Hailey & Justin Bieber are expecting their first child, Hailey’s six months pregnant?

Last week, I saw a tweet with some fan photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Hawaii, and Hailey was seen in a billowy dress from behind. There was some chatter at the time that she was definitely pregnant. But I appreciate that the conversation didn’t make it to the mainstream outlets and Hailey got to announce it in her own way: Hailey and Justin are expecting a Bieber Baby! Congrats to them and congrats to us.

As you can see, Hailey kept it simple for her IG caption, merely tagging her husband and letting the “bump” photos do the talking. TMZ’s sources claim that Hailey is already six months along – if that’s so, she looks like she’s carrying pretty small. Granted, she’s a small woman anyway, but still – I wonder if she’s more like five months along. In recent Instagram photos, Hailey did look like she was covering up her midsection but she really didn’t seem to be showing much. Maybe those photos weren’t taken recently though.

Hailey and Justin also renewed their vows while they were in Hawaii. They already had two weddings – one the simple ceremony in 2018, then a larger wedding in 2019. I know it’s absolutely none of my business, but I like that Hailey waited several years before getting pregnant. Justin was clearly ready for babies several years ago but she kept saying “not yet” and he respected that and waited until she was ready. I genuinely hope that these “just the two of them (and their animals)” years were a good foundation for them and they’re both really ready for this.

16 Responses to “Hailey & Justin Bieber are expecting their first child, Hailey’s six months pregnant?”

  1. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    May 10, 2024 at 7:23 am

    I’m glad for them. I don’t think anyone can be fully ready for a child. My husband and I were 33 and had been together for 10 years before we had our first and it was still hard. Still, based on their comments about having a family it seems that this baby is very much wanted and planned.

    Now I’m wondering about her dad’s post about them needing prayers. Wasn’t that just a couple of months ago? If he forced her to defend herself in public while she was having first trimester complications, he is really an a-hole. Who does that?

    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 10, 2024 at 7:35 am

      I don’t mean to hate on Bieber, but to it seems like he is completely self centered and very needy. Like it’s always about him and his feelings. I also believe he has serious mental health struggels and all of the above is shouldered by Hailey. That is not to say they shouldn’t want or have a child, it just looks like a lot of work for her.

      • LooneyTunes says:
        May 10, 2024 at 7:51 am

        That was my first thought “poor Hailey.”

      • Wagiman says:
        May 10, 2024 at 8:01 am

        Smart & Messy that’s a lot of people and parents. At least they have money and support. I’d rather that than how me and my husband grew up. I don’t like beeb, but he was used too as a child..

  2. Smart&Messy says:
    May 10, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Congrats, I wish them the best. And I wish her patience and strength. Biebs just posted a photo of himself crying a few weeks ago. He looked unkept and thin at his coachella appearance. From the outside it doesn’t look like he is in a good place.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      May 10, 2024 at 7:35 am

      I was also going to make a similar comment about Justin looking thinner, disheveled and a bit older. He is 30 now and he should change his wardrobe to look less like a teenager. Other than that I wish them the best with their first baby. They certainly can afford nannies and everything a child needs to be happy.

  3. Wagiman says:
    May 10, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Congrats to them. It’s seemed like they wanted this for quite a long time.

  4. goofpuff says:
    May 10, 2024 at 7:29 am

    They seem like a couple very happily into each other so I wish them all the happiness.

  5. Serena says:
    May 10, 2024 at 8:07 am

    I thought for sure they would divorce, they’ve been looking so miserable lately and he looks still mentally unwell. Anyways, best wishes.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      May 10, 2024 at 8:56 am

      Same here. I hope for them that wasn’t the case because band-aid babies are a terrible idea (first-hand experience, as the baby…).

  6. Normades says:
    May 10, 2024 at 8:22 am

    I really hope he’s in a good headspace to become a father. I wonder what that crying vid was about

  7. riteaid says:
    May 10, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Stephan must be elated bc now if they split it is 18 years of child support; Biebs supports her whole family.

  8. Amy T says:
    May 10, 2024 at 8:44 am

    They seem solid, and congrats to them.

  9. Ameerah M says:
    May 10, 2024 at 9:01 am

    A lot of women carry small with their first baby. My friend was seven months along with her first baby before she really started showing and had to start announcing it. Congrats to Hailey and Justin!

  10. MaryContrary says:
    May 10, 2024 at 9:10 am

    He looks like a mess-so hopefully behind the scenes he’s actually okay.

