Drew Barrymore to VP Kamala Harris: ‘We need you to be Mamala of the country’

Y’all know I’m a big fan of Vice President Kamala Harris. VP Harris has gotten a raw deal from a lot of beltway pundits and the media. So much so, I think the Biden-Harris administration is really leaning into the “get the hell out of Washington” route to speak directly to Americans. Why would President Biden give an interview to the New York Times when he can chat with Howard Stern (as he did last week). Why would VP Harris sit down with The Atlantic when she could appear on Drew Barrymore’s talk show? Here’s why this was such a good choice for Kamala Harris: Drew is sort of crazy, cringe and extra and she doesn’t have personal space – so she makes VP Harris look good in comparison. The number of people expressing sympathy for VP Harris for getting through Drew’s interview is amazing. For what it’s worth, I don’t think VP Harris actually minded any of it. This is part of a strategy to humanize Kamala and show people what she’s like as a woman, stepmother, wife, etc.
“We need you to be Mamala of the country” – lmao. As I said, I adore VP Harris but y’all know even she was stifling a laugh. Speaking of, Drew asked VP Harris about her widely-mocked laugh. Kamala has a great laugh, she laughs with her whole body when she gets really tickled by something. Kamala told Drew that she has her mother’s laugh and people need to get a grip, basically.
“Don’t be confined to other people’s perception.” Vice President Kamala Harris hits back at the MAGA trolls who criticize “the way I laugh”. (Video: The Drew Barrymore Show) pic.twitter.com/MPPzj314Az
Girl — 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hT9WNxdSK8
Thumbnail from Drew’s IG.
It’s great to see Kamala and Joe get out there and have some great sit-down interviews. Joe Biden just sat down with Howard Stern last Friday and had a great interview. I hope they make it public for all to see. I get Howard is divisive to a lot of people. But it was the first time a sitting president sat for an interview. So, for fans it was a historic event. And a lot of fans called in on Monday that said they were waffling on Joe and the interview made them change their minds and will vote for Biden over Trump.
Howard is a great interviewer and does a fantastic job of humanizing people who may seem inaccessible or even completely unrelatable. Definitely smart for Joe to go on his show.
It was honestly a brilliant way to show how sharp President Biden is. I haven’t listened to the interview, but I don’t expect that Howard threw many soft balls.
No no no. Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States. We don’t need her to be our mom.
Thank you for saying that. I cringed when I read the headline. We need Kamila to be what she is, a smart, strong leader.
On the one hand I agree, but looking at the electorate and what people want and what will endear her to people – I think this May be what she needs to do.
Could not agree more, BeanieBean. That was so cringe.
Drew Barrymore unintentionally models why removing women’s access to abortion and choice is such a terrible idea. We do not need any more people raised by women who did not want to be mothers. She is so starved for a healthy mother relationship (and the experiences that come with it) that she makes onlookers cringe in discomfort.
She’s a human version of the baby monkey experiment.
And I wish someone would just tell her “Drew. You need to back up out of my face. You don’t need to inhale the words as they exit my mouth.”
“human version of the baby monkey experiment” I’m dyinngggg…. Hilarious and terribly sad in one fell swoop.
Can you please explain what you mean by this: “Drew Barrymore unintentionally models why removing women’s access to abortion and choice is such a terrible idea. We do not need any more people raised by women who did not want to be mothers.”
Are you suggesting that Drew Barrymore should not have been born because her mother did not want to be a mother? Apologies if I am missing some other meaning. I am 100% pro choice but if that is what you meant that is incredibly harsh.
See also: the long and ugly history of the “black Mammy” in American history. My racist mother wanted to move to one apt. complex in her 60s (we were looking at subsidized housing because she was broke) because she liked the black woman who managed the unit, and wanted “that Mammy to take care of me.” (I shut that option down FAST).
Now, Drew has zero education, and as someone in this thread noted, is pretty much the “human version of the baby monkey experiment” … and I’m sure this is going to play great with her core demographic, who we need to win, but JFC what a Yikes.
They absolutely need to keep this up. The news is so stressful to watch now that a lot of people turn to other sources for entertainment and current events. I think it’s so effective.
Didn’t want the interview but I’m sure VP Harris did great.
I’m completely agree, but also, politicians strive to be relatable and people who like you will slot you into a familial- type relationship. “She’s like a sister”, a person I’d like to have a beer with, etc.
Female politicians, no matter how incredibly brilliant or awesomely ball busting and effective, have to decide how they want to deal with that. They can lean into being the grandmother of the country (QEII), everybody’s favorite wacky aunt, motherly, etc. or they can reject it and be a liberal version of Margaret Thatcher. There’s no wrong choice here and I think it’s perfectly fine if Kamala wants to emphasize her motherly side, or however else she wants to portray herself. It doesn’t make her less competent or badass.
Ugh. Drew’s comment gives me second hand embarrassment as does her lack of respecting people’s personal space. I don’t give a crap if she’s qUiRkY. Back the eff up of her.
I agree. Hard to watch.
Drew needs to deal with her issues in private and quit getting in people’s faces. What the hell? You are talking to the VP of the country….do not get in her face quite literally. I found it disrespectful and ridiculous.
I can always tell what people are watching based on their criticism of Kamala. My dad for instance had nothing good to say about her, and I’m like based on what? She hasn’t been out there. She been working and, more often than not, being tie breaking votes in the Senate. She is the antithesis of DJT. She doesn’t have have time and Biden gave her a crazy hard portfolio that includes women’s rights and the border. That is not a stroll in the park. I support her no matter what. She’s my US Senator and I’ve been on her side since the beginning.
Absolutely, unequivocally what you said Nicole. Why is it necessary for a brilliant woman to dim her light to anything that is less than what she is capable of? I hope for a future where Kamala has the opportunity to lead this broken system to a new day, and becomes her full self…..or anything else she chooses to be. Maybe Madam President!
It’s always women leaders who must “humanize” themselves. They’re already human. What the media demands is that they soften themselves and, yes, dim their light. And the complaints about her laugh! If she never laughed, they would insist that she smile. A woman leader can never win in this country. And if she tries to adjust, she’s cold and calculating. Hillary went through all of this. In fact, she was woman leader Patient Zero. I know she talks with VP Harris regularly. They probably share war stories.
Stop begging Black women to save us. To nurture us. To protect & teach us. To mother us.
Full stop.
I second this emotion.
We’re used to that narrative in that TYPE of situation….and that’s ALL that needs to be said…ABOUT THAT!
Drew asked a Black woman politician to be a wet nurse and mammy.
Enough is enough.
Drew should ask her friends to stop voting against their own interests instead asking Kamala to be the nation’s mama. These shows are best the Biden campaign can do unfortunately.
Not every woman wants to be a mother and women can have roles in life outside caregiving. I absolutely hate Drew’s lack of respect for personal space. She has had several fantastic interviews made absolutely unwatchable by the touchy feely, in the guests face nonsense.
drew barrymore is a scab. politicians that purport to support union labor should not even go on her show.
Very true BUT…the mainstream media is openly promoting Trump and refuses to promote all the good things the Biden administration, along with the work VP Harris has been tirelessly doing. So going on a show that average American voters actually watch is really the only way to reach out and get those voters interested in voting for Biden/Harris this November.
I pretty much loathe Drew and her bizarre fake quirkiness but millions of average people, many of whom are probably brainwashed to a certain degree by right wing “news” sources, watched that interview. And maybe, just maybe, it planted some positive seeds in some of those viewers.
Drew Barrymore is a lot. That picture of her almost kneeling before the VP shows her trying too hard.
I had to turn it off. I kept thinking- “Christ, let HER talk Drew!!” It was cringey, second hand embarrassment served up on a platter. Yeesh.
Mamala… miss me with that nonsense.
I don’t get why folks are getting so upset by “Mamala.” The VP herself said this is what her step kids call her. Drew didn’t make it up. Personally, I took that as Drew, just being Drew, and cutesy not asking the Black woman to be anyone’s mom, or mammy, or nanny.
There’s a long history of white women acting far too familiar with Black women that is directly tied to the abuses of forced wet nursing and child minding throughout slavery, and beyond the civil rights movement and let’s stop pretending we all don’t know that fact.