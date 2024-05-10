A new Lord of The Rings movie is coming in 2026 starring & directed by Andy Serkis



Pack your second breakfast and elevenses because two new Lord of the Rings movies are now in development. Who’s ready to journey back into Middle-earth again? The movies are a part of a two-film deal, with the first one currently scheduled for a 2026 release. That film has a working title of The Hunt for Gollum and is aptly being directed by Gollum himself, Andy Serkis. Peter Jackson and his longtime collaborators, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are also involved. I love the books and original trilogy so much that I can’t help but get a twinge of excitement at entering Middle-earth once more.

The script is in the early stages: On Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, CEO David Zaslav said that the company is “now in the early stages of script development” for new Lord of the Rings movies, which he says they “anticipate releasing in 2026” and will “explore storylines yet to be told.” The Fellowship of the Production: The first film, from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, will be called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (working title), with Andy Serkis set to star and direct the feature. Zaslav says that director Peter Jackson and his longtime writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens “will be involved every step of the way.” Boyens and Walsh will write the screenplay. The deal covers two films in the franchise. Jackson’s ready for another adventure: “It is an honor and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker — Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said in a statement. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with [WBD film chiefs] Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!” YASSS Precious: “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious… .” Oh, for WB, it’s all about money: “Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful and revered franchises in history and presents a significant opportunity for our theatrical business,” Zaslav said. Warners first said that it was developing new LOTR movies a little over a year ago, cutting a deal with rights holders Embracer Group AB to develop new films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series. A reminder that Jackson & co weren’t involved in the Rings of Power: As The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time, Amazon is also developing its own larger TV universe for the franchise, potentially leading to the two competitive visions. Jackson and his co-writers were said to be frustrated that many people thought they were involved in the Amazon shows, when they were not. The news that Jackson, Boyens and Walsh will be involved in the new film franchise is sure to calm any concerns from loyal fans.

I have a confession to make: I liked Prime’s The Rings of Power. I know that a lot of people found it slow and boring, but I was into it. Anyway, Serkis has directed a handful of films and was the second unit director for The Hobbit films. He’s worked closely with Jackson since the beginning, so I trust that this movie-making fellowship will give us the same stunning visuals as the previous six films they made. My only hesitation is coming up with a script that’s worthy of the source material. I liked The Hobbit movies but my biggest gripe with them was how much was added to stretch it out into three films.

I imagine that The Hunt for Gollum will be similar to the 2009 British short-film of the same name, which comes from the trilogy’s appendices. That story takes place just prior to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and involves Gandalf and Aragorn trying to find Gollum to see what he knows about the One Ring. If that’s the storyline then this would be a direct prequel to the trilogy. More LOTR films are definitely happening, so viewers now have to decide what to do with the movie that is given to us. Ah, who am I kidding? I think I’m quite ready for another adventure.

Oh, and just an FYI for fellow LOTR fans out there: The extended cuts of the original trilogy will be back in theaters next month in the 4K Ultra HD remastered versions. Fellowship will be out on June 8, The Two Towers on June 9, and The Return of the King on June 10.

