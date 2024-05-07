Demi Moore in Harris Reed at the Met Gala: dramatic and fabulous?


Last night’s Met Gala was a mixed bag of fashion. There were so many ways the “Garden of Time/Sleeping Beauties” theme could be interpreted, some of that owing to the incredible short story the theme was based on, The Garden of Time by by J.G. Ballard. I was living for the bold and risk-taking looks and Demi Moore in Harris Reed was one of my favorites. Was it a bit too literal? Probably, but it’s got huge fanned out hips, giant heart sleeves, arrows coming out of it and a bold graphic floral print. I love it! Demi told Ashley Graham during her red carpet interview that it was a light dress despite how big it was. She also mentioned it was archival vintage wallpaper! I hope Demi is living her best life with her tiny dog.

Harris Reed himself also looked amazing. There are so many great elements to this look and it’s like maximalism that doesn’t look busy at all.

Madelyn Cline was in custom Tommy Hilfiger, in what the designer describes on their Instagram as “our reimagined oxford shirt inspired by The Garden of Time.” This gown is lovely, I find her so beautiful and her hair and makeup are perfection. I hope she’s no longer dating Pete Davidson. He wasn’t there so that’s a good sign.

Dove Cameron was in a fussy floral Diesel gown that kind of works with the long train/side pieces. She was there with her boyfriend, Damiano David, the lead singer of Maneskin. They’re so pretty together!

Kylie Minogue was also in Diesel, in blue burnout gown with a pattern that looks like a barely there bikini. I’m not feeling it!

Photos credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com and Getty

8 Responses to “Demi Moore in Harris Reed at the Met Gala: dramatic and fabulous?”

  1. Blairski says:
    May 7, 2024 at 5:42 am

    Really enjoying the looks on my 55+ ladies – Go Demi! Go Kylie! Holding their own. Anna Wintour looked great this year too.

    Reply
  2. Truthiness says:
    May 7, 2024 at 5:42 am

    Harris Reed’s outfit is glorious.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:08 am

    Harris and Demi brought the drama and it is very good.

    Reply
  4. Lolo86lf says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:16 am

    Definitely Demi and Harris looked pretty good. They wore interesting designs.

    Reply
  5. elise says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:42 am

    Demi’s looks like the popup sun shade I use in my car during the summer. 😎

    Reply

