is determined by what a couple a continent away is doing.
Hmmm, has his PR staff gotten a bit more savvy? I think this is the first time we’ve actually heard details about one of the Earthshot finalists.
Can’t this man do an event without putting on a costume? If it’s not a lab coat and goggles it’s an apron and gloves. What next?