Sterling K. Brown is going viral for being pretty shady to Jennifer Lopez

Sterling K. Brown is really enjoying himself these days. He’s a three-time Emmy winner and he received his first Oscar nomination this year, for his wonderful performance in American Fiction. His schedule is no longer hemmed in by a network television show, so I get the feeling he’s saying “yes” to almost everything that comes his way. Which probably explains how he ended up in Jennifer Lopez’s poorly-reviewed Netflix movie, Atlas. Last week, Sterling, Simu Liu and J.Lo had a press junket and premiere in LA for Atlas. Then only J.Lo and Simu went to Mexico City to continue promotion – Sterling didn’t make that leg of the junket. You know why? Because it looks like Sterling and J.Lo do NOT get along.

These clips are from last week, but they’ve been going viral for days. Sterling really is a shady mofo. Jen, Simu and Sterling were asked about their go-to comfort meal and Jen said: “Go-to comfort meal? It could be any — well, I grew up, I’m Puerto Rican. So I like rice and beans…” Sterling interrupts with: “Are you Puerto Rican? Get out of here. Arroz, frijoles, a me gusta French toast.” In another clip, both Simu and Sterling show off their far superior Spanish-speaking skills too!! Which is so funny. Ben Affleck is more fluent in Spanish than J.Lo as well. So… is Sterling being mean? Shady? Or was he just annoyed with the junket? It feels like there was a reason why Sterling didn’t go to Mexico City, that’s all I’ll say.

Sterling is sick of her shit 😂 pic.twitter.com/wc9Dg7W4aD — Nick Fury (@WritingTheWrong) May 26, 2024

If I send you this photo, just know I’m TIRED of your shit pic.twitter.com/oyeJVxuRgj — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 29, 2024

Someone needs to please end all our misery and tell us what jlo did to sterling k Brown.. Randall is Randalling . Beth come get your child 😂 pic.twitter.com/u3CO7Hm5xb — Thee NYC angry black latina mom! ♉️🇩🇴🗽 🐝💛 (@urbanmodernism) May 28, 2024