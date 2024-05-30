King Charles & Camilla stepped out for an apolitical visit to RADA

King Charles is the royal patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), which I did not know. Apparently, it’s a patronage he just assumed last month – along with 300 other patronages – and he took over the RADA patronage from his late mother. RADA is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, so their royal patron stopped by to check out some of their work. This was King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first public event (outside of the palace) since the Windsors abruptly announced that they were canceling most of their public events when Rishi Sunak called the election. My guess is that Charles and his courtiers believed (correctly) that a trip to RADA was not in danger of being politicized or actually becoming a political act. And yet, what the visit lacked in politics, it made up for in familial drama.
The King and Queen have watched students perform a play about family betrayal at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. They spoke to current students about one of the productions before watching an extract from House of Ife performed by third-year acting students in the Gielgud Theatre.
The play, by Beru Tessema, is described on the Rada website as a production about a family “forced to confront the traumas they have long tried to bury”. The production, which their majesties personally chose to watch out of three plays currently running, represents the “modern Rada”, according to David Harewood, the academy’s president.
The former Rada student said the King “really seemed to enjoy” the play, adding: “I saw him giggle at one point. They were given the choice of three plays and they chose that play, and I think he wants to see what modern Rada is about, so I think that gave him what he needed. Forty per cent of our student intake now are from black or mixed race backgrounds, and that’s again wonderful to see that we’re embracing that and they chose that play.”
“He wants to see something modern, and again to see young black students at Rada being their authentic selves, when I was here it was all RP [received pronunciation] and that was the only way we could talk. So it’s nice to see modern students embracing that authenticity. In the way that he is reframing the monarchy, we’re doing the very same here with Rada – taking what was a very established legacy and trying to project that into the future, giving our modern students a taste of a much more modern industry.”
[From The Telegraph]
I love how David Harewood is insisting that the king is the one who chose the play – House of Ife is apparently about the sudden death of the eldest son and there’s lots of family drama and family trauma. A bit on the nose. Hey, he could have asked for Richard III. Or Macbeth.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Anyone else remember in Spare Harry saying Charles laughed at all the wrong parts, audibly?
Laughed at what?
When he came to see Harry in a Shakespeare play at Eton, he laughed at all the wrong parts and Harry sort of realized that his father didn’t understand Shakespeare even though he pretended to.
As PoW he was patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company. I’m sure they could have tutored him. Heck, I could tutor him. Pay attention for jokes involving sexual innuendos or the idiocy of aristocrats.
Whoooaaaa. @becks1 I didn’t get that that was the point. That Charles didn’t understand Shakespeare. I thought he just found amusement in the more nuanced aspect.
That’s a very different take than what I had and its fascinating. Thank you!
Of course he’s the patron at RADA, the fees there are ‘savage’, you either earn a scholarship or you are loaded….
I did notice that while they mentioned the ethnic background of students they stayed well away from talking about class.
💯
30 grand, baby!
(Any other Taskmaster fans in the house? I can’t see/hear RADA without thinking of Susan Wokoma!)
“CHAIN B******!” :)))
@tarte au citron
🤣 Susan Wokoma was my fave of that season. Along with Julian Clary. And Lucy Beaumont. And Sue Perkins. And Sam Campbell.
How exactly is Charles “reframing the monarchy”? Making it even more petty? And he is willing to be entertained by POC so he can’t be racist? Is that supposed to be the point?
One thing I like about Charles is that he does seems to really listen to the people he’s speaking with, and he has passions. Compared to William, he’s a darling.
Yes certainly as compared to William. But Charles has a mean streak. He and William share that trait.
It happens a lot with non intelligent people. They don’t understand half the time what goes on around them so they seem sincere.
The bar is in hell, Agnes.
Hahaha, no doubt. I wouldn’t want Charles for my father, husband, or King but compared to Willie’s insane clown vibes …
Camilla has the print house coat look.
They kind of look like they’re going to different events, don’t they? Or like he just asked her to tag along as he was headed out, car keys in hand, “Wanna come with?”
She always looks so awful. Ugly housecoats, muumuus and caftans with orthopedic wedges or block heels seems to be all she owns. With all that money you’d think she could at least look as put together as QEII used to.
If I were a 70 something Queen, I’d wear whatever the heck I wanted, and it would probably be caftans and comfortable shoes. And no or lightly-supportive comfortable bras. And I would look like camilla (well, not really – but y’all would mock me the same) and I would not care a whit.
Hillary Clinton wore a caftan to the state dinner for the Japanese visit, and I LOVED her look. Can get dressy caftans 😉 I would dress for the event, of course….Just comfortably.
Me, well, it’s certainly a way for the brf to be seen as less stuffy. Dress to please yourself and not the masses. This dress, though, gives off 50’s housedress. Was this a day performance?
Came here to say the same thing. What an awful print and coupled with those dowdy white shoes, yikes.
She looks shaky on her feet. He gallops on ahead of her. Royals are weird.
Charles ‘really enjoyed’ the play about family treachery and was even seen ‘to giggle at one point’.
Well he would, wouldn’t he?
Of course he thinks he lacks treachery and it’s all harry and Meghan s fault
Family drama is the Windsors motto.
Can anyone tell me what ‘all the drama, all the time’ would be in latin? We can do them a new coat of arms.
LOL – new motto – ‘All the drama, all the petty’ – omnis drama, omne pusillum
I know David a bit, and he’s not a monarchist and is very left wing and committed to exposing the insidious nature of British racism. I believe he was being very pointed in his comments about race and family dysfunction, to subtly point out that the monarchy really has not changed. In his position he can’t really come out and say “the royals are racist” but by making a point of placing discussion about racism into a conversation about royals, he’s deliberately linking the two things in the minds of anyone who reads his words. His statement might at first sight come across as pro-monarchy but if you read it carefully, it’s really not.
That’s like the 3rd version of that frumpy type dress I’ve seen the Queen CONSORT in as many times as she’s been pictured lately. She’s having a frumpy blue Spring by the looks of it.
Thank you, CherBear. I refuse to call her queen. she’s the Queen CONSORT she is NOT the queen, not even close. The Queen was The Queen and as she’s the last Queen to rule for a few generations, she shall always and forever be the Queen.
I really hate that cami is referred to as the queen.
Surly Gale, I always call her the Escort.
Actually – RADA and all arts and humanities education is a political issue in the UK since Rishi Sunak suddenly starting advocating reduction of funding for those types of degrees and using the savings for trade apprenticeships. Why not both? … Just another piece of electioneering bush*t from the Tories (as well as his advocating for return of national service) They’re not long for this world, are they?
And they were photographed with black students. That’s rare.
Two things you can always count on.
1) Chuckles loves to use Black people as props.
2) Queen JumpOff will never wear a decent bra.
And betcha the consort never said a mumbling word, not even a stilted hello to the Black woman seated beside her. Bet.
I would have – I would have asked her about her lovely suit!
Camilla’s (never queen) dress looks like it’s made of cotton and has started to fate after several washings. Even ironing it would improve it enough to wear to a daytime event.
I’ve noticed that Charles tends to look rather rumpled since his mom died. Does nobody iron in the UK anymore?