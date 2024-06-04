Did Drake really do the Jamaican-accented ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ or is it AI?
  • June 04, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Drake

Five weeks ago exactly, Kendrick Lamar dropped “Euphoria,” a diss track aimed at Drake. For weeks, Drake had been begging Kendrick to respond to him for and “rap battle” with him, and then over the course of five days, Kendrick completely ruined Drake. The culmination of which was Kendrick releasing “Not Like Us” on Saturday, May 4th. “Not Like Us” broke every rap-song record, most of which were held by Drake. Kendrick really decided to end Drake’s career for the hell of it. It was incredible.

Since “Not Like Us,” Drake hasn’t been right. He released “The Heart Part 6” one day later and it was basically just Drake saying that Kendrick won. A few weeks ago, he did a feature on Sexy Redd’s “U My Everything,” where Drake tried to rap over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” hook. It was lame AF. But Drake apparently can go even lower, if this is in fact Drake and not some weird AI. Apparently, this is Drake collaborating with Canada’s Snowd4y for a Jamaican-patois remake of “Hey There Delilah.” The song is called “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

As I said, there’s some confusion about whether this was AI-generated. I’m still not sure? Like, this genuinely seems like the kind of confused, rushed “comeback” song which Drake would attempt. On the other side, it does sound AI-generated. Given Drake’s recent copyright-infringement takedowns and beefs with YouTubers and TikTokers, you would think that if Drake has an issue with this, he would have already had it taken down. Which means it’s probably really him? As Kendrick said, “There’s no accent you can sell me, huh.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Did Drake really do the Jamaican-accented ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ or is it AI?”

  1. Dee(2) says:
    June 4, 2024 at 8:32 am

    I don’t know if it’s AI or not, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it was real. Back when he thought that him and Rihanna were going to be raps new power couple a la Jay Z and beyoncé, he was doing a Toronto inflected Caribbean accent all the time. Which was odd since his mother is Canadian, and his father is an American from Memphis. This is one of the main criticisms of him that he adopts accents and slang of regions all the time like it’s natural. Atlanta, Houston, Toronto’s Caribbean community, Miami Cuban etc. Megan The Stallion said it first, “cosplay gangster fake a** accents”.

    Reply
    • truthSF says:
      June 4, 2024 at 8:50 am

      Whew! Kendrick really did a number on him, especially with Meet The Grahams!! Aubrey’s arrogance led to his current downfall by allowing him to severely underestimate Kdot. There’s a reason that he’s the ONLY rapper to be nominated and win a pultzier prize! And Drake thought he could take him on?! Stupid AF!!😂😂🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
  2. Chantal1 says:
    June 4, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I don’t think Kendrick tried to end Drake for no reason. DKrake has a history of going after other mens’ significant others by addressing them in his songs. And he sometimes sleeps with them, which is why a lot rappers and others in the industry have beef with him. Drake even called Serena’s husband a groupie (he used to date Serena years ago). And Kendrick warned him not to go that personal with him – “don’t tell no lies on me and I won’t tell any truths about you…”. But Drake alleged on one of those diss tracks that Kendricks’ long time fiancee not only cheated on him but that one of their kids isn’t Kendrick’s. And then all h*ll broke loose, esp when K released Meet the Grahams and Not like Us.

    Drake is known for switching accents – people forget he was an actor. Some say he is still acting. And he did use AI 2Pac and AI Snoop in one of his Kendrick disses. But the fact that people don’t know if this is him or AI is truly scary and shows why the actors went on strike. If its this easy to replace people’s voices, even those who are high profile, with AI and most people can’t tell the difference, then what would be off limits?

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    June 4, 2024 at 9:02 am

    Whatever it is it’s horrible.

    Reply
  4. MissMarirose says:
    June 4, 2024 at 10:32 am

    “You not a colleague/You a colonizer” Truer words were never spoken.

    Reply
  5. Elo says:
    June 4, 2024 at 10:51 am

    No.
    That’s the worst thing I’ve heard in a while. Honestly I always found it odd that Drake gained so much popularity. He always just reeked of shallow pop star.

    Reply
  6. Renee' says:
    June 4, 2024 at 11:13 am

    This fake accent is as bad & insulting as the one he did on SNL years ago when he hosted doing a skit as a Jamaican. He is fake and his time is up.

    Reply
  7. Raerae78 says:
    June 4, 2024 at 11:46 am

    He used a Jamaican accent on his song Controlla from a few years ago. Wouldn’t surprise me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment