Elle Fanning & Tyla both got amazing Balmain looks for the Met Gala

Two women got prominent Balmain looks for the 2024 Met Gala: Elle Fanning and Tyla. Elle’s Balmain was supposed to look like a sculpture, with birds “holding up” the glassy/icy dress. It was a really cool effect, and she looked amazing. I would have liked to see her do more with her hair and makeup, but honestly, I trust her judgment. She loves fashion, she really thinks about what she’s doing and saying with her red carpet looks, and she was definitely one of my favorites.
As for Tyla… so many women heard something about “the sands of time,” and they used it as an excuse to wear beige. TO THE MET GALA. At least Tyla actually wore SAND. Her Balmain dress was literally made out of sand, and she carried an “hourglass clutch.” Her Balmain was so delicate, she had to be carried up the steps of the gala. This was “A Star Is Born” moment for Tyla, who I had honestly never heard of before last night. But she won over so many fashion people and she got a lot of coverage.
Both fascinating dresses that suited them perfectly.
Tyla has been on the rise for a while, and she was my fave dress/styled last night, just perfection.
Both looked so good. It was funny when Tyla was picked up. Would have been cool to see them next to each other on the carpet with the juxtaposition of ice and sand.
Tyla’s dress is so great! Elle looks lovely.
I love Tyla’s dress. It’s really deceptive. First glance and the impression is, that’s quite simple and sweet, but then it starts to creep into you how beautiful and clever it is. Both outfits are lovely.
Olivier/Balmain team hit it out of the park with these two dresses. I love the interpretation. I do wish Tyla could have moved in her dress, but she as beautiful when not in motion 😅
I do think she needs a better team to prepare her for these red carpet interviews…For once I was interested in her and what she had to say and it wasn’t much.
I think both look fantastic and were very much on theme. The birds on Elle’s dress – just gorgeous.