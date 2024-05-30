Us Weekly: Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want a fourth divorce but Ben is ‘checked out’

The Bennifer marital drama did not take this week’s People Magazine cover, but Us Weekly put Jennifer Lopez on their cover. That feels notable to me! People Mag did have the Bennifer drama on their cover last week, but there didn’t seem to be any major tea. Us Weekly doesn’t really have anything either! We still haven’t heard what the inciting incident was which caused Ben Affleck and J.Lo to separate in the first place. Their last breakup, twenty years ago (!!), there was ample evidence to show why things fell apart. Ben’s late nights in the casinos, strippers, tabloid drama and more. The 2024 separation seems to have even stunned most tabloids and they’re furiously playing catch-up. So I appreciate that Us Weekly is attempting to do some legwork and figure out what the hell is going on. Some highlights:

The separation was a mutual decision: One source close to the couple — who wed in the summer of 2022, nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement — says the decision to spend time apart was mutual: “They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”

Things began to fall apart a few months ago: “Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour,” says the source. “She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”

Ben checked out of the marriage: The source says Affleck “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and has felt “worn down” by the marriage. “He’s been checked out,” the source says, noting that the pair are on “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

The couple’s work commitments have also caused friction at home. “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities,” the source explains. Lopez was recently in NYC filming the upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, while Affleck, who’s started shooting The Accountant 2, stayed in L.A. The scheduling, says the source, “highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them.”

Communication issues. “Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively,” explains the source, “and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.” The source says Lopez prefers to talk things out when conflicts arise, while Affleck tends to withdraw. “They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.”

J.Lo isn’t high maintenance: The source close to the couple says that rumors of Lopez being high-maintenance are inaccurate, adding that the pair’s issues are “complex.”

A fourth divorce? There’s a lot at stake. For Lopez, a fourth divorce could be a source of embarrassment. “She’s upset,” says the first Lopez source, “and really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around.” The second Lopez source adds that after the pair were so open about their love and reunion, the idea of a split could be uncomfortable. The second source says Lopez has been “committed to working on the marriage” and is pushing for them to get help. Affleck, meanwhile, was initially hesitant but is starting to “invest more.”

Ben misses Jen: The source adds that “[Ben has] struggled with loneliness” since moving out of their home “and realized how much he misses Jen.” For now, they’re at an impasse. While they were apart, “Ben and Jen kept in touch primarily to discuss essential matters and updates,” says the second Lopez source.

What happens next: Friends are torn about where Lopez and Affleck should go from here. “Some believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond. Others think the relationship has run its course.” For now, Lopez and Affleck are “both reassessing their priorities,” adds the source, “and [figuring out] what they truly want from the marriage.”