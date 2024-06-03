Sean Ono Lennon makes fun of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’, says Harry ‘earned some mockery’

Sean Ono Lennon is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Their only child together, but Sean has half-siblings from each parent: Julian Lennon and Kyoko Chan Cox. Sean was part of an Oscar-winning Animated Short, WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko. That’s why he attended the Oscars this year. Well, Sean isn’t content to just be a celebrity offspring who dabbles in music and what have you. He also wants to have celebrity beefs. A few days ago, Sean decided to tweet about how much he hated Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

John Lennon’s son has finally read Prince Harry’s memoir … and he’s crapping on it. Sean Ono Lennon — John and Yoko Ono’s only kid — says he’s cracked open the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, a year after its release, and he was left underwhelmed by the tell-all, writing … “My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.'” As fans of the prince hit back at Sean’s criticism in his comments, the musician doubled down, calling the prince “a buffoon” and an “idiot” in replies to various people online. While Sean admitted to having empathy for PH, he blasted the royal for “the way he whines and wangs on about things” … feeling particularly unimpressed with Harry’s tidbit about his frostbitten penis. However, he clarified his scathing review a bit — later saying it was just a bit of fun, but in the same breath telling his followers King Charles’ son “deserves to be mocked.”

[From TMZ]

So I was going to be like “eh, live and let live, who cares.” Then I went through Lennon’s recent tweets to find the Spare-specific ones and now I f–king hate this guy. He’s lecturing people and rolling his eyes at Trump’s felony convictions and trying to bill himself as some kind of anti-woke crusader. The dude thinks he’s the biggest edgelord to ever live. Spare me, indeed.

My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’ — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 29, 2024

I do empathize with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much. I’m just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well). — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 30, 2024