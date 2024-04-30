Drew Barrymore to VP Kamala Harris: ‘We need you to be Mamala of the country’

Y’all know I’m a big fan of Vice President Kamala Harris. VP Harris has gotten a raw deal from a lot of beltway pundits and the media. So much so, I think the Biden-Harris administration is really leaning into the “get the hell out of Washington” route to speak directly to Americans. Why would President Biden give an interview to the New York Times when he can chat with Howard Stern (as he did last week). Why would VP Harris sit down with The Atlantic when she could appear on Drew Barrymore’s talk show? Here’s why this was such a good choice for Kamala Harris: Drew is sort of crazy, cringe and extra and she doesn’t have personal space – so she makes VP Harris look good in comparison. The number of people expressing sympathy for VP Harris for getting through Drew’s interview is amazing. For what it’s worth, I don’t think VP Harris actually minded any of it. This is part of a strategy to humanize Kamala and show people what she’s like as a woman, stepmother, wife, etc.

“We need you to be Mamala of the country” – lmao. As I said, I adore VP Harris but y’all know even she was stifling a laugh. Speaking of, Drew asked VP Harris about her widely-mocked laugh. Kamala has a great laugh, she laughs with her whole body when she gets really tickled by something. Kamala told Drew that she has her mother’s laugh and people need to get a grip, basically.

“Don’t be confined to other people’s perception.” Vice President Kamala Harris hits back at the MAGA trolls who criticize “the way I laugh”. (Video: The Drew Barrymore Show) pic.twitter.com/MPPzj314Az — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 27, 2024