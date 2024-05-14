A$AP Rocky & Rihanna showed off their sons for RZA’s second birthday

Does anyone else have to keep reminding themselves that Rihanna is a mother of two? Her first pregnancy – with son RZA – was well-documented, but her second pregnancy was more low-key and I’m always like “oh right, a second kid.” Baby Riot is only nine months old, while RZA just turned two years old on Monday, May 13. On RZA’s birthday, ASAP Rocky posted some photos of his happy family on Instagram (I’m including the IG at the end of the post)

Ahead of RZA’s birthday, Rihanna and ASAP hosted a private party at the Color Factory in NYC on Saturday. Rihanna invited producer President Hitkidd and her makeup artist Jazzy B. Rihanna was seen throughout the weekend in New York, yet another reminder that she was due to attend the Met Gala last week, but pulled out because she had the flu. She’s feeling better though. On Sunday, ASAP took Rihanna out for Mother’s Day as well – those are the photos of Rihanna in the red Comme des Garcons top (vintage, from 2003). They had a date night without the kids for Mother’s Day. Sweet.

Are we going to fight about who these babies look like? Because I think both boys take after ASAP, although I see a little bit of Rihanna too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

2 Responses to “A$AP Rocky & Rihanna showed off their sons for RZA’s second birthday”

  1. BLACKFEMMEBOT says:
    May 14, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Those foreheads definitely came from their mama😂❤️

  2. Kathaela says:
    May 14, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Beautiful family 🥰

