Bethenny Frankel got a fake Chanel logo tattoo on her shoulder

It has been one week since Bethenny Frankel was turned away from a Chanel boutique in Chicago. Chanel told her it was because she didn’t have an appointment; Bethenny thinks it was because she wasn’t dressed “classy” enough for the luxury brand. She was also carrying a large bag of popcorn at the time. The popcorn is not strictly relevant, but remains one of my favorite details so I feel compelled to mention it. The next day she went back clad in a Chanel-like Self-Portrait look (sans popcorn) and filmed herself being granted entry without an appointment, no problem. Ok, Bethenny, stunt well done. Glad you feel you’ve made your point— What’s that now? In the week since, eight of her 10 Instagram posts have been more Chanel trolling? Yup, Ms. Frankel can’t seem to quit shading Chanel. Her latest gag, chronicled on TikTok, shows her getting a tattoo (it’s fake) that is revealed at the end to be the Chanel logo:
Bethenny Frankel’s war against Chanel isn’t ending anytime soon as she happily trolled the luxury brand with a new tattoo.
The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum recently visited a famous tattoo shop in New York, claiming she wished to get a “meaningful” body art. The hilarious journey had her fans cracking up and begging Frankel to never stop being a savage queen.
Frankel, a rising star on TikTok, recently updated her page with two videos detailing her journey to get a tattoo.
The first clip began with the reality TV star rocking her signature cowboy style, featuring a cowboy hat over a white tank top, a mini denim skirt, and complimentary cowboy boots.
“Come with me to get a tattoo. Let’s do this,” she excitedly declared before walking into Vibes Ink Tattoo in New York. She filmed herself meeting the store’s employees, raving about how she respected the family-owned business before meeting the owner and lead artist, Taboo.
“I want something meaningful,” Frankel told him before tapping her upper right arm when Taboo asked where she wanted it. The pair soon develop an amicable bond, dancing to the background music while the tattoo artist got his gear and black ink.
Following the preparations, Taboo held what appeared to be a tattoo gun and asked Frankel, “You sure about this?” To which she confidently replied “Yes” before the artist began his work.
The comment section of the first post had several fans speculating if Frankel was genuinely getting a permanent tattoo or a temporary one to shade Chanel. However, Vibes Ink Tattoo’s tattoo shop confused many be claiming, “We only do permanent tattoos [wink emoji.]”
The questions about Frankel’s body art were finally answered in the second video when Taboo cleaned her arm and began to draw. Eventually, he dropped the device and declared, “Alright, that’s it, man. We’re done.”
Frankel excitedly squealed her thanks before hugging the tattoo artist, getting her bag, and exiting the shop. The camera doesn’t pan to her new body art until the last minute, revealing what fans had feared — a black Chanel logo.
“She is nothing if not committed,” the 53-year-old captioned the post alongside a slew of hashtags that showed she was committed to trolling Chanel following her disastrous encounter at one of the brand’s stores.
[From The Blast via Yahoo! Entertainment]
“She is nothing if not committed,”… to pretending to get a tattoo, lol! No, I know she means the commitment is to the endless gags. But this is a lot, not to mention very time consuming! So multi-millionaire Bethenny Frankel — who can afford to drop $20K on a Chanel purse of questionable taste and function — wants to be the champion of casual dressing? Fine. I know as a culture overall we veer more and more in that direction (when I went to high school REDACTED years ago I swear more than half of the students wore pajama pants to class everyday). But there’s something that just seems a bit off with Bethenny being the conveyor of this message. She’s been leaning hard into the Pretty Woman “BIG mistake!” essence of it all, as if her net worth is not an estimated $80 million. I know the point is don’t judge someone by their looks, but I can’t help feeling that it’s an easy look for Bethenny to don, when it suits her.
@bethennyfrankel Let’s do this #vibesinctattoos #tattoo #taboo @Vibes Ink Tattoos #riverhead #ink ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel
photos via Instagram
Her cheek implants are begging to escape.
How much attention she hoping for trolling a Brand, that is ignoring her tiny temper tantrum.
There are all kinds of injustices and unequal treatment in the world and the big cause she can find is getting into a Chanel store? She also has no way of knowing who was in the store the first time with an appointment and wanting privacy from people like her.
I’m not a fan of hers. So i dislike her attempts to be relevant.
How old is she? Not 16? Okay then STFU stunt queen!!
*yawn*
I imagine Chanel is like ‘who?’ Her name won’t ring any bells and they’ll go back to not giving a rats ass.
I am sure, if asked what they thought about her, Chanel would give the equivalent of an, “I don’t know her” answer.
I prefer to think that they recognized her when she was “dressed down” and wouldn’t let her in because she’s….herself.
I don’t know if she expect an apology, a contract or both but she’s not getting either so perhaps she should stop publicly embarassing herself like that.
I know we’re here to gossip but can we please boycott Bethenny? Something more interesting and enjoyable will fill that enormous B shaped hole if we stop giving all of her stunts attention.
Please. No more Bethenny.
Obsessed with Chanel? ✔️
Unrequited love? ✔️
Overcompensating? ✔️
She seems to be spiralling, and I do hope for her sake that there are people close to her who will have her back and look out for her before she gets much worse.
She is a mean-spirited and extremely narcissistic At this point does she have anyone around her who cares? Probably just people she pays.
I agree that there is something like a manic fixation about all of this. She doesn’t seem totally well at all.
Bethany has enough money that she could just play pickle ball and be the “ladies who lunch” with her skinny girl cocktails. Instead she must try to stay relevant by shilling dupe L’Oreal products and showing that even rich bitches have to suffer shopping indignities to the “poors”. Boo f’n hoo – she’s annoying.
What a dork.
@ilsa; you’re being too generous.
I know she ” just” lost her mom and she started going deep w podcast/youtube episodes on her bitter, lengthy divorce. On the spectrum of things she had a highly unstable childhood w a cast of gambling, race track characters in the background. Her mom and others could be brash and caustic and she often admits to easily leaning in to that side of her personality. Love her or hate her I wonder if she is not even realizing she is going overboard w it as a way to no longer sit in pain and grief. B/c it seems a bit manic to go overboard for this long. For some It was news or funny for a few times. Maybe one day she will admit to being a bit frazzled during this time. She also is getting into w online trolls over this being overdone, maybe an unconscious way to channel her anger. She often mentions her hard earned wealth. I give her credit but she discusses achieving things for security and to meet her parents unattained goals. I wish PEACE to Bethany. She has a good relationship w her daughter and I hope that continues for her healing.
“Frankel, a rising star on TikTok” that alone should make her seek therapy. What sad creature she is.
Is it really suprising or that weird that luxury store didnt wanna let you in when you were dressed like you just came from the gym all sweaty, with greasy popcorn in your hand?
I dont wanna make anyone feel bad, but i just think its common sense to tidy yourself up a little when visiting any clothing stores.
And shes really milking this whole thing, theres been like 40 tiktoks about this on her page.
Vapid and annoying.