Did Drake really do the Jamaican-accented ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ or is it AI?

Five weeks ago exactly, Kendrick Lamar dropped “Euphoria,” a diss track aimed at Drake. For weeks, Drake had been begging Kendrick to respond to him for and “rap battle” with him, and then over the course of five days, Kendrick completely ruined Drake. The culmination of which was Kendrick releasing “Not Like Us” on Saturday, May 4th. “Not Like Us” broke every rap-song record, most of which were held by Drake. Kendrick really decided to end Drake’s career for the hell of it. It was incredible.

Since “Not Like Us,” Drake hasn’t been right. He released “The Heart Part 6” one day later and it was basically just Drake saying that Kendrick won. A few weeks ago, he did a feature on Sexy Redd’s “U My Everything,” where Drake tried to rap over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” hook. It was lame AF. But Drake apparently can go even lower, if this is in fact Drake and not some weird AI. Apparently, this is Drake collaborating with Canada’s Snowd4y for a Jamaican-patois remake of “Hey There Delilah.” The song is called “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

As I said, there’s some confusion about whether this was AI-generated. I’m still not sure? Like, this genuinely seems like the kind of confused, rushed “comeback” song which Drake would attempt. On the other side, it does sound AI-generated. Given Drake’s recent copyright-infringement takedowns and beefs with YouTubers and TikTokers, you would think that if Drake has an issue with this, he would have already had it taken down. Which means it’s probably really him? As Kendrick said, “There’s no accent you can sell me, huh.”

