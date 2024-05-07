Nicole Kidman in black and white Balenciaga at the Met Gala: cool tribute to fashion?



Nicole Kidman’s black and white Balenciaga gown didn’t seem on theme to me when I first saw it, but she said it was a tribute to the Sleeping Beauties theme in that it was a remake of a 1951 Balenciaga gown she saw in a photo, recreated by their current creative director, Demna. (The Met Gala exhibit contains so many fragile and archival gowns that were “reawakened” for display.) In that respect it’s an incredible gown and who wouldn’t want to wear this? Imagine seeing a gorgeous 70-year-old gown and asking for it to be remade for you. Nicole was clearly enjoying the drama of it all too! Queen.

Fellow fashion goddess Isabelle Huppert was in cream satin Balenciaga that had a long flowing train. She looked so gorgeous and regal. Look at the details on this gown, it looks like a separate top and skirt. Her face says she doesn’t want to be there though. I get it. I would be tired after all that.

My girl Naomi Watts was also in Balenciaga, in an exquisite beaded column gown. Her cape is actually a little quilted jacket, you can see it clearly in the video she posted to her Instagram stories. She’s serving. I’m not sure it’s on theme but maybe it’s an homage to earlier fashion like Nicole’s is.

Serena Williams was in a gold gathered Balenciaga with an exquisite floral headpiece. I’m not sure the black tights and shoes go with this, but I’ll say something nice – she’s the GOAT and she wrote “going for the gold” on Instagram, so maybe this look was a tribute to that.

Michael Shannon had me convinced he brought a bag of chips on the red carpet and I tweeted as much, but people schooled me that the bag is Balenciaga. I looked it up and it retails for $1,850. Of course it does. This is the fashion house that brought us the tape bracelet.