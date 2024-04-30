“Is Britney Spears actually ‘going broke’ or is she just overspending?” links

Is Britney Spears genuinely in danger of “going broke”? It sounds like she’s overspending, for sure, but I don’t know about “going broke.” [Socialite Life]
How much is Britney even worth at this point? I would imagine what used to bring her cash was her touring. She doesn’t write,own her masters or publishing. The days were Pepsi, Sketchers used to pay superstars 100mil for their ambasorship are over. Child support and supporting a small village really burned her pockets. I hope she doesn’t do anything until she doesn’t have to pay K Fed any more. For now she needs to get help and if music is still her love make a come back without the leeches.
Umm… Britney writes songs, she has bunch of writing credits. She has some commercial product lines like perfume. Also, she just wrote a book sold a lot, not as many as Spare, but still it was on best selling list. The thing is, the conservatorship consumed most of her wealth, because they paid for a lot of people to funnel her money. I remember there was a ridiculous amount of payment made to Britney’s sister’s husband for home improvement. She made a lot of money for a lot of people. Now, if she gets trustworthy people on her team, the money she has would last in the future through smart investments even if she does no work. Her children are almost 18, she won’t pay for child support for long.
My apologies, was not aware she wrote her songs. I think once she gets better a stable gig like Vegas with a good team may do her some good.
@Nubia, I think it would be hard for her to perform since she was treated like a circus animal for a decade. She did Vegas residency and her show dates were brutal. I honestly don’t know how she lasted that long. She got drugged going to the stage to give her energy and drugged again when she was finished to make her numb. I don’t think anyone can overcome that kind of trauma. If she gets a smart team, she can make money with minimal effort. There are nobody influencers making millions a year.
Who does she share song writing credits with. How often and how much are the royalty checks? It’s not like “Hit me Baby one more time” is getting tons of airplay or folks are recording it over and over. You’d be surprised how little people get for royalty checks. Is she selling enough of whatever to make a profit to cover taxes and whatever her production costs are? When you want to spend a lot you have to consistently make a lot of money. She can’t spend like her best days unless she’s actively earning. She will end up broke.
@Mel, you can google the list of her writing credits. We don’t know her financials, so you can’t say unless she earns money, she is gonna go broke. She may have already investments returning profits or real estate investments. The fact is we don’t know and the TMZ reporting on this has sources from her conservatorship who still want to lock her up to get her money. Her wealth fed hundreds of people through corrupt conservatorship. They have interest in turning the public against her so they can lock her up again without public backlash.
You do know that Michael Jackson was almost broke when he died because he was spending WAY more than he was taking in . He has the Beatles and his own catalogue and he was still almost broke. The team running his estate was able to make it into a moneymaker. Brittany’s catalogue is NOWHERE near as extensive or in demand for use . People are not making money off of sales and royalties. You make money working which means touring. We all want to see her succeed but the fact of the matter is she is NOT okay , tends to leeches for partners and is not capable of making good financial decisions on her own. Her mega fans don’t want to admit it but she is in trouble and she will end up broke if continues to spend and not take in.
@Mel, I am not a mega fan. I followed her court case. There is no proof Britney is going broke. We have a hit piece and people are making assumptions from that. We know that her conservatorship has been feeding negative stories about her for years. One of the places they leaked was Wendy Williams show. She cursed her whole family after the court case because she was also sharing & believing negative stories about her. Anyone who went through what she went through for 14 years wouldn’t be okay. You don’t treat someone like that and expect them to act ordinary after a few years of freedom.
Wrong. Both kids reside in Hawaii with their father. In Hawaii, child support can be enforced while the child is enrolled in college until they are 23. The move was a strategic part of K Feds to keep her paying for a long time.
Is she paying K-Fed or paying child support?
Not sure how accurate this is but Google says she’s worth $70M. It would take some doing to blow through that in a lifetime but we’ve seen some athletes like Mike Tyson blow through $300M so it’s def possible. She used to have a perfume side hustle IIRC..is that not a thing anymore?
All I know is that her IG has become a cry for help. I’m not sure the conservatorship was the right fit for her but I will also admit that the descent into madness since the conservatorship has been dissolved has been swift and merciless. Really wish she had some good, honest people with pure motives in her life to step in and save this train before it goes off the tracks for good.
The $70 million represents an audit from years ago. He father never did audits of her wealth in order to hide what he was stealing. I imagine her real wealth is in the hundreds of millions.
Yeah that makes sense and it did seem a little low to me…IIRC her Vegas residency alone earned her well over $100M.
Do we know if it netted her $100m though? That 100 gets chipped away pretty quickly between taxes and “management fees” her dad took, payments to any agent or attorneys involved etc
The conservatorship left her with 60 mil not counting the im rights since they were too many to mention and value. The interesting question is why did she have so little money when alledged proffesionals were handling her money and we now know how small allowence she would get from her father who paid himself more than he paid her? These same old same old articles attcking her again regarding her finances are pissing me off. It’s her money. It’s about time she can do whatever she wants with it. Her perfumes sell incredibly well (through Estee Lauder I think) and now that tristar can’t steal that money her value should be getting up again. I understand if she has felt like crap these last weeks when she had to realise that her abusers would be getting away with what they have done to her. I hope she can leave it all behind now and heal and if she needs beaches to do that then so be it.
$70M (or $100M) “worth” can all be assets (real estate, etc.) that is mortgaged to the hilt (CPA here). Are these figures her net worth? (assets minus liabilities like mortgages). Part of her balance sheet could also be goodwill (an intangible, so it has no real world value) or future royalties that her accounting firm believes she may net (its often an estimate). It’s like when they say some of the Kardashians are “billionaires,” – is that after all debt is paid off? Does it include goodwill, trademarks or patents? (all intangibles). I absolutely agree that the conservatorship ate up a good deal of her money; I hope that part of her “team” (legal firm, accounting firm) has her funds well-invested.
The Britney piece makes it sound like her conservatiorship was good for her and Jamie Spears was the hero who saved her and did nothing wrong for 13 years… I think we know who planted this story.
I think multiple things can be true at once. The conservatorship was abusive, and her dad is trash, and also if Britney never learned to manage her money well, she may be over spending now that she has full control.
Yep, I agree with you, GoodWitchGlenda. Some black and whites and some greys here.
And I trust the courts, Sam Ingham (her court-appointed lawyer), Timothy Benson, and all the other professionals that were around her, who had to have their professional reputations on the line with every court review.
It’s good that the majority of people seemed to have found it utterly repulsive that a grown woman was put under compete control like that. But I suspect she’s severely bipolar, and have seen commenters who say they’re severely bipolar themselves recognise the same symptoms in her.
Look at her behaviour now. Looks similar to 2008 but at least her boys are safe. Just because she’s capable of moments of lucidity and semi-articulation doesn’t mean she doesn’t have manic episodes. No one can make her take her meds.
$1 million on each trip? If you’re taking three or four vacations a year, that $60 million will be gone soon.
Charles Sophy’s recent comments ring true. But no judge wants to be the “bad person” and put her under a c’ship where she’ll be forced to take meds again.
We were out to dinner in Malibu last month. Britney came into the restaurant with a couple of people and sat in the back of the room. A few minutes later she started shrieking, wordless, full volume.
Her friends got her to quiet down, but then as they were leaving she did it again, wailing and kind of screaming as she walked out of the dining roomt. She looked rough — her hair was snarled and her clothes were askew. It was eerie and shocking and deeply sad. She did not look or act like a well person.
Her dad was clearly awful, but it was hard not to believe that she needs some help.
From her memoir, its clear she was controlled by her family or other significant people in her life pretty much as soon as she started making them money. I got the impression she never “grew up” in some ways – never learned to handle money, never learned to handle her health – because it was always been decided for her, even before the conservatorship. I thought it was clear why she “acted out” as she sometimes did and why she lashed out at the press/paparazzi etc.
I was left with the thought that she had been so tightly controlled for so long that she was going to resent anyone who suggested anything that might help. And I can’t really blame her if she has some significant demons.
@Teddy: That’s an incredibly sad story. There was video of her and Sam at a restaurant and she started getting loud, crying, etc. It was so disturbing and I was sorry I watched it as I felt I invaded her privacy in some way as she is clearly not well.
Overspending usually leads to folks going broke – so it’s probably both. She is clearly and obvious still not well and she probably won’t ever be. Her life is one huge sad cautionary tale.
I think, going broke story was started by TMZ. They have been the mouthpiece of conservatorship for a few years now. I wouldn’t trust their reporting. The woman is financially free to do what she wants to do. She earned the money herself. Also, her own father went bankrupt before, still he was appointed as her financial controller. She fed bunch of people with her money. Now, she is spending on herself first time in more than a decade.
I respectfully disagree. She has some severe mental health issues and is an easy mark for men who prey on mixed up women like Britney. Does financially free mean burning through millions upon millions of dollars, aided and abetted by sleazy men who lure her in? My partner’s ex-wife had the binge-spending addiction that went along with some severe mental health issues. When she stormed out of the marriage because he refused to continue regularly paying off tens of thousands of dollars in debt she’d racked up, she divorced him and got a half million dollar settlement. Fast forward 8 years later and she’s completely broke — she blew the entire amount and is now living in a one room bedsit on a pittance, mostly government handouts. Some people are simply not able to cope with mature money management due to mental/emotional health problems. Yes her father and various men she had personal/professional relationships with took advantage of her, but jettisoning them doesn’t mean she has instant intelligent and clear ideas of how to manage her money. She does need some kind of financial management in her life as well as continuing with some kind of sound psychological treatment.
This is a random poster’s comment (i.e., I’m glad I’m not the court having to decide what’s right for her) and opinion and I agree with Jaded. Severely bipolar people, if that’s what she is, need meds.
Did y’all see that Barbra Streisand was up in Melissa McCarthy’s business and asking if she was on ozempic?
It’s a legitimate question but it’s also none of Barbra’s business. For all anyone knows, Melissa could have been diagnosed with T2 diabetes and her doctor recommended it (if she even took it). She looks really good though, I hope she feels healthy and happy.
McCarthy didn’t just start losing weight during the Ozempic craze, though. It seems like she’s been going through some gradual weight loss / body changes for some time.
How is it “a legitimate question” for anyone who is not a medical professional she’s consulting with for healthcare / advice?
You’re correct that is none of Barbra’s business.
Is it possible she thought she was messaging her privately and instead made a public comment? I don’t know how good she is with tech. It is a rude question to ask publicly I think since it is health related and she may be uncomfortable to share health info publicly.
Britney should buy a nice property in Hawaii as she obviously loves the beauty and climate. She can then be near her boys.
Matilda- sadly her kids don’t want a relationship with her. They didn’t come to her wedding and they did an interview in a magazine where they claimed to be embarrassed by Britney…
IIRC these were the sort of stories that her family planted before the conservatorship but it turns out her family were leeching off her and making bad business decisions with her money. People got worried when she started asking questions and wanted to spend her money but was never really allowed to. I recall that when her father took over he cut a LOT of people off the payroll including her mother and brother who were raking it in. And then it all happened again with the conservatorship, only this time the purse strings were controlled by her father and Lou Taylor behind the scenes. That woman and her husband played the Spears family (and continues to do so) – she used them to strip Britney of her wealth – she’s the one that has Brits fortune not Jamie. Her end game was to control the most famous pop star in the world – I would love to see Brit’s lawyer go after her.
Its her hard earned money and she is free to spend it as she see fit – as for her SM posts, she is doing what she has always done, performing. She is expressing a lot of pent up emotions via that medium, is it healthy no but performing is all she knows how to do.
If this reporting is accurate, I think she’ll be in trouble soon. I would also assume that if she’s spending $1m on vacations multiple times a year, she may also be overspending elsewhere. As others have mentioned, many many many people before her have blown through more.
I hope none of this is true, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it were unfortunately.
Let Britney enjoy her vacations. She deserves every second of it. TMZ and their little expert that are pushing for renewed need for conservatorship are trash. If she spends it, she will earn more. The woman is an icon.
I feel so much for Britney. The sad reality is, almost everyone in her life are leaches. From her parents, siblings to her sons. Absolutely none of them value her as a human being. To them, her only value is being their walking piggy bank. Not one of them have her best interests at heart.
And while I’m positive she is still struggling mentally, I feel like articles like these are from people who have a vested interest in getting back on Britney’s teet.
I feel sorry for her! She needs a mother or at least someone who truly cares about her. I feel for her she has a mental illness and no one who has her best interest at heart. She just has users. I wish I was her Mom. I would definitely try to make it better for her. I know what it’s like to be alone in the world. It isn’t easy!
I don’t rewatch very much, but I loved Red Eye and it’s among the rare movies I’ve rewatched. After reading Pajiba’s piece, I think I will make time to rewatch it this week.
Britney settled with Jaime Spears over $$$ for the conservatorship earlier this month, this story in TMZ makes me think Jaime is just getting a swipe in now that the ink is drying.
I think if her lawyer had a case that her dad fleeced her for millions, her attorney would not have settled. I think Britney got fleeced by her attorney who she now owes millions to.
She definitely needs a new conservatorship for her own sake and safety.
hi Mr Spears, Lou or whoever pushes this narrative/
@Renee’, wow. I hope you don’t have a family that will put you in a conservatorship to make you work like a slave. I hope you never experience the things Britney had to survive.
Tell Jamie we said bye.
I suppose it all comes down to her negotiation, but I’d be surprised if her book didn’t bring in a LOT of money.
There are many things I worry could happen to Britney, but going broke is not high on the list. It could happen to anyone, but very few people have reached the level of success she has, ever. Her continued warning potential is still huge. She isn’t working right now because she doesn’t want to – I don’t really see any clear indication that she can’t.
That ravioli article is SPOT ON.
I seriously feel for Britney. I haven’t been paying as much attention to her court case since I read her memoir, which was heart-wrenching, but I’m sure the settlement must have been emotionally complex to navigate. She is such a strong person for enduring the conservatorship and I’m so glad that her civil liberties were restored. Hoping that she gets the time and space she needs to heal, which will take a loooong time.
Her finances have been murky for years and Tri-Star definitely washed a substantial amount of money through their various business ties. Last I heard, Britney owns her own masters from the “Baby” and “Oops” years, possibly her entire catalogue? The eponymous perfume lines are huge moneymakers for her. She’s said publicly that she’s not making new music, but Beyonce hinted recently that if Britney wanted to drop new material, the world wouldn’t be ready for it.
General responses to the Britney discussion on multiple threats above:
1. Income: don’t confuse streaming with radio. Sure the former pays sh!t but the latter still pays well and she is on your standard old fashioned radio stations more than you’d think. Hit Me, Oops, Toxic etc are pop classics. But wait, there’s more…
2. She has active trademarks on everything from plush toys to blogs. Like Meghan’s ARO, we can’t tell which are going to happen or not, but they are all “active”- https://www.gerbenlaw.com/trademarks/musicians/britney-spears/
3. Please note the attorney on record: Brent D. Sokov. He’s a shareholder at the same firm as Matthew Rosengart. So while most of the fillings date as far back as 1999, 2001, it looks like Britney’s legal business is now housed under one (competent) roof.
4. The firm that bought her music, Hypgnosis, was in bad shape last fall ( also owned Shakira, Bieber… This was another “make money for shareholders” project managed by idiots who ran value into the ground) and was supposed to be acquired by some other company. I’m not spending more than 10mins googling for this so I didn’t follow THAT trail, but it looks like her catalogue might be available to the right buyer at some point soon.
So hmmm… If Britney wanted to buy back her songs wouldn’t it be convenient for other interested parties if she was rumored to be financially unstable??
5. Stop the Instagram concern-trolling. She’s said with her whole chest that she’s having fun, that this is the only kind of low-key/no-key “performance” she feels comfortable doing, she’s only interested in her fans who stood by her and not the general audience. She sacrificed her sanity to fund and spend time with her sons (memoir said she was threatened with losing custody time if she didn’t comply), she’s gone through levels of trauma and betrayal on *every* front…let the woman be. If she doesn’t comply with your idea of what a public celebrity should behave like, it’s a you problem.
👏👏👏 Concern trolling really pisses me off so much. She was worked like a slave, no one said sh*t except a small group of Britney’s fans, who started Free Britney campaign. Now people are disappointed a woman, who was abused by 14 years by her own family, before that by the press since she was a teenager, doesn’t act like a perfectly healthy pop princess. At the end of the day, it is all her own money she made by her hard work. She has financial freedom like every one of us. She can do whatever the hell she wants.