Bethenny Frankel got a fake Chanel logo tattoo on her shoulder



It has been one week since Bethenny Frankel was turned away from a Chanel boutique in Chicago. Chanel told her it was because she didn’t have an appointment; Bethenny thinks it was because she wasn’t dressed “classy” enough for the luxury brand. She was also carrying a large bag of popcorn at the time. The popcorn is not strictly relevant, but remains one of my favorite details so I feel compelled to mention it. The next day she went back clad in a Chanel-like Self-Portrait look (sans popcorn) and filmed herself being granted entry without an appointment, no problem. Ok, Bethenny, stunt well done. Glad you feel you’ve made your point— What’s that now? In the week since, eight of her 10 Instagram posts have been more Chanel trolling? Yup, Ms. Frankel can’t seem to quit shading Chanel. Her latest gag, chronicled on TikTok, shows her getting a tattoo (it’s fake) that is revealed at the end to be the Chanel logo:

Bethenny Frankel’s war against Chanel isn’t ending anytime soon as she happily trolled the luxury brand with a new tattoo. The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum recently visited a famous tattoo shop in New York, claiming she wished to get a “meaningful” body art. The hilarious journey had her fans cracking up and begging Frankel to never stop being a savage queen. Frankel, a rising star on TikTok, recently updated her page with two videos detailing her journey to get a tattoo. The first clip began with the reality TV star rocking her signature cowboy style, featuring a cowboy hat over a white tank top, a mini denim skirt, and complimentary cowboy boots. “Come with me to get a tattoo. Let’s do this,” she excitedly declared before walking into Vibes Ink Tattoo in New York. She filmed herself meeting the store’s employees, raving about how she respected the family-owned business before meeting the owner and lead artist, Taboo. “I want something meaningful,” Frankel told him before tapping her upper right arm when Taboo asked where she wanted it. The pair soon develop an amicable bond, dancing to the background music while the tattoo artist got his gear and black ink. Following the preparations, Taboo held what appeared to be a tattoo gun and asked Frankel, “You sure about this?” To which she confidently replied “Yes” before the artist began his work. The comment section of the first post had several fans speculating if Frankel was genuinely getting a permanent tattoo or a temporary one to shade Chanel. However, Vibes Ink Tattoo’s tattoo shop confused many be claiming, “We only do permanent tattoos [wink emoji.]” The questions about Frankel’s body art were finally answered in the second video when Taboo cleaned her arm and began to draw. Eventually, he dropped the device and declared, “Alright, that’s it, man. We’re done.” Frankel excitedly squealed her thanks before hugging the tattoo artist, getting her bag, and exiting the shop. The camera doesn’t pan to her new body art until the last minute, revealing what fans had feared — a black Chanel logo. “She is nothing if not committed,” the 53-year-old captioned the post alongside a slew of hashtags that showed she was committed to trolling Chanel following her disastrous encounter at one of the brand’s stores.

“She is nothing if not committed,”… to pretending to get a tattoo, lol! No, I know she means the commitment is to the endless gags. But this is a lot, not to mention very time consuming! So multi-millionaire Bethenny Frankel — who can afford to drop $20K on a Chanel purse of questionable taste and function — wants to be the champion of casual dressing? Fine. I know as a culture overall we veer more and more in that direction (when I went to high school REDACTED years ago I swear more than half of the students wore pajama pants to class everyday). But there’s something that just seems a bit off with Bethenny being the conveyor of this message. She’s been leaning hard into the Pretty Woman “BIG mistake!” essence of it all, as if her net worth is not an estimated $80 million. I know the point is don’t judge someone by their looks, but I can’t help feeling that it’s an easy look for Bethenny to don, when it suits her.