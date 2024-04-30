King Charles & Camilla stepped out at Macmillan Cancer Centre today

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla today in London. They visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Charles is actually patron of Cancer Research UK AND Macmillan Cancer Support. Charles has noticeably lost some weight but he’s still wearing his old suits. Camilla recycled one of her favorite animal-print dresses (I really like this one, minus the ruffles on the chest).

This was billed as Charles’s first public event since being diagnosed with cancer in January/February, but I honestly count his walkabout on Easter Sunday as his first public event? He interacted with the public at the end of March, but sure – the point is that Charles is optimistic about his recovery and chemotherapy treatment for what is likely bladder cancer. While I don’t think Charles looks like the picture of robust health, I find it sort of brave and moving that he’s hellbent on still getting out there and trying to be the head of state, and trying to be visible.

Meanwhile, there are conversations happening about whether Charles will see Prince Harry next week, when Harry is in town for the Invictus service. Buckingham Palace seemingly left enough wiggle room in their briefings with the Telegraph, and I would imagine that the palace is actually waiting to see if Harry REQUESTS a meeting with his father. Because I’m not sure Harry has actually done that.