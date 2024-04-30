Mail: The Sussexes’ Nigeria trip shows that they have a ‘rival royal court’

It basically took the Mail’s resident royalist crackpots a full 24 hours to react to the amazing news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Nigeria, at Nigeria’s request and invitation. It was honestly brilliant to announce the Nigerian trip the same day as confirming Harry’s trip to London. It took all of the wind out of the royalists’ sails – they were going to scream and cry for a full week about how Harry is unwelcome, how his brother and father will “snub” him, etc. Now it turns out that a commonwealth country had independently invited the Sussexes to visit, and suddenly you would think that Britain still “owns” the Sussexes and controls their schedule. This time it’s Phil Dampier who says the quiet part out loud: that the Sussexes have a rival royal court. Worse yet, the royal court of Montecito is beating the socks off the Windsors’ royal court.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of wanting their own ‘rival royal roadshow’ as they embark on their first non-official royal tour of Nigeria, with royal experts claiming the couple are trying to ‘have their cake and eat it’.
Royal biographer Tom Bower told MailOnline: ‘Playing the “Royal Card” has become Meghan’s and Harry’s income lifeline. Once again, the ‘privacy-seeking’ couple are exploiting the family they have outrageously denounced to pump up their publicity. Undoubtedly, the trip will be financed by the Nigerian government. Their motives, as members of the Commonwealth, remain obscure.’
Meanwhile royal author Phil Dampier suggested there was an irony to the visit, as Harry and Meghan have previously been critical of the Commonwealth, with the Duchess admitting she ‘did not know’ about it until after she joined the firm.
Royal author Phil Dampier said: ‘It’s ironic that the late Queen wanted Harry and Meghan to very much be her ambassadors throughout the Commonwealth and spread goodwill among its fifty or so nations, but they didn’t want to do it as royals. Now they are happy to pick and choose invitations they receive from these countries. They did so in Jamaica and now plan to travel to Nigeria, a country his mother Diana toured with the King in the early 1990s. They are in effect trying to set up a rival court, their own royal roadshow, and I think people can see through it. They heavily criticised the monarchy and the Commonwealth in their Netflix shows and Harry’s book Spare, yet they are happy to be invited simply because of their royal connections.’
Mr Dampier said that unofficial visits conducted by the pair could ‘blunder into a diplomatic incident’ if they couple ‘say or do the wrong thing’.
He added: ‘It’s all trying to have your cake and eat it, do commercial deals where it suits, but do some quasi-official duties to make out you are still important on the world stage. Some will say they have every right to do this but it smacks of the half in and half out position the late Queen tried to avoid.’
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added: ‘The Sussexes’ behaviour during their visit will be watched with care, as the comments about the Commonwealth in their documentary Harry and Meghan, for Netflix, were far from flattering. If there is to be any healing of the rift in the royal family, they must avoid any comment or action that might be construed as being detrimental to the monarchy and to its pivotal links with the Commonwealth.’
The fact that these salty men are saying outright that everything the Sussexes do and say has enormous political implications back in Britain… it’s beautiful. That’s how they justify watching everything Harry and Meghan do as well – it has political implications, it’s about the Commonwealth, it’s about the monarchy! Again, the Sussexes offered to be half-in, and the monarchy could have had a big say in their schedules and where they traveled. The palace rejected their half-in offer. After which, the palace has tried to use whatever political clout they have to convince other governments to “snub” the Sussexes, to little avail.
Isn’t it the Daily Mail and the British media trying to bandwagon on everything the Sussexes do and calling it “royal”? The Sussexes didn’t arrange the Nigerian trip through the palace or the British Foreign Office. They didn’t call it a royal tour. The Nigerian government said: we invited them because of Invictus. “Their motives, as members of the Commonwealth, remain obscure.” Is Bower threatening the country of Nigeria?
Diana visited other countries and met heads of state after the divorce. It has been done
I think, she was also seen as a threat by the palace because of that. She couldn’t continue doing that work because of the harassment from the press. They tried to do the same thing to Sussexes, but fortunately it didn’t work.
Diana was seen as a threat but she didn’t stop making visits and campaign ing. Her last visit was to Sarajevo a few months before she died. A few weeks before she went to a ballet performance in London. She had 6 patronages when she died.
@Amy Bee, I remember Diana talking about not being able to continue the work because of the press. Do I misremember it? I think I saw it on a doc.
They did offer half in. The Nigeria want the Sussexes to visit because of Invictus but if it makes salt isle mad then good two birds one stone.
UK establishment rejected their offer of half in. Therefore this is a visit connected to a charitable foundation, Invictus Games, that Nigeria sees as valuable for improving lives of Nigerians. Sussexes have also donated funds through Archewell to help the country’s citizens during floods and aid youth education in the past. Those are not things connected to BRFCo in the region, hence it’s not royal. Also, the visit was not arranged through British Foreign Office, so it should not be considered a diplomatic effort by UK.
Of course it’s not a “royal” visit because otherwise all the country would get out of it would be a limp handshake, a wave of the hand, and an autographed picture.
I will be interested to see if the Nigeria visit is counted in the end-of-year tally of royal work events. I still remember a recent tally that showed Harry at 0 events — four years after he and Meghan left Isla Saltina.
@Tessa and how did that work out for Diana? The whole “rival court” wording is worrying. We know the BRF are threatened by the Sussexes, but it’s usually in the subtext. This feels like a threat.
Sure sounds like a veiled threat to me.
Everything about this hate campaign against the Sussex’s has been an intended threat to their lives. IMO The fact that 2 of the 4 senior royals are facing their own mortality while continuing the hate campaign tells you that they want this to end badly and even facing their own demise they haven’t changed a thing.
Hard agree.
Hypocrisy, you’re dead on. It’s almost unbelievable the lengths the RF are taking this to, when their own health would be at the top of any normal person’s list of priorities. Imagine wanting to harm others more than you want to heal yourself…it’s sociopathic.
And I hope Nigeria threatens right back to leave the Commonwealth, that would be very funny.
That good old colonizer attitude still on display. Nigeria is a REPUBLIC. Nigerians have the right to invite anyone they want to THEIR country.
And the British Media will still call it a “safari” OMFG
Rival Royal Court, eh?
I’m old enough to remember the royal screaming that H&M were not working royals, and that they shouldn’t be treated like royalty since they decamped to Montecito.
It really is only Tuesday, and they’re this deep into their gin & feels? Gonna be a looong week until H’s flyby visit to the UK.
I really hope H just does the Invictus service and then dips. Heathrow, St. Paul’s, back to Heathrow. “Sorry Pa, but I need to keep to a tight schedule for security reasons”. Just keep throwing back at BP whenever they beg him to stop by and visit his dad.
If I remember correctly in the documentary it was highlighted how the British colonized the commonwealth countries, which is true. No shade was thrown by Harry or Meghan.
That’s how I remember it too. Harry and Meghan never said a word against the commonwealth but anyone who didn’t see the documentary, would think from these unhinged rants that they bashed the commonwealth mercilessly. Instead, they had actual historians talking about the history which was factual.
“as the comments about the Commonwealth in their documentary Harry and Meghan, for Netflix, were far from flattering.”
@Maxine Branch & Brassy Rebel – Like you two senior sisters of Celebitchy, I am really baffled by what the author is talking about in reference to the above quote.
I don’t remember the Harry or Meghan saying one word about the commonwealth. I do remember they had a historian discussing how the British built much of its wealth from slavery and stealing from commonwealth countries.
I had a feeling that’s the way it was because all Philip Dampier (or whoever made the comment) could manage to say was that Meghan didn’t know that England/or the British royals still had commonwealth countries until she joined the firm. I was thinking, that’s the worst example you can give that the Sussexes had been “critical” about the commonwealth? Well, guess what, as an American, I didn’t know that the royal family or England (still not sure which one it is) had commonwealth countries until Meghan joined that God-forsaken “family.”
That’s so ridiculous, a lack of knowledge doesn’t mean you’re being critical. These malicious nitpickers are being deliberately obtuse. Why would Meghan know? But I’m sure she certainly made it her business to educate herself about the CW once she was married.
Aren’t they just regurgitating the outrage from when H&M were in Jamaica for the movie premiere? Seriously, do the readers really care? I mean, KP and the Rota would be beside themselves with joy if H&M actually had any sort of misstep but that’s not likely to happen. All the Rota will do is write hundreds of articles about how it was an epic failure, everyone hates H&M, and I can’t imagine the majority of the public cares enough to read it.
I must confess that his words about “missteps” and “diplomatic incidents” reminded me of children outside of chain-linked fences in their own country, crack baby cocktails, flinching at handshakes, protests, and all the secondhand embarrassment we felt during William and Kate’s gloriously inept Caribbean DisasTOUR. Then, months later, along came Sophie and that wet blanket she’s married to handing out autographed pictures of themselves as “gifts.” Again, the BM is projecting.
Exactly, the Sussexes aren’t the members of the family likely to set off an international incident. That job is already filled by the Wails.
They aren’t being invited because of their ” royal connections “. The defense minster flat out said Nigeria would like to host the Invictus games in the future. Harry is the founder and patron of the Invictus games, that is why they are going there is no Royal connection there. And that is truly what pisses them off. That they can get invites from the highest ranking member of a country’s military to come and do a visit so that they can set up an outside relationship. He doesn’t have to mind what he says, because he’s not there as a representative of the British government or the royal family and he still was invited. So all this whining about how much William and Kate hate Harry, and how Charles doesn’t have time to see him does not matter on the world stage at all. People want to work with and get to know Harry because he’s Harry. People don’t want anything to do with the others all even though they have awarded themselves with every medal and sash under the sun. The bitterness just drips off the page in these articles from these crusty old men. Watching something they have bent themselves into pretzels their entire lives to amplify relevance evaporate.
Nigeria is smart to go for hosting Invictus. Almost everyone involved will be either military or ex-military, so logistics will go smoothly. Not the corruption you’d get with Olympic or FIFA sports. But still a big spotlight and the honor and joy of hosting a major international sporting event.
Nigeria is one of the most corrupt states, in the world. The corruption, in this cast, will be on the governmental side, rather than the sports organization’s.
They are going to Nigeria for the same reason Harry is visiting UK: for Invictus. But, because of the vindictive royal family, UK government isn’t giving him the same respect Nigeria is.
👏🏼🎯 Exactly!
THIS!!!
These disgusting old men who like twisting facts and create half-truths, even lies.
The tour is about Invictus, not their precious royal family.
Where was their outrage when William and Kate played at being the colonial overlords, be it in Tuvalo or on the Solomon Islands, where they let themselves be carried around by people of color. Or their complaining about *that* ride in the Land Rover.
But Meghan, but Harry. They can’t help that H was born a prince.
The above article actually worries about some sort of “diplomatic incident”. It never mentions all the incidents during W&K’s Caribbean tour. Those are fine I guess.
It’s Opposite Day (as usual). we all know who caused diplomatic incidents.
I’m beginning to think that the real reason RAVEC is denying Harry protection is because they know how many of the threats he faces are directly or indirectly from the brit media, and they don’t want to share that information.
I don’t remember H&M ever criticizing the Commonwealth. And it’s not H&M that are setting up a rival court with a half-in, half-out situation – it the RF and BM, who can’t accept that H&M are 100% gone while also trying to ride on their coattails at the same time.
Nope – I think they are trying to make something of Meghan saying she “didn’t know” about the Commonwealth. As an American, even one who lived in Canada, why would she? This is more of the antiquated British notion that A. People are still thinking about the might of the glorious British Empire, like, all the time and B. That the continuation of the Commonwealth reflects positively on them in any way. Also, I’m willing to bet that for Meghan, who majored in international studies and had a UN internship, her “nothing” would be TOB’s “expertise”.
I’m a Canadian, we’re definitely in the Commonwealth, but I don’t think of it as being “led” by the UK, or the monarch, even though it is. I think of it as an economic and emotional support group for former colonies, lol.
100% Correct
Most of the Commonwealth is a support group, isn’t it? There are just a handful of Commonwealth realms that actually have the British monarch as their head of state. The rest, the republics, don’t have any particular obligation to the UK, or even to each other, I don’t think. The charter is very ambitious and impressive and a bit nebulous, but is the Commonwealth effective in all the things it’s trying to do?
I have no idea why the Commonwealth still exists, and the prevailing sentiment seems to be “because it’s too hard to get out of it”.
William’s beef & jealousy with Meghan officially started when The Late QEII in foresight appointed Harry & Meghan as Youth Ambassadors to The Commonwealth as she understood their star appeal and their ability to reach across over 1 billion people that make up the commonwealth.
Both of them were looking forward to the role so there is no way Meghan would have spoken against the commonwealth
Tom Bower as usual is a liar & a disgrace to the Legal Profession.
William’s beef & jealousy with Meghan officially started when The Late QEII in foresight appointed Harry & Meghan as Youth Ambassadors to The Commonwealth as she understood their star appeal and their ability to reach across over 1 billion people that make up the commonwealth.
Both of them were looking forward to the role so there is no way Meghan would have spoken against the commonwealth
It is said that had Mr Geidt ( ie the erstwhile Secretary both KC3 & Andrew plotted to have removed) remained as The Queen’s private secretary , he would have helped the RF find a walk around solution to Harry & Meghan remaining as working members of the RF. I believe he had a hand in creating a role for them as representatives of the Commonwealth.
William in his rabid jealousy could not handle it and embarked on the smear campaign to drive out Meghan
Tom Bower as usual is a liar. For someone who purports to be a Barrister, he is a disgrace to the Legal Profession.
So these people feel entitled to control who Nigeria invited to their own country and how they write about the visit in their papers. Lol. It doesn’t work like that elsewhere.
it’s not a rival court, it’s a superior court.
@withtheamerican exactly! It shows that the royal rotas and tabloids are the ones who run the royal family telling them what to do and what not to do by their constant outrage about everything. These people are control freaks trying to control H & M’s life even away from the family. Weird!
The difference between official royal tours and these Sussex visits is that the RF goes to be bowed and curtseyed and kowtowed too, while Meg and Harry come in camaraderie, and bringing tangible benefits, like Invictus.
The RF: What can you do for us?
Harry and Meghan: What can we do for you?
Exactly.
As a Nigerian I can assure you that the British media will be sick of the security convoy following the Sussexes when they arrive, wealthy people and government officials use convoys on the daily here, and since the military is involved it’s gonna be extra.
We don’t give an F about who is criticizing the commonwealth or the royal family here, since we want invictus to host, we will be pulling out all the stops
I’m happy that the British Media can’t really insult the Susssexes without also insulting your country, which invited them, and all of the veterans, whom they support.
That didn’t stop them from doing exactly that to Jamaica.
👆love it!!
Yes! So happy to read this! Nigeria is showing the UK what real diplomacy looks like!
They are a ‘rival court’ in a way, and it’s entirely the fault of the Left-Behinds and their rota minions. Both Harry and Meghan traveled internationally for both humanitarian and military causes independently (and for Meghan, pre-Windsors). That the palace couldn’t foresee a return to form for both, (even with Harry so dedicated to Invictus), is yet another failure of the firm to see beyond Will’s incandescence. They say rage is blind and the firm proves it every day.
Try as they might, the british press or even the royals can’t erase Harry’s military record or the global growth, success, and impact of Invictus. Nigeria invited the founder of Invictus and his beloved wife as part of a bid to host a future games. And no need to worry that they “could ‘blunder into a diplomatic incident’ if the couple ‘say or do the wrong thing’” – it’s not like they’re Will and Kate… or Charles and Camilla, or Edward and Sophie for that matter. Hmm, I guess I see why the british press is so mad. Oh well!
🎯
Everyone is a rival court, in a way: the Bidens are a rival court, the Obamas are a rival court… every head of state or celebrity couple is a rival court, who can show up the blandness or incompetence of the British one.
Tantruming like 🥚. Harry and Meghan are out there, working for Invictus, whereas their able-bodied royals are lazy and entitled. You know that those younger senior royals would appear in video instead of showing up.
Or, in the case of refusing to show up to support the Lionesses, send a Tweet and use your daughter as cover in a video.
What the ratchets are really saying is that the only royals doing royal work at the present moment (or the only work they believe worthy of attention) are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Column inches equals interest. They have spent more time talking about Harry and Meghan than the left behind royals. If the left-behind royals are feeling de-legitimized (which I believe is the real problem), the cause of it is the British media and the rota ratchets, not Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan have every right to live their lives on their own terms. The ratchets choose to cover Harry and Meghan with the gravity and importance that sucks all the energy from the royal room.
So many ironies: they wanted Harry and Meghan gone because the Sussexes get too much attention, but since leaving, no royal, not even the King, has gotten as much attention as the Sussexes. Heck, Meghan’s bottles of jam have gotten more coverage than Billy Idle’s work. Isn’t that something? To be the heir to the British throne and to get outplayed by…jam. Right now, baskets of jam made in another country are more buzzworthy than a billionaire prince.
If a little pot of jam can pull interest away from them completely, what will happen when Meghan and Harry become more visible with their upcoming projects? If Harry and Meghan want to troll the royals, all they have to do is release a video of their kids playing tag in the back yard (without even showing their faces) on trooping the color day. Or even the day before. Or the week before. Not one piece of crockery will be safe in House Wales. I wouldn’t be surprised if Will-di Amin banned jam from being served at his illustrious table. Maybe the ratchets will talk up plate dodging as a new fun family game in hopes of sucking up to the Waleses.
Will di Amin!
You killed me!!
“Heck, Meghan’s bottles of jam have gotten more coverage than Billy Idle’s work.” Ha! Bill doesn’t work at all, he can’t even turn on a stove burner or wear a hairnet. His cosplay of “work” is too too funny, he’s globally ridiculous.
THIS!! ^^^^ When strawberry jam is outdoing your work ethic, you have a problem. LMAO
You have completely nailed all of it. The fact of the matter is the left behinds have no one who can pull off anything on the scale of Invictus, and the rota knows it. It doesn’t matter if Kate and Charles are completely in remission, the U.K. doesn’t have anyone with the competence and charisma of the Sussexes, and they did it to themselves.
Charles is competent but was constrained and overshadowed by his mother and then jealous of his wife. Like we say of H&M, imagine the powerhouse duo they could have been internationally if he had supported Diana.
So just because Nigeria is a Commonwealth country Harry and Meghan are not allowed to visit it? I don’t like how these people talk about the Commonwealth, the Royal has no ownership of it. These are independent nations who can invite anybody they want to visit. Plus this visit is about Invictus which is not a royal organization.
And isn’t Canada part of the Commonwealth? I didn’t hear all this possible diplomatic blunder talk about H&M visiting there on IG business. It seems to me that the RF and the BM only get up in arms when H&M visit countries controlled by POC. Particularly those of African decent. What’s up with that? Are they afraid that Meghan’s proximity to Blackness is a real threat? Are they upset that these Black nations aren’t sufficiently in awe of them? Furthermore, the part about H&M not wanting to work the Commonweath natiions when they were working roysls is such BS. They did the Oceanian tour and the South Africa tour on behalf of the crown. The also went to Morocco on behalf of the British Government. All were successful. So successful in fact it caused a lot of jealousy within the firm. H&M were ready, willing, and able to do the work. These BM reporters think we have fogotten these facts.
We did get those stupid articles saying that Harry and Meghan’s every step and word would be closely watched when they were in Vancouver.
True, they only care about “Africa”.
Invictus Games has teams from how many countries? All the athletes are Military Veterans. How did the entire staff at the firm along with the BRF and government not take into account that the head of the Invictus Games would be dealing with military officers and government officials in all of these countries? Maybe they should stop letting emotions make their business decisions 🤷🏻♀️, until then they need to stop whining about the consequences of their own actions.
23 nations in 10 years. The Commonwealth has 56, and what they are really afraid of is Invictus is going to have more nations than the Commonwealth soon. Its numbers are going up, while the Commonwealth is only ever going to go down.
All these old men know that they are talking bollocks. The Nigerian government can invite who they like and when they like. These fools are making the UK look even worse for it’s racist mentality and thinking they can control a Sovereign State.
This is a direct result of their refusal to accept half in. The grey men guiding, the lead man Charles pushed on his mother, this is their work.
so sick of this entitled billionaire biggest landowners in the world family crying and whining every single day because H and M are working. Deal with it and get on with it.
It’s so stupid. They could have had the reflected glory of Invictus shining on them, and they were all too mean and petty to realize it.
It is a big old world and both the RF and BM have played this all wrong by acting like a dog in the manger over Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meg are not hiding their talents and are doing good promoting IG. This could have been a win win for everybody including the RF if they had behaved with generosity towards Meg and Harry. Instead they are butt hurt because the Firm is now at the Mercy of”the heir with nothing to offer” in contrast to a busy, energetic and charismatic US based couple. The success of the IG is rubbing in the desultory ineptitude of FK. He is being overshadowed by CC and Harry and Meg because of his refusal to show up and do his duty. That’s the nub of the envy and fear of Harry and Meg because it is now obvious between the brothers which one is the ant and which one is the grasshopper.
Woooow. A whole article written that questions Nigeria’s motivations in inviting the Sussexes. A whole article that doesn’t mention Invictus being the purpose. That is some serious deception.
They couldn’t have been clearer! They want to start positioning themselves to making a future bid to host IG.
Pro Tip to the Rota Rats: Making nasty articles about Harry and his Invictus work is not going to gain the UK the prize of the Invictus Games. They need to stop making IG about the BRF.
It’s Harry’s brainchild, Harry’s work, Harry’s charity, NOT handed to him by the Salty B*tches in the palaces. He built that from the ground up.
He doesn’t have to entertain their nonsense.
I think the UK bid for the IG is another trap they’re trying to set up to endanger/eliminate H&M. There’s been zero talk about restoring H’s security; and until that happens I feel like the UK should be banned from hosting the Invictus Games.
Exactly!
The invitation is all about Harry’s relationships with Invictus, yet these delusional, deranged and demented fools have managed to make it all about ” rival royal court” ” royal tours” and ” taking advantage of royal status ” And I don’t recall anytime that Meghan ever criticized the Commonwealth. In fact she has always expressed her excitement and interest in visiting and getting to know and work with the various countries.
I had to quit reading this article because it was just so disgusting! And to think these are the people who are trying to get to host the Invictus games!!
Where are the British people? Why are they complacent in allowing this ridiculous hate campaign to keep going after all these years?
They are seething with jealousy that they can’t take any of the glow from Invictus for themselves.
If I had any say in whether IG was hosted in the UK, I’d have to say — publicly — that the filth and lies spewed by the toxic British media were enough to keep IG OUT of the UK. I’d make an announcement to the effect that IG’s image and the image of the veteran athletes was at risk at the British media’s hands, and the IG organizers couldn’t allow the athletes’ good name to be tarnished. Let the RRs spin that.
The rota rats are going to be spread so thin over the next week. Princess Anne is in Canada for the weekend 3rd -6th, so some will surely be there with her? Then who will cover Harry in London for the Invictus Service? Plus some will be DESPERATE to follow M & H to Nigeria surely? I read this on the YouGov website about travel to Nigeria btw. Visa AND up to date jabs? LOL!!
“A passport valid for six months, a visa, and proof of Polio and Yellow Fever vaccinations are required to enter Nigeria. You must obtain your Nigerian visa from a Nigerian embassy or consulate in advance of your travel” There’ll be a scrum in Northumberland Avenue at the High Commission, with them all jostling each other.
ETA … it’s closed tomorrow for a public holiday. So if they havent applied already they’ve only got about 6 days max to get their ducks in a row ha ha ha
Im being so petty and I dont care. It just gets better. You need to make an appointment to visit the High Commission to secure a visa. SOME are fast tracked, but the normal wait time is 6 days. snort!!!
This is so satisfying!
Can the Sussexes ban the BM (or the toxic members of it) from joining the press corps covering the Nigeria tour just like they did for the recent charity polo match for Sentebale? Now THAT really would be BEAUTIFUL.
I’m sure it’s up to the Nigerian government who they allow entry into the country, but the Sussex’s and or their security team can make requests to keep certain people away from the events they will be attending.
Not sure about the Sussexes, but I bet the Nigerian Military CAN!! Also M&H can express their worries over security to their hosts. They will surelybe aware of all the negative rota nonsense about the visit for the past 24 hours, and theyre not blind to all the nastiness about Meghan and Harry AND indeed Invictus itself I imagine, so they could definitely say yay or nay to the press rats. After all, this is a purely private visit by the Patron of a private charity endeavour. Nothing at all to do with the Brits at large and or their lefotver RF.
They do get banned, that’s why they’re ESPECIALLY salty. They were banned from the Polo event a few weeks ago.
They do get banned from certain events or relegated to the farthest outer limits of access (aka the nosebleed section).
Their motive was explicitly stated. It’s twofold: to cement Nigeria’s relationship with Invictus and to give a preview in preparation for a later bid to host.
I think Harry stepping out from under the umbrella of the Royal family means the world takes him seriously and die lent see it as busy work , since they left they have managed to pull off 2games that makes him a force to be reckoned with. As much as Der anger’s want tindall in place he hasn’t proved his worth and ability to carry it off
Has Tindall organised anything? Actually I think the whole thing about Tindall is ridiculous, Levin must have a bill to pay.
The only thing Tindall organized was getting his wayward nose put back into place.
It seems to me when H&M visited Jamaica it was the “reporting” by the old crones that caused a diplomatic incident. Openly displaying Colonizer, oppressive ways.
Agreed. They acted like Harry was sleeping with the enemy when he greeted the P.M. with respect.
The funniest part is that they’re saying that if Harry and Meghan say or do the wrong thing it can reflect badly on the crown. William and Kate are the ones who were embarrassing themselves and the crown in commonwealth republics. Harry and Meghan arrived prepared at every opportunity.
They want everyone to forget William and Kate were fired on live TV by the Jamaican P.M.
Lol.. they will be on this bs for weeks and weeks. They can’t understand why Harry and Meghan keep being invited to events and countries even after quitting that biatch. No one wants the left over royals , absolutely no one and is not Harry or Megan’s fault.
It’s so funny to hear them whine that the Sussexes are getting invited to these countries because of their royal connections. Jamaica that has said they wanted to be a republic and whose PM fired Willileaks on camera wants the Sussexes there because of ROYAL CONNECTIONS?!?! LOL. The press release from the government makes it clear they were invited to Nigeria because of Invictus; the fact that the invite came from their Ministry of Defense should’ve also made that perfectly clear.
I don’t think the British media have any idea that Black Commonwealth leaders (and their people) could darn well see and remember how the BRF treated Meghan, and how the BRF punished Harry for refusing to abandon her and their kids. Black people don’t easily forget open racism.
That’s how W&K got themselves fired on camera by the Jamaican PM. That’s why the current royals get no love abroad, while Nigeria, Canada, and Jamaica roll out the red carpet for H&M, with the people showing them nothing but love.
Cry more salty tears, British media. H&M will keep on thriving, no thanks to you.
They’re private citizens they get to go and do whatever they want. This is about Inviictus not one of those bonkers royal tours. This is business trip, nothing more, nothing less.. The Rota is throwing a jealous tantrum because the Sussexes are showing once again that no one has to deal with them to “survive” , especially outside of the UK.
At this point we are all used to way their people lie with impunity but this insane attempt to rewrite history by claiming the Sussexes didn’t want to work in the Commonwealth is insane. Of the unprecedented royal events Meghan undertook before she was married the biggest was her appearance at Commonwealth events after Harry was appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. She also happily stepped into the role of Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust(H was President) a few months later and not only did they support that work with multiple tours of the Commonwealth they continued working with the QCT after they left the UK and Harry continued to work to support the QCT through BetterUp even aftter he was FORCIBLY REMOVED as President in 2021.
And let’s not forget; the Sussexes original plan when they were leaving in 2019 was to live in a Commonwealth country in the hopes of keeping a Commonwealth role while having distance from the UK press for their mental health which is why they were looking to settle in Canada in the first place. It was after their offer to do that was rejected, their security was pulled, and the borders were ordered to close due to covid that they moved to the US. THIS is why Harry writing Spare and them keeping up the sussexroyal website which outlines what they offered to do was so important. Those people would just keep repeating these lies until they became the truth if the Sussexes didn’t put the truth in writing.
Excellent points!
What the F? Royal connections? Prince Harry is the connection. He is royal from the day he was born until his last day. His name is Prince Harry for heavens sake.
His Royal Highness Prince Henry…. is what is on his birth certificate, they can’t even get rid of the HRH, all they could do was to ASK him not to use it. Which he has complied with, except of course on Lilibet’s birth certificate and then he had to use it to comply with California law.
Mr Dampier said that unofficial visits conducted by the pair could ‘blunder into a diplomatic incident’ if they couple ‘say or do the wrong thing’.
When have Harry and Meghan ever done or said the wrong thing on a high-profile engagement? They are consistently good at this kind of thing, because they prepare ahead of time and are innately good at human interaction.
Mr. Dampier must be thinking of William and Kate, who blundered their way through the Caribbean.
QuiteContrary, well, isn’t it nice of Mr. Dampier to be concerned about how H&M may impact the US. I’m sure Biden isn’t worried about private citizens going to another country for IG. They live in the US and have done so for four years. I don’t think the UK government is worried about them.
This is just another way for the left behind royals to attach themselves to H&M. They need to pause and think about that for a moment. If people start comparing, the brf will not look good.
Oh I am so giddy with happiness that those toys rodents are coming for Nigeria with their bold racism. It’s it clear that they did not learn Their lesson from trying to pull that shit with Jamaica. They about to learn that Nigerians are not the ones to f with . And for the last time. It’s invictus business not royal business. Harry and Meghan can go wherever the f they want because that’s what freedom means
Do you know why this is really making those salty b mad ? Here is a county Nigeria, who is happy to have the founder of the invictus games. A veteran who is still serving his fellow soldiers and wants to help them In any way possible. And Nigeria is so proud and grateful for that . Meanwhile we have the whole British ass monarchy and its governments snubbing their veterans all to be petty to Harry . This shows the world how little the Windsors care about the people who gives their lives and limbs for them . Nigeria welcoming Harry and Meghan shows who really cares and who doesn’t
Agreed.
It bothers them that some of the Nigerians are calling Meghan sister and Harry brother in law and by the looks of it the trip is going to be amazing. Harry & Meghan know how to do diplomacy and the rats and company are trying to ride on their coattails pretending it’s a rivalry even though they know the only people competing is them. Those stupid racist idiots realize they made a mistake by not accepting the half in and they can’t take it back and no matter what they do people still want to be around the couple because of their star power. Honestly, I feel like H&M got even bigger after they left the asylum. I can’t wait to see the amazing pictures from that trip.
Just Jade, I think it’s more than the half in and half out that they regret. All of the racism that they spewed and continue to spew is a MEGA problem. They can’t undo that. Unfortunately, I suspect they don’t even know how.
Tom Bowel can rotate. “Their motives, as members of the Commonwealth, remain obscure.” No Tom, they are being invited to Nigeria because Nigeria would love to host the Invictus Games, the highly successful, world-wide, attention-grabbing games that have done more for injured veterans than the entire royal family have ever done, including Charles, who is the Commander-in-Chief of Britain’s military.
Right!?! I mean, Nigeria told everyone why they invited H and M, so for these crusty old white “royal” gossips to act like it’s a big mystery is just more unsurprising racism.
Everything POC do and say is questioned, disbelieved, and dismissed, and then replaced with a nefarious motive imposed upon them by these racists.
WiththeAmerican, and the Nigerians are taking note.
I hope they do a documentary for Netflix while in Nigeria to showcase the beautiful people, the countryside, and its history leading up to to the Invictus Games.
I think Huevo might actually choke behind that 🤣
Am I the only one who is getting the feeling that, however unintentionally, the Invictus Games is sort of replacing the Commonwealth Games? ‘Cause I can totally see Los Saladitos feeling the same thing and getting bigly mad over it. Might explain some of the baseless seething rage.
I don’t think Invictus is replacing the Commonwealth Games. Invictus is international, not limited to Commonwealth countries, some major participants, such as USA are not part of the Commonwealth. I think the Commonwealth Games will probably no longer continue because it’s just not financially feasible anymore. It’s a loss that just won’t be replaced. Invictus is unique in its holistic approach, and it’s about more than just sport. Sport is a means to an end, and not an end in itself.
Last week they wanted Meghan to be “less American”, and this week they are accusing her of using her royal connections for profit.
Someone should tell the royals and their sycophants that jealousy is not a good look.
I’m soooooo tired of the whole ‘privacy’ issue. They really need to find something else to fill it. Now that Billy Idle and Bone Idle are making 95% of their lives PRIVATE with almost NO royal work done, does the bm really want people comparing that? H&M have done more work this year than those two.
I don’t recall Meghan saying anything negative about the Commonwealth; she clearly understood how she as a WoC would add positivity to the Inbred RF and help modernise a dying monarchy. I’m pretty sure the Queen (EII) saw this, too.
The RF & rota can suck it. They squandered an opportunity & they know it.
QE2 was the only one that cared about the commonwealth. When she was gone, the leftovers couldn’t care less. HM has visited Jamaica and now are going to Nigeria. We saw how popular they were in Jamaica, it’s likely to be the same in Nigeria.
You can tell the Salty isle are extremely envious (the BM and royalists are sounding the panic alarms and the BRF are even more threatened). LMAO 🤣 .
Everyone is seeing their downfall live as it’s even more visible than previous years. Not to mention their economy and wages have been very much flat and stagnant – in a couple years visiting the salty island would literally be like visiting a museum(I got this quote from some of the SM commenters)- no growth, no influence, just still and stagnant.
Big mistake for ignoring the commonwealth, they’re Actually the ones that are growing.
But You can’t get smart decision making from these people- I mean they kicked out their best assets, the worst decision they made. 🙄