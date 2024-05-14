Anya Taylor Joy on ‘Furiosa’: ‘I’ve never been more alone than making that movie’

Here are some photos of Anya Taylor Joy in Hollywood last week, and Cannes this week (the big hat pics). Anya and Chris Hemsworth have already traveled to several countries to promote Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and they will premiere the film at Cannes on Wednesday. I actually forgot that Cannes starts this week. Last year’s festival ended up being kind of…boring. I wonder if the festival will pick up some energy this year.
Anyway, George Miller’s films are notoriously difficult to shoot. On Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron had the worst experience of her life, not just because they were all stuck in the Namibian desert for a year, but because Tom Hardy was a complete douchebag to her and to everyone who worked on the film. Would it surprise anyone to learn that Anya also went through some things while filming Furiosa? This is how she discussed it with the New York Times:
How did she feel in late 2022, when she finally wrapped the arduous production?
“Like I knew I was going to need the two years that it took for the movie to come out to deal with it,” she said.
Taylor-Joy told me that championing Furiosa often felt like a solitary experience.
“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie,” she said, choosing her words carefully. “I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard.”
Her reticence reminded me of when I first spoke to the actors who had made “Fury Road”: During that shoot, the desperation of the characters bled into their real lives, and unpacking that experience took a very long time. Sensing that she was skirting a sensitive issue, I asked Taylor-Joy what exactly it was about “Furiosa” that had proved more difficult than she expected. For five long seconds, she contemplated giving me an answer.
“Next question, sorry,” she said. There was a faraway look in her eyes, as if a part of her had been left behind in that wasteland. “Talk to me in 20 years,” she said. “Talk to me in 20 years.”
A few years ago, there was a book/oral-history about the making of Mad Max: Fury Road and how dysfunctional everything was for months, almost entirely because of Tom Hardy. Charlize had to repeatedly demand a female producer because she felt threatened by Tom, who was chronically late, chronically unprofessional and chronically threatening Charlize. I came out of the piece sort of hating George Miller for not being “in charge” of the production and for not taking care of Charlize and the other actresses (who all hated Hardy). I’m not saying that the exact same thing happened on this film – I doubt Chris Hemsworth would behave that way, and he and Anya seem to get along – but I bet Anya wasn’t “taken care of” or nurtured by anyone. I bet she felt very, very alone.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It was Hardy and also the film location–endless days in the unforgiving desert made the actors and folks on set start to feel like they were trapped in that apocalyptic setting. You can absolutely see how that could happen, given how atmospheric and immersive that movie is. Plus all the stunts are REAL and not CGI. I think overall it was a pretty toxic, intense and brutal situation for all involved.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/mar/05/my-biggest-anxiety-was-what-do-we-have-to-do-today-not-to-kill-anybody
Filming in Namibia must be hard because it’s the size of CA, WA, and OR put together with just two million people. There is literally no where to go if you want to leave the set and you can drive for hours without seeing another human. It’s very isolating.
As an American – the absolute undersell of Africa during my “education” to the grasping understanding of Africa as an immense continent has taken years of active unlearning and active re education.
And then I am reminded of something like this – about how large it is but also the population density in certain areas – and I’m just like …. Wow. Amazing. I don’t even know if my brain is getting the concept.
Very isolating plus there were endless sand/dust storms that kicked sand into their eyes and mouths. I think they were filming for 4 or 5 months out there. Charlize deserves a boatload of credit for both her professionalism and her influence on making the Furiosa character so amazing. She’s so freaking talented.
Apparently she only has 30 lines of dialogue in the whole film.