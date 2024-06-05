Demi Moore & Joe Jonas have a flirty new friendship these days??

Last month, Demi Moore was one of the biggest names at the Cannes Film Festival. She was promoting The Substance (which got pretty good reviews) and partying at the festival. She was also one of the big-name attendees at the Cannes amfAR gala. Just after Cannes, Joe Jonas and his bros were in Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix. Meaning, Demi Moore and Joe Jonas were in the same general vicinity around the same time. Weirdly enough, there are photos of Demi and Joe having lunch together at the infamous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and Page Six claims that something might be happening?

Demi Moore is continuing her “Demi-sance” with a flirty new friendship with Joe Jonas, sources tell Page Six. The 61-year-old actress — who stole the show at Cannes Film Festival with a series of attention-getting red-carpet looks — met the 34-year-old singer while in the South of France last month, according to insiders.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” one well-placed source told us of the pair, who were seen having lunch together at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

While one insider told us that things were already getting romantic, the well-placed source was quick to dispel any rumors of hanky-panky.

Moore — whose new horror film, “The Substance,” was all the buzz at Cannes — hosted the amfAR gala during the festival, where Joe made a surprise appearance onstage alongside his brother Nick. While Nick, 31, was scheduled to perform at the event, it was the addition Joe for his band DNCE’s hit “Cake by the Ocean” that got the crowd out of their seats. Moore was seen dancing with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh during the song. Moore was later spotted dining with Joe, his brother Kevin and supermodel Heidi Klum. We’re told that Joe is also friends with Moore’s stylist Brad Goreski and her manager Jason Weinberg.

The new friendship comes on the heels of Joe’s break-up with model Stormi Bree, after five months of dating, as Page Six confirmed last month. “He’s been busy working on his solo album,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Joe has been sharing photos from his vacation at the luxurious One&Only Portonovi resort in Montenegro in the Balkans, while Moore was last seen over the weekend in Vienna, Austria, at Cartier’s High Jewelry masquerade ball.