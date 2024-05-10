Duchess Meghan shared a story about Lili while talking to Nigerian kids

Embed from Getty Images

Well, it turns out that the Duchess of Sussex did step foot in England this week! She apparently flew into Heathrow yesterday, in time to meet up with Harry, and then they flew to Nigeria together from Heathrow. Judging from the coverage I’m seeing of their Nigerian trip, People Magazine has been invited to cover their trip and I think the BBC has as well. Besides those two outlets, I think it’s just mostly local photographers and local outlets.

On the ground in Abuja, the Sussexes announced an update with their Archewell Foundation. Archewell is now expanding their partnership with GEANCO to dedicate even more resources to mental health services, menstrual health products, etc. Meghan and Harry also spoke extensively to students and Meghan was so proud of what Harry told the kids:

“Do you see why I married him? He’s so smart” – Meghan Nahhh Harry and Meghan are too cutee 😩🥹 #HarryandMeghaninNigeria pic.twitter.com/XK7ajGYJMm — Dani | Radical Optimism 🦈 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) May 10, 2024

Meghan also spoke to the same class of kids about her daughter Lili:

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’ ” Meghan recalled to a class full of little children. “Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me…” Meghan then went on to tell the class that she saw herself “in all of you as well.” During the visit the couple played fun classroom games alongside the kids including a version of “jump up, turn around” and even shared some fun tidbits about her own children’s favorite activities. She noted that “singing and dancing” was Lili’s “favorite class,” probably because of “all the jumping around,” and that Prince Archie, 5, liked construction, as children showed off their robotic projects in a STEM class.

I’m so happy that we’re getting some updates on Archie and Lili! Those little ginger babies keep Harry and Meghan so busy.

