Natalie Portman & Paul Mescal were seen drinking & smoking at a London bar

Almost a year ago exactly, Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair with a young French woman was outed by a French tabloid. The tabloid had photos of Benjamin and a then-25-year-old Camilla Etienne coming and going from their nid d’amour. What we didn’t know at the time was that Natalie quietly filed for divorce soon after the affair story became public. The divorce was quickly finalized earlier this year and Natalie has still, to this day, barely addressed any of it publicly. I would imagine there will be a Vanity Fair or Vogue cover interview at some point, but right now, she’s moving like a shark.

Well, something interesting is happening now. Late last year, Variety paired Natalie with Paul Mescal for the trade paper’s Actors-on-Actors series. Paul and Natalie got along really well and they were full of praise for each other as actors. Crash cut to this week, and Natalie and Paul were seen together at Bar 69 in London. They stepped outside of the bar to smoke, and they seemed downright giddy in each other’s company. According to IMDB, Natalie is currently in production on Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth… a film which does not include Mescal, but it might explain why Natalie is at a random bar in London on Tuesday in May. So… is this happening? Mescal is reportedly single too, his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers wound down a while ago. Hm.

