Duchess Meghan shared a story about Lili while talking to Nigerian kids

Well, it turns out that the Duchess of Sussex did step foot in England this week! She apparently flew into Heathrow yesterday, in time to meet up with Harry, and then they flew to Nigeria together from Heathrow. Judging from the coverage I’m seeing of their Nigerian trip, People Magazine has been invited to cover their trip and I think the BBC has as well. Besides those two outlets, I think it’s just mostly local photographers and local outlets.
On the ground in Abuja, the Sussexes announced an update with their Archewell Foundation. Archewell is now expanding their partnership with GEANCO to dedicate even more resources to mental health services, menstrual health products, etc. Meghan and Harry also spoke extensively to students and Meghan was so proud of what Harry told the kids:
“Do you see why I married him? He’s so smart” – Meghan
Nahhh Harry and Meghan are too cutee 😩🥹 #HarryandMeghaninNigeria pic.twitter.com/XK7ajGYJMm
Meghan also spoke to the same class of kids about her daughter Lili:
“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’ ” Meghan recalled to a class full of little children. “Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me…”
Meghan then went on to tell the class that she saw herself “in all of you as well.” During the visit the couple played fun classroom games alongside the kids including a version of “jump up, turn around” and even shared some fun tidbits about her own children’s favorite activities.
She noted that “singing and dancing” was Lili’s “favorite class,” probably because of “all the jumping around,” and that Prince Archie, 5, liked construction, as children showed off their robotic projects in a STEM class.
I’m so happy that we’re getting some updates on Archie and Lili! Those little ginger babies keep Harry and Meghan so busy.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She is such a Queen! Especially after those vile reporters insulted Harry’s intelligence. This is what a supportive and loving couple looks like. Oooohhh. The rota is gonna be big mad! Lmao
Ohhhhhh. He’s so smart. He’s so smart and inspiring because he tells the truth. 🥰🤩
What a beautiful way to speak about your life partner – esp after their intelligence has been mocked and questioned for years.
And the “can you see why I married him?” She’s so proud of him and she’s saying to the world – it’s worth every second of crap you throw at me to be with this man. I regret nothing.
What a beautiful relationship these two have built and continue to build. It’s wonderful to witness.
What a sweet story about Lili. 😊 She must be adorable.
The coup de grace of the Heathrow stopover is that she spent it in the Windsor Suite, hahaha. I’m sure she’d rather stay in an airport Days Inn than step a foot further onto Salty Isle.
And the style of the peach Heidi Merrick she wore is called the Windsor dress.
They owe us absolutely nothing, and I fully understand their reasoning, but gosh would I love to see a new photo of Archie and Lili!
You are not alone
Beautiful. The Whiny Wales should be grateful. Harry and Meghan are doing the work they refuse to do–and likely will never do again. I’m so glad the Sussexes are free agents for their sake, but anyone who cares about the royal family (like the ratchets) should be kicking themselves. I wonder if/when any of the ratchets will jump ship. There isn’t enough royal work (nor will there be) to sustain a full passel o’ghouls. I wonder if it has hit them yet that the royal tours of old have gone the way of the dodo. The last time Chucky and Bride of Chucky were on the continent of Africa, the Rotweiller Nag sat in the car. Please, someone on social media, put up side by side pictures of Camilla huffing in the car and Meghan and Harry engaged with the communities. And then side by sides of the chilly Wales in the car with the Sussexes loved up.
I agree that the differences are stark. The Sussexes are building a life based on love.
But I don’t want any comparison shots. The Sussexes are free and I doubt they want to be used as a weapon against the Windsor … whatever they are.
The Sussexes are in a league of their own. No one else comes close.
May all their ventures be successful and may the world shower them with the respect and appreciation they deserve. May they know only peace and deep seated contentment as they continue to live their Iives of authenticity.
I love Harry’s bashful little reaction when she said “you see why I married him? He’s so smart and inspiring!” Will and Kate would NEVER.
Everything about this stop was adorable.. they are at their best when they are around children and I enjoy seeing it so much.
Even with the receding Windsor hairline, Harry is getting so much hotter with age. I mean, can’t the Nigerians find a reason to get him in a tank and shorts and go thru another obstacle course?
I can almost feel the waves of jealous rage emanating from Windsor all the way over here in the States.
😂😂😂
CAN YOU IMAGINE?
“Please Harry. Take your shirt off. Pop on these shorts. We have an obstacle course we would like you complete. …. As an inspiration for our wounded soldiers!”
Meghan off to the side, fanning her face. “It’s for such a good cause Haz. I’ll hold your shirt!”
Harry is the worlds thirst trap. Because he’s kind and because he treats his wife and family with so much respect and love after he was raised to do anything but.
He’s a good man. And that’s always and endlessly appealing.
That was a very nice story about Lili. As usual they engage with the people who they are there to see and participate in the activities and have fun. Unlike another couple who was only there for a photo op.
Aw. Sweet story about Lili. Meghan has such heart eyes for Harry 🥰
There genuine warmth and engagement with people they interact with and each other is so lovely.
It is always a treat to watch them interact. They are so supportive and loving towards one another and you can see the mutual admiration that first drew them together. I always think all the horror they have survived together has deepened their bond.