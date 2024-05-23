“Khloe Kardashian claims her new hair color is ‘strawberry shortcake'” links
Khloe Kardashian unveils her “Strawberry Shortcake” hair color transformation and it just looks like that caramel-blonde color (which was popular a decade ago) with some orangey lowlights? Is the strawberry shortcake in the room with us? [Hollywood Life]
Anya Taylor Joy wore a spectacular Marni dress. [LaineyGossip]
Julia Fox is pulling a Lysistrata until women have rights. [Jezebel]
As I said, I believed Cassie before the hotel video came out. The problem is, too many only believed her after seeing the video. [Pajiba]
Nicola Coughlan looks like she’s about to seduce a psycho in Dune. [RCFA]
Scams are still happening, the scammer era is still ongoing. [Buzzfeed]
Sigh… what’s going on with Scott Disick? [JustJared]
Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher? [Socialite Life]
Andrew McCarthy talks about the Brat Pack. [Seriously OMG]
Diplo owns an estate in Jamaica? [OMG Blog]

  1. Lucía says:
    May 23, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    He’s not pictured in the article, but Luke Newton (aka Colin Bridgerton) was with Nicola at that event and, since he was wearing a light grey coat, they were giving Sexy Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf. It was lovely to see, although I know it was scorching hot at Brazil (where the event took place), so I have no idea how either of them managed. Anyways, need Part 2 ASAP!

  2. Kitten says:
    May 23, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    It’s a bit more cinnamon than caramel IMO. It’s flattering on her but holy shit is she exhausting. I can’t imagine doing a whole-ass photos shoot just to announce that my hair is a different shade smdh.

  3. Audi says:
    May 23, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Is that her left top areola sticking out of her dress? Agree fully with Kitten – she is exhausting.

    • EM says:
      May 23, 2024 at 1:41 pm

      I guess that’s the Strawberry?

    • TurbanMa says:
      May 23, 2024 at 2:23 pm

      Oh my, I think you’re right! Maybe she noticed and then said oh well they are going to talk anyway might as well give them something to talk about and direct the comments in that direction lol

  4. Flamingo says:
    May 23, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    She introduced her new wig. Congrats on your new wig Khloe.

  5. Cheshire Sass says:
    May 23, 2024 at 1:30 pm

    I thought that was Crissy Teigen at first glance. That’s all I’ve got

  6. Eurydice says:
    May 23, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    Sure, she can name the color anything she wants – golden retriever, grilled cheese sandwich, penne ala vodka…

  7. TurbanMa says:
    May 23, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    I enjoyed parts of the AD Diplo video. Why is the horse’s dad named Megan the stallion? He’s the first to do poured concrete in Jamaica is a major eye roller for me. Maybe he means precast concrete or maybe he means for estate homes (I would still doubt that one), something specific but for sure he’s not the first to do poured concrete in Jamaica. I didn’t have an opinion about him before I watched this, I have just heard of him and loosely knew he was involved in music industry. Despite us sharing many overlapping interests including a love of the Caribbean my opinion of him after watching this is very meh. I appreciate the home and what he’s created.

  8. Drea says:
    May 23, 2024 at 2:52 pm

    Off-topic but Cassie is freaking gorgeous. Perhaps it’s just me, but she looks like Zendaya in a way.

    On-topic: Diddy is a monster, and he’s a reason I hope hell actually exists.

  9. NikkiK says:
    May 23, 2024 at 3:44 pm

    Julia Fox is exhausting. How and why is she a thing? And don’t even get me started on the very outdated idea that women should give up something they too enjoy to what? Punish men? Make them better people? Hogwash. And have people forgotten there are plenty of ways to enjoy sex without getting pregnant. Not too mention the real solution to abortion rights is through legislation.

  10. Mireille says:
    May 23, 2024 at 4:40 pm

    Andrew McCarthy and the Brat Pack documentary. Oh lord, I’m revealing my Gen Xness because I remember vividly how the Brat Pack filled up every Sixteen, Seventeen, Teen, and Tiger Beat magazine back in the day. I was not much into their films (although I did love The Breakfast Club), but I crushed heavily on Andrew and always though Demi was super gorgeous. Still crushing on Andrew and was totally geeking out when he joined love-of-my-life Bruce Greenwood in The Resident. Can’t wait for this documentary, brings back ol memories.

  11. Ann says:
    May 23, 2024 at 7:15 pm

    I too loved Andrew McCarthy in the 80s. I can not wait for this!!!

