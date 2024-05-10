A new Lord of The Rings movie is coming in 2026 starring & directed by Andy Serkis

Pack your second breakfast and elevenses because two new Lord of the Rings movies are now in development. Who’s ready to journey back into Middle-earth again? The movies are a part of a two-film deal, with the first one currently scheduled for a 2026 release. That film has a working title of The Hunt for Gollum and is aptly being directed by Gollum himself, Andy Serkis. Peter Jackson and his longtime collaborators, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are also involved. I love the books and original trilogy so much that I can’t help but get a twinge of excitement at entering Middle-earth once more.
The script is in the early stages: On Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, CEO David Zaslav said that the company is “now in the early stages of script development” for new Lord of the Rings movies, which he says they “anticipate releasing in 2026” and will “explore storylines yet to be told.”
The Fellowship of the Production: The first film, from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, will be called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (working title), with Andy Serkis set to star and direct the feature. Zaslav says that director Peter Jackson and his longtime writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens “will be involved every step of the way.” Boyens and Walsh will write the screenplay. The deal covers two films in the franchise.
Jackson’s ready for another adventure: “It is an honor and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker — Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said in a statement. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with [WBD film chiefs] Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”
YASSS Precious: “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious… .”
Oh, for WB, it’s all about money: “Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful and revered franchises in history and presents a significant opportunity for our theatrical business,” Zaslav said. Warners first said that it was developing new LOTR movies a little over a year ago, cutting a deal with rights holders Embracer Group AB to develop new films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series.
A reminder that Jackson & co weren’t involved in the Rings of Power: As The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time, Amazon is also developing its own larger TV universe for the franchise, potentially leading to the two competitive visions. Jackson and his co-writers were said to be frustrated that many people thought they were involved in the Amazon shows, when they were not. The news that Jackson, Boyens and Walsh will be involved in the new film franchise is sure to calm any concerns from loyal fans.
I have a confession to make: I liked Prime’s The Rings of Power. I know that a lot of people found it slow and boring, but I was into it. Anyway, Serkis has directed a handful of films and was the second unit director for The Hobbit films. He’s worked closely with Jackson since the beginning, so I trust that this movie-making fellowship will give us the same stunning visuals as the previous six films they made. My only hesitation is coming up with a script that’s worthy of the source material. I liked The Hobbit movies but my biggest gripe with them was how much was added to stretch it out into three films.
I imagine that The Hunt for Gollum will be similar to the 2009 British short-film of the same name, which comes from the trilogy’s appendices. That story takes place just prior to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and involves Gandalf and Aragorn trying to find Gollum to see what he knows about the One Ring. If that’s the storyline then this would be a direct prequel to the trilogy. More LOTR films are definitely happening, so viewers now have to decide what to do with the movie that is given to us. Ah, who am I kidding? I think I’m quite ready for another adventure.
Oh, and just an FYI for fellow LOTR fans out there: The extended cuts of the original trilogy will be back in theaters next month in the 4K Ultra HD remastered versions. Fellowship will be out on June 8, The Two Towers on June 9, and The Return of the King on June 10.
Read the books instead.
Nah, we don’t need this. The trilogy was incredible. The hobbit movies I think I only got halfway through the second one. Haven’t watched the TV show at all.
HOW?? The actors are 20+ years older than they were in LOTR, but we’re supposed to believe this is set when they were younger than LOTR!! And if they use new actors in those iconic roles who will believe these characters?
Same here. Also they’re definitely going to cast younger actors and we’ll end up with a boring movie like the one they did for Han Solo.
I’m Interested for sure!
I have so enjoyed watching the documentaries over the years. Such a great thing to watch when you’re sick or recovering from an injury. Andy has built up a lot of credit with me.
Lots of people complaining , saying we dont need tis, or that the trilogy was perfect etcetc. But the joy of middle earth is that Tolkien crafted a whole universe full of history and stories that can be told, and i for one are excited.
If you arent, maybe just dont watch it? No need to spoil the joy from the people that want to see more of middle earth on the big screens.
I’m interested if they put a new spin on it. I’m looking for an interesting new point of view, different more in-depth characters. So I’m interested to see where it goes!
I’m intrigued but at the same time wonder if it’s really necessary. I enjoyed Rings of Power but I also thought there was very little actual tension or mystery there (aside from maybe one or two storylines). I knew, for example, that Galadriel would be fine because she’s in LOTR so it was hard to care all that much.
I can’t help but ask myself how interesting this new movie could possibly be if I already know how it ends? Anyway, I’ll give it a chance because I love Middle Earth and Aragorn but fingers are crossed too.
Anything related to the LOTR universe I will watch and yeah with Rings of Power started off not so great it got better in the last few episodes – my main grip with the show so far is with the portrayal of Galadriel and Isildor; the both come across as entitled teenagers. Isildor esp grates and while I appreciate making Sauron easy on the eyes, he too could have had a better script to work with. There were parts of the show that were done well (the whole harfoot, elf/dwarf conflict and the southlands sub plots were what kept my attention) there were other parts that were not so well done (the whole Galadriel and Numenor sub plots reminded me of that BBC TV series Atlantis).
While Serkis is talented (both directing and acting) he has a rep as a being an a$$hole to work for / with.
As for all the complaining fan boys – Tolkien intended for others to contribute to what he created and there is a lot of research / other source material that he left behind that would make great stories.
Rings of Power was so terrible that my husband and I, big Tolkien fans, had to force ourselves to watch it till the end…. and the actors did what they could with a terrible script. We even liked the Hobbit but … yeah, we won’t watch season 2. Pity because I was so looking forward to seeing Numenor on screen….
Hmm… what, really? Where did you hear about Serkis being terrible to work with? Spill the tea!
Nooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!
Staaaaaap!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pretty much my thoughts. The Hobbit movies were terrible, cynical cash-grabs. I can’t find any enthusiasm for this.
This is Hollywood now though, mine that IP. And yes some projects will be good, the occasional one will be great, most will be “meh”. And none will actually give you the feeling of joy and discovery of the first (that’s the dirty secret they don’t want audiences to figure out).
But they will keep doing it, retread and reboot. Sigh….stay behind me E.T. And Back to the Future trilogy, I’ll try to protect you. 🫣
The original Lord of the Rings trilogy was made for love. Everything that came after was made for money and it shows.
There could easily be an origin story movie about how Gollum became Gollum, expanded from what Bilbo overhears in The Hobbit. It wouldn’t rely on any of the LOTR or Hobbit characters.