Prince William & Kate view Harry as ‘just another person who sold his story’

Everyone knew it was coming and here it is: “sources” close to Prince William and Kate insisting that they’ll never, ever speak to Prince Harry or see Harry during his visit next week, for the Invictus service. I’m surprised this exclusive didn’t come out an hour after Harry’s schedule was confirmed. Ol’ Huevo is slipping! It honestly took Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast most of the day on Monday to finally speak to his favorite unnamed friends-of-Bill. Probably the same friends who repeatedly declared that William “f–king hates” Harry and Meghan. Probably the same friends who said that the next time William speaks to his brother, it will be at their father’s funeral. Let’s see if there’s anything new in here:
Prince William and Kate Middleton will not meet Prince Harry when he returns to the U.K. next week as they don’t want to create unnecessary stress while she recovers from cancer, friends of the couple have told The Daily Beast.
“Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now,” said one friend of the couple. “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare). They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable.”
Harry’s camp have let it be known that he reached out privately to the princess after her cancer diagnosis; however, it is not known whether he is seeking a meeting this time. His spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.
Another friend, who used to be friends with both the brothers but has not had contact with Harry since he left the U.K., brushed off suggestions that Harry’s good wishes heralded a breakthrough in relations. “[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers. A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there. But the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy any more. William and Kate have accepted it and moved on. Cancer puts things in perspective. William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son, but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations.”
Official sources at the palace did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast about whether family members would meet with Harry. However, they are likely to have known about Harry’s impending trip for at least a fortnight as it was recently disclosed that Harry is required to give 28 days notice of trips to the U.K. so his security can be planned. He lost a recent case against the government in which he sought automatic police protection on British soil which would have given him more flexibility on travel plans.
[From The Daily Beast]
That part about the Windsors knowing about Harry’s trip for a fortnight is interesting – I saw some Sussex Squad people accusing the palace of leaking information about Harry’s visit, but from what I saw, the palace kept it quiet (presuming that they knew). Invictus confirmed Harry’s visit to the UK, not Buckingham Palace. So far, I haven’t seen much briefing from BP either, just the normal sh-t about “Harry should apologize to Camilla!!” Once again, Camilla and Charles are playing the brothers against each other, only I get the impression that Harry really doesn’t give a sh-t either way. Harry is just going about his business, trying to do what he feels is right. Meanwhile, William is raging yet again about “[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers. A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there” – William gives away his story to the papers as part of the invisible contract. William has no moral authority here.
Anyway, Harry’s visits are always interesting to watch as William gets off his ass and tries (and fails) to compete with his younger brother. When he fails, William then goes on a briefing spree about how much he f–king hates Harry. That’s been William’s go-to play for several years now, and that’s what will happen next week. Suddenly William will have urgent busywork on the 8th and when Harry still gets all of the headlines, William will call up the Times and the Mail and brief a bunch of sh-t about Harry’s visit.
A close friend who calls her “Catherine” and not “Kate”. Sounds like Middleton PR. I guess, she has given up the keen peacemaker role and they are counting on people forgetting she’s one of the racist commenters.
Kate is the keen lynchpin and peacemaker between incandescent William and his dogsh!t father, if I correctly remember the embiggening efforts from last week 😂. Guess she’s given up on Harry and is now concentrating on being the kings bestest “daughter”.
Kate won’t get far doing that with Camilla around
It’s probably William himself.
Yes I’ve always suspected Bill gets Sykes on the hooter himself and rages into the phone. Think of all the spittle flying. It must be particularly galling to The Bald One — the original source of all betrayals — that Harry doesn’t give a flying F about what he thinks anymore.
He seems to enjoy this spewing hatred to his minions in the press, more than anything else, unless its hanging with his mistress, and daydrinking.
Commononer Catherine always forgets that she is a married in and is expendible. No royal blood no aristocratic ancestry, nothing memorable about her, a divorce and she would be back to being a nobody who does nothing. No one would be interested.
Actually Kate does have royal ancestry, like Meghan she is descended from Edward III. Probably half of Britain is as well, Edward had a lot of children and of course the men could have almost anyone they fancied.
@Ales. A slight correction. “….A divorce and she would be back to being a nobody who does nothing. No one would be interested.”.
I think you can skip right by the *divorce* part and the rest would remain true.
She IS a nobody, she DOES nothing and no one is interested. You are correct that there is nothing memorable about her.
I got nothing else than Harry is living his hot life with his hot wife, and willie… well he’s still an angry huevo walking with fists closed
Poor dude is goingto habe to work on the 7-8-9-10th of may and remind everyone how harry is doing so well without all of them!!
Let’s see if they decide to honor the UK VETERANS!!!!
Boo Hoo. It’s their story to tell and or sell. 😏
These recent stories about whether no H would be coming in person to the UK for Invictus only prove that the media can write whatever they like – it’s all speculation. Notice was given, and He’s always planned to be there. Everything else being written is only a distraction of written because it sells.
And I’m sure Harry views Peg as the brother that could have been had Peg not been so jealous.
“Harry is just another person who sold his story to the papers.”
Unlike Bulliam the Incandescent, who not only sold *his* story, but also H&M’s story – which wasn’t his to tell – *and* his soul to Murdoch.
That said, I do believe someone from one of the palaces’ offices alerted someone else, as there have been rumors about Harry coming for weeks, including the Deranged lies that he was afraid of being booed.
I think William meant to say “told his story.”
But whatever gets those two through…
“Harry is just another person who sold his story to the papers.”
Already bulliam and waity have the history of selling their stories ( n*de bum & sunbathing) to press. But now they are accusing Harry.
I am so tired of this endless abuse towards Harry for telling his story. What did they think was going to happen? They endlessly leaked lies about Harry for DECADES, and Meghan for years, bullied them onto another continent and took their security from them. What in the actual fcuk did you think was going to happen? Of course they got to a point where they had to tell the truth, OF COURSE THEY DID.
The three of them photos. They were not that close. If William and kate had not been underhanded and sneaky there most likely have been no interviews. William deploying knauf to do the fake investigation of Meghan was despicable.
Harry confirmed everything in Spare but for me, I realized they they weren’t close at all when wank did the flybe stunt. He stuck a knife in Harry’s back when H&M were at a low point. I don’t believe someone would have pulled that stunt had they been close at some point in their lives. That’s the actions of a petty and mean-spirited person.
We should also remember that one of the reasons William pulled that Flybe stunt was because Harry was about to launch Travalyst and he wanted to sabotage it. That’s another reason why the press, at KP’s bidding, began screeching 24-7 about private jets, totally ignoring William’s exclusive travel by both private jets AND his uber helicopter. And yes, it was indeed a knife stuck in when H+M were at a low point and under constant assault.
Yeah. What more is there to say? Another person who sold their story? That would be William and Kate and KP planting stories and smears in the tabloids while hiding and pretending they didn’t. When the entire rota knows full well they did. Harry just said bet and then put his name on it. He owns what he said unlike the heir and his wife. And his book was a direct result of his family stabbing him in the back by selling his story repeatedly over the years.
Jais, it wasn’t even his story they sold–they lied about him.
True! Ugh.
Yep, Harry is the only one who is brave enough to put his own name on what he says, rather than hiding behind “palace sources”.
Yep, same old same old every time Harry hoves into view of the UK.
One thing did make me wonder though – the specific reference to ‘sold’ his story. We all know that there have been many authorised biographies of Royals over the years – Dimbleby’s one of Charles for eg – is the one of the things that REALLY gets William’s goat that Harry not only revealed truths but also made a shedload of cash off his book?
After all, William is out there providing stories to the papers all the time – but that only keeps the press wolves from his door. HE doesn’t make millions – he’s in a Faustian bargain. I can see that also being a factor in this particular rage.
If William didn’t have free housing, free security and the Duchy of Cornwall money pouring in very year, we’d see how fast he’d be selling his story.
Yes. Exactly.
Perfectly said.
In their wildest dream, H&M were supposed to be poor and begging for money from any shady person, like Fergie & Andrew did. I agree, the money part is a big factor bothering William, because the financial security means independence from the cult.
I think anything that has resulted in Harry being financially independent is a sticking point for William. That’s why there is so much rage against Netflix and yes, Spare.
William sells his story on a daily basis to keep the tabloids happy, but I’m sure he’d rather get a huge monetary payday from it.
This isn’t something I’ve ever considered, but with William going off the rails for the first quarter of 2024, do we think that he **would** eventually write a memoir? Fight fire with fire (in his mind) to correct Spare? (Again, in his mind.)
I can’t really see this happening, but maybe he’s incandescent enough to entertain the thought.
Actually, maybe Kate or James Middleton on behalf of Kate might consider this option.
The money from spare has been substantial. Which will be used to help pay for his family’s security. William would prefer Harry poor and unsafe? Returning to the family fold to be beaten into submission and under his brother’s control forever? Harry being free is William’s sticking point.
@Jais – lol I assume these are rhetorical questions, because we all know the answer unfortunately.
🤭 yep, I get so annoyed I start spouting rhetorical questions with obvious answers😂
I doubt I will live long enough to see it but at some point George, Charlotte and Louis, especially the spares, are going to be asked and might even voluntarily speak or write about their childhood and in particular what is going on with their parents at present.
You know whose focus also was/is protecting his family from stressful situations? Harry. But his family is never prioritized in the narrative. Harry’s “family” is always Wills and Chuck. The heir’s family gets to come before duty and country all the time. H “sold” his story to protect his family. To save their lives. To give them independence. He’s finally getting to a point where they are flourishing in their independence, and it is beautiful. Stay mad, Wills. Hatred is drinking poison and expecting the other person to suffer.
I would argue that Harry finally has a family for the first time since his mother died, but the British media wants to bleat on and on about how he’s turned his back on his family. Nope.
I dont think I have ever seen any document or article actually stating for a fact that Harry has to give 28 days notice of his intent to visit the UK. He can technically arrive as and when he wants as can any other British citizen. As is his right AS a citizen. I think the notice arises from Ravec needing to know his movements if he wants security. I would say they are duty bound to provide some to him simply because he is the King’s son. If Chuck doesnt even provide that, then he truly doesnt deserve Harry’s attention in any way at all. I laugh at these journos insisting that it’s a flex that Chuck deals with his own son in such a shabby way. The King is the Head of the Church in the UK. We’re always hering about how compassionate he is and is a man of gret faith. Obviously not where his son is concerend then???
The court documents revealed that harry does have to give notice if he wants security. They also revealed that Harry has already requested security and been denied multiple times. So no, they are clearly not duty bound to provide security to the kings son. In fact, it seems the opposite. But yes, if he doesn’t want security through RAVEC, then he could just enter the country. But he has said he doesn’t feel safe without police protection. Understandably.
“They also revealed that Harry has already requested security and been denied multiple times.” I wonder whether H was denied MET protection whenever M travelled with him? Maybe that’s why she’s not joining him; she doesn’t want him to be without police protection.
Idk? Maybe. There’s no way of saying for sure unless the requests are publicized which is unlikely. But absolutely Meghan is essentially being denied security and then slammed in the press for refusing to visit the uk. Neat trick.
I am forever going to be grateful for Harry pushing the RAVEC lawsuit as far as he has. It has disproved the entire narrative that Harry doesn’t care about his family or country of birth. It’s the opposite, they don’t care about him at all, and won’t even let him pay for his own security.
We can all see you!
“…they don’t want to create unnecessary stress while she recovers from cancer…”
The whole preventive chemo story is bullshit. There’s no such thing as preventive chemo. If you have cancer you may receive chemotherapy. If you don’t have it, you won’t.
I’m calling it now: William simply doesn’t have the balls to face Harry. As for Kate, I doubt she is in any condition to be meeting anyone. That story from the Spanish journalist Concha Calleja about Kate being comatose is looking more and more likely. That is, if she’s still alive.
Kate is no victim . She created unnecessary stress for Meghan beginning when she acted the diva and interfered in Meghan wedding. Then took threatening steps to Meghan during that walkabout
I don’t think Kate is a victim of anything except maybe William’s rage tantrums.
If she had welcomed Meghan as a sister-in-law and hadn’t been such a bitch to her, I might be concerned about what is happening with her; but she was, so I’m not.
I am calling it now. I dont think Kate EVER had cancer. Yes she may have had some other ailment but not cancer
plus I am thinking that she is deliberately being benched ( whilst also possibly in negotiations re her marriage) to allow KC3 & his wife have the uttermost coverage.
can we not start telling women who have cancer they are lying? no one makes up cancer. why don’t you say charles is lying too? why only a woman is called a liar?
It is a distinct possibility that someone is making up lies for Kate, to excuse their own acts or omissions. No one is calling her a liar. People are concerned that she has not been seen in any capacity since Christmas. Don’t start with that AI piece of garbage they put out. Something is very wrong here; lies are being told on a routine basis, and only those with the rosiest color of eyewear fail to see the obvious.
Thank you, sasha. I can’t believe people don’t accept she has cancer. I’m totally with you. Yes, their PR with the frankenphoto and garden centre walk was dreadful, and insulting, but I believe she has/had cancer and is undergoing treatment. Yes, and totally, we believe Charles but not her? The thing is, of course, Charles handled his “story” with aplomb. He was open, he was sharing; she went the other way and closed down. However, she has young kids: she might have felt she had to come to terms with a diagnosis as a person first and to shield them as a mother second, or the other way round.
Twitter rumors going around again about the coma/stroke and that Kate has therapists working overtime with her. I don’t know if it’s new info or not but the cancer story isn’t universally accepted as the whole story. And until Kate appears in a uncontested proof of life situation there will continue to be questions about her well-being and there is no crime in that.
We’ve had people on here explain exactly what she meant by her comments – the surgery was likely to remove some sort of mass (or a mass was discovered during the surgery), and then post-surgery tests showed that it was cancerous, and she started chemo to make sure they got everything out – especially if it was a type of cancer that is known to spread quickly.
People are taking the line from her “cancer was present” to mean that she no longer has cancer and that the chemotherapy is just for funsies, if she’s undergoing it at all.
But its gross that people are so focused on the “was present” line that they are just assuming she doesn’t need the chemo.
I get why people don’t trust anything coming from KP, and the timing does seem a little suspicious considering Charles’ story is pretty much the same thing. but I really don’t think the chemotherapy is a lie and honestly, the insistence from some that it is, that the whole thing is just one big-fake out – it sounds a lot like the moonbump theories.
Cancer might not be the whole story, but I don’t think its a lie.
Becks1. We’ve commented in a similar fashion on this topic before. I think she had surgery for something to do with her bowels, possibly a resection is it, which caused an emergency event bringing forwards planned surgery, and that this unexpected but related issue was discovered during that procedure. A real double whammy and a lot to bounce back from. Like you say, they haven’t helped themselves with their dreadful PR games, but it doesn’t mean we have to stoop low enough to say she’s lying about having had cancer and receiving belt and braces chemo.
SASHA – It is untrue that folks do not lie about having cancer. There have been more than a few instances of people who have done just that thing, usually for money and/or sympathy / attention. You can easily search google for news articles on folks who have lied about having cancer (and their reasons). 🤓
Not saying either way what the situation is with Kate. I’m just saying there are more than a few news articles regarding people who have lied about having cancer (e.g. that Grey’s Anatomy writer) Some people have even gone to jail for fraud if they took money using that reason.
Yes. I agree. I can’t rationalize that Kate is in any position to say or do anything. It truly feels like her situation is dire. In all of this, it should alert those -especially William- to extend more goodwill and let go of the hatred and jealousy
William’s “friend” can stop talking now. We get the point and it’s boring now.
I agree, it is also a punch to the gut from him
Mr.& Mrs. Lazy and the company rats start the Harry sold his family ahead of time because they know he doesn’t seem to care anymore and have any intention to visit her. Those poor rats had 10 million stories about how Harry was snubbed by W&K but the Nigeria trip threw them off balance and unable to keep up.
It does confirm the purpose of RAVEC in regards to Harry. The heir and the rest of the palace will always be given a heads up as to when harry wants to enter the country and whether he actually will, depending on security permission. Harry has said that he has been denied security multiple times already. I assume the military petitioned RAVEC on his behalf this time. Otherwise, I doubt that Harry would be given security. Harry will never be able to freely visit the uk as it stands now. Not without his family being alerted.
Does it also therefore confirm that William will be able, when monarch, to refuse Harry protection, thereby preventing him from coming to the UK at all?
Good question. I do feel like that’s inevitable. William’s people will sit at RAVEC meetings along with govt officials and decide. I don’t see them deciding in favor of Harry having security for whatever reason he has to enter the uk and request security. Imagine Harry knows this and it explains one of his reasons for going to court. It will get to the point where Harry will not go at all or may try to go very secretly with his own security. But I’m not sure that risk will be worth it.
First, I have to laugh at the idea of W&K using their “mental energy” on anything, let alone Harry.
Was the 28-notice thing only recently disclosed? I though we heard about that over a year ago. So, how did he just hop on a plane to see Charles? And a fortnight is only 2 weeks, so what about the 28-day notice there?
And finally, to the poster who was wondering yesterday why Harry doesn’t just set the family feud aside – here’s the answer.
It could mean that the request was made a fortnight ago (from right now), while the trip itself isn’t right now but instead will take place 28 days or more after that request was filed. The math isn’t perfect, but it roughly makes sense.
Eurydice, I think this 10-year anniversary event was talked about in February, and Harry had ample time to give a 28-day notice. I guess there was one person involved with this (other than someone connected with the military) who had a working brain cell left that realized that not giving Harry security for an IG event would look like punishment and hugely petty.
I guess my point is that Harry didn’t need 28 days notice to visit Charles after the cancer announcement, so this doesn’t seem like a hard and fast rule.
Is it possible Charles sent his own security to escort Harry from the airport? The way the queen previously did? Essentially circumventing RAVEC? It seems the monarch can do this when they want? Charles just won’t do it unless the visit is solely about him.
Exactly. The 28 days notice is because they want to know Harry’s plans while in the country. He sure didn’t need to give notice when he was flying over specifically to see Charles after the cancer announcement.
They might as well just say they are nosy, it’s the truth.
Harry had a police escort when he visited Charles so Charles must have made arrangements for that. Harry was told about the Cancer before the public also so Charles would have had time to arrange it.
Ahahahaha, we know who sells stories to the papers and we know who wrote his own story down , non fiction book of the year in UK I believe. Only one side has ‘friends’ briefing the tabloids and it ain’t Harry.
Doesn’t Peggy have a cancer stricken wife to take care of and school runs to schedule but sure 🤨 it’s a high priority to let the world knows once again how much you hate your brother and are going to snub him. That is a sign of a healthy mature adult 🙄🙄🙄.. get a new playbook this is pathetic.
And the guinea pig cage. Don’t forget that significant duty.
Ha!
Its the guinea pigs I feel sorry for most as they get Willy ‘s diatribes nightly and cages lined with news print photos of Harry and Meghan or resurgent Charles and Camilla. Can’t be easy for them listening to Willy bang on tediously and then expect them to feel grateful vthat he’s nearly King!
Here are my thoughts – did Harry lie in his book about the facts? If not, then you can’t blame him for writing his story. He just has a bigger platform than most to tell his story.
Exactly. If they’d got the help they sought there would be no book. And does William forget that Charles authorised the Dimbleby book which disparaged QEII and Philip? So in his reckoning his father sold his story too.
And Diana. She did a book with someone and her interview that PW wants buried.
Charles complained about his parents nonstop through the dimbleby book
It must be upsetting to peg that he can’t censor the Morton book. Morton owns those tapes.
William and Kate have 2 “spares” themselves. Those children will read Harry’s book someday and know they’re not alone. Poor George with only William for a role model.
Equality – thank goodness Diana did or the truth would have been buried with her.
Harry wrote “Spare” to correct the smear and lying narrative that was being put out by the Press about Meghan and about himself. He was setting the record straight.
The lesser consideration was that he needed to pay for security after His Father had renegated on the agreement to fund his security after stepping back from being a working royal.
People often criticise Harry for Spare and for expecting KC3 to foot his security saying that the he is a grown man & should fend for himself, forgetting that Harry wasn’t probably well paid or even paid for working as a royal and did not have any substantial savings. Yes all his needs were catered for but only just as we later on came to see.
Any savings he had was monies he received from Diana and payments from Trust fund set up by the Late Queen’s Mother.
I’m glad Harry wrote Spare by which he was able to take control of the narrative & counter the lies William was putting out there through his minions as well as make a tidy sum for himself.
The late Queen Mother, Harry’s great-grandmother left NOTHING to Harry. Harry said so. That trust fund thing is a lie.
Plus: the minute Charles refused to support Harry and Meghan, despite the fact that they would be “working royals”, to use Charles’ own phrase, then Charles guaranteed that Harry was going to leave, and that Harry was going to write a book. Because If Harry needed to support himself, well then, he had something desirable to sell. And sell it did. If Charles doesn’t like it that’s too bad, so sad. He brought it all on himself.
Well said!
Well Harry sold his story but they have never once denied that his story wasn’t true.
Also I am sure that they know that Harry will not be making any effort to see them so they have to say they don’t plan to see him and say it early.
That perhaps is William’s biggest problem – Harry has moved on..he really has. Eillism has no power over him anymore, physical, financial and most importantly psychological.
That’s my favorite part! They complain endlessly, but a grand total of zero people have said that Harry lied about any of it. The toddler that is the Prince of Wales would have sued if any of it was false. He knows Harry has proof, and he won’t pick that particular scab and bring about a gush of new and even more damning truth. I love that for him.
William is just mad because Harry got paid a lot more for his story than William received for all of the sales of stories William has made through the years,
Yes, and Harry’s was actually truthful
Oh, he stays big mad. He has so many trust issues.
William also sold Harry’s story to the papers, but William did so behind Harry’s back, while lying to his face.
BM prefers the family backstabber to the betrayed brother who was upfront.
They don’t like people who tell the truth, it shows up their own lies.
This is becoming as regular as the bird that comes out every hour on the hour of those cuckoo clocks .
I’m honestly quite bored by these stories at this time. I mean, William and Kate had $1M pounds deposited into their bank account by Murdoch. William and Kate leaked, no, gave, Meghan’s personal correspondence to the DM when Meghan sued them. And, Anna Pasternak recently told a story of William picking up the phone and calling DM to smear her, in retaliation for the Catherine the Great article. This is just a just a cursory review of the well-documented history of W&K selling theirs and the Sussexes story to the press. And BTW, the sale need not be a monetary exchange. Selling Harry and Meghan to the press in exchange for hiding rumors of your affair is a value to you.
Please forgive me for thinking that the story of what’s going on with the missing future queen, is more interesting.
This is getting old. I hate Harry, I hate Meghan briefing. And Kate needs to come down from the Catherine aggrandizement. It gives I am ashamed of my “commoner” roots and the aristos will never let me forget it.
In terms of her name. I am so with you. She’ll never understand that it would be far classier to stick with Kate rather than the not used before Catherine. It speaks to her background that she finds this formality aspirational and proof of aristocratic/royal standing. Diana, blue blood through and through, managed to be all sorts of class with just “Di”. Those of established money are actually very relaxed about things like names; the number of stupid nick names and shortenings I’ve encountered via my partner’s family is ridiculous. However, it’s probably been encouraged by the palaces and we know Kate is lauded for doing as she’s told. I recall a courtier saying there was horror at the prospect of “Duchess Chelsea”. Which is awful. Toxic environment.
Harry and his memoir take up a lot more space in W&K’s heads than W&K took up in SPARE.
“…doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy…”
That can’t have been much anyway, I would say.
Did they use that little bit of “mental energy” up on hating?
Questions, questions…
Whenever a “ situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of [my] mental energy,” I call up tabloid journalists to make sure they write about it.
Ha! Yes. Methink that incandescent old woman of a prince doth protest too much.
LOL!
Way to denigrate every memoirist. Oh, wait, the full quote is that he sold his story to the papers. Except he didn’t, he wrote a memoir.
Where did Global Statesman Peg go? We are now left with Cleaner Of The Guinea Pig Cage Peg and he is boring. Someone needs to find Kate, she’s still missing.
This is straight up William. Right out of his large bald head. All I learned is that Charles is trying to reconcile with Harry the rest is just dumb.
As if Harry or Meghan give a rats ass what wank and his coat hanger are getting on or not getting on with . Harry has zero intentions of seeing these two insignificant beings . As for Kate the married in great who wishes she was born a Royal but never will be . Kate , you a married in . Harry is the one with the aristocratic blood. He is the true Royal . You know the one you and you social climbing mother wish you were but aren’t . William is just a d .
Harry very specifically did NOT sell his story to the papers. He bypassed the tabloid papers he justifiably despises and wrote a memoir with the help of a skilled and respected ghostwriter.
So this FOB is talking out of his snooty ass.
As my beloved much missed father used to say, these people all think their arse is a mile high.
😂
Yes, the papers could only wish that he’d sold the story to them. But they’re pretending he did so they can act like they’ve got some insider information.
And Harry wrote the book because he felt sold out by William, Charles, and Camilla. I guess it’s only okay to do it if you’re the heir.
Again with the “while [Kate] recovers from cancer”. How long are they going to milk this trope? It’s insulting to those (like me, Mary Pester, etc.) who are truly dealing with full-on cancer and still managing our lives.
Sending you my very best wishes, Jaded .. and to Mary Pester, too.
It is indeed insulting.
Agreed.
I agree. She minimized the cancer in her video by saying it had been present and that she was getting preventive chemo. And they expected that would shut everyone up. Like no one knows anyone with cancer. Unfortunately for them, we do know people. And for the rest of the cancer patients, they have to keep on working. But I guess cancer hits princesses differently? Sure maybe it’s destroying her looks but again is that any different than what other people go through? Why hide from the world? Why stop working? Why was her husband also missing? We won’t get an explanation because there is no way to justify it. KFC has been trying to set an example but it’s too little, too late.
Thanks, Jaded, for your comment. I’ve been so busy saying, forget the “she hasn’t got cancer” stuff, believe she has cancer. But you’re totally right. She could be working. She could be working from home, even. I need to see a consultant for something. I was referred by my GP two weeks ago and I’ve just been offered my NHS consultant appointment. It’s late September. September ffs. The NHS is on its knees. Thing is, I can afford to go private. A hell of a lot can’t. And that includes cancer patients. Maryp, I know you’re based in the UK – I hope your care isn’t a continual battle of delays. Kate’s reluctance to work is promoting the image of princess-best-care-possible while most of the country is on the phone trying to get hold of a GP. Last week it took me 50 minutes to get through to my GP reception and that was asap the phone lines opened in the morning.
I’m in remission from my cancer (next scan May 29, fingers crossed!) and it’s insulting to me too. I don’t currently have active cancer so I am not currently undergoing active treatment. That she’s trying to fling around the “cancer card” so she doesn’t have to “work” angers me to no end. Let’s say she had breast cancer that was treated and she may be on long term tamoxifen. While tamoxifen may be a chemo agent, taking it long term is not undergoing chemotherapy and needs space because cancer and you can’t question cancer d@mnit!
Either she’s undergoing a systemic course of therapy for active cancer or she, like usual, doesn’t want to to “work” and thinks this is a bullet proof excuse
Hope it is OK
Best wishes to you Heather Jaded and Maryp. Also, others on here who’ve been through horrific surgery and are out the other side but still carry the physical and, just as important, mental scars of their personal ordeal. I recall stories of all kinds of surgeries and illnesses when this story first broke. Best wishes to allx
Wishing you all the best HeatherC for your upcoming scan! XO
I rarely post, but I have been reading Celebitchy for a few years. Can I add my name to those with cancer who are offended by this “get out of work free” card that William is using to avoid doing the much-heralded royal “duties” that are required in exchange for his taxpayer-funded billionaire lifestyle? I survived breast cancer in my 30s with a toddler and a newborn at home. I will not survive non-Hodgkins lymphoma in my 60s. I am still working. I recognize that I am privileged to have a good job with benefits and lots of support at home. You would think that William would recognize his privilege and step up and do more events. Wouldn’t it make sense for him to use his position and influence to raise money for cancer research and visit a cancer centre? I give Kate a pass because the effects of chemo can really affect your confidence. I can’t imagine serving such a public role while going through chemo. So kudos for Charles for doing it!
Thank you for posting, Marplesque. I’m so sorry to learn of your situation. Your insight into William’s role made me think. Like you say, why isn’t HE doing more? Forget Kate. Focus more on William. It’s almost like he’s holiday’ing this through.
I’m sorry for your battle also, Marplesque. I remember reading your name a couple of times because it immediately made me think of Agatha Christie’s detective Miss Marples.
This church service seems to be sponsored by the Ministry of Defence so can one assume that the government would provide the proper security? Plus, if they have foreign guests, as in international Invictus participation, then security could be quite substantial. I see having an celebration in the country where Invictus began, but a Church service at St. Paul’s is so inherently British. The only thing more British is Westminster Abbey, but I guess you would need Charles’s okay for that.
You mean William. Kate had zero say in this bullshit. And why are they using pictures from 2012?
Because the illness has left her looking a mess.
I cant speak for Harry but considering how William and Kate treated Harry when he asked for help, and Meghan while the lie circulate about her making Kate cry I’m going out on a limb and say Harry doesn’t give a damn what William or Catherine think
Harry is going to arrive to adoring fans in his designer suit and sun-kissed California tan, not to mention top of the line hair-plugs (Baldemore would never), before he jets off with his beautiful wife to a commonwealth country that went out of its way to invite the couple instead of the Wales. Right, Harry must be so sad that his brother is a d**k hahahahah
I would love for Harry to be photographed arriving with his Freedom Hanger in his hand! Nothing like letting the tabs see you can’t Wait to dip and dash and get back to your loving wife.
Harry would never have written the book had he not been pushed out of the family and had security cut off because they refused to treat Meghan with any decency.
So William has himself to blame. Plus he took one million in hush money from Murdoch but left Harry out to dry. So no pity here.
Yes, agree – people don’t seem to engage with the sad fact of his life, which is the outgoing on security for himself, his wife, kids, her mother. And for years and years to come.
Exactly this. How did they not see this coming? I mean, really.
I don’t think either party cares at this point. Methinks the press just makes much ado about nothing…..next!
For sure the press makes much ado about nothing but I think the sides do care. Harry would like to safety visit the uk. And William would like to brief Sykes at the DB that he will not have anything to do with his brother. Those are still types of caring.
I’m a little nervous that this time the press is going to nose out which hotel Harry stays at.
Weighing in on the ‘has she or hasn’t she?’ debate – I’m not saying I don’t believe she has cancer, but I wouldn’t be in the least surprised if it transpires that she doesn’t. Especially since I’ve experienced someone in my life faking it – a former friend lied about having terminal cancer to try and keep a partner (who wasn’t all that and a bag of chips). And any Aussies on the board will remember the well-known case of Belle Gibson.
Good luck to all of you living with cancer and going through your lives the best way you can – thinking of Jaded Heather C and Mary Pester in particular. I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve only had a scare, but my late mother was a 2x cancer survivor (thyroid and bowel).
The thing is, Harry didn’t “sell his story to the papers”. Harry sold his story to the general world population at large via Penguin Random House. A book is hardly a leak to some scummy tabloid “journalist”.