Elle Fanning & Tyla both got amazing Balmain looks for the Met Gala

Two women got prominent Balmain looks for the 2024 Met Gala: Elle Fanning and Tyla. Elle’s Balmain was supposed to look like a sculpture, with birds “holding up” the glassy/icy dress. It was a really cool effect, and she looked amazing. I would have liked to see her do more with her hair and makeup, but honestly, I trust her judgment. She loves fashion, she really thinks about what she’s doing and saying with her red carpet looks, and she was definitely one of my favorites.

As for Tyla… so many women heard something about “the sands of time,” and they used it as an excuse to wear beige. TO THE MET GALA. At least Tyla actually wore SAND. Her Balmain dress was literally made out of sand, and she carried an “hourglass clutch.” Her Balmain was so delicate, she had to be carried up the steps of the gala. This was “A Star Is Born” moment for Tyla, who I had honestly never heard of before last night. But she won over so many fashion people and she got a lot of coverage.

Tyla is lifted up the stairs at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XYpkS41WMG — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024