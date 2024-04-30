Will King Charles make room in his ‘busy schedule’ to see Prince Harry next week?

People Magazine and other outlets confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will not travel with her husband for his trip to London next week. Prince Harry will stay in Montecito for Archie’s fifth birthday (on the 6th) and then likely travel with his security team on the 7th, in time to attend the Invictus service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on the 8th. Harry missed Archie’s birthday last year because King Charles scheduled his coronation on Archie’s birthday and then spent months trying to force Harry to “choose.” It was insane. As for this visit, Buckingham Palace won’t confirm any details about Harry seeing his father for the first time since February, but it looks like they’re possibly leaving room in the king’s “busy schedule.”
The King and the Duke of Sussex will both be in London at the same time next week, raising hopes of a reunion. However, any potential meeting between the pair is likely to be brief as the King’s diary is “quite busy”, The Telegraph understands.
Prince Harry is due to travel to London to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. It will be his first visit to Britain since early February, when he dashed across the Atlantic to see the King shortly after his cancer diagnosis was made public. On that occasion, father and son spent little more than half an hour together behind closed doors at Clarence House.
The Duke will no doubt hope to see his father again next week, should their diaries permit. It is thought that Charles will make time to see his son if he is able. But on Wednesday, he will have his weekly audience with the Prime Minister before he hopes to attend the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season, medical advice pending. He is also understood to have various appointments and engagements scheduled for the rest of the week.
It is thought the Duke might extend next week’s visit a little longer than more recent flying visits, not least because it is a working trip and one that has been in the diary for some time. He may take the opportunity to schedule meetings with representatives from the various UK-based charities he supports, such as WellChild, the Diana Award and Scotty’s Little Soldiers. He might also want to catch up with his friend Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, who is spearheading the UK’s bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
There is no suggestion he will see his brother the Prince of Wales, who is currently in Windsor with his family while the Princess of Wales undergoes chemotherapy. Prince William also has a busy diary next week, with a series of public engagements. It is thought he may conduct an investiture next Wednesday, which would allow him to confer an honour on the mother of a close friend, Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car crash in 2002, aged 18.
It is BEYOND funny that the left-behind Windsors have done f–k all for months and then as soon as Harry announces plans to visit for a day or two, suddenly Charles and William have full schedules and so much busy work. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were grabbing any event they could get – an investiture, a meeting with the prime minister, a garden party in early May, anything, something, LOOK BUSY, Harry’s coming! Meanwhile, Harry hasn’t said a thing about any additional charitable stops or family visits. This is actually Buckingham Palace begging Harry to try to see his father.
Now call of a sudden peg is very busy. Harry should avoid volatile William in any case.
Wet busy my a**. These two especially Chuckles have done next to nothing for quite awhile but suddenly Chuckles will have a very full schedule? Get out of here with that.
VERY
If you consider cancer treatment nothing, then I guess you are correct.
Harry’s the one that’s booked and busy, not the petty OAP squatting in the palace…nor the morally bankrupt rageatron who can’t do a school visit sober.
I wonder how many “snubbing” articles we’re going to see in the next week involving Harry, Punch, and Judy?
If Harry is called to his father’s presence, will he ask #WhereIsKate?
Hauled all the way up to County Durham! It’s a reliable way to make them leave London.
My wish for Harry: enjoy your first born’s birthday, have a safe journey in and out of the UK., hook up with your wife as swiftly as you can upon living. If you father wants to see you find, swing by on your way out.
William has a busy diary with a series of engagements… it’s “thought” he “may” do an investiture.
So, he’s not busy with a “Series” of engagements, he’s scrambling to sign up for 15 minutes of “work” this week.
Also, Harry doesn’t care. He doesn’t want to see his nasty brother (space).
Right? It’s the vagueness that’s sending me. A series of events that we can’t state bc we don’t yet know what they are. Please, that man has said he is doing one day of work a week. But all of the sudden he has a series of events? Will they all be on Wednesday or will he do more than one day of events as an extra special Harry is here change-up in the schedule 😂. And shouldn’t investitures be scheduled well beforehand? All of the sudden he may do one for an old family friend of both him and Harry? Hmm.
It’s so transparent. they will last minute set this investiture up if Willy is up to it just to get his brother, but if wills is in his one pint hangover state, then no, he won’t be able to work, but he will brief the tabloids from his hangover bed about how much he hates his brother.
So Kingly.
“It is thought” that William is busy day drinking and won’t be available to do f*ck all except spit rage hate to Tom Sykes. What a putz.
Lol, Harry might do this, Harry might do that, Harry might go here, Harry might go there. Harry might climb up the side of Big Ben, Harry might cover himself in feathers and cluck like a chicken. They should make a video game out of What’s Harry Doing.
And I love how the only thing in William’s busy diary is that he might conduct an investiture.
Publish some “Where’s Harry” books instead of Waldo.
They’re harping on “Where’s Harry” so people will stop asking “Where’s Kate she’s been missing and not seen alive for nearly 130 days now”
The funny thing is that they think that people believe that they are busy🥴. No wonder they no longer leave that island, the real world must be shocking when you can’t control the narrative.
If BP has known for a month that Harry was coming, Charles has done a decent job of stuffing the leaks because KP would have been immediately calling every Rota rat to complain if had they known before it was public. Actual leaks from BP are being reported in a much more neutral way than those from KP or the Rota’s deranged made-up fiction. Charles is still dogsh!t but I wonder if he has shut down the attack dogs for the moment and may be on better footing with Harry.
It’s really astonishing to me that William did not visit his father in hospital and there has been no visible evidence of any interaction between them since Christmas (I might be wrong here but I certainly can’t recall anything). This silence from BP to KP about Harry’s visit seems consistent with some sort of stand off between father and son. Maybe related to the absent princess but honestly who knows. They are all so bizarre.
I’m not surprised that wank didn’t bother visiting chucky. Remember king tampon was a sh!t father to both sons. While Harry certainly got the brunt of it, wank also was thrown under the bus and prevented from doing anything that might steal the limelight from cowmilla. I don’t blame wank for his cold behaviour to chuck either, chucky brought it on himself. That said, wank certainly inherited chuck’s worst traits and is truly is his father’s son.
William probably despises his father as much as he does Harry (for different reasons of course). And while William can’t exactly brief Tom Sykes that he “fcking hates Charles”, he no longer needs to pretend to respect him either.
I think that, in the wake of whatever it was that happened in December, the Wales were caught up in their own problems, but never to busy to make a mess of their comms. KC stepped in and appointed people who might begin to put out the fires. It seems as if there is a thought to downsize not only the Royal family (which is succeeding alarmingly well) but perhaps even more so the royal rota.
Most of what they were “doing” was trying to stir the pot.
True dat.
If Harry wants to see his father he should make a secret trip not tied to any activity, the same way he, Meghan and the kids met liz. If not it’s going to be tiring cycle anytime he has events in the UK.
In 2020, I said the press / haters will ease up on the Sussexes in 5 years time. How wrong I was
Disappointing isn’t it.
And even in the very unlikely event they will lose titles derangers will still be complaining
Wasn’t it still tied to an event? They visited Liz on their way to somewhere else? I’m trying to remember. But either way, if a son is visiting from the other side of the world, even if it’s work-related, you figure the schedule out. Even if it’s another 30m meet-up, a father and king doesn’t just say oh sorry dear boy my diary is just too full. Nah. That’s a bad look. Especially when he’s known Harry is coming.
When the Sussex children met the queen it was tied to the jubilee. At the end of August that year, the sussexes made a trip to the UK which was known (bc Meghan was at the One Young World event) on their way to the one year kick off for the Dusseldorf IG, but what came out later (maybe in Spare?) was that they were in the UK for much longer than the press knew about, and that could have only happened because of Frogmore and the queen’s protection.
So William “may” do an investiture and besides that he’s just….in Windsor. He’s probably ticked that harry’s visit will just highlight yet again how freaking lazy he is.
For charles, it sounds to me like Harry has not reached out to BP about a meeting and this is a “fine! we didn’t want to meet with you anyway!” kind of reaction. Charles knows he’ll be in the UK, especially if he has 28 days notice, and so Charles can pick up the phone and schedule something if he wants.
It sounds like he’s trying to make sure the investiture has something to do with Henners’ mom?
Charles needs to apologize to meghan and invite the whole family to see him. He lacks credibility and sincerity now
Shouldn’t the Palace be easing Charles back into work? Why are they packing his schedule? Anyway I’m sure Harry will try to meet him but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he doesn’t because Charles is too busy.
After surgery and chemo a phased return to work would be arranged by Occupational Health for anybody being treated for cancer where I work. Both KC and Kate are “entitled” to a phased return to work was and when appropriate! I am loving the fact that Billy Boy gave himself weeks ORF work and now only deigns to “work” one day a week say a Thursday without having any disease, surgery or chronic condition that requires reasonable work adjustments.
Harry Von Straubenzee was Harry’s best friend at school. He died tragically at 18 in a car accident. It was in Harry’s book, but since I am old enough, I also remember this being in the news at the time. Why is William suddenly honouring his Mother on a day when Harry has other commitments? I know Harry & William are/were Patrons of the Memorial Foundation for the family, and both attended the funeral. The two of them were all friends together with the other Straubenzee boys. . Gosh old Baldie’s pettiness knows no bounds. I imagine Harry is aware of this possibility though and will have made his own private arrangements to see the family. Just when you think that leftover bunch can’t sink lower, they manage to do just that.
It’s terrible to lose a child but what has mum done to get an award?
She’d founded a charity in his name decades ago. William and Harry are patrons. It’s the one just announced as finally winding up.
Nah don’t break that petty streak Chucky, it’s the only thing you salties truly excell at.
It’s beyond pathetic that Charles continues trying to communicate to his son through the British press when he could just, you know, call him. You would think the UK would be tired of this script by now – there’s an event next month, will Harry come? Days of stories about how he had better not come, but also how insulting if he doesn’t come! Ditto, days of stories about how he’d better not bring Meghan or the children, but if he doesn’t, how sad, they are keeping the children from us etc. You would think that the Windsors, Charles especially, would be tired of this rigamarole by now, as it overshadows them completely.
I also think that Charles knows very well that the only way to get TOB out of the house is to say that Harry’s gonna be in town, better look busy!
Both parents set up a charity in their sons name, which they decided to wind up last year. This could be what the award is for, but the date?? Yes that’s just Billy showing his pettiness knows no bounds, BUT let’s also keep in mind his many “comfort” visits to KP.
Now again I notice a slight sea change in the wording where this rag is admitting FATHER AND SON both have busy diaries, mmmmm, yesterday we had the word *preventative “for the first time, now we have” both “with full diaries. Keep an eye out folks. Changes are starting. Oh and Charlie, I’m not sure if Harry will be able to” SPARE “you 10 minutes, as he is a very busy man, he has all those” British “charities he still supports,” despite you “but more importantly, he has to get back as he has accepted an invitation, along with Megan, to Nigeria, and Billy is visiting……??? His first wife, and children
Mary Pester, well, you know that Billy Idle will never pass up ‘comfort’. So, does KFC really believe he can get his first born to work more? That’s very interesting and makes me wonder what KFC promised him to get him to work.
I guess it’s possible that a meeting between KFC and Harry has been scheduled, but there are no leaks about it. If so, I guess Chuck has learned something? Of course, we should never underestimate the Escort!
Isn’t that sweet? Billy Idle visiting the first and children. /s
Totally understandable. Whenever my kid who lives in another country visits the city where I live, I tell him I might not be able to see him because I hope to attend a garden party. I’m a great parent.
Oh, goodness! That did make me chuckle!
Wouldn’t it be funny:
Harry shows up just strolling along at the ‘garden party’. He sidles up to Chuck and says:” Hello,….and what do YOU do ‘……all in the Queens’ falsetto.
On the other hand, what is this nonsense of perhaps “the Duke could stay a few (days?) longer” to better fit the kings schedule? Really?
@Renae LOL can you see the Fail if Harry does visit but without free pots of THAT jam for dad and! step mum!
Third time today…”while the Princess of Wales undergoes chemotherapy.” If this is true she’s had enough chemo to knock an elephant down, let alone get rid of a few pesky cancer cells. None of this makes sense.
Jaded, it’s never made sense. I think much is going on that has nothing to do with cancer treatments.
I think you are 100% right S&S.
How can both men be cutting back work and still have such busy schedules that it’s impossible to see Harry at all? Well, in Will’s case, he’s too mad at Harry to see in so no need to clear his non-existent schedule. And is William holding an investiture to give out a single award? That would be putting a family friend in a very awkward position.