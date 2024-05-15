The ‘Community’ movie has a script & funding and will likely start filming this year



Attention, class! There’s another update in Community movie news. In the fall of 2022, Joel McHale shared that the movie portion of the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie prophecy was a go. The cast and fans had manifested it into existence! Then, Donald Glover let it slip back in February that he’d seen a version of the script. Glover spoke about it again last week to confirm that it was definitely happening and to deny that the current hold-up is because of his busy schedule. This week’s update comes from McHale. According to Joel, the movie now has funding, the script has been finalized, aaaaand they expect to start filming sometime this year, pending everyone’s schedule. All together now: When I say, “Six seasons,” you say, “Movie!”

Five months after ET last received an update from Joel McHale about the highly-anticipated Community film, the Animal Control star, 52, spilled the details on whether or not the cast members will be returning to the fictional Greendale Community College later this year as previously reported. “It is hopeful, yes,” McHale told ET on Monday from the FOX upfronts in New York City. “We have the money so that’s more than half the battle. Now, it’s just we’re getting schedules together and there is a full-on script and so it’s all — we are at the — we’re at the finish line.” As for what he could tease from the film, the actor shared that fans are in a showstopping movie that goes all out and packs a punch in what is expected to be a final sendoff for the Spanish study group. “Lot of pyrotechnics, bigger explosions than the last episode,” he joked. “There’s a 50 minute assault on the beach, yeah, it’s crazy.” Both McHale and Donald Glover have previously opened up to ET about the film, sharing that they’ve read the script and are excited to get to work. Fans of the comedy, which gained a devoted following during its six-season run — five on NBC, one on Yahoo! Screen — have been clamoring for a wrap-up movie for years, especially given the show’s meta “six seasons and a movie!” catchphrase.

[From ET Online]



Spoilers up to the end of previously aired episodes

This is exciting news! Count me in, I will be streaming this movie on Peacock the night that it drops. I wonder what the plot will be. It will probably be set 10 years in the future, right? I love that they’re getting this chance to truly wrap things up for the study group (minus Pierce, of course). The finale saw Jeff becoming a professor at Greendale, Abed moving to LA to pursue a career in TV and film production, Annie taking a summer internship program with the FBI, and Shirley moving to Atlanta to take care of her sick father while working as a personal chef. We don’t really get resolutions for Britta or Troy. The finale was reportedly left open-ended just in case the series was picked up for a 7th season. It will be nice to see what the study group has been doing, where they are now, and what kind of shenanigans they’ll get into together again. A Community movie finally happening? This is a good timeline.

Embed from Getty Images