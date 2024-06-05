Demi Moore & Joe Jonas have a flirty new friendship these days??

Last month, Demi Moore was one of the biggest names at the Cannes Film Festival. She was promoting The Substance (which got pretty good reviews) and partying at the festival. She was also one of the big-name attendees at the Cannes amfAR gala. Just after Cannes, Joe Jonas and his bros were in Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix. Meaning, Demi Moore and Joe Jonas were in the same general vicinity around the same time. Weirdly enough, there are photos of Demi and Joe having lunch together at the infamous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and Page Six claims that something might be happening?
Demi Moore is continuing her “Demi-sance” with a flirty new friendship with Joe Jonas, sources tell Page Six. The 61-year-old actress — who stole the show at Cannes Film Festival with a series of attention-getting red-carpet looks — met the 34-year-old singer while in the South of France last month, according to insiders.
“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” one well-placed source told us of the pair, who were seen having lunch together at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
While one insider told us that things were already getting romantic, the well-placed source was quick to dispel any rumors of hanky-panky.
Moore — whose new horror film, “The Substance,” was all the buzz at Cannes — hosted the amfAR gala during the festival, where Joe made a surprise appearance onstage alongside his brother Nick. While Nick, 31, was scheduled to perform at the event, it was the addition Joe for his band DNCE’s hit “Cake by the Ocean” that got the crowd out of their seats. Moore was seen dancing with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh during the song. Moore was later spotted dining with Joe, his brother Kevin and supermodel Heidi Klum. We’re told that Joe is also friends with Moore’s stylist Brad Goreski and her manager Jason Weinberg.
The new friendship comes on the heels of Joe’s break-up with model Stormi Bree, after five months of dating, as Page Six confirmed last month. “He’s been busy working on his solo album,” a source told Page Six at the time.
Joe has been sharing photos from his vacation at the luxurious One&Only Portonovi resort in Montenegro in the Balkans, while Moore was last seen over the weekend in Vienna, Austria, at Cartier’s High Jewelry masquerade ball.
While Demi is beautiful and interesting and I totally believe she could still pull much younger men, I don’t think Joe Jonas would be into it. He seems to like much younger women. He’s a big age-gap guy. But I’m curious about how they struck up a friendship and what they even have to talk about. While I believe that Joe is probably single these days, his next girlfriend is going to be under the age of 25, you can put money on that.
Demi has been looking stranger every year. She really needs to step back from her plastic surgeon. 40 years ago, demi was considered very plain (I’m just repeating the common view of her pre initial surgery). Then she hit plastic surgery. And never stopped. I suspect a lot of people never knew pre surgery demi. . She may pull a young person but not a Jo bro.
Plain!!??? Demi???…I grew up watching her movies,some which at the time I had no business watching. I always thought she was gorgeous A few good me, Indecent Proposal,Disclosure,Striptease. I think she changed around G.I Jane,Charlie’s Angel’s but I think it was really her body getting more toned.
Seriously! I’ve been watching Demi since General Hospital c 1984! She was never considered plain as a general consensus though individuals may have thought her so since beauty is subjective. She could be a glamour puss ala Disclosure or more girl next door Ala Ghost.
I am with @Nubia! Demi was not plain! (Still isn’t, but a different look, as I got to acknowledge the plastic surgery + getting older + staying lean as you get older.)
I think at one point her life she started skewing towards younger men. But you know what, maybe they just click and have fun hanging out? It can happen! (This is reminding me of that tired argument that men and women can’t be friends.)
I’ve never heard Demi Moore referred to as plain.
I never thought she was a great beauty, but she has something, sex appeal, charisma, dunno, but I love her 80s movies. Yes, I am an old soul, I hate all things after 2003.
I do not want Demi with that Jonas dude, he’s the worst of them all. Maybe it is a PR friendship/relationship?
If Demi is plain, Lord what am I?? 😭😭Joking aside, this sounds like incels talking sh*t about beautiful famous woman’s looks in order to make other woman feel insecure, like they tried to say Margot Robbie is “average”. Don’t play those games.
Demi Moore in St Elmo’s Fire was hands down the most beautiful woman I’d seen.
Her & her alligator bags.
Everyone wanted to look like Demi growing up. She was THE hottest in the 1990s.
I was just thinking she’s aging pretty well. She looks like she’s maybe had an eye/face lift and cheek fillers for sure, but look at that: I don’t think she’s touched her lips, and how many celebrity women – smokers, no less – can say that these days? She could be doing a LOT more and she isn’t.
Plus her hair is incredible. I hate how much it bothers commenters on Instagram. Let the woman live, let her wear long-ass hair.
I wonder if he still believes in purity rings. He could wear one when he is in between girlfriends. Demi probably lusts after Joe Jonas and who can blame her. He is at his peak of sexiness and at 34 years old he has probably become more mature. Demi looks pretty good for her age and she would look great standing next to any man including Joe. I am probably going to get some comments on how Demi and/or Joe are not nice people or something.
So they had lunch with a group of people and that signals a romance?
It’s too funny, isn’t it? It starts out with the two of them dining together… and then, oh wait, there’s his brother, and Heidi Klum…and, oh BTW, the friendship includes Demi’s stylist and her manager. And I’m thinking are they going to turn this into an orgy or is it just a bunch of people who happen to know each other?
They deserve each other.
If that were true – ew for both. Joe is unattractive IMO and the age difference is really gross. But this doesn’t look like a flirty lunch and more like a possible business lunch.
I think for the amount of plastic surgery she’s had, Demi still looks good but I wish she’d do something different with her hair. Black butt length hair looks ridiculous.
Demi was a beauty in her earlier years. Certainly not plain! I don’t think a ‘plain’ woman could have had her particular career in Hollywood.
She looks more natural now, maybe her extreme fillers have settled?
She was so young, charming and vulnerable looking in “Ghost”. Long time ago but already a beauty.
I love my dogs-but I cringe at every photo of her everywhere carrying that tiny dog. (Or maybe I’m just jealous since I can’t put my Great Dane in a baby carrier.)