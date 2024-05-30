Sterling K. Brown is going viral for being pretty shady to Jennifer Lopez

Sterling K. Brown is really enjoying himself these days. He’s a three-time Emmy winner and he received his first Oscar nomination this year, for his wonderful performance in American Fiction. His schedule is no longer hemmed in by a network television show, so I get the feeling he’s saying “yes” to almost everything that comes his way. Which probably explains how he ended up in Jennifer Lopez’s poorly-reviewed Netflix movie, Atlas. Last week, Sterling, Simu Liu and J.Lo had a press junket and premiere in LA for Atlas. Then only J.Lo and Simu went to Mexico City to continue promotion – Sterling didn’t make that leg of the junket. You know why? Because it looks like Sterling and J.Lo do NOT get along.
These clips are from last week, but they’ve been going viral for days. Sterling really is a shady mofo. Jen, Simu and Sterling were asked about their go-to comfort meal and Jen said: “Go-to comfort meal? It could be any — well, I grew up, I’m Puerto Rican. So I like rice and beans…” Sterling interrupts with: “Are you Puerto Rican? Get out of here. Arroz, frijoles, a me gusta French toast.” In another clip, both Simu and Sterling show off their far superior Spanish-speaking skills too!! Which is so funny. Ben Affleck is more fluent in Spanish than J.Lo as well. So… is Sterling being mean? Shady? Or was he just annoyed with the junket? It feels like there was a reason why Sterling didn’t go to Mexico City, that’s all I’ll say.
I’ve not given much thought to what it’s like working with Jen2.
It must be exhausting, now that I do. She’s a lot.
That interaction where she talks about rice/beans & chicken, he jumps in? Definitely shade.
She’s just a veneer of what she wants people to believe.
Sterling & Simu were hardly even in the movie.
It makes me wonder if the script they signed for was not what they got. Both are hot right now, big careers. And here’s Jen2, she’s not a major acting star, & judging by her acting she just should not.
It was rude. JLo is carrying the movie; if he didn’t like it, he shouldn’t have signed on. His interrupting her like that was not okay.
@LooneyTunes I agree, it didn’t seem like banter between friendly castmates, it was kind of rude and TBH when everyone on the planet knows she and Ben are having marriage problems and she really does not look well, it’s almost like kicking her when she is already down.
What a great word to describe the outcome of her behavior in working tirelessly to project a certain image.
You just know she’s constantly referencing being Puerto Rican and being from the Bronx.
Ppl are finally clapping back at her manipulative image shaping.
Good on Sterling for doing so.
Bottom line is she is rude and mean to ppl she feels are beneath her.
Which includes her audience, ‘fans’, service employees and those working along side her productions.
She got away with it for years but good ole Karma came for her.
I still say Ben is legally obligated to wear his wedding ring for a specific period of time.
I bet Jenny Rock had her atty draft an agreed order regarding the ‘veneer’ of their matrimony 👀
I doubt Ben is “obligated” to do anything, especially as an A-lister and as a grown ass man. Stop infantilizing the man and pretending JLo is “making him” do anything.
That was Hilarrrrr!!!! Didnt know Sterling was such a shady messy boots. Lol But I feel for poor Jennifer,so her Spanish is not great,she was born and raised speaking English,Not her fault her parents would have made their home Spanish speaking only if they cared that much.
Same here, my mother is French but I was born in the UK in the late 70’s and she was told speaking to me in French would ‘confuse’ a baby so we’ve always spoken in English. I’m functionally fluent in French but I’ve always said no to opportunities to work in French as I’m not confident or polished enough.
This feels a bit ‘oh you like that band, name all the members’.
That said, I have no idea what working with her is like and if you told me its a nightmare I would believe you!
OMG SAME except I was born in late 70s US. When I was a kid, I spoke “Frenglish” but my mom stopped the French speaking entirely because she was criticized by other parents in our small Irish Catholic town. I’m working my way through a Babel subscription my husband got me for my birthday and at the intermediate stage, it’s not easy. But it’s amazing how naturally the accent, vocab, and spelling comes to me. I don’t know if it’s a function of hearing it when I was a baby and small child or if it’s just genetic or what, but it’s so fun reconnecting with a language that means so much to me.
“A Spanish speaking home if only they cared that much.”
The thing is focusing on English was a way of immigrant parents caring. Mine were under the mistaken impression that teaching both languages would mess up my English. Teaching me only English was their misguided way of giving me the best life and opportunities that my dad never had.
Yeah, I can see how immigrant parents would want their kids’ English to be perfect. I have to say though, as an immigrant myself, my mom did not know any English and she forbade speaking anything but Spanish in our house; I think mostly because I think she wanted to know what we were saying LOL. But that was honestly one of the best things ever. All 3 of us are completely fluent in Spanish, even my little sister who is 7 years younger than me.
Also, I have to say, I feel that if he was doing this to anyone else that’s not JLo people would be up his a** about what an jerk he’s being. I get hating on JLo is a thing right now, but he’s just being rude.
This feels mean, to be honest. JLo isn’t perfect but there’s a real sense of the internet kicking her while she’s down with these out of context clips. If you watch the interviews, it seems like Sterling and Simu like Jennifer a lot, actually.
Also the ‘Ben speaks better Spanish than JLo’ line isn’t accurate. Jennifer can speak Spanish, she’s just quite shy about it and so lapses into English but you can find many, many clips of her giving interviews in Spanish.
Oh, I think jen2 gives as good as she gets. There’s plenty of “in context” clips of her being horrible to people.
As for speaking Spanish & being shy about it… that’s a very odd statement, given her entire persona is how she’s Latina & Jenny from the Block. She’s built her entire career based on being Latina. She’s is, by all mesures, proud of her heritage, & rightly so.
I mean, I get you want to defend her, & have at it. But make it reasonable lol
@Kokiri, Jennifer Lopez is in her mid- 50’s. At that point, in schools and in many communities, there was often a strong insistence that people in America needed to speak English in order to be successful. Being bilingual was often strongly discouraged, especially in school — for languages associated with some ethnic minority groups. So while she is rightly proud of her heritage, she has also experienced many negative things because of it — including enduring quite a bit of noxious attention in the tabloid press when she was first involved with Ben Affleck, who many regarded as one of America’s white male sweethearts. Being “shy” in some settings about aspects of her culture and identity that at one point were actively disparaged is something that I, personally, find quite reasonable.
tldr: It’s complicated.
@Blithe
I’d believe that, in Jen2’s case, if she didn’t build an entire brand & earn millions on her being a proud Latina. Her breakout was playing Selena for heavens sake!
Her age played a part in society’s bigotry, definitely.
But she’s an immensely wealthy woman who build her wealth based on being Latina so she should at least AT LEAST learned Spanish if she doesn’t know it already.
People are posting their stories about why they or their parents didn’t learn their first language in their homes.
Perhaps Jen2 didn’t.
But she’s build his entire thing around being Latina. You don’t see the inherent hypocrisy there?
ETA: there’s not one thing shy about Jennifer Lopez. So it may be a cultural thing for some, but you will not convince me it applies to her. She’s rude, obnoxious to people, dismissive & has zero respect for boundaries. That’s not shy. She’s just an ass.
Absolutely, Blithe.
Also if you DO speak your language and get anything wrong, you often get dragged as “not really [your heritage].” So basically your Spanish has to be perfect, even though that’s impossible because you weren’t raised in the country your family is from.
I 1000000% get shy about speaking Spanish in certain contexts. And this interaction would have felt like I was being mocked.
And yet I’m very proud of my heritage. Do I need to stop being proud of it and stop identifying as a proud Mexican-American if I get shy about my Spanish sometimes? I think not.
Latina is something you just are, regardless of the languages you can or choose to speak. I know so many proud Latinas who don’t speak Spanish fluently.
@kokiri, being to speak Spanish well or not really has nothing to do with her pride in her heritage. It’s the least important part of her culture. She can easily be shy of siding Spanish in public while being overtly proud of being Puerto Rican.
@kaiser it’s not fair to compare the way speak Spanish. I really know to articulate it, but the formal “proper” Spanish from Sterling and Simu is just not what is spoken in PR. It’s like comparing the Queen’s English to AAVE.
I think you’d be very surprised at the amount of latinamerican people that are very proud of their roots and heritage, and cannot speak a word of Spanish. Another commenter said she might be shy and embarassed, and I could see that.
Selena was raised in an English speaking home and learned her Spanish songs phonetically. She learned Spanish later and her dad was concerned about her Spanish not being perfect during interviews. That was a whole part of the movie.
JLo does know Spanish and has admitted she’s self conscious about speaking it so…
While I’m not the biggest Jlo fan, I have a lot of empathy for this. My mom was a Brazilian immigrant and my first language was Portuguese. I was fluent until my mom prioritized learning English and it became less the language of our home because she was just trying to function in a world very unwelcoming of any language other than English in 1976 rural Virginia. I can understand it well and can ease back into it after a day or two but I get so nervous and tongue-tied that people say, “oh what a shame you don’t speak Portuguese” and then I just stop talking. It sucks. But also she told them while leaving the stage last time in Mexico, “no one asked any questions in Spanish” so
Of all the things I can fault JLo for, speaking little Spanish isn’t one of them. To be fair, if her parents didn’t speak any at home, how would she have picked it up….. Heck, I was born in Italy from Italian parents and my spoken Italian has become hideous in 2 decades in the UK, to the point Italian people identify me as an English woman who learnt Italian 🤣🤣
There’s a scene in Selena where Abraham explains that you have to be perfect in both languages. I’ve seen JLo be mocked for not using the correct form of a word by Latinos. I was a kid that wasn’t taught Spanish and I’m still proud of my heritage. Growing up I was made fun of when I attempted to speak. I can very clearly remember the moment I stopped trying. I’ve been laughed at for not being able to pronounce words as well as a white person. I’ve been othered my whole life and felt like I’ve always had to be in on the jokes and it sucks.
I’ve heard more than enough rumors of her being terrible that it wouldn’t surprise me if a costar doesn’t like her and that’s not kicking her.
All I will say is that this full-court, gleeful J-Lo takedown in the media is eerily reminiscent of what happened with the early 2000s with the first breakup, where the subtext was that she needed to be taken down a peg.
I wonder why?
Now do I believe she can be a a diva and isn’t the nicest? For sure. But for some reason, when people like Dakota Johnson are openly, unapologetically rude we “YAS QUEEN” them right and left. It’s… curious!! 🫠 Man things have really NOT changed.
As a Puertorrican from the island, I can tell you her Spanish is really not very good. She has gotten a bit better over the years but still not great.
Jen’s Spanish is terrible. Her press conference with Shakira for the Super Bowl confirmed that.
Sterlings being an ass here but JLo can’t speak Spanish and there is no way that woman eats rice and beans regularly
You know what, I understand people don’t like how in love with fame Jlo is or believe the rumors she is rude and mean to people behind the scenes. But, it feels like JLo has been chosen as the next-woman-to-hate by the internet. We have whole predators, women-belong-to-kitchen guys living their lives free of online hate and JLo is the one we are gonna focus on? Really? I remember Sterling sitting there while Olivia Munn was trying not to cry, explaining herself that she needed to speak out about the pedo the director hired without informing the cast. NO ONE in the cast but Olivia spoke out, she had to endure all the pressure herself. He tweeted some bulls*it later, but was silent as bird when Olivia was standing alone. He feels strong NOW to talk sh*t about a woman internet loves to hate, but not the pedo in his film?
I agree, she’s an absolute diva, untalented, you name it, but why all this dislike recently?
I think it’s just a confluence of multiple things. She’s always had a reputation as a bit of a diva, been widely mocked for relying heavily on other up and coming singers reference and backing vocals for her early hits, and recently she made that pretty boneheaded documentary against the advice of most people who know her. In which she comes across as someone who refuses to listen, misrepresents herself and is all around exhausting. She’s been pretty widely mocked about that whole, ” my bodega order, when I was 16 on the block” part and I think that’s what he was referencing. People that knew her back then and went to Catholic school with her have pointed out( for years) her recollections may vary as we put it. So I think it’s just multiple hits coming at once personally and professionally and someone being tongue in cheek about something plenty of others are pointing out as well
As far as I can remember (she was a tabloid fixture even before Bennifer OG) she’s always been extra in everything.
I still remember the old gossip she doesn’t like to walk and get into a limo even for half a mile….
And her cheesy music videos?? The press tour for Hustlers? The stuff coming out of the set of Out of Sight?
I find it a little strange everyone is focusing on her all of a sudden, she’s always been a hot mess and always will be.
Possibly the new album, film, etc. that she just released.
I think its the documentary and the movie honestly. I just think that was too much and people got sick of her (which happens with celebs) and then the insistence that hers and Ben’s love story was the greatest love story never told or whatever…..that was going to fall flat for a lot of people.
I also think her extremely high ticket prices for her tour left a bad taste in people’s mouths.
there’s also just a certain cycle with celebs where they have highs and lows in public opinion.
I agree, there are much better people to despise right now than JLO. Also all the things she gets called- diva, narcissist, etc are the names women get called when they are direct, blunt, business savvy.
@Sevenblue – It’s a huge exaggeration to say that Steling is talking “sh*t about JLo. The internet is using these clips to talk sh*t about JLo.
That is absolutely what is happening. It started on TikTok and just kinda spread. And I agree with others that J Lo shouldn’t always be shielded from rightful criticism but the way this is playing out feels really gross and misogynistic somehow.
Spot on, @Kitten. You used the m-word and you’re right. I’ve been surprised by a lot of the comments on the CB posts. There have literally been posts telling her she’d look so much better if she just smiled. WTF!?
And yes, rightful criticism is fine, but this has crossed over into something darker and is very reminiscent of the treatment she received by the media after their first go-around.
Look I like both Ben and Jen, but it’s like people have forgotten that Ben is also a messy b*tch in relationships. So much focus on what he must be dealing with being married to her. How about what she’s potentially been dealing with?
I was always under the impression that she was fluent in Spanish! Doesn’t she have an album in Spanish?😂
Plenty of artists have albums in English without being fluent in English.
Definitely shade but that won’t deviate from the script anyway as they absolutely hated each other onscreen so it mustn’t have been difficult either, not much acting there 🤣
I liked the movie overall but acting was bad for everyone, even Mark Strong was a piece of wood…
I’ve been cheerleading Sterling from the sidesline for years. I am hoping more opportunities come his way where he can really show his talent (and get more accolades for his efforts). He’s incredibly talented. Loved him in American Fiction!!!! As a New Yorker, I’d like to apologize for JL being rude, unprofessional, elitist, and mean (we’re not all like her). So disappointing. HOWEVER, if the chance comes again, I will side with her when it comes to Ben Affleck. I find it hypocritical the media is blaming JL for the alleged marriage breakdown…like BA doesn’t have his own demons that he inflicts on every relationship.
Ben ruined his last marriage by sleeping with the nanny, like a tacky ass generic suburban dad. But this is showbiz and the woman is gonna be called high maintenance and blamed for the break up.
OMG!!!! I misread your comment and I thought you were talking about Sterling!!! I’m like NOOOOOO not my Sterling!!!! He slept with the nanny!!!! Then I calmed down and saw you writing about Ben. LOLOLOLOL!!!!
Sterling seems like a gem. I wonder where are JLo’s sisters? Where are her besties? Her narcissism must be exhausting.
Good for him.
I enjoy sterling, but this all seems incredibly unprofessional.
To make fun of Jennifer while she is down and trying to do her job isn’t funny to me. It’s become a bloodsport to ridicule Jennifer Lopez online. She is out there being a professional during an extremely tough time for her. And while the TikTok generation has reduced her to a joke these last months because they get clicks, I expect more from her costar on a junket. I’m a big fan of Sterling, Jennifer was raised by two parents born in Puerto Rico.
I noticed a couple of things said by Sterling, but hoped it was just him joking around but that he had his costar’s back on this junket, just like Simu Liu did. Or maybe he’s aligning with Ben and angling to get on one of Ben’s future projects now that Ben started his company Artists Equity and directing movies again also.
Here’s some nice things Sterling said about Jennifer:
“To see how someone can be that busy and be productive and still sort of show up and get work done — I am sort of amazed and in awe of the level of productivity. That you are capable of being fully present and fully present in the thing that you’re doing.
I think he was just being tongue in cheek and joking with a coworker about something she is pretty widely already being mocked for. We don’t know their relationship so she may not have been bothered by it. The fact that others don’t like her and is using it as ” evidence” happens all the time with celebrities on these junkets. In the past few years I can think about memes that popped up with Zendaya, Chris Pine, Cillian Murphy in which they were all supposedly “over” something or someone because of facial expressions or things said and interviews that was just projection from others.
Sorry not sorry, but I’m in Sterling’s corner. JLo is welll known in BIPOC communities as a mean, shady individual. It’s just finally becoming more obvious. Give her grace because she’s “having a hard time of it?” JLo is the reason JLo is having issues. If the problem is always everyone else….time to look in a mirror.
Her music career was built on the work of far more talented black women who were pushed to the side in her favor. I hated that Ayo Edebiri got crap for stating that fact.
I don’t like that either about Ayo Edebiri and she was right.
I feel bad for what Jlo is going through; however, she has a big reputation for not being nice to people. I have heard that from so many people, especially hotel staff who had to interact with her.
I’m am so over all the JLo bullying and the glee everyone is taking in her misery.
This is misogynist and also racist – do we expect white people to be fluent in the language of wherever their family is from?
It’s not racist. J-Lo’s problem has always been that she’s viewed as inauthentic. She’s someone who will play up certain aspects of her identity when it suits her and benefits her and then downplay them when she isn’t getting something out of it.
J-Lo is the one who makes it seem as though she is so connected to her PR roots that she speaks Spanish and stays on top of what is happening. It’s a lie. She could have easily just said, my family is from Puerto Rico. I love my cultural heritage but I grew up in the Bronx and my parents didn’t teach us Spanish – and people would shrug and not care that her Spanish is bad.