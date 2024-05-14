Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday cake featured a Leonardo DiCaprio meme



Sabrina Carpenter is having a huge breakout year. Sabrina opened for Taylor Swift during the US leg of the Eras Tour, headlined a tour of her own, and performed at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She’ll also be the musical guest on the May 18 season finale of SNL with Mr. Jake “All Too Well” Gyllenhaal. Sabrina turned 25 last weekend. To celebrate, her boyfriend Barry Keoghan threw her a big party at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House. Sabrina and Barry reportedly partied alongside 100 guests, including rapper Ice Spice. And, thanks to one of Ice Spice’s Instagram Stories from that night, we now know a hilarious detail about Sabrina’s party. Not only did Sabrina celebrate her 25th birthday, she also celebrated aging out of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating range.

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday with a star-studded bash — and a hilarious cake! On Saturday, May 11, the “Espresso” singer’s boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, threw her a party at DUMBO House in Brooklyn with about 100 friends — including rapper Ice Spice — a source told PEOPLE. According to the source, the event space was decked out for the occasion with blue, yellow and white balloons. Guests dined on an array of food options, and enjoyed a custom drink menu — which of course featured espresso martinis, presumably in honor of Carpenter’s new single “Espresso,” which is currently charting at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Ice Spice, 24, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of the moment that Carpenter blew out the candles on her cake, which featured a meme photo of Leonardo DiCaprio. In the cake photo, which was spotted by some eagle-eyed fans on X (formerly Twitter), one of the actor’s selfies is edited to look like a Snapchat message, with a caption reading, “Nooo don’t turn 25 [you’re] so sexy aha.” The meme is a play off of a recurring joke about the actor’s love life — specifically, that he doesn’t date women over the age of 25. According to the source, Carpenter blew out her candles before sharing a sweet kiss with Keoghan, 31.

[From People]

LMAO, I think this is so hilarious. I don’t really look at it so much as making fun of Leo as I see it as Sabrina and her Gen Z friends having a little fun with a cultural joke about an older actor who personifies the “I get older, they stay the same age” quote. It’s a fine line, I know. I wonder how many other young women in Hollywood also jokingly make their 25th birthday parties into an aging out of the Leo Dating Experience celebration, lol. I think it’s cute that they served espresso martinis in honor of “Espresso,” and I’m a big fan of a good yellow, blue, and white color scheme. Oh! Speaking of yellow, Sabrina also wore the same yellow dress and necklace that Kate Hudson wears in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It looked super cute on her! But let me get back to Leo for a quick second. His current girlfriend, Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, turns 26 on June 7. Do we need to do a breakup watch or did Sabrina’s cake going viral buy her another year? We’ll find out. Anyway, happy birthday to Sabrina! Hope you enjoyed your cake!

Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday cake is a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. pic.twitter.com/yMIPe66sAa — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 12, 2024