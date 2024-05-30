Natalie Portman & Paul Mescal were seen drinking & smoking at a London bar

Almost a year ago exactly, Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair with a young French woman was outed by a French tabloid. The tabloid had photos of Benjamin and a then-25-year-old Camilla Etienne coming and going from their nid d’amour. What we didn’t know at the time was that Natalie quietly filed for divorce soon after the affair story became public. The divorce was quickly finalized earlier this year and Natalie has still, to this day, barely addressed any of it publicly. I would imagine there will be a Vanity Fair or Vogue cover interview at some point, but right now, she’s moving like a shark.

Well, something interesting is happening now. Late last year, Variety paired Natalie with Paul Mescal for the trade paper’s Actors-on-Actors series. Paul and Natalie got along really well and they were full of praise for each other as actors. Crash cut to this week, and Natalie and Paul were seen together at Bar 69 in London. They stepped outside of the bar to smoke, and they seemed downright giddy in each other’s company. According to IMDB, Natalie is currently in production on Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth… a film which does not include Mescal, but it might explain why Natalie is at a random bar in London on Tuesday in May. So… is this happening? Mescal is reportedly single too, his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers wound down a while ago. Hm.

38 Responses to “Natalie Portman & Paul Mescal were seen drinking & smoking at a London bar”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:26 am

    So, Natalie is going for budget Hugh Dancy? And is a smoker? I didn’t know that…

    also, “nid d’amour” CACKLING

    • D says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:57 am

      “Budget Hugh Dancy”…no disrespect to Hugh Dancy but Paul Mescal has already been nominated for an Academy Award and several BAFTAs and he’s only been acting since 2020. I think he’s well beyond Hugh Dancy at this point. You may not like him, but he’s a significant actor.

  2. emmlo says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:29 am

    [insert gif of Pam Beasley holding a sign that says HOT]

  3. Josephine says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I can’t believe she smokes! Well, I can, so many people use it to keep their weight down. He’s cute, hope she’s having some fun.

    • Jess says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:35 am

      I just get so grossed out every time I see someone smoking. Why does anyone want to smell like that? Especially when you have kids? It’s like that pic from the Oscars with Kirsten Dunst and everyone smoking. That smell is just so gross.

      • Noo says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:26 am

        I think it’s official, Natalie Portman actually is a vampire. There’s no way you can smoke and still have skin like that otherwise.

    • Mtl.ex.pat says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:12 am

      Some former smokers still spark up a beak once in a while with a drink. Don’t smoke at all for weeks then go for drinks, have a few smokes and then don’t smoke again for weeks or months. Could be that.

      • Josephine says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:47 am

        agree. my mom smoked a couple times a year with her sisters. it’s still weird to see. i live in one of those areas where you just don’t see too many smoking.

      • Emcee3 says:
        May 30, 2024 at 10:46 am

        2nd. I remember a colleague during my IT days who only had (1) cigarette w/ a glass of wine. In the 6years I worked w/ her, she never left her desk to go outside for a smoke break.
        .
        She also had this uncanny ability to maintain boundaries & never get roped into ancillary projects or emergencies, while remaining respected & well-liked. I’ve often wondered if all those traits were linked.

      • liz says:
        May 30, 2024 at 12:12 pm

        That was me. I didn’t smoke much at all, but when I did, it was when I was out for drinks with friends – beer in one hand, cigarette in the other. When NYC banned smoking indoors (including bars and restaurants), I stopped smoking altogether.

    • Emcee3 says:
      May 30, 2024 at 11:08 am

      In addition to weight management, smoking is also a device to get an actor’s voice to a deeper register required for stage work. Critics wrote Vivien Leigh’s voice was “too thin & reedy” during the touring of Romeo & Juliette which followed the release of GWTW–where her voice is much lighter than in her later film work. Lauren Bacall was also said to have a high/thin voice & to work on it before she was cast in her first film. See also, Daniel Radcliffe; Benedict Cumberbatch in 2003 “Fortysomething” compared to “Sherlock”
      |
      During the press junket for Black Swan, Natalie mentioned working on stage w/ director Mike Nichols [The Seagull?], saying he ordered her to “get rid of that little girl voice”. I believe it was right before or during her Harvard years. Other print media suggested she’s been smoking on the down-low since her undergrad days, mostly likely because it doesn’t play well w/ her profile as a vegetarian.

      • Josephine says:
        May 30, 2024 at 12:23 pm

        I had a friend who lost his radio job when he quit smoking. This was a million years ago but I’ll never forget it. He still had a great voice but even I thought it lost a little edge when he quit smoking. Luckily for him, it forced him in a new direction and he did super well.

  4. Bettyrose says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:32 am

    He’s cute. I would if I were her.

    • OliviaOne says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:50 am

      Came to say just that: I’d hit it 😛 He is delightfully relaxed in his BDE.

      • bettyrose says:
        May 30, 2024 at 1:17 pm

        This is the first time I’ve ever seen/heard him, but he reminds me a bit of Pedro.

      • OliviaOne says:
        May 30, 2024 at 3:50 pm

        @bettyrose If you read and liked Normal People… scratch that.. Watch Normal People. :)))

  5. atlantababe says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:33 am

    well they do look hot together. he seems to be a f*ckboy if rumors are to be believed, so maybe they’re hooking up.

  6. Tarte Au Citron says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:42 am

    It is so funny to me that Paul is getting all this attention. Any Irish town will have a few lads who look just like him. :))
    I first saw him as the airheaded son from a sausage ad – https://youtu.be/alVbyTgJ828?si=ronhnhJHOOFxxQlD

    • Lexilla says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:36 am

      I agree, he doesn’t do it for me. I felt the same about Matt Damon when he hit it big — go to any frat house in America and you’ll see guys who look just like him. But I absolutely respect Mescal’s talent. That commercial is great!

  7. Kitten says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:45 am

    Absolutely LOVE this rebound choice for her. Sexy.

  8. bisynaptic says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Who still smokes, in this day and age?

  9. Flamingo says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:50 am

    She looks amazing, (minus the smoking part) go get you a younger man and have the time of your life!

  10. Laura says:
    May 30, 2024 at 9:29 am

    I’m here for this.

  11. Michael says:
    May 30, 2024 at 9:29 am

    They’ve known each other for a while. Paul was one of the stars of her ex husbands movie Carmen.

  12. Chaine says:
    May 30, 2024 at 9:59 am

    He’s not my type but I totally understand why someone leaving a long marriage wants to have a fling with a younger man, lol, get that ass, Natalie

  13. Vee says:
    May 30, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Can’t two attractive actors just enjoy a smoke without be shipped off to lover’s island? Although if true, I wholly support this union – but for a limited time only!!

  14. jo says:
    May 30, 2024 at 10:28 am

    GET IT, girl. Paul is talented and (as far as one can tell from press) decent.

  15. Marcia says:
    May 30, 2024 at 11:02 am

    She should totally go for it. The ex-husband hooked up with someone in her 20s. Why shouldn’t Natalie be able to?

    We women should start a movement. Disregard all the men our age and older and just go for the younger ones! We have to organize! 🙂

  16. Veronica S. says:
    May 30, 2024 at 11:12 am

    They could just be friends, or they could be having fun that could grow into something more. Either way, I wish her good luck and hope she learned the lesson she needed to from her last relationship choice. She actually handled her divorce exactly as she should have, quietly and without giving her idiot ex the undue attention he wanted.

  17. Margot says:
    May 30, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    Ok, this may sound a touch creepy, but I love how she has regular old underwear lines in that back shot. Just seems so … normal.

  18. Alphabeta says:
    May 30, 2024 at 6:41 pm

    I hope she dates a lot of hot guys and has a lot of fun.

