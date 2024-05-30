King Charles will extend a Balmoral invite to the Sussexes but he knows they won’t come

In 2022, the royal media made a big deal about how Queen Elizabeth extended invitations to the entire family, including the Sussex family, to visit her at Balmoral for what would be her final summer. At the time, the British media claimed that the Sussexes had rudely snubbed the invitation. We learned, more than a year later, that Harry actually wanted to bring Meghan and the kids to Balmoral but security could not be arranged. When QEII died, one of King Charles’s first acts was to ban the Duchess of Sussex from accompanying Harry to Balmoral. That was Harry’s last time at Balmoral. Last summer, Charles openly briefed the media that he had extended an invitation to the Sussexes to visit him at Balmoral, only I’m pretty sure that was another lie. Then Charles wanted Harry to come to Balmoral just before Harry traveled to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games too, and that happened as Charles refused to let Harry stay at Windsor Castle for two nights. Well, the Balmoral games are still afoot.
King Charles is expected to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral this summer but is certain they’ll decline, according to a royal expert. The monarch often spends the summer in Scotland and invites members of the Royal Family to join him. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made one trip to Balmoral before stepping down as senior working royals.
Royal author Tom Quinn has suggested Charles will extend an invitation to the couple, but said they’ll be unwilling to make the trip. He told The Mirror: “King Charles will issue the traditional invitation to Harry and Meghan to spend part of the summer at Balmoral, but safe in the knowledge that Harry and Meghan will make their excuses and decline.
“Relaxing at the 50,000-acre private estate might be just the place to let bygones be bygones, but Camilla will be dreading anything that threatens the calm her husband needs to continue his recovery from cancer.” Tom also suggested Harry’s feud with Prince William might prevent him from going. He explained: “Harry would love to see Kate and his expressions of concern for her are deeply felt but he knows that he can’t see Kate without seeing his brother so it’s not going to happen.”
Quinn previously suggested Meghan and Harry would decline an invitation to Balmoral after demanding an apology for the way they were treated during their time in the Royal Family. He told us: “Meghan and Harry feel that turning up at Balmoral will put them on the back foot as it’s very much Royal Home turf. And Meghan won’t want to go back on her public insistence that she will never return to the UK – she’ll only do it if she gets the apology she has always demanded, unless something really dreadful happens, either King Charles or Kate become gravely ill or even die. If that happens all bets are off.”
Harry spent a lot of his childhood in Balmoral and it’s believed Charles has “hinted” that Meghan and Harry should visit again this summer. Tom said: “According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family. Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry’s father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad.”
Considering that Charles once again refused to meet with Harry on Harry’s most recent visit earlier this month, I think it’s safe to say that Charles briefs one thing to the press and does something else entirely in private. There’s also this weird habit of royal communication – instead of Charles picking up a phone and actually extending invitations to his family, the palace briefs royal reporters and royal biographers about the invitations. Anyway, I hope the Sussexes have a pleasant summer in California!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Well that’s lucky! I can make a useless gesture,look not so scummy, when 💯 know they won’t come.. Tick that father biz off the box! Yay me, kinging!
I swear. Balamoral is now becoming that bloody balcony.
The rota cannot imagine a higher honor. It would be the peak of their existence. And Harry and Meghan are like – we are good.
And they cannot understand it. The RR would do ANYTHING, go through anything, throw everyone they love to the wolves to be torn to shreds in front of their eyes – to enter a lottery for a chance at either the balcony or Balamoral.
It’s just so flipping sad honestly. That those are the things they genuinely believe are important.
Third place prize in the RR Annual Balmoral Sweepstakes: a week at Balmoral with the RF.
Second Place prize in the RR Annual Balmoral Sweepstakes: a weekend at Balmoral with RF.
Grand Winner’s prize in the RR annual Balmoral Sweepstakes: Tea at Balmoral with the RF.
Harry and Meghan aren’t living off the public dole. I assume they will be working this summer. They have lots of projects lined up.
@Wagiman … I would love it if Harry, Meghan, and the kids were to visit Earl Spencer at the Spencer Family Estate this summer for a month. Could you just imagine the ‘incandescent’ rage from Charles and William?? 🙂
That would be AWESOME!
Or they could do more tours to more commonwealth countries.
The king shows again that he is a petty father, person and king. Why would you even say that, if you invite, do it with hospitality. So now, are u going to invite or not? If you do, who the f would say yes?
Stupid azz fcks
It’s that time of year again to play will he or won’t he go to Balmoral. Chuckles already answered the question and the answer is no. Now we shall play Chuckles never invited him but he desperately wants an invite. Followed by Chuckles did invite but Harry said no and then back to Chuckles snubbed Harry. Fun games in the highlands.
You forgot Charles desperately wants to see his grandchildren.
You’re right I did. Chuckles desperately wants to see his grand kids that he took away their home in Windsor but suddenly has a need to see them.
Cripes, are we going to have to read will he-won’t he articles about Balmoral for the next three months every time a royal columnist has space to fill? They are so boring. H&M left over FOUR YEARS AGO. The British trash tabloids need to move on.
I get your point @pinasaurus
BUT WILL HARRY GO TO BALAMORAL???
How can we do anything else but wonder, stew, dwell, obsess and then of course – be sanguine about the whole thing come fall?
It’s as though you are your own person with your own cares and life or something. What is the meaning of that?!?
/s
Balmoral, then we have Charles’ bday, then Christmas, then Easter, Trooping, Balmoral again…..its the same story over and over again.
“Harry would love to see Kate”? Instead of quoting these supposed “experts” some outlets need to ask them a few questions? If PH is more at ease with seeing Kate than seeing Will, how come when he has been around both at funerals he seems to be okay with talking to PW, but snubbed Kate?
It seems that, in order to be a royal expert, one must never have opened “Spare”, much less read it.
In which kind of parallel universe would Harry want to see the royal racist who also lied about crying at a dress fitting, who’s mean, and copy-Keens Meghan’s fashion and the look and feel of Archewell for one of her Airrly Yarrs projects?
I don’t think Kate lied about the crying, she did buy Meghan a bunch of flowers to apologise, she just didn’t correct the media when they lied about it.
SOMEONE briefed Camilla Tominey that M made Kate cry and as she swears that her TWO sources were “impeccable” it could only have been Kate and her mother. So YES, Kate lied about it. And by “not correcting the media”, she compounded that lie – even after giving Meghan flowers (can you see Kate “buying” flowers for anyone?).
The fact that she had Tatler strip out all of the truthful but unflattering things about her yet leave the lies about Meghan in the “Kate the Great” article tells you everything you need to know about the woman. Kate lied. Repeatedly. No need to split hairs or make excuses for her.
as Magdalena pointed out, the proof is in the fact that Kate has all of the negative remarks things about her retracted from the Tatler, and left in the lie that Meghan made her cry.
So Kate not only briefed Tatler on what to include in the piece (ostensibly the fake cry story), but then when it was published (with Camilla’s niece’s oversight) Kate’s legal team demanded the retraction of negative things about Kate and deliberately left that lie in the story.
kkkHATE is a liar. Deal with it.
She’s also a racist, an abuser and a biixtch.
She has no self-worth, is incurious and has been a sponge and a grifter all her life.
Some people are just takers and give nothing back to humanity and she’s one of them.
Omission of truth = LYING
KKKhate absolutely lied in allowing the press to keep on keeping on about how Meghan made her cry. She knew the truth, sent Meghan an apology note and flowers, but KKKhate knew that her fan base and the media would eat up the Angry Black Woman trope. And to this day, tabloids still run with that stale narrative.
KKKhate is a liar and a bigot. To this day she hasn’t cleared up those “Meghan made me cry” lies. There is no excuse for that.
I’ll give her as much respect and grace as she’s given Meghan.
Kate did nothing even when the lie about Meghan was included in the dm and other papers
Man! I had a massive comment written up, shredding this narrative. And poof. Ad loaded and it’s gone. Gonna be one of those days I think.
Deep breaths, lots of deep breaths. I was practicing earlier when I dropped a gallon of milk on my kitchen floor this morning.
Trying again. The gruesome threesome.
Harry was going occasional events with W&K. His events with them got more attention so he kept getting pulled out to do them.
When he wasn’t touring the world, doing all the things William did not do want to do.
Harry was also suffering from mental health issues including ptsd. A grounding technique when you are feeling anxious is to solely focus on the people in your group until your anxiety passes. Connect with them. Make them laugh. Etc.
Harry treated Kate with kindness, respect and consideration. Which her husband never did so the contrast seemed like he and Kate were very close.
Yet that entire time, Harry had not been asked around to any of W&K’s homes or to dinner etc. work only.
The whole narrative that they were so so super close but Meghan somehow ruined it all is such bs and so toxic.
The racist royal rota just don’t want to accept that Harry prefers Meghan over any white woman in the world. He loves her. They refuse to believe it.
I am convinced Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate communicate more honestly via their lackeys in the tabloids than directly. What a horrid foursome.
They so deserve one another.
The ok-go song is the soundtrack for this article- Here it goes again. Good luck to the palaces running this play again, maybe this time it will work. fingers crossed kids, fingers crossed.
Tom Quinn is a liar. Meghan has never said she wouldn’t step foot again in the uk or that she needs an apology first. That’s a straight up lie.
Yeah. That stood out. People are inferring she doesn’t want to go to the uk bc she’s hasn’t been there since the queen’s funeral. I’d say it’s bc of security issues. But either way, she has never once publicly stated that she will not go to the UK. So if this man can lie about that, he can certainly lie about Charles inviting Harry to Balmoral.
As though any event for or with those bunch of evil manipulative racist monsters would be worth dying for.
Because bottom line – that is the threat against meghan. People want her dead. People have plans to kill her. And the royal family removed their protected housing, and made it impossible for them to secure adequate security when in the country.
They want her dead. And she wants to live.
And that’s somehow her snubbing the whole country.
PH also hasn’t said or acted as if he is anxious to see Kate.
He frequently does it. If you believe the opposite of what he says you are more likely to be right.
That’s Quinn I was referring to.
Did Meghan ever publicly insist she’s never returning to the U.K.? That’s new 🤔
No, she never did. Nor did she and Harry say they were leaving because of a lack of privacy. That was a lie the tabloids created, as a way to prevent them from defending themselves when they continue their attacks. It didn’t work but the lie stuck As they always do
The version I heard was she left because of the racial abuse in the British media.
“The version I heard was she left because of the racial abuse in the British media.”
Yes, also the abused piled on her from the BRF members & staff. And their hostile, slave-owner attitude towards Meghan & her son.
Angela Levin… I mean Tom Quinn is all over the place in this piece. It’s like he has no idea what’s going on. I’m with Kaiser Charles will brief to press that he’s invited Harry to Balmoral but in reality he’s hasn’t or his aides are telling Harry that he’s busy. I can’t see Harry and Meghan willingly going to Balmoral because Charles doesn’t consider Meghan family and their movements would be severely restricted by staff and there will be leaked stories about them in the press.
Quinn is all over the place. So did Charles invite Harry to balmoral or did he just hint that he should come to balmoral? So is Harry supposed to intuit the hint from the press links and invite himself? Does the “invitation” even include Meghan? I’m looking forward to the BM hounding Harry’s London comms guy about balmoral until a definitive statement is issued that Harry will not be going to balmoral as his father never actually invited him to balmoral. And then BP will go on for weeks leaking different stories explaining why Charles is a pos father.
Enough with the whinging of the former World’s Oldest Intern. He has everything he supposedly wanted in life, yet it is STILL not enough. Now he has to be the put-upon, sad, lonely, sickly, father who’s done nothing wrong yet can’t get the love of his ungrateful child (which *must* be publicized because he needs pity of his adoring subjects or it didn’t happen).
ENOUGH! You were a crappy parent, now the chickens have come home to roost. Accept your fate, Chucky Trips; it ain’t that bad, considering all the truly awful things that you have done in life.
It’s starting to look very much like Charles and Kate, the two royal racists, both announced “cancer” at the same time and magically the conversation around their racism stopped, right after they deleted Harry’s letter about the racist abuse hurled at Meghan.
Charles was never a good father, he is way too self absorbed to be a parent. But he wants to be seen as a good father, so he’ll abuse his son and his sons wife nonstop in the media.
“According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace “………….
Exactly, what has Kensington Palace have to do with Charles? There is no way that the Sussexes go to Balmoral IMO.
Meghan has never demanded an apology, nor has she ever said that she would not come back to the UK. Harry has asked for an apology, but Meghan hasn’t said anything about it. In fact Meghan hasn’t said anything in print that I can recall about the UK, that family, her royal life in coming up on two years( I don’t count the documentary since that was clearly filmed in the spring and summer before it came out). This is just their yearly/quarterly/monthly/weekly/daily Meghan and Harry are terrible for having boundaries and not accepting half assed insincere overtures from Harry’s family.
Charles to Harry, if you promise to say no, I’ll invite you to Balmoral.
And this right here is why Chuckles and the rest will always be “ecliped” by Harry and Meghan. Nothing in this story is actually coming from H&M. Nothing. And yet here we are. The tabs can’t write a single thing about Charles or William without making it all about the Sussexes. Do we hear about Balmoral and Charles summer plans otherwise? Does anyone care? Of course they don’t.
LMFAO
I wonder if & when any of these 🤡 will ever admite that H will never allow himself to fall unconsciously i:e sleep on any royal property; or eat anything prepared by them.
He won’t do it to himself & he certainly won’t expose his wife & kids to it.
H security wdnt be “needed” on royal property which is where he’ll need them most.
It’s unfortunate that A&L won’t see Balmoral for the foreseeable future, a place that H loved but which also holds painfull memories for him.
What took them so long to come out with the annual, “will they, won’t they” be invited to Balmoral? All lies, intended to distract from whatever brewing royal scandal. They’ve made it abundantly clear, that like Wallace Simpson, Meghan is not welcomed at that drab castle. She’s moved on, splendid, I may add.
Distracting from, Where is Kate?
Where is Kate?
As well as Charlotte and Louis?
They haven’t been mentioned in one statement regarding how they are dealing with their mother’s “illness” or at all.
Considering KP felt fine releasing a statement FROM Kate, taking the entire hit for the botched and killed photo, I don’t see how they would have qualms about lying to the public about the state of the children.
At least they would be MENTIONED.
They have disappeared as thoroughly from the media as Kate.
No “Louis likes to cook” from William at the soup line.
No “Charlotte loves whiskey” at the bar with the celebrity who owns a football club in Wales AND IS LEARNING WELSH.
Right because the real question here is are W and K going to Balmoral and if not, why.
But the British tabs and Torygraph won’t ever ask any real questions that might touch on the truth if their crumbling monarchy.
The “feud” just makes Charles look so petty, un -king -like and ridiculous -whether there is actually an invitation or not. Also the Harry drama is dominating his whole reign. Deflate this narrative for Gods’ sake even if you have to pull personal funds to pay for his security. You are rich Charles and ensuring your son and his family are safe is not that big an expenditure. Also until Parliament changes the LOS, that justifies it. There must be a time when Camilla is at her own place this summer (I just don’t see her spending months at Balmoral) that Harry could be provided with security, pop in to Scotland, stay elsewhere and bring the kids to Balmoral for a day visit with Dad. Pa could facilitate this and invite Anne, or Peter Phillips or Eugenie to be there too. Harry and kids wouldn’t stay-Meghan could even be in Edinburgh or where ever and they could take the kids to see some Scottish landmarks/churches to show pride of heritage and go home. It would be respectful of them to make the visit to Charles and for Charles to receive them and other family doesn’t have to be involved at this point. It would make Charles and Harry look good ,be quick and over.
This is what Charles doesn’t understand that QEII or her advisers at the time did. We all know QEII was glad when Diana died, as was Charles. But eventually the Queen was convinced to put on a show of sadness.
She never allowed her own inter family beefs to become a narrative of a family divided, because she knew the “royal family” was supposed to represent the ideal family.
Charles is a vindictive, small Kind using his power to destroy his son’s “rival court” instead of being smart and bringing that “ court” under the royal wing. Though at this point the Sussexes would no doubt refuse that, but at Sandringham, they were offering it.
Your suggestion would be the perfect solution for an intelligent King, but Charles is a Scorpio through and through and he will bring himself down in order to destroy his son.
Harry is not the one who looks bad in this “feud” and Charles will never admit that anything he does has flaws in it. He is the “king”. Plus, Charles does not deserve a visit from Harry, his children or anyone else connected to Harry. Charles is putting their lives at risk by not allowing security. So f*ck him and his horse (wife) he rode in on.
Respect is earned and Charles hasn’t earned respect as a son, husband, father, FIL, grandfather or king. HE TOOK THEIR SECURITY AWAY a month into their one year Sandringham agreement and leaked their location even knowing the threats against all of their lives. HE TOOK THEIR ONLY SECURE AND SAFE UK HOME AWAY from them so that they would have to let it be known 28 days before going to the UK just because he wants control and to be petty. HE FUNDS HIS PAEDO BROTHER WITH A ROYAL HOME AND SECURITY but refuses it for his own son, biracial DIL and biracial grandchildren. HE REFUSED THEM SECURITY WHEN THEY WANTED TO BRING BOTH CHILDREN TO SEE THE QUEEN PRIOR TO HER DEATH. HE ONCE AGAIN REFUSED HIS YOUNGEST SON SOMEONE TO SUPPORT HIM WHEN BE REFUSED TO ALLOW MEGHAN TO GO TO BALMORAL and then refused to be there when he finally arrived to see the Queen who had already passed away. HE ALLOWED HIS BIOGRAPHER TO MAKE COMMENTS ABOUT DANGLING ARCHIE FROM A BALCONY. Charles deserves no respect and Harry and Meghan have done nothing to deserve the abhorrent treatment they have endured because of these people.
If I were Harry, I would announce that he and the family are delighted to accept the invitation to come to Balmoral this summer, along with Doria, the three dogs and all of the chickens. Lets see them choke on that news. Spike the ball right in Charlie’s face Harry!
I mean.. by now they are getting angry on fictional situations based on nothing..
“He often invites members of the royal family to join him”. That sentence is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Charles has made it plain more than once that Meghan is not family. Harry and the children are royal, Meghan not so much. That’s what the “royal experts” are leaving out.
First they don’t include the children as royal either. Charles couldn’t even muster up the decency to refer to his biracial grandchildren when he first became king. He was more than happy and quick to mention his white grandchildren and their new titles but avoid any mention of Archie and Lilibet Diana who’s titles were just as automatic as the Cambridge children’s. He then took away the only UK home they had which made it impossible for them to return to the UK considering they have no security and there are credible threats against them and their parents lives. All of them are royal. The children by birthright and Meghan by marriage but the racists king doesn’t see any of them as royals and his actions make it very clear.
Camilla guards Charles like a fire-breathing dragon guards her pile of gold. The only wonder is that Harry recently managed a one on one with his father for half an hour without the Dragon present. That won’t happen again, she will make sure of it.
This! Perfectly described. I still suspect that Charles wanted something from Harry in that visit that he knew Camilla wouldn’t approve of, and that is the only reason why she was kept out and Harry got security.
It seems like Harry turned his father down and Charles has been ever more vicious in the aftermath, but who knows.
I agree with you. Whatever they talked about wasn’t leaked so Camilla wasn’t involved and whatever it was Charles doesn’t want it out there. Of course that means I’m dying to know what it was lol. I believe it relates to the lawsuits but I’m just guessing.
@Tina, that is a great guess. “If you care about my health dear boy, please drop your lawsuit against my dear friends in the media! I beg of you, it would be just the thing to make my treatments more tolerable.” Just the type of thing an old cruel, gaslighting manipulator like Charles would say. Obviously Harry told him to stuff it, lol, in the most posh way of course.
This is the only explanation that makes any sense of that flying visit H had with chucky back in Feb.
I contend that either chucky or his spox called H in Montecito and told him of the diagnosis and that chucky wanted to see him….that would be enough to alarm H and those fvckrs were counting on H’s good heart. So H hurried over, even tho he had the important NFL Honors event to attend. And thats why chucky nixed cowmilla’s presence at the meeting bcos he knew H wdnt want her there and he had a big favor to ask of H and he wanted to do everything to make sure H said yes,
But when H heard what the favor was, i:e: “please H, come back to UK and take on some royal duties during this precarious time for your family. Surely, you can see we’re having a crisis. Youre still a member of this family and you have a duty to the crown. Surely you can make Meghan see that your first obligation is to the crown.”
LMFAO
So H said, bitch are you serious!!!???!!!
Then he bounced.
And chucky was so pissed, he rescinded the monarch-level security he had allowed for H on his arrival.
I thought for a brief while that the royal reporters had twigged to how bad this continuing saga of Charles and his will he/won’t he play nice with Harry and Meghan made him look. But, nope, here we go again. Another round of Charles being a petty bitch. How regal of him.
‘I think it’s safe to say that Charles briefs one thing to the press and does something else entirely in private.’ Summed up perfectly. Charles may say a lot but what he has actually done is, remove security, remove agreed on money, leaked Sussexes location, often left town the very day Harry arrived, evicted from Frogmore.
I can only admire the self-restraint and fortitude against this daily shit being shoveled out daily by BM.
Why would Harry want to vacation at the place where he was left alone to process the news that his beloved mother had died?
Why would Meghan want to return to a place where she’s not safe, and where her children aren’t safe, to spend time with a couple who fed her to the rota wolves?
Seriously–they want Harry to suffer past and future-trauma. Even if you get past the security issue, I can’t imagine Balmoral has nearly enough good memories for him to come back–forget bringing his family.
“King Charles is expected”, “Tom Quinn has suggested”, “Quinn previously suggested”, and “according to people I’ve spoken to”.
This is the continuing saga of the British media’s attempt at creative writing. Perhaps they have awards for the most creative article and the most vindictive article, etc.
I seriously doubt that this has anything to do with King Snubby–the bm is filling column space for clicks.
I kinda hope Harry flies in for a few days before leaving to join Meghan and the kids in another European country for a summer holiday.
Nope. What’s in it for Harry? Leave his family behind so that he can be abused in person by the left-behinds (and for his wife to continue to be abused for rightfully staying away) then leave so that what…? His wife can spend the first half of their well-earned break consoling him?
Far, far better for Harry and M and the children to completely bypass the UK and go directly to another country (European or otherwise) – as they have done in the past – for a summer holiday. I would not be astonished to discover that the entire family has visited Elton and his family in France at least once since Lili was born.
So Harry has money from Diana’s estate, doesn’t he? It seems pretty likely that William won’t let Harry access a damn thing once Charles dies (and good riddance), so where does that leave H financially??
Harry has his own earnings as does his wife. That is part of the problem for the Unroyal mafia, they can’t financially blackmail him into submission.
Harry also made mad coin with his book Spare. His finances are probably looking pretty healthy right now.
As the second child Harry would never have inherited anything from Charles. It all goes from monarch to heir so that it cannot be taxed. In that family only the monarch and heir have any real money and thats how you control the remaining family members. Harry was never supposed to have any money of his own (other than what he got from Diana).
@phlyfiremama
What part of: H&M are well on their way to billionaire status, do you still not get, 4 years after they embarked on their journey of independence?
Harry and Meghan have been laughing on their way to the bank these past years since leaving the RF. They don’t want or need a plug nickel from Charles or William.
40k acres? Sounds like a great place for a national park for all Brits to enjoy instead of one family. The monarchy is so gross.
Let’s recall that when QE2 died, Charles told Harry that Meghan wouldn’t be welcome at Balmoral because she isn’t “family”. Her children have a Black grandmother, so they aren’t good enough for the King’s affection. They are targets for the rota’s efforts to diminish and destroy. Everyone knows that. And everyone knows why.
So why play these games? Meghan will never willingly subject her children to the crescendo of racial abuse sanctioned by the stale, pale Left-Overs and amplified by the British media. Why on earth would she allow that? The press should stop playing these games. Everyone knows the level of racism that’s rampant in the UK, and the press loves to wield that vitriol for clicks. Meghan and Harry aim to shelter their children from that evil for as long as they possibly can. I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t bring their children to the hate-sodden island until they’re in their teens.
“If King Charles or Kate become gravely ill or even die” — maybe these words were the point of the whole pointless and repetitive speculation by the latest court jester Quinn. Where Is Kate?
I swear all Tom Quinn does is fart lies daily. He can’t seem to control it . It’s like a disability with him
This headline reminds me of an unspoken agreement among my cousins. I have a cousin, Emily, whom none of the cousins like because she’s a total bitch to us. We can’t really get away with not inviting her to weddings and such because her brother is awesome and we love him. Fortunately, Emily dislikes us as much as we dislike her, so we all know she would never actually make the effort to show up for any of our events. Which is so perfect because we can safely invite her knowing she won’t come and everyone is happy. We all engage in this farce because my Great Uncle and Aunt (her grandparents) think she’s an angel and would have *their feelings hurt if we invited Emily’s brother but not her.
The whole Balmoral thing reminds me of that. M & H don’t want to go, C & C don’t want them to come but the British media is obsessed with the invitation so C & C keep up the farce for them. H & M are clearly more mature than I am by refusing to play along.
I think we all know Chuck hasn’t spoken to Harry in a while, and aeen him in even longer, since last time Harry was in the UK the Petty King literally refused to make time to see his younger son because he was brimming with jealousy. So no, I don’t believe this bs for a second.
Did I miss something? When did Meghan “publicly insist” she would never go back to the UK?
Anyway, this might be a good time for another Sussex visit to a Commonwealth country.
Next headline he and huevo are not inviting him.