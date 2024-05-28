Did Nigeria’s first lady criticize Duchess Meghan’s style? No, she didn’t.

Embed from Getty Images

A lot of people still aren’t over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s successful Nigerian tour. Those people are so mad that Harry and Meghan didn’t wander around in colonialist cosplay or treat Nigerians as “beneath” them. Those people are mad that Nigeria went out of their way to honor both Meghan and Harry, and that the Sussexes in turn highlighted a vibrant and modern African country (and probably caused a significant tourism bump too).

One of the dumb criticisms I saw was that Meghan showed too much skin. She wore sundresses in 90-degree-plus weather for more casual events involving kids, and at the big dinner event, she wore a simple strapless dress. Many of the women around the Sussexes at those events were dressed similarly, and absolutely no one in Nigeria was like “Meghan is dressed inappropriately.” And yet the dumbass criticism is still percolating, to the point where the Daily Mail is trying to use Nigeria’s First Lady to drag Meghan.

The First Lady of Nigeria has warned the country’s women not to ‘lose who they are’ in a speech given shortly after Meghan Markle’s visit where she also slammed the ‘nakedness’ of US celebrities. Speaking at an event in Abuja to mark the first year of her husband’s administration, the wife of President Bola Tinubu urged its teenagers and young people to dress more demurely and not ‘try to emulate film stars from America’. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is nicknamed ‘mummy’ by some Nigerian citizens, said: ‘We have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all’. The First Lady did name Meghan in her speech but was not criticising the Duchess, who met with young women herself in the West African nation on Saturday two weeks ago where she called Nigeria ‘my country’ and announced she is 43% Nigerian. In her own message to Nigeria’s women on Saturday in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s cultural visit to also promote Invictus, Senator Tinubu said: ‘They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from. Why did Meghan [Markle] come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with [us]. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are’. Meghan and Harry’s trip to Nigeria was hailed as a success but the Duchess of Sussex has faced some disapproval from some experts over her ultra-expensive choice of clothing on her ‘faux royal tour’ with Prince Harry this month in a country with high unemployment and poverty.

[From The Daily Mail]

“And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.” This is sort of my thing too – while I think everyone should be able to dress however they want, I hate when a red carpet or event is full of scantily-clad women while men are wearing suits. As for the rest of it… she wasn’t bashing Meghan, she used Meghan as an example of the right kind of woman who looks as Nigeria as her home. Oluremi Tinubu’s message was prudish, scolding and motherly but again, the Daily Mail is just desperate to make it sound like Meghan was being criticized (and she wasn’t).

