King Charles & Camilla stepped out at Macmillan Cancer Centre today

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla today in London. They visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Charles is actually patron of Cancer Research UK AND Macmillan Cancer Support. Charles has noticeably lost some weight but he’s still wearing his old suits. Camilla recycled one of her favorite animal-print dresses (I really like this one, minus the ruffles on the chest).
This was billed as Charles’s first public event since being diagnosed with cancer in January/February, but I honestly count his walkabout on Easter Sunday as his first public event? He interacted with the public at the end of March, but sure – the point is that Charles is optimistic about his recovery and chemotherapy treatment for what is likely bladder cancer. While I don’t think Charles looks like the picture of robust health, I find it sort of brave and moving that he’s hellbent on still getting out there and trying to be the head of state, and trying to be visible.
Meanwhile, there are conversations happening about whether Charles will see Prince Harry next week, when Harry is in town for the Invictus service. Buckingham Palace seemingly left enough wiggle room in their briefings with the Telegraph, and I would imagine that the palace is actually waiting to see if Harry REQUESTS a meeting with his father. Because I’m not sure Harry has actually done that.
King Charles III, Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, and Queen Camilla visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, meeting patients and staff. The visit is to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlights some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, which is taking place at the hospital.
His face looks less powdered, and whatever made his mouth blood red looks to have cleared up. Is he done with treatments now?
He may be better or he may be wearing makeup. I think it’s makeup though.
I was wondering the same thing. He’s lost weight, but doesn’t look that bad, not gaunt or pale.
I feel like he’s wearing makeup and he was also wearing makeup when he looked very pale. Maybe they finally adjusted it.
BP was pretty good about not leaking details about Harry’s visit. From what I can tell? It’s possible Harry and Charles already have a time planned to visit and BP is just not giving the papers any details. I have no faith in Charles as a father based on his previous actions but it’s within the realm of possibility. It’s also entirely possible Charles just stays too busy and doesn’t see Harry.
I can definitely imagine KC3 trolling William by showing up smiling to the Invictus event in UK.
I think that’s doubtful. It’s already been reported that nobody from the family will be attending.
To be fair it was also reported that Harry wouldn’t be attending! They’re so desperate for stories that I imagine they just sit in a poky room making up one things after another until they’ve covered all possible options then choose what to publish and when at random.
Camilla looks worse here than she’s looked in years. That awful pattern on her dress, black tights with brown shoes. Yikes.
Yes. Her ankles don’t look healthy. She’s been wearing boots quite often—I wonder what’s going on with her as well.
KCIII looks to me as if he’s in agony. They’re no longer smiles, but grimaces.
Drinking and smoking for decades will cause circulatory problems in later life…..but the ankles do not look that swollen.
Her leopard print housedress is looking under accessorized. It needs an additional glass half filled with gin.
Eh, she looks OK. Black & brown are both neutrals, so they can be worn together. This particular brown isn’t great with her hose nor her dress, but does she care about fashion? I actually thought that leopard print dress was pretty nice, save for the ruffles. This is how you wear leopard print (ya gotta be in your 70s, first of all)!
Those brown shoes she’s wearing. My eyes!
I think that Harry has made it clear that Camilla is banned and the Palace can’t leak anything to the press about the meetings with his father.
He’s looked worse. This is nice.
I’m sure the staff and patients there have some tough days. I hope they enjoyed getting to see/meet the king.
I see he’s held off drinking his morning’s glass of virgin’s blood for breakfast until after the photos.
He looks ok. A little thinner but otherwise he looks ok.
Did anyone else see the quote from a palace aide that he is doing this to show that people in treatment for cancer get still get out and work… that shade…
Which is indeed true. Not to mention the SPOUSES of people with cancer 🙄 Two days a week (if he’s managed that) is not enough for a future King.
Indeed – who know that Charles has been on at his hair to step up while he was getting treatment and he refused. Catty could go things, we know she’s been out and about if what we’ve been told via the press (school outings etc..). Her diagnosis is being used by both of them as an excuse to hide away and do nothing and what little Peggy is doing is clearly done under duress.
Whatever is going on its only a matter of time before it blows up in the public sphere and it could be the end of the BRF. If they want it to survive beyond the self destruction of it by King Billy they need to do something drastic.
Wait, seriously? That was a line from a palace aide??? yikes. that makes me think what Kate is going through isn’t that serious and Charles is frustrated at her total disappearance and William’s almost-disappearance.
He really needs his tailor to be on speed dial. That suit looks awful. He looks like a bag man.
They look like got dressed in two different places.
When Charles does that fake laugh/open mouth smile, he looks like Sid James. He was a very popular actor/comedian but not a good-looking man!
And William always looks like Mr Burns from The Simpsons.
That’s my tuppence contribution 🤪
I’m guessing a little PeeWee Herman-ish?
BP is handling this so much better than KP. It should be so simple, but KP is so inept this looks like a masterclass by comparison.
KC’s commitment to his public engagements can’t be faulted and him beginning his return to public duties by a visit to other people undergoing treatment for cancer was both right and moving.
My thought exactly.
I agree with you completely. Now let the other one show her face
Huge coincidence everyone, William is out making appearances today too! I guess since William doesn’t visit his father it’s the same thing if their pics are next to each other in the fail.
Lulu, I wonder why the bm isn’t making a huge fuss about Billy Idle stepping on KFC’s engagement? Supposedly everytime that H&M show their faces or announce something they are stepping all over some royal engagement. Is this the bm’s way of saying that even though the engagements were the same day NO ONE overshadowed the other? Well, that’s probably true.