Jeff Goldblum won’t leave his children any money: ‘You’ve got to row your own boat’

Jeff Goldblum started a family later in life. He was in his early 60s when he married his 31-years-younger wife Emilie Livingston. He was 62/63 when they welcomed their first child, Charlie Ocean, and then two years later, they welcomed another son, River. The boys are 8 years old and 6 years old right now, and Goldblum is 71. He’s apparently not planning on leaving his sons much money or maybe even ANY money in his will. He’s one of those celebrities, who thinks that his kids should make their own way in life without an inheritance.
Jeff Goldblum is ready for his kids to get jobs. The actor, 71, revealed that his children — Charlie, 8, and River, 6 — will have to support themselves when they get older. The “Jurassic Park” star shares his sons with wife Emilie Livingston, 41.
“Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat,” he recalled telling them when he recently appeared on the iHeartPodcast “Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi.”
“It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you,” he continued. “You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even it if doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”
I mean, everyone is different and you feel differently about this kind of stuff depending on your age and background. I didn’t inherit a vast fortune from my late father, but I did inherit a modest amount, enough to make me feel safe, like I have a Plan B in case my life goes t-ts up. I think the inheritance conversation is kind of superficial, because in so many cases, it’s about what values parents instill in their kids – if your parents always taught you to make your own way and work hard no matter what, an inheritance is beneficial. If you’ve taught your kids that everything will be handed to them on a silver platter, then yeah, an inheritance is going to make that situation worse. In Goldblum’s case, I feel sorry for his much-younger wife – I hope she’s in the will, you know?
Unless they have some sort of strict pre-nup, I don’t think you can completely write a spouse out of a will. Right now he can’t refuse to leave the children anything because they are minors and he is responsible for them. Why do all these celebs think it makes them look so great to say they are leaving their children nothing?
I don’t believe any of these rich people who say they’re not leaving any money for their children. What happens if he dies before they are become adults?
They say this and then quietly set up trusts for them. And it’s moot since I assume everything will go to the wife one day. Who in turn will leave it to their sons. Generational wealth always passes it on to the next one.
I also find the Proud Scrooge trend of rich folks not leaving their kids money to be very weird. It’s just odd to brag about how cheap you are, even after you’ve made money.
Successful white men love to pretend that they became successful only on their inner virtues and hard work, while devaluing the people (especially wives) who supported them, systemic unearned advantages, and unearned individual favors along the way.
Yuck.
I’m coming back to edit this and say it’s not just successful ones, there’s plenty of mediocre ones too.
And then to use that false entitlement against your children.
Truth comment 💯
As long as he does everything he can to set his kids up for success now, I don’t see a problem with this – and it sounds like he is? He’s telling them now they’ve got to provide for themselves instead of spoiling them. Hopefully he’s using his money to enrich their education!
That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if he sets up trust funds for them, rather than leaving them money in his will. Maybe one of those ones where they get the money in their 30s, so they get it when they are already financially secure, probably several years/decades after he passes?
I’ve always held that neither myself nor my siblings are entitled to anything my parents earned in their lives. If they decide to leave us anything fine, if not also fine. No one is entitled to an inheritance. I do hope that these celebrities who scream this though are actively working to ensure that their kids are prepared for this world and the future state of it.