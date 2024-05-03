Jeff Goldblum won’t leave his children any money: ‘You’ve got to row your own boat’

Jeff Goldblum started a family later in life. He was in his early 60s when he married his 31-years-younger wife Emilie Livingston. He was 62/63 when they welcomed their first child, Charlie Ocean, and then two years later, they welcomed another son, River. The boys are 8 years old and 6 years old right now, and Goldblum is 71. He’s apparently not planning on leaving his sons much money or maybe even ANY money in his will. He’s one of those celebrities, who thinks that his kids should make their own way in life without an inheritance.

Jeff Goldblum is ready for his kids to get jobs. The actor, 71, revealed that his children — Charlie, 8, and River, 6 — will have to support themselves when they get older. The “Jurassic Park” star shares his sons with wife Emilie Livingston, 41. “Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat,” he recalled telling them when he recently appeared on the iHeartPodcast “Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi.” “It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you,” he continued. “You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even it if doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”

[From The NY Post]

I mean, everyone is different and you feel differently about this kind of stuff depending on your age and background. I didn’t inherit a vast fortune from my late father, but I did inherit a modest amount, enough to make me feel safe, like I have a Plan B in case my life goes t-ts up. I think the inheritance conversation is kind of superficial, because in so many cases, it’s about what values parents instill in their kids – if your parents always taught you to make your own way and work hard no matter what, an inheritance is beneficial. If you’ve taught your kids that everything will be handed to them on a silver platter, then yeah, an inheritance is going to make that situation worse. In Goldblum’s case, I feel sorry for his much-younger wife – I hope she’s in the will, you know?