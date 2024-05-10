Hailey & Justin Bieber are expecting their first child, Hailey’s six months pregnant?

Last week, I saw a tweet with some fan photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Hawaii, and Hailey was seen in a billowy dress from behind. There was some chatter at the time that she was definitely pregnant. But I appreciate that the conversation didn’t make it to the mainstream outlets and Hailey got to announce it in her own way: Hailey and Justin are expecting a Bieber Baby! Congrats to them and congrats to us.

As you can see, Hailey kept it simple for her IG caption, merely tagging her husband and letting the “bump” photos do the talking. TMZ’s sources claim that Hailey is already six months along – if that’s so, she looks like she’s carrying pretty small. Granted, she’s a small woman anyway, but still – I wonder if she’s more like five months along. In recent Instagram photos, Hailey did look like she was covering up her midsection but she really didn’t seem to be showing much. Maybe those photos weren’t taken recently though.

Hailey and Justin also renewed their vows while they were in Hawaii. They already had two weddings – one the simple ceremony in 2018, then a larger wedding in 2019. I know it’s absolutely none of my business, but I like that Hailey waited several years before getting pregnant. Justin was clearly ready for babies several years ago but she kept saying “not yet” and he respected that and waited until she was ready. I genuinely hope that these “just the two of them (and their animals)” years were a good foundation for them and they’re both really ready for this.