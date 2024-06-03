Jason Kelce: We’ve been fed ‘diabolical lies’ by Big Soap about washing ourselves

For some reason, I always believed that professional athletes were diligent in cleanliness. Most athletes spend their jobs sweaty. Football plays are surrounded by other sweaty men, dirt, grass and more. Like, don’t they all go to the locker room and take a nice shower and make sure that everything is clean after a game? Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Jason Kelce decided to fall unwashed-ass first into the long-running discussion about celebrity bathing habits. On the dirty-ass spectrum, it looks like Jason Kelce falls more on the “Jake Gyllenhaal” side of things. Jake clearly believes that less is more when it comes to showering and soap. At first, Jason Kelce was like “who washes their feet” and then it turned into something even grosser.

What kind of weirdo washes their feet…. https://t.co/djbjj39Lyw — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) June 1, 2024

All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) June 1, 2024

“Hot spots” being… groin, ass and pits, I’m assuming. For Jason in particular, that’s leaving a huge part of his body just… unwashed. He’s a big guy with a big abdomen and big back and big, thick legs. Is he saying that he really doesn’t apply soap to all of those parts? Like… I’m sorry, but this man is a husband and father. Role model cleanliness for your children! Respect your poor wife enough to be CLEAN.

