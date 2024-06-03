Sean Ono Lennon makes fun of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’, says Harry ‘earned some mockery’

Sean Ono Lennon is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Their only child together, but Sean has half-siblings from each parent: Julian Lennon and Kyoko Chan Cox. Sean was part of an Oscar-winning Animated Short, WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko. That’s why he attended the Oscars this year. Well, Sean isn’t content to just be a celebrity offspring who dabbles in music and what have you. He also wants to have celebrity beefs. A few days ago, Sean decided to tweet about how much he hated Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.
John Lennon’s son has finally read Prince Harry’s memoir … and he’s crapping on it.
Sean Ono Lennon — John and Yoko Ono’s only kid — says he’s cracked open the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, a year after its release, and he was left underwhelmed by the tell-all, writing … “My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.'”
As fans of the prince hit back at Sean’s criticism in his comments, the musician doubled down, calling the prince “a buffoon” and an “idiot” in replies to various people online.
While Sean admitted to having empathy for PH, he blasted the royal for “the way he whines and wangs on about things” … feeling particularly unimpressed with Harry’s tidbit about his frostbitten penis.
However, he clarified his scathing review a bit — later saying it was just a bit of fun, but in the same breath telling his followers King Charles’ son “deserves to be mocked.”
So I was going to be like “eh, live and let live, who cares.” Then I went through Lennon’s recent tweets to find the Spare-specific ones and now I f–king hate this guy. He’s lecturing people and rolling his eyes at Trump’s felony convictions and trying to bill himself as some kind of anti-woke crusader. The dude thinks he’s the biggest edgelord to ever live. Spare me, indeed.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
A general view of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' on sale at Waterstones bookshop at Piccadilly, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023.
Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl arrive on the red carpet of the 96th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl arrive on the red carpet of the 96th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Sean Lennon mit Partnerin Charlotte Kemp Muhl bei der Oscar Verleihung 2024 / 96th Annual Academy Awards im Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles, 10.03.2024
Sean Lennon mit Partnerin Charlotte Kemp Muhl bei der Oscar Verleihung 2024 / 96th Annual Academy Awards im Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles, 10.03.2024
Sean Lennon bei der Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 anlässlich der 96. Oscar-Verleihung im Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beverly Hills, 10.03.2024
Thanks, Sean Lennon, for reminding us how easy it is to be good at other people’s lives.
Just like with Beyoncé and Taylor swift, any low level celebrity can always get some attention by talking about H&M. I guess he wants his 15min of fame too …
Another anti-woke crusader? How original. Spare me.
The weirdest part of all this is that Yoko Ono, who is incredibly “woke”, is his mama. I wonder what she thinks of Sean’s growing conservatism?
Says the guy living off his parents’ memory who hasn’t achieved their level of fame. Bitter much? I thought PH injected humor into most of the situations and more empathy than his family deserved.
I thought “spare me” in itself was a funny pun, even if I don’t agree with it. But the rest is kinda yikes.
The tabloids already did that joke. He is probably just repeating them.
Like the good nepo baby that he is, his pun is not original. It’s borrowed.
Considering how much unjustified guilt and hate was put on his mother at the time of the Beatles break up, like she single handedly ended them, i would expect i bit more of empathy from him
Ironically today he posted on twitter about the unjustified hate & harassment his mother experienced. I’m sure Yoko has discussed her experiences & rightly so. Would Sean call that “whining”?
It’s just interesting that everyone can discuss their own life & experiences & people can write multiple articles & books about Harry including how awful they claim he’s been to his family but when he addresses it – it’s whinging & complaining. sick of the hypocrisy of it.
Anyway I do think he’s clout chasing as he was commenting on all the press coverage his comments got before launching into some boring diatribe about wokeness. He will probably be on a trashy Murdoch show shortly as the latest anti woke , anti Harry & Meghan commentator
The ultimate nepo baby speaks. yawn.
Good to know he takes more after his dad than his mom. 🙄
Who’s the Angelina/Morticia draped on his arm?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlotte_Kemp_Muhl
Her name is Charlotte Kemp Muhl, and she’s his partner, according to Wikipedia.
You’d think he’d empathize from the “son of a murdered parent” perspective, if nothing else. But I’m not surprised that he doesn’t get it. If I’m not mistaken, Sean is proof that it’s not always the younger child who is treated as the “spare”. Julian (and his mother) got the worst version of John.
Have not heard of him in years. So like everyone else trying to be relevant he has to talk about Harry. He’s in for the keep Harry’s name out of your mouth lesson.
It’s kind of wild to me that John Lennon’s son is clout chasing Harry.
This guy was crowned the golden child of his mother and late father, while John Lennon just walked away from Julian Lennon and allowed his new wife to treat Julian like crap. That’s who raised Sean, so not surprised he’s turned out to be a jerk. He was raised by two of them.
To be fair his dad died when Sean was 5 so I don’t think John Lennon bears anywhere near the bulk of the blame on this.
I cannot Imagine what his father would think of this.
Considering Lennon wrote the most known empathetic song in history.
John Lennon was not that good of a person, if he were still alive he might have the same attitude.
The only interesting thing about him is the woman on his arm. Who is she, she’s gorgeous!
There is no way someone who actually read the book can conclude that all Harry did is whine or something. He wrote what happened to him & Meghan because all his life story was sold to the tabloids mixed with lies. If he let it go like “anti-woke” people wanted him, they would repeat all the tabloid lies about him whenever his name comes up or about Meghan and how she made the white woman cry.
Let’s see, monetized blue check on Twitter, check. Makes fun of someone incredibly popular but polarizing to some, check. Have a bunch of culture war other tweets, check. Increase follower account and thus payout, and the amount of fellow anti-woke people giving them engagement on a daily basis, check. These people are so transparent at this point it doesn’t make any sense. I’m sure Harry’s real broken up Sean Lennon.
I have been to over 700 concerts, he is the worst act husband and I have ever seen. So I don’t think to much of him or his opinions.
Anti BLM, pro Putin talentless repo baby = Sean Lennon. He is basically a poor man’s Elon Musk. A truly revolting individual.